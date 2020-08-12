Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROGRAMA DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO DE EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA PARA INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS POLIDOCENTES MECANISMOS QUE REGU...
PROGRAMA DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO DE EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA PARA INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS POLIDOCENTES Educar para la conv...
PROGRAMA DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO DE EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA PARA INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS POLIDOCENTES Enfoque igualdad de...
PROGRAMA DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO DE EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA PARA INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS POLIDOCENTES Tres líneas de acci...
PROGRAMA DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO DE EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA PARA INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS POLIDOCENTES consideran positiva...
PROGRAMA DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO DE EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA PARA INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS POLIDOCENTES FUENTES BIBLIOGRÁFI...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mecanismos de regulacion grupo 8

25 views

Published on

Mecanismos de regulación

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mecanismos de regulacion grupo 8

  1. 1. PROGRAMA DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO DE EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA PARA INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS POLIDOCENTES MECANISMOS QUE REGULAN EL COMPORTAMIENTO DE LOS ESTUDIANTES El presente trabajo busca apoyar la labor docente, en cuanto al empleo de mecanismos formativos que le permitan regular el comportamiento de sus estudiantes y promover el cumplimiento de los acuerdos de convivencia escolar. Sabemos que el comportamiento de los estudiantes influye en el logro de sus aprendizajes porque alumnos discriminados, humillados, maltratados tanto por sus compañeros como por sus docentes tienen muchas dificultades para pasar de un nivel de aprendizaje a otro nivel superior. Para ello, presentamos a continuación los documentos que orientan nuestra práctica pedagógica en relación con la convivencia escolar. 1. COMPETENCIA 16 DEL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL DE LA EDUCACIÓN BÁSICA. En esta ocasión nos referimos a una de las competencias más importantes para el desarrollo integral de una persona durante su largo caminar hasta poder adquirir el ejercicio de su ciudadanía de manera plena y responsable. Convivir y participar de una vida en democracia en el país se aprende desde la primera infancia al ir interiorizando el respeto por los demás, los buenos modales, el orden ycuidado del espacio las cuales se convertirán con el pasar del tiempo en las normas de conducta social con base en la buena educación y el respeto. En esta competencia se platean nociones de convivencia y urbanidad, así como temas básicos que definirán qué clase de persona serán en el futuro: la responsabilidad, la puntualidad, el respeto a los demás, entre otras sutilezas del comportamiento que van influyendo en la formación del carácter y la forma que tenemos de ver la vida en sociedad. En el currículo, esta competencia está descrita de la siguiente manera: Competencia 16: Convive y participa democráticamente  Interactúa con todas las personas  Construye normas y asume acuerdos y leyes  Maneja conflictos de manera constructiva  Delibera sobre asuntos públicos  Participa en acciones que promueven el bienestar común 2. COMPETENCIA 3 DEL MARCO DEL BUEN DESEMPEÑO DOCENTECrear un clima propicio para el aprendizaje es una condición básica y fundamental para lograr óptimos resultados, porque aprender a convivir es un aspecto clave para el desarrollo individual y social de cada persona.
