Implikasi etisdariteknologiinformasigita 43218110053

KARYA TULIS ILMIAH “ TUGAS SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN IMPLIKASI ETIS DARI TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI PADA PT BOGA“ YanantoMihadi ...
Abstrak( RingkasanMateri ) Perilakukitadiarahkanoleh moral, etika, danhukum. Undang- undangmengenaikomputertelahditerapkan...
Pendahuluan A. LatarBelakang. Sistem Informasi merupakan suatu kombinasi teratur dari brainware, hardware, software jaring...
LiteraturTeori A. PerbedaanEtika, Moral, danHukum. 1. Moral Moral adalah tradisi kepercayaan mengenai perilaku yang benar ...
B. EtikadanJasaInformasi. 1. Etika. komputer adalah sebagai analisis mengenai sifat dan dampak sosial teknologi kompuetr, ...
C. HakSosialdanKomputer. Masyarakat memiliki hak-hak tertentu berkaitan dengan penggunaan komputer, yaitu : 1. Hak atas ko...
menghindari pencurian hak kepemilikan intelektual melalui undang-undang hak cipta, hak paten, dan persetujuan lisensi. Per...
sini. Isu hukum dan tanggung jawab social untuk berkontribusi terhadap pemahaman umum mengenai komputer juga dibahas.  Ke...
Pembahasan( Studikasus ) ContohKasusPelanggaranEtikaPenggunaanTeknologiInformasidan Komunikasi 1. Pembobolan Situs KPU Pad...
Polrestabessemarangtelahmenangkappelaku yang melakukantindakpidanapelmasuanijazah. TersangkabernamaDwi Hartono alias Ferry...
DaftarPustaka Putra, Y. M. (2018). ImplikasiEtisdariTeknologiInformasi. ModulKuliahSistemInformasiManajemen. Jakarta: F EB...
" TUGAS SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN
IMPLIKASI ETIS DARI TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI PADA PT BOGA"

  1. 1. KARYA TULIS ILMIAH “ TUGAS SISTEM INFORMASI MANAJEMEN IMPLIKASI ETIS DARI TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI PADA PT BOGA“ YanantoMihadi Putra, SE., M.Si DisusunOleh: Gita srinita (4321811053) PROGRAM STUDI AKUNTANSI FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA JAKARTA 2019
  2. 2. Abstrak( RingkasanMateri ) Perilakukitadiarahkanoleh moral, etika, danhukum. Undang- undangmengenaikomputertelahditerapkan di banyaknegarauntukmengatasikekhawatiransepertihakmendapatkanakses data, hakakanprivasi, kejahatankomputer, dan paten perantilunak. Perusahaan memilikikewajibanuntukmenetapkanbudayaetika yang harusdiikutioleh para karyawannya. Budayainididukungolehkredoperusahaandan program-program etika. Direkturinformasidapatmemainkanperanan yang pentingdalampraktiketikakomputersuatuperusahaan. Etikakomputeramatpentingkarenamasyarakatmemilikipersepsidanketakutantertentu yang terkaitdenganpenggunaankomputer. Fitur-fiturpenggunaankomputer yang menghawatirkanmasyarakatadalahkemampuanuntukmemprogramkomputeruntukmelakukannyari sapasaja. Masyarakatmemilikiempathakdasar yang berkenaandenganpenggunaankomputer; privasi, akurasi, property, danakses.
