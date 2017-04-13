AUTOEVALUACIÓN  La Autoevaluación permite al alumno:  Emitir juicios de valor sobre sí mismo en función de ciertos crite...
COEVALUACIÓN  La Coevaluación permite al alumno y al docente:  Identificar los logros personales y grupales.  Fomentar ...
HETEROEVALUACIÓN  La heteroevaluación permite al alumno y al docente:  Identificar carencias o “puntos flojos” que es ne...
CUANTITATIVA  La cuantitativa permite al alumno y al docente:  Diagnosticar el nivel de aprendizaje de los alumnos, ayud...
CUALITATIVA  La cualitativa permite al alumno y al docente:  La recolección de los datos es una actividad mayormente ver...
 a).- Bateria, recomendaciones para la redacción de ítems  Uso educaplay y examtime b).- Diseño de instrumentos cuali ( ...
Batería
FALSO Y VERDADERO APAREAMIENTO O RELACIONAR OPCION MULTIPLE  Aciertos claros y precisos.  No evaluar algo que no se vio ...
Evaluacion de los Aprendizajes en Ambientes Virtuales
Evaluacion de los Aprendizajes en Ambientes Virtuales

Evaluacion Mediante el ambito virtual

Evaluacion de los Aprendizajes en Ambientes Virtuales

  1. 1. AUTOEVALUACIÓN  La Autoevaluación permite al alumno:  Emitir juicios de valor sobre sí mismo en función de ciertos criterios de evaluación o indicadores previamente establecidos.  Estimular la retroalimentación constante de sí mismo y de otras personas para mejorar su proceso de aprendizaje.  Participar de una manera crítica en la construcción de su aprendizaje. Es el proceso donde el alumno valoriza su propia actuación. Le permite reconocer sus posibilidades, limitaciones y cambios necesarios para mejorar su aprendizaje.
  2. 2. COEVALUACIÓN  La Coevaluación permite al alumno y al docente:  Identificar los logros personales y grupales.  Fomentar la participación, reflexión y crítica constructiva ante situaciones de aprendizaje.  Opinar sobre su actuación dentro del grupo.  Desarrollar actitudes que se orienten hacia la integración del grupo.  Mejorar su responsabilidad e identificación con el trabajo.  Emitir juicios valorativos acerca de otros en un ambiente de libertad, compromiso y responsabilidad. Es el proceso de valoración conjunta que realizan los alumnos sobre la actuación del grupo, atendiendo a criterios de evaluación o indicadores establecidos por consenso.
  3. 3. HETEROEVALUACIÓN  La heteroevaluación permite al alumno y al docente:  Identificar carencias o “puntos flojos” que es necesario reforzar antes de seguir adelante con el programa.  Evitar repeticiones innecesarias de objetivos que ya han sido integrados.  Dar soporte para la planificación de objetivos reales, adecuados a las necesidades e intereses del grupo.  Trabajar en el diseño de actividades remédiales, destinadas al grupo o a los individuos que lo requieran. Consiste en que una persona evalúa lo que otra ha realizado. El tipo de evaluación que con mayor frecuencia se utiliza es aquella donde el docente es quien, diseña, planifica, implementa y aplica la evaluación y donde el estudiante es sólo quien responde a lo que se le solicita.
  4. 4. CUANTITATIVA  La cuantitativa permite al alumno y al docente:  Diagnosticar el nivel de aprendizaje de los alumnos, ayudando a establecer si estos adquirieron o no los conocimientos presentados en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje.  Clasificar a los alumnos una vez concluido el proceso instructivo. Es el proceso que permita crear soluciones controladas para medir el real rendimiento o aprendizaje por los alumnos. Se refleja en resultados numéricos que permiten comparar el desempeño del estudiante con una escala predeterminada con el objetivo de calificar su desempeño en relación a dicha escala y con el conjunto del curso.
  5. 5. CUALITATIVA  La cualitativa permite al alumno y al docente:  La recolección de los datos es una actividad mayormente verbal mas que haciendo uso de algún instrumento de tipo cuantitativo.  El análisis de los datos se realiza de un modo inductivo.  La evolución cualitativa emplea escalas nominales y de orden jerárquico, como categorías, caracteres y atributos, entre otras. Es aquella que busca emitir un juicio no tan solo del nivel de manejo de ciertos contenidos, sino también pretende analizar exhaustivamente la actividad, los medios y el aprovechamiento alcanzado por los alumnos en la sala de clases.
  6. 6.  a).- Bateria, recomendaciones para la redacción de ítems  Uso educaplay y examtime b).- Diseño de instrumentos cuali ( registros anecdóticos, escalas de valoración, rúbricas, listas de cotejo) INSTRUMENTOS DE EVALUACION
  7. 7. Batería
  8. 8. FALSO Y VERDADERO APAREAMIENTO O RELACIONAR OPCION MULTIPLE  Aciertos claros y precisos.  No evaluar algo que no se vio  No hay preguntas  Enunciados positivos  No crear un patrón de respuestas  Lenguaje apropiado  Parafrasear  Enunciados independientes  No poner reactivos con el mismo contenido del libro  Enunciados claros y afirmativos  Respuestas cortas  Evitar obviedad en las respuestas  Primera columna de enunciados, segunda columna de respuestas.  Lista de respuestas en desorden  No se enumeran  Espacio entre reactivos  Doble distracciones