  2. 2. PROGRAMA DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO DE EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA PARA INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS POLIDOCENTES Educar para la convivencia no implica que los estudiantes se muestren sumisos, se mantengan callados en el aula o que no haya conflicto, muy por el contrario; aprender a convivir en la escuela implica desarrollar en los estudiantes el respeto mutuo a las personas, el reconocimiento de sus derechos y deberes, estableciendo relaciones de igualdad y evitando todo tipo de violencia. Es por ello, que los maestros debemos promover interacciones afectivas y efectivas que generen una convivencia democrática, con la participación de la comunidad educativa, donde se evidencie el respeto, buen trato, la aceptación mutua y la cooperación, para lo cual se requiere desarrollar habilidades blandas en nuestros estudiantes tales como: la empatía, asertividad, resiliencia, trabajo en equipo, resolución de conflictos, entre otros. También es importante que el docente tenga un manejo adecuado de sus emociones, sus actitudes, decisiones, modos de desempeñarse y evaluar; considerando los roles protagónicos de sus estudiantes, generar un espacio propicio para que el mayor interés que se perciba en el aula sea el de aprender, inclusive del propio error y de los errores de los demás en equipo y unidad, por el bien común. el buen clima de trabajo, permitiéndole al alumno que se sienta cómodo y sea el protagonista y objeto de atención dentro del aula, generando motivaciones en vez de miedos, líderes flexibles, y que las enseñanzas no sean estrictas sino adaptadas al grupo, solo así aseguraremos una sociedad justa y humana. 3. ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES Aportan concepciones importantes sobre las personas, su relación con los demás, con el entorno y con el espacio común y se traducen en formas específicas de actuar (actitudes y comportamientos observables), que constituyen valores y actitudes que tanto estudiantes, maestros y autoridades, deben esforzarse por demostrar en la dinámica diaria de la escuela. A continuación, presentamos los enfoques transversales, así como los valores y actitudes que tienen mayor énfasis en la convivencia escolar. Enfoque de Derechos. Valor Actitud que suponen Se demuestra, cuando: Diálogo y concertación. Disposición a conversar con otras personas, intercambiando ideas o afectos de modo alternativo para construir juntos una postura común. Los docentes propician y los estudiantes practican la deliberación para arribar a consensos en la reflexión sobre asuntos públicos, la elaboración de normas u otros. Enfoque inclusivo o de atención a la diversidad. Respeto por las diferencias. Reconocimiento al valor inherente de cada persona y de sus derechos, por encima de cualquier diferencia. Docentes y estudiantes demuestran tolerancia, apertura y respeto a todos y cada uno, evitando cualquier forma de discriminación basada en el perjuicio a cualquier diferencia. Enfoque intercultural. Respeto a la identidad cultural Reconocimiento al valor de las diversas identidades culturales y relaciones de pertenencia de los estudiantes. Los docentes y estudiantes acogen con respeto a todos, sin menospreciar ni excluir a nadie debido a su lengua, su manera de hablar, su forma de vestir, sus costumbres o sus creencias.
  3. 3. PROGRAMA DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO DE EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA PARA INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS POLIDOCENTES Enfoque igualdad de género. Empatía Reconoce y valora las emociones y necesidades afectivas de los otros/as y muestra sensibilidad ante ellas al identificar situaciones de desigualdad de género, evidenciando así la capacidad de comprender o acompañar a las personas en dichas emociones o necesidades. Estudiantes y docentes analizan los prejuicios entre géneros. Enfoque orientación al bien común Solidaridad Disposición de apoyar incondicionalmente a personas en situaciones comprometidas o difíciles. Los estudiantes demuestran solidaridad con sus compañeros en toda situación en la que padecen dificultades que rebasan sus posibilidades de afrontarlas. Enfoque búsqueda de la excelencia Flexibilidad y apertura Disposición para adaptarse a los cambios, modificando si fuera necesario la propia conducta para alcanzar determinados objetivos cuando surgen dificultades, información no conocida o situaciones nuevas. Docentes y estudiantes demuestran flexibilidad para el cambio y la adaptación a circunstancias diversas, orientadas a objetivos de mejora personal o grupal. 4. COMPROMISOS DE GESTIÓN ESCOLAR Los compromisos de gestión escolar son prácticas de la gestión consideradas sustanciales para asegurar que los estudiantes aprendan. Compromiso 5: Gestión de la convivencia escolar Objetivo: El equipo directivo de la IE realiza acompañamiento y monitoreo a los docentes de acuerdo con la planificación del año escolar. La IE, debe: - Elaborar de manera conjunta las normas de convivencia de la IE. La dirección, luego, debe aprobarlas e incorporarlas al reglamento interno. - Planificar reuniones y jornadas con padres y madres de familia para dar orientaciones pedagógicas y de convivencia escolar. - Generar espacios de participación y representatividad estudiantil. - Conocer los protocolos para la atención oportuna de los casos de violencia escolar. 5. LINEAMIENTOS PARA LA GESTION DE LA CONVIVENCIA ESCOLAR De acuerdo con el Currículo Nacional de la Educación Básica, la convivencia es una de las competencias que tienen que desarrollar las estudiantes y los estudiantes, de la siguiente manera: El estudiante actúa en la sociedad relacionándose con los demás de manera justa y equitativa, reconociendo que todas las personas tienen los mismos derechos y deberes. Muestra disposición por conocer, comprender y enriquecerse con los aportes de las diversas culturas, respetando las diferencias. De igual forma, toma posición frente a aquellos asuntos que lo involucran como ciudadano y contribuye en la construcción del bienestar general, en la consolidación de los procesos democráticos y en la promoción de los derechos humanos.
