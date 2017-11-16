Agricultura e pecuária

Domínio: Atividades Económicas Subdomínio: Agricultura e Pecuária
Resumo 1 2 3 4 Fatores que condicionam a agricultura Agricultura tradicional Agricultura moderna A agricultura modifica o ...
Fatores que condicionam a agricultura Fatores Físicos Clima Relevo Solo
Fatores físicos *SocalcosSocalcos – terraços em degraus na vertente de uma elevação, normalmente suportados por muros, seg...
Fatores físicos As características do solo são muito importantes para a prática da agricultura. Regra geral, quanto maior ...
Fatores que condicionam a agricultura Fatores Humanos Demografia Características socioculturais Desenvolvimento tecnológic...
Fatores humanos O aumento gradual da população obrigou a um alargamento da área cultivada para satisfazer as necessidades ...
Fatores humanos É determinante na seleção das técnicas utilizadas na agricultura. Regra geral, quanto mais desenvolvido fo...
Rendimento agrícola Rendimento agrícola (RA) total de produção por unidade de superfície, geralmente o hectare (ha). RA = ...
Produtividade agrícola Produtividade agrícola (PA) Total de produção por trabalhador. PA = Produção N.º de trabalhadores M...
Custos produção Mão de obra exploração Mercado Agricultura tradicional Característic as Custos não são tidos em conta pela...
Sistemas de cultura e técnicas Agricultura tradicional Característic as • Regime de policultura • Sistema extensivo • Redu...
Técnicas Trabalhar a terra com recurso a animais e com com alfaias tradicionais Agricultor em Dali, China. Agricultor na T...
Técnicas Sistemas de armazenamento tradicional Espigueiros na aldeia do Lindoso.
Conceitos: Cultivo de várias espécies vegetais, simultaneamente ou ao longo de um ano, no mesmo espaço agrícola. Policultu...
Tipos de agricultura tradicional Os agricultores deslocam-se de acordo com as estações do ano. Pode também aparecer associ...
Tipos de agricultura tradicional Este tipo de agricultura praticado desde o Nepal às Filipinas, baseia-se no trabalho cole...
Tipos de agricultura tradicional Este fenómeno ocorre quando os agricultores, por questões económicas, se vêm obrigados a ...
Custos produção Mão de obra exploração Mercado Agricultura moderna Característic as Custos elevados para a aquisição de se...
Agricultura moderna Característic as Produção vegetal, normalmente, em regime de monocultura, altamente especializada. As ...
Conceitos: Cultivo de apenas uma espécie vegetal. Monocultura Propriedade agrícola de grande dimensão pertencente a um úni...
Técnicas Estufas. Equipamento de vindima, Austrália.
Tipos de agricultura moderna Atualmente, em muitos países em desenvolvimento encontram-se as chamadas plantações , termo u...
Agricultura no mundo Distribuição das principais atividades económicas no mundo e percentagem de população empregada na ag...
Agricultura modifica o território Dinamismo Económico da Agicultura moderna Alimentação população dos PED e PD Poluição do...
Agricultura modifica o território A poluição agrícola é hoje um problema identificado na China, que está inclusivamente a ...
Agricultura sustentável Agricultura biológica Rejeita a utilização de qualquer tipo de produtos químicos de modo a elimina...
Agricultura sustentável Agricultura biológica Técnicas:  Rotação de culturas, para o uso eficiente do solo;  Utilização ...
Agricultura sustentável Distribuição dos produtos de agricultura biológica no mundo, 2010.
Agricultura sustentável Agricultura biodinâmica Dá importância à preparação da exploração, à base de plantas, minerais e e...
Agricultura sustentável Permacultura Mais do que um tipo de agricultura, esta acaba por ser uma estratégia de planeamento ...
Agricultura sustentável Permacultura
Agricultura sustentável
RETRATO DE PORTUGAL
Retrato de Portugal A agricultura em Portugal é uma atividade que enfrenta grandes desafios. De um modo geral, é uma ativi...
Retrato de Portugal Fatores físicos que condicionam a agricultura Clima (estação mais quente coincide com a estação mais s...
Retrato de Portugal Fatores humanos que condicionam a agricultura Elevada densidade demográfica e de construções levou ao ...
Retrato de Portugal Evolução da população ativa com profissão na agricultura, produção animal, caça e silvicultura. Evoluç...
