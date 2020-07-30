Successfully reported this slideshow.
La accesibilidad de la educación para las personas discapacitadas no deben ser un impedimento para que puedan lograr alcan...
En nuestro sistema de organización social, disponer de un empleo es un principio fundamental, tanto para la integración so...
Este tipo de clases contienen diversas distribuciones, tales como: la enseñanza o estudio en equipo y la presencia de un e...
Art. 16.- De la vivienda accesible. La necesidad de viviendas accesibles para personas con dificultades representa un bene...
Art. 20.- Lengua de señas. El apoyo de profesores especializados y apoyos gubernamentales son fundamentales hacia la inclu...
Lectura del Reglamento a la ley Orgánica de discapacidades Capítulo III DE LOS DERECHOS DE LAS PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDAD

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional de Loja Facultad de Educación, el Arte y la Comunicación Carrera de Psicología Infantil y Educación Parvularia Asignatura: Legislación Educativa Ciclo: 8vo “A” Docente Tutor: Mg. Bernardino Acaro Fecha: 29 de julio del 2020 Lectura del Reglamento a la ley Orgánica de discapacidades Capítulo III DE LOS DERECHOS DE LAS PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDAD
  2. 2. definición de discapacidad definición de discapacidad La discapacidad es la limitación que presentan las personas para realizar una actividad determinada, entre estas discapacidades esta discapacidad visual, auditiva, física e intelectual.
  3. 3. Art. 12.- Inclusión laboral. La autoridad nacional encargada de trabajo es competente para vigilar, controlar, dar seguimiento al cumplimiento del porcentaje de inclusión laboral de personas con discapacidad y aplicar las sanciones conforme a lo establecido en la legislación correspondiente. Pasarán a formar parte del porcentaje de inclusión laboral, quienes tengan una discapacidad igual o superior al treinta por ciento. El porcentaje de inclusión laboral para el sector privado se calculará y aplicará en base al total de trabajadores, exceptuando aquellos cuyos contratos no sean de naturaleza estable o permanente conforme a la legislación vigente en materia laboral; y, en el sector público, en base al número de los servidores y obreros que tengan nombramiento o contrato de carácter permanente y estable, de acuerdo con la norma que para el efecto emitirá la autoridad nacional encargada de trabajo. En ambos casos, y para estos efectos, no se considerará como contratos o nombramientos de carácter estable o permanente, a aquellos cuya vigencia esté condicionada a requisitos legales de cumplimiento periódico como licencias de habilitación y/o certificados de aptitud, que otorguen los organismos o entidades nacionales competentes Cuando el porcentaje de inclusión laboral de personas con discapacidad, resulte un número decimal, solo se considerará la parte entera del número. Sin perjuicio de lo antes señalado, la autoridad nacional encargada de las relaciones laborales podrá excluir determinadas labores permanentes, que no serán consideradas para efectos del cálculo del porcentaje de inclusión laboral, por la especialidad de la actividad productiva
  4. 4. Art. 11.- Becas de educación superior para estudiantes con discapacidad. Las instituciones de educación superior establecerán programas de becas completas o su equivalente en ayudas económicas que apoyen a su escolaridad a por lo menos el 10% del número de estudiantes regulares; dentro de este porcentaje obligatoriamente deberán considerarse estudiantes con discapacidad, debidamente acreditados por la autoridad sanitaria nacional.
  5. 5. Art. 10.- Educación Especial y Especializada. La autoridad educativa nacional y la autoridad sanitaria nacional garantizarán que en las unidades educativas de educación especializada se cuente con el equipo multidisciplinarios especializado que requiere esta atención, conformado por: un (1) psicólogo/a educativo/a, un/a psicólogo/a clínico/a, un (1) terapista ocupacional, un (1) terapista de lenguaje, sin perjuicio de otros técnicos y profesionales que por la especificidad de la atención pueda requerirse
  6. 6. Art. 16.- De la vivienda accesible. Los programas de vivienda de entidades públicas y privadas, deberán cumplir con lo establecido en las normas y reglamentos técnicos del Ministerio de Desarrollo Urbano y Vivienda (Norma Ecuatoriana de la Construcción NEC) y las Normas Técnicas INEN referentes a accesibilidad al medio físico y todas aquellas para el efecto se establezcan.
  7. 7. Art. 20.- Lengua de señas. Se incorporará progresivamente el servicio de intérpretes de la lengua de señas ecuatoriana en las instituciones públicas, así como en los medios de comunicación públicos y privados; siempre y cuando el Intérprete de Lengua de Señas Ecuatoriana haya sido certificado en sus competencias laborales por el Servicio de Acreditación Ecuatoriana - SAE y el Servicio de Capacitación Profesional SECAP.
  8. 8. La accesibilidad de la educación para las personas discapacitadas no deben ser un impedimento para que puedan lograr alcanzar su profesión, es importante contar con la inclusión dentro de la becas para la formación de la profesión que por derecho les corresponde. Art. 11.- Becas de educación superior para estudiantes con discapacidad.
  9. 9. En nuestro sistema de organización social, disponer de un empleo es un principio fundamental, tanto para la integración social del sujeto como para el desarrollo de la personalidad. El empleo constituye, por tanto, una importante vía de desarrollo personal y una incorporación plena a nuestra sociedad. En este sentido, el trabajo más que un fin en sí mismo es un medio para conseguir diferentes aspectos como son: una imagen más positiva y útil de uno mismo, el reconocimiento social, la estructuración del tiempo, la pertenencia a un grupo social, el aumento en la cantidad y calidad de interacciones sociales y la independencia económica. Las personas con discapacidad tienen derecho a laborar al igual que las demás personas, siempre velando por su integridad y bienestar. Art. 12.- Inclusión laboral.
  10. 10. Este tipo de clases contienen diversas distribuciones, tales como: la enseñanza o estudio en equipo y la presencia de un especialista dentro de aula de clases. Cuando estudias o haces cursos aprendes a desenvolverte en la sociedad, conoces el proceso de aprendizaje de otros e incluso puedes descubrir que lo demás cuentan con los mismos intereses que tú. Todo esto lleva a una reducción de los prejuicios y estigmas que hay entorno a esta temática. Art. 10.- Educación Especial y Especializada.
  11. 11. Art. 16.- De la vivienda accesible. La necesidad de viviendas accesibles para personas con dificultades representa un beneficio para bienestar las entidades de Ministerio de Desarrollo Urbano y Vivienda (Norma Ecuatoriana de la Construcción NEC) y las Normas Técnicas INEN deberán velar porque se cumpla con el derecho a la accesibilidad de una vivienda.
  12. 12. Art. 20.- Lengua de señas. El apoyo de profesores especializados y apoyos gubernamentales son fundamentales hacia la inclusión educativa, es creciente el número de alumnos integrados con distintas capacidades, y un importante número de ellos, con disminuciones auditivas, incluidos sordos. Históricamente la lengua de señas es una forma de comunicación en la comunidad sorda, es muy importante que este lenguaje se de desde los primeros años de estudio y que las personas puedan comunicarse sin ningún problema.

×