  4. 4. PROGRAMA DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO DE EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA PARA INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS POLIDOCENTES Tres líneas de acción: 1. Promoción de la convivencia escolar. 2. Prevención de la violencia contra niñas, niños y adolescentes. 3. Atención de la violencia contra niñas, niños y adolescentes Es importante considerar que toda intervención que realice la escuela debe estar basada en un enfoque de derechos que reconozca la condición de ciudadanos de las niñas, niños y adolescentes, y que priorice su interés superior, además de abstenerse de cualquier medida violenta o discriminatoria. En los Lineamientos se han desarrollado seis protocolos organizados según tipo de violencia y agresor. Toda escuela debe contar con un Libro de Registro de Incidencias donde se anoten las situaciones de violencia escolar. Todo caso de violencia contra estudiantes en el entorno escolar del que se tenga conocimiento debe ser reportado en el Portal SíseVe.  Frente a ello a continuación presentamos los mecanismos de regulación y algunas sugerencias de como crear relaciones armoniosas entre los integrantes de la comunidad educativa. TIPOS DE MECANISMOS PARA REGULAR EL COMPORTAMIENTO Y PROMOVER EL RESPETO DE LAS NORMAS DE CONVIVENCIA EN EL AULA. Mecanismos formativos: Promueven la autorregulación del comportamiento o dirigen la atención de los estudiantes hacia las conductas esperadas o positivas, a través de: 1. La comprensión o reflexión sobre la utilidad o sentido de las normas, por ejemplo, haciendo notar cómo su incumplimiento afecta a los compañeros o ayudando a los estudiantes a ser conscientes de los sentimientos de los demás y del impacto de sus actos en otros. 2. El reforzamiento social positivo al buen comportamiento, como pedir un aplauso para los grupos cuyos integrantes han colaborado en mantener el aula limpia o felicitar públicamente a un estudiante que ha respetado los turnos de los demás para hablar. 3. El establecer o recordar oportunamente las normas de convivencia se refiere a que antes de iniciar una actividad novedosa, definir conjuntamente las reglas de comportamiento que se van a seguir para facilitar su desarrollo. 4. El modelado empleado por el docente para demostrar o ejemplificar el buen comportamiento como levantar la mano para participar o bajar el tono de voz al pedir silencio en el aula. 5. Dirigir sutilmente y de buena manera la atención hacia un ejemplo positivo de comportamiento es decir si un estudiante está muy inquieto, en lugar de expresar verbalmente su mal comportamiento, recordarle lo bien que trabajó la sesión anterior o elogiar a aquellos compañeros que están concentrados en la tarea. Las acciones para redirigir el comportamiento de los estudiantes como aplaudir, cantar una canción, etc, se
  5. 5. PROGRAMA DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO DE EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA PARA INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS POLIDOCENTES consideran positivas si se enfocan en la conducta deseada y se utilizan de forma sutil para favorecer el normal desarrollo de la sesión. Los Mecanismos negativos: Promueven el cumplimiento de las normas a través de: 1. Dirigir la atención hacia el comportamiento negativo, como decirle a un estudiante “otra vez estás portándote mal”, “no quiero verlos distraídos como la clase pasada” 2. Advertir sobre las sanciones y consecuencias que conllevará, como “si sigues conversando, tendré