Retrato de Portugal Fruto dos condicionalismos físicos e humanos existentes em Portugal, podemos encontrar uma agricultura...
Retrato de Portugal Portugal está, atualmente, num novo ciclo alto de investimentos e confiança na agricultura, setor onde...
Retrato de Portugal O programa “Portugal Sou Eu” foi lançado em Dezembro de 2012 pelo Governo de Portugal para melhorar a ...
Pecuária No Mundo… A pecuária consiste na criação de animais para a produção de alimentos (carne, leite, mel e ovos) e mat...
Pecuária No Mundo… Produção de carne a nível mundial, 2010.
Pecuária Pecuária extensiva Criação de gado ao ar livre com recurso a técnicas tradicionais e usando os pastos tradicionai...
Pecuária Pecuária intensiva Neste sistema os prados estão permanentemente ocupados. Recorre a técnicas modernas de estabul...
Pecuária Em Portugal, tal como em muitos outros países, a pecuária era uma atividade complementar da agricultura e destina...
Pecuária A pecuária acabou por se tornar uma indústria alimentar, dependente do mercado de consumo mundial. Por essa razão...
É fundamental AGRICULTURAGRICULTUR AA Evolução dos setores de atividade Agricultura tradicional Agricultura moderna Regime...
FIM Geografia 8.º ano
  Domínio: Atividades Económicas Subdomínio: Agricultura e Pecuária
  2. 2. Resumo 1 2 3 4 Fatores que condicionam a agricultura Agricultura tradicional Agricultura moderna A agricultura modifica o território 5 Agricultura sustentável 6 Retrato de Portugal 7 Pecuária
  3. 3. Fatores que condicionam a agricultura Fatores Físicos Clima Relevo Solo
  4. 4. Fatores físicos *SocalcosSocalcos – terraços em degraus na vertente de uma elevação, normalmente suportados por muros, seguindo as curvas de nível. Cada cultura exige uma determinada quantidade de calor e de água que têm que ser distribuídas de forma adequada ao longo do ano. Clima As vertentes inclinadas facilitam a erosão dos solos e dificultam a introdução de mecanização, obrigando à construção de socalcos*. Por vezes, em grandes altitudes, a agricultura dá lugar à pastorícia. Relevo Alto Douro - Sabrosa
  5. 5. Fatores físicos As características do solo são muito importantes para a prática da agricultura. Regra geral, quanto maior for a concentração de húmus (fração orgânica) mais fértil será o solo. No entanto, hoje em dia o homem tem possibilidade de aperfeiçoar os solos de forma mais tradicional misturando sargaço, moliço, entre outros, ou recorrendo a técnicas mais modernas de correção dos solos. Solo Horizontes do solo
  6. 6. Fatores que condicionam a agricultura Fatores Humanos Demografia Características socioculturais Desenvolvimento tecnológico Envolvimento do poder regulador
  7. 7. Fatores humanos O aumento gradual da população obrigou a um alargamento da área cultivada para satisfazer as necessidades alimentares da mesma. Demografia A organização social, as tradições culturais e étnicas e as crenças de um grupo influenciam a agricultura, sobretudo em áreas mais desfavorecidas. Características socioculturais
  8. 8. Fatores humanos É determinante na seleção das técnicas utilizadas na agricultura. Regra geral, quanto mais desenvolvido for um país, maior é a sua capacidade de investimento e inovação. Desenvolvimento tecnológico As políticas levadas a cabo em cada um dos países, bom como o apoio estatal, em forma de subsídios, por exemplo, são muito importantes na promoção da atividade agrícola. Desenvolvimento tecnológico
  9. 9. Rendimento agrícola Rendimento agrícola (RA) total de produção por unidade de superfície, geralmente o hectare (ha). RA = Produção Superfície (ha) Maior rendimento agrícola Menor rendimento agrícola
  10. 10. Produtividade agrícola Produtividade agrícola (PA) Total de produção por trabalhador. PA = Produção N.º de trabalhadores Maior produtividade agrícola Menor produtividade agrícola
  11. 11. Custos produção Mão de obra exploração Mercado Agricultura tradicional Característic as Custos não são tidos em conta pela reduzida dimensão das explorações – minifúndios. Relações pouco frequentes e só quando há excedentes. Objetivos Mão de obra familiar ou da comunidade com fracos conhecimentos científicos. Autoconsumo (abastecimento do agregado familiar).