  3. 3. Pendahuluan A. LatarBelakang. Sistem Informasi merupakan suatu kombinasi teratur dari brainware, hardware, software jaringan komunikasi dan sumber daya data yang mengumpulkan, mengubah, mengolah dan menghasilkan output berupa informasi dalam bentuk gambar, suara maupun tulisan. Sistem Informasi merupakan komponen pembentuk sistem yang mempunyai keterkaitan dengan melibatkan serangkaian proses yang berisi informasi- informasi untuk mencapai tujuan tertentu. Teknologi adalah gabungan alat, mesin, material dan proses yang sudah dikembangkan dan diaplikasikan untuk menolong manusia menyelesaikan masalahnya dan pekerjaannya. Informasi merupakan data yang sudah diproses. Teknologi Informasi adalah suatu teknologi yang digunakan untuk mengolah data, termasuk memproses, mendapatkan, menyusun, menyimpan, memanipulasi data dalam berbagai cara untuk menghasilkan informasi yang berkualitas, yang digunakan untuk keperluan pribadi, bisnis, dan pemerintahan dan merupakan informasi yang strategis untuk pengambilan keputusan. Teknologi informasi tidak hanya terbatas pada hardware dan software yang akan digunakan untuk memproses dan menyimpan informasi, melainkan mencakup teknologi komunikasi untuk mengirimkan/menyebarkan informasi. B. RumusanMasalah. 1. Bagaimanakah perbedaan moral, etika, dan hukum ? 2. Apa hubungan etika dengan jasa informasi ? 3. Bagaimanakah Hak Sosial dan komputer itu ? 4. Bagaimanakah penerapkan kode etik dalam Teknologi Informasi ? C. Tujuan. 1. Menjelaskan perbedaan moral, etika, dan hukum. 2. Menjelaskan hubungan antara etika dengan jasa informasi. 3. Menjelaskan tentang hak sosial dan komputer. 4. Menjelaskan tentang bagaimanakah penerapkan kode etik dalam Teknologi Informasi.
  4. 4. LiteraturTeori A. PerbedaanEtika, Moral, danHukum. 1. Moral Moral adalah tradisi kepercayaan mengenai perilaku yang benar dan yang salah. Moral adalah institusi social dengan sejarah dan seperangkat aturan. Kita mulai belajar mengenai perilaku moral semenjak kecil. Saat kita tumbuh dewasa secara fisik adan mental, kita belajar mengenai peraturan-peraturan yang diharapkan masyarakat untuk kita ikuti. Aturan perilaku ini adalah moral. 2. Etika Perilaku kita juga diarahkan oleh etika. Kata etika berasal dari bahasa Yunani ethos, yang berarti karakter. Etika adalah sekumpulan keprcayaan, standar, atau teladan yang mengarahkan, yang masuk kedalam seseorang atau masyarakat. Tidak seperti moral, etika bias jadi amat bervariasi dari satu komunitas dengan komunitas yang lain. Keberagaman komputer ini bias dilihat dala bentuk peranti lunak bajakan yaitu peranti lunak yang diduplikasi secara illegal dan kemudia digunakan atau dijual. 3. Hukum Hukum adalah peraturan perilaku formal yang diterapkan oleh otoritas yang berwenang, seperti pemerintah, terhadap subjek atau warga negaranya. Selama 10 tahun pertama penggunaan komputer di bidang bisnis dan pemerintahan, tidak terdapat hukum yang berkaitan dengan komputer. Hal ini dikarenakan karena komputer merupakan inovasi baru, dan sistem hukum membutuhkan waktu untuk mengerjakannya. Penggunaan komputer dalam bisnis diarahkan oleh nilai-nilai moral dan etika dari para manajer, spesialis informasi dan pemakai dan juga hukum yang berlaku. Hukum paling mudah diiterprestasikan karena berbentuk tertulis. Dilain pihak etika dan moral tidak didefinisikan secara persis dan tidak disepakati oleh semua anggota masyarakat. Dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, kita diarahkan oleh banyak pengaruh. Sebagai warga negara yang memiliki tanggung jawab sosial, kita ingin melakukan hal yang secara moral benar, berlaku etis, dan mematuhi hukum. Pada tahun 1966, kasus kejahatan komputer pertama terjadi, yaitu seorang programer sebuah bank mengubah suatu program komputer sehingga program tersebut tidak akan menandia rekeningnya ketika terlau banyak menarik uang. Programer tersebut tidak di tuntut atas kejahtan komputer, karena tidak ada landasan hukumnya. Ia dituntut atas tuduhan membuat entri palsu pada catatan bank.