que cambiarte de sitio” o “si no guardas tu juguete, lo retendré hasta que termine la clase” 3. Dar órdenes de forma impositiva, de manera explícita o implícita, apelando a su condición de autoridad como estas, “¿por qué?, porque yo lo digo”, “cuando el profesor habla, ustedes deben escuchar”, “Juanita te estoy diciendo que te sientes” 4. Controlar o limitar excesivamente el actuar de los estudiantes, se puede considerar que esto último sucede cuando el docente es tan controlador de la conducta de los estudiantes que enfoca innecesariamente la atención del grupo hacia ella cuando está callando frecuentemente a los estudiantes ante el menor murmullo o controlando en exceso sus movimientos dentro del aula. 5. Dar una recompensa o premio material por el buen comportamiento, esto genera dependencia de un estímulo externo y no contribuye a la autorregulación. Las acciones para redirigir el comportamiento de los estudiantes se consideran negativas si son excesivamente frecuentes, extensas o interrumpen innecesariamente el normal desarrollo de la sesión; o si se enfocan en las conductas no deseadas como podrían ser: golpear la pizarra fuertemente o tocar un silbato para llamar la atención de los estudiantes. Los Mecanismos de maltrato: Promueven el cumplimiento de las normas a través de la aplicación de medidas extremas que atemorizan a los estudiantes o dañan su autoestima. Se considera aquí aplicar sanciones desproporcionadamente severas en relación con la falta del estudiante o amenazar con hacerlo, entre las que tenemos: dejar sin recreo a un estudiante porque se distrajo durante un momento de la sesión o advertir a un grupo de estudiantes que, si no terminan su trabajo a tiempo, no podrán participar de los campeonatos de deporte en la escuela. También, se consideran mecanismos de maltrato aquellas acciones del docente que buscan regular el comportamiento de los estudiantes dañando su integridad, como gritarles airadamente, intimidarlos, humillarlos, insultarlos, agredirlos o castigarlos físicamente. El uso de mecanismos de maltrato se considera una marca que perjudica al docente.
  6. 6. PROGRAMA DE ACOMPAÑAMIENTO PEDAGÓGICO DE EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA PARA INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS POLIDOCENTES FUENTES BIBLIOGRÁFICAS Minedu. (2016) Currículo Nacional de la Educación Básica. Resolución Ministerial N° 281-2016- Minedu y su modificatoria. Minedu. (2016) Programa Curricular de Educación Primaria. Resolución Ministerial N° 649-2016- Minedu Minedu. (2020) Disposiciones que establecen estándares en progresión de las competencias profesionales del Marco de Buen Desempeño Docente. Resolución Viceministerial N° 005- 2020-Minedu Minedu. (2015) Compromisos de Gestión escolar. http://www.minedu.gob.pe/campanias/pdf/gestion/manual/-compromisos-gestion- escolar.pdf Minedu. (2018) Lineamientos para la gestión de la convivencia escolar, la prevención y la atención de la violencia contra niñas, niños y adolescentes. Decreto Supremo N° 004-2018-MINEDU Tomlinson, Carol. (2018) Estrategias para trabajar con diversidad en el aula. Paidós SAICF. Buenos Aires. Argentina. Recuperado de: www.materialeducativomk.com/estrategias/aula- diversificada. Borja Quicios (2016) Actividades de autorregulación en el aula para niños. Recuperado de: www.guiainfantil.com/.../actividades-de-autorregulacion-en-el-aula-para-ninos INTEGRANTES – Grupo 8 Altamirano Fernández Edwin Palmer Salazar Eliana Beatriz Ochoa Quijada Edith del Rocío Leva Ramos Bertha Marleni

×