  12. 12. Sistemas de cultura e técnicas Agricultura tradicional Característic as • Regime de policultura • Sistema extensivo • Reduzida utilização de fertilizantes • Falta de conhecimentos por parte da mão de obra • Técnicas ancestrais • Baixo rendimento e produtividade • Exploração por conta própria Organização social
  13. 13. Técnicas Trabalhar a terra com recurso a animais e com com alfaias tradicionais Agricultor em Dali, China. Agricultor na Tailândia.
  14. 14. Técnicas Sistemas de armazenamento tradicional Espigueiros na aldeia do Lindoso.
  15. 15. Conceitos: Cultivo de várias espécies vegetais, simultaneamente ou ao longo de um ano, no mesmo espaço agrícola. Policultura Propriedade rural de pequenas dimensões. Minifúndio Ocupação descontinua do solo, ao longo do ano, por oposição ao sistema intensivo. Sistema extensivo Minifúndios Aldeia da Gavieira - Gerês
  16. 16. Tipos de agricultura tradicional Os agricultores deslocam-se de acordo com as estações do ano. Pode também aparecer associada à cultura temporária sobre queimadas, na qual os terrenos baldios são incendiados para promover a fertilização natural do solo e depois de cultivados ficam completamente esgotados após alguns anos. Agricultura Itinerante Queima de campos de arroz, Tailândia.
  17. 17. Tipos de agricultura tradicional Este tipo de agricultura praticado desde o Nepal às Filipinas, baseia-se no trabalho coletivo para a produção de arroz. Esta é a terceira maior cultura cerealífera do mundo, sendo a responsável por alimentar mais de metade da população mundial. Rizicultura tradicional Arrozais em socalcos, Filipinas.
  18. 18. Tipos de agricultura tradicional Este fenómeno ocorre quando os agricultores, por questões económicas, se vêm obrigados a procurar outra profissão, como forma de complemento dos rendimentos, devido ao baixo rendimento agrícola da sua exploração ou quando está associado à valorização de património herdado, ou, simplesmente, por questões psicológicas para ocupação dos tempos livres. AgriculturaAgricultura a tempoa tempo parcialparcial
  19. 19. Custos produção Mão de obra exploração Mercado Agricultura moderna Característic as Custos elevados para a aquisição de sementes selecionadas, fertilizantes, pesticidas e equipamentos, exigindo um grande investimento. Relações exclusivas com o mercado, produzindo apenas o que este necessita. Objetivos • Assalariados agrícolas. • Menos mão de obra, mas mais especializada. • Máximo lucro. • Exploração agrícola gerida como empresa.
  20. 20. Agricultura moderna Característic as Produção vegetal, normalmente, em regime de monocultura, altamente especializada. As explorações são de grandes dimensões (latifúndios) ou em campos cujas dimensões são estudadas para a obtenção de maior produtividade e rendimento. Recorre a técnicas avançadas de irrigação, correção dos solos (fertilizações, estufas , entre outros) e investigação. Sistemas de produção e técnicas Exploração por conta própria ou por arrendamento. Organização social
  21. 21. Conceitos: Cultivo de apenas uma espécie vegetal. Monocultura Propriedade agrícola de grande dimensão pertencente a um único proprietário ou grupo económico. Latifúndio Ocupação contínua do solo, ao longo do ano. Sistema intensivo
  22. 22. Técnicas Estufas. Equipamento de vindima, Austrália.
  23. 23. Tipos de agricultura moderna Atualmente, em muitos países em desenvolvimento encontram-se as chamadas plantações , termo usado para designar explorações de tipo moderno, centradas numa única cultura e destinadas à exportação, como por exemplo, ananás, café, algodão, chá, entre outras. Estas explorações apresentam um elevado investimento em termos tecnológicos estando, muitas vezes, associadas a laboratórios de investigação. Como o objetivo é a obtenção máxima de lucro, praticam uma agricultura intensiva. Estas empresas agrícolas são propriedade dos países desenvolvidos. Agricultura de plantação
  24. 24. Agricultura no mundo Distribuição das principais atividades económicas no mundo e percentagem de população empregada na agricultura em 2011.
  25. 25. Agricultura