  5. 5. B. EtikadanJasaInformasi. 1. Etika. komputer adalah sebagai analisis mengenai sifat dan dampak sosial teknologi kompuetr, serta formulasi dan justifikasi kebijakan untuk menggunakan teknologi tsb secara etis. (James H. Moor) Manajer yang paling bertanggungjawab terhadap etika komputer adalah CIO. Etika komputer terdiri dari dua aktivitas utama yaitu : a. CIO harus waspada dan sadar bagaimana komputer mempengaruhi masyarakat. b. CIO harus berbuat sesuatu dengan menformulasikan kebijakan-kebijakan yang memastikan bahwa teknologi tersebut secara tepat. Namun ada satu hal yang sangat penting bahwa bukan hanya CIO sendiri yang bertanggungjawab atas etika komputer. Para manajer puncak lain juga bertanggungjawab. Keterlibatan seluruh perusahaan merupakan keharusan mutlak dalam dunia end user computing saat ini. Semua manajer di semua area bertanggungjawab atas penggunaan komputer yang etis di area mereka. Selain manajer setiap pegawai bertanggungjawab atas aktivitas mereka yang berhubungan dengan komputer. Alasan pentingnya etika komputer yaitu Menurut James H. Moor ada tiga alasan utama minat masyarakat yang tinggi pada komputer, yaitu : a. Kelenturan logika : kemampuan memprogram komputer untuk melakukan apapun yang kita inginkan . b. Faktor transformasi : komputer dapat mengubah secara drastis cara kita melakukan sesuatu. c. Faktor tak kasat mata : semua operasi internal komputer tersembunyi dari penglihatan. Faktor ini membuka peluang pada nilai-nilai pemrograman yang tidak terlihat, perhitungan rumit yang tidak terlihat dan penyalahgunaan yang tidak terlihat. 2. Jasa Informasi. Kontrak sosial jasa informasi Untuk memecahkan permasalahan etika komputer, jasa informasi harus masuk ke dalam suatu kontrak sosial yang memastikan bahwa komputer akan digunakan untuk kebaikan sosial. Jasa informasi membuat kontrak dengan individu dan kelompok yang menggunakan atau yang mempengaruhi oleh output informasinya. Kontrak ini tidak tertulis tetapi tersirat dalam segala sesuatu yang dilakukan jasa informasi. Kontrak tersebutb, menyatakan bahwa : a. Komputer tidak akan digunakan untuk sengaja mengganggu privasi orang. b. Setiap ukuran akan dibuat untuk memastikan akurasi pemrosesan komputer. c. Hak milik intelektual akan dilindungi. d. Komputer dapat diakses masyarakat sehingga anggota masyarakat terhindar dari ketidaktahuan informasi.
  6. 6. C. HakSosialdanKomputer. Masyarakat memiliki hak-hak tertentu berkaitan dengan penggunaan komputer, yaitu : 1. Hak atas komputer :  Hak atas akses komputer. Yaitu setiap orang berhak untuk mengoperasikan komputer dengan tidak harus memilikinya. Sebagai contoh belajar tentang komputer dengan memanfaatkan software yang ada.  hak atas keahlian komputer. Pada awal komputer dibuat, terdapat kekawatiran yang luas terhadap masyarakat akan terjadinya pengangguran karena beberapa peran digantikan oleh komputer. Tetapi pada kenyataannya dengan keahlian di bidang komputer dapat membuka peluang pekerjaan yang lebih banyak.  hak atas spesialis komputer. Pemakai komputer tidak semua menguasai akan ilmu yang terdapat pada komputer yang begitu banyak dan luas. Untuk bidang tertentu diperlukan spesialis bidang komputer, seperti kita membutuhkan dokter atau pengacara.  hak atas pengambilan keputusan komputer. Meskipun masyarakat tidak berpartisipasi dalam pengambilan keputusan mengenai bagaimana komputer diterapkan, namun masyarakat memiliki hak tersebut. 2. Hak atas informasi : Klasifikasi hak-hak manusia dalam wilayah komputer yang paling banyak dipublikasikan adalah PAPA rancangan Richard O. Mason. Mason menciptakan akronim PAPA untuk mempresentasikan empat hak dasar masyarakat sehubungan dengan informasi: privasi (privacy), akurasi (accuracy), kepemilikan (property), dan aksesibilitas (accessbility).  Privasi. Sebuah informasi yang sifatnya pribadi baik secara individu maupu dalam suatu organisasi mendapatkan perlindungan atas hukum tentang kerahasiannya.  Akurasi. Komputer memungkinkan tingkat keakuratan yang tidak dapat dicapai dengan sistem nonkomputer. Potensi ini memang tersedia, namun tidak selalu didapatkan. Beberapa sistem berbasis komputer berisikan lebih banyak kesalahan daripada yang diberikan sistem manual.  Kepemilikan. Ini berhubungan dengan hak milik intelektual, umumnya dalam bentuk program- program komputer yang dengan mudahnya dilakukan penggandaan atau disalin secara ilegal. Ini bisa dituntut di pengadilan. Vedor peranti lunak dapat
  7. 7. menghindari pencurian hak kepemilikan intelektual melalui undang-undang hak cipta, hak paten, dan persetujuan lisensi. Peranti lunak tidak dilindungi oleh hak cipta atau hukum paten. Sekarang, keduanya dapat digunakan untuk memberikan perlindungan.  Aksesibilitas. Informasi memiliki nilai, dimana setiap kali kita akan mengaksesnya harus melakukan account atau izin pada pihak yang memiliki informasi tersebut. Sebelum diperkenalkannya basis data yang terkomputerisasi, kebanyakan informasi tersedia untuk masyarakat umum dalam bentuk dokumen cetak atau gambar mikroformat yang disimpan diperpustakaan. Informasi ini berisikan berita, hasil penelitian ilmiah, statistik pemerintah, dan lain-lain. Sebagai contoh kita dapat membaca data-data penelitian atau buku-buku online di Internet yang harus bayar untuk dapat mengaksesnya. Sekarang, kebanyakan informasi ini telah dikonvesikan ke basis data komersial, sehingga membuat ketersediaannya untuk masyarakat berkurang. D. PenerapanKodeEtik. Bagaimanakah budaya etika dicapai dalam sebuah perusahaan? Perusahaan tersebut tidak harus mengusahakan semua pekerjaan sendiri. Bantuan dalam bentuk kode etik dan program edukasi etika yang dapat memberikan fondasi untuk budaya tersebut. Kode etika dapat digunakan seperti apa adanya atau disesuaikan dengan perusahaan tersebut. 1. Kode Etik. Association For Computing Machinery (ACM) yang didirikan pada tahun 1947, adalah sebuah organisasi dan perilaku professional (Code of Ethis and Profesional Practice) yang diharapkan diikuti oleh 80.000 anggotanya. Selain itu, Kode etik dan praktik professional rekayasa perantai lunak (Software Engineering Code of Ethis and Professional Practise) dibuat dengan tujuan agar bertindak sebagai panduan untuk mengajarkan dan mempraktekkan rekayasa peranti lunak, yaitu penggunaan prinsip-prinsip perancangan dalam pengembangan peranti lunak. 2. Perilaku Profesional ACM. Bentuk kode etik ACM yang ada saat ini diadopsi pada tahun 1992 dan berisikan “keharusan,” yang merupakan pernyataan tanggung jawab pribadi.Kode ini dibagi menjadi empat bagian. Masing-masing keharusan ditulis dengan sebuah narasi singkat.  Keharusan moral umum. keharusan ini berkenaan dengan perilaku moral (member kontribusi kepada masyarakat ; menghindari budaya ; berlaku jujur, dapat dipercaya, dan adil ) dan isu-isu yang pada saat ini mendapatkan perhatian hukum (hak milik,hak cipta,privasi, dan kerahasiaan ).  Tanggung jawab professional yang lebih spesifik. hal ini berkenaan dengan dimensi-dimensi kinerja professional. Isu moral seperti berlaku jujur dalam melakukan evaluasi dan menghargai kometmen dibahas di
  8. 8. sini. Isu hukum dan tanggung jawab social untuk berkontribusi terhadap pemahaman umum mengenai komputer juga dibahas.  Keharusan kepemimpinan organisasi. Sebagai pemimpin, anggota ACM memiliki tanggung jawab untuk mendukung penggunaan sah sumber daya komputer, menstimulasi orang lain di organisasi untuk memenuhi tanggung jawab social, memungkinan pihak lain di dalam organisasi mendapatkan manfaat dari komputer, serta melindungi kepentingan para pengguna.  Kepatuhan terhadap kode. Disini, anggota ACM harus mengindidikasikan dukungan untuk kode etik. Kode ACM membahas lima dimensi utama pekerjaan yang berkaitan dengan komputer- moral, hukum, kinerja professional, tanggung jawab sosial, dan dukungan internal. 3. Praktik Profesional Rekayasa Peranti Lunak. Kode ini mencatat pengaruh penting yang dapat diterapkan para ahli peranti lunak pada sistem dan terdiri atas ekspektasi di delapan hal penting: Masyarakat, Klien dan Atasan, Produk, Penilaian, Manajemen, Profesi, Kolega,dan Diri Sendiri. 4. Pendidikan Etika Komputer.  Mata Kuliah di Perguruan Tinggi. Perguruan tinggi dan universitas telah mengajarkan etika komputer sejak beberapa waktu lamanya. Sekolah-sekolah bisnis biasanya menawarkan mata kuliah etika komputer atau mengintegrasikan ilmu tersebut kedalam mata kuliah bisnis seperti pemasaran dan akuntansi.  Program Profesional. Misalnya, Asosiasi Manajemen Amerika menawarkan program khusus yang membahas masalah-masalah penting saat ini, seperti etika.  Program Edukasi Swasta. Legal Knowlede Company, menawarkan modul mata kuliah berbasis web yang membahas berbagai permaslahan hukum dan etika. Mata kuliah ini ditunujukan untuk diperunakna perusahaan yang beruahan meningkatkan keadaran beretika karyawannya. Program profesioanal memungkinkan manajer dan karyawan di setiap tingkatan untuk menjaga keadran beretika serta komitmen mereka seiring dengan perubahan tuntutan social.
  9. 9. Pembahasan( Studikasus ) ContohKasusPelanggaranEtikaPenggunaanTeknologiInformasidan Komunikasi 1. Pembobolan Situs KPU PadahariSabtu, 17 April 2004, Dani Firmansyah(25 th), konsultanTeknologiInformasi (TI) PT Danareksa di Jakarta berhasilmembobol situs milikKomisiPemilihanUmum (KPU) di http://tnp.kpu.go.id danmengubahnama-namapartai di dalamnyamenjadinama- namauniksepertiPartaiKolorIjo, PartaiMbahJambon, PartaiJambu, dan lain sebagainya. Dani menggunakanteknik SQL Injection(padadasarnyatekniktersebutadalahdengancaramengetikkan string atauperintahtertentu di address bar browser) untukmenjebol situs KPU. Kemudian Dani tertangkappadahariKamis, 22 April 2004. Moral yang dapatkitaambildaricerita di atasadalah Kita tdakbolehmembobol situs pentingmiliknegarakarenaituakanmerugikan orang banyak. 2. ContohKasus Cybercrime Komputer di gedung DPR disusupi situs porno. Sebuahalamat situs porno lengkapdengantampilangambar-gambarasusilanyatiba-tibamuncul di layarinformasikegiatan DPR yang diletakkan di depanruangwartawan DPR, Senayan, Jakarta, Senin (2/8). Situs http://www.dpr.go.id berubahmenjadi http://www.tube8.com dan situs porno itutampillebihkurangselama 15 menit, tanpabisaditutupataupundimatikan. “Wiiihgile…kokbisamuncul,” kata salahseorangwartawan yang melihatgambar- gambarasusilatersebut. Puluhanwartawan yang sedangmelakukanpeliputan di gedung DPR kemudianserentakmengerumuni. Beberapaterlihattertawadanberteriak- teriaksetelahmelihatgambar-gambarasusila yang silihbergantiitu. Padasaat yang sama, wartawanfotojugaterussibukmengabadikanperistiwalangka di gedung wakil rakyattersebut. Munculnya situs porno kemudianmenjadiperhatiantidakhanya para wartawan, tetapijuga para pengunjungdantamudewan. SementaraKabagPemberitaan DPR, Suratna, terlihatpanikdanberusahauntukmenutup situs penyusuptersebut. Namundemikian, alamat situs porno itutetaptakbisadimatikan. Justru, gambar yang tadinyakecil lama-kelamaanmakinbesardannyarismemenuhilayar monitor. Semuausaha yang dilakukantakberbuah, tiba-tibasekitar 15 menitkemudiangambartersebuthilangdengansendirinya. Moral yang dapatkitaambiladalah kit tidakbolehmelakukanperbuatansepertiitu, kalaukitaadakelebihanataupintar di bidangteknologiharusnyakitamelakukannya di jalanpositiftidak di jalannegatif. 3. Pemalsuanijazah
  10. 10. Polrestabessemarangtelahmenangkappelaku yang melakukantindakpidanapelmasuanijazah. TersangkabernamaDwi Hartono alias Ferry, mahasiswaFakultasKedokteran (FK) Universitas Islam Sultan Agung (Unissula) angkatan 2004. Moral yang dapatkitaambiladalahkitatidakbolehmemalsukansuratresmidarinegarakarenaitutelahmelan ggar hokum. Kesimpulan A. Kesimpulan. Penggunaan komputer dalam bisnis diarahkan oleh nilai-nilai moral dan etika dari para manajer, spesialis informasi dan pemakai dan juga hukum yang berlaku. Etika komputer mengharuskan CIO untuk waspada pada etika penggunaan komputer dan menempatkan kebijakan yang memastikan kepatuhan pada budaya etika. Manajer-manajer lain dan semua pegawai yang menggunakan komputer atau yang terpengaruh oleh komputer turut bergabung dengan CIO dalam tanggung jawab ini. Masyarakat memiliki hak tertentu berkaitan dengan komputer, yaitu : Hak atas komputer : a. Hak atas akses komputer. b. Hak atas keahlian komputer. c. Hak atas spesialis komputer. d. Hak atas pengambilan keputusan komputer Hak atas informasi : a. Hak atas privasi. b. Hak atas akurasi. c. Hak atas kepemilikan. d. Hak atas akses. Suatu perusahaan tidak harus mengusahakan semua pekerjaannya sendiri. Bantuan dalam bentuk kode etik dan program edukasi etika, dapat memberikan fondasi yang kokoh. B. Saran. Pengguna IT sebaiknyabisamemperhatikankodeetik/implikasietis denganbaikdanmenerapkannya. Agar penggunaan IT tidakdisalahgunakandalamhalapapun.
  11. 11. DaftarPustaka Putra, Y. M. (2018). ImplikasiEtisdariTeknologiInformasi. ModulKuliahSistemInformasiManajemen. Jakarta: F EB-UniversitasMercuBuana http://aniatih.blogspot.com/2013/05/implikasi-etis-dari-teknologi-informasi.html https://rumahradhen.wordpress.com/materi-kuliahku/semester-i/pengantar-sistem- informasi/makalah-implikasi-etis-dari-teknologi-informasi/ https://lamtiur.wordpress.com/2010/11/25/implikasi-etis-dari-teknologi-informasi/ http://indriananita.blogspot.com/2014/04/makalah-implikasi-etis-dari-teknologi.html http://evo89cruiser.blogspot.com/2010/05/etika-dan-pemanfaatan-teknologi.html https://rumahradhen.wordpress.com/materi-kuliahku/semester-i/pengantar-sistem- informasi/makalah-implikasi-etis-dari-teknologi-informasi/ http://www.slideshare.net/audi15Ar/bab-10-implikasi-etis-dari-teknologi-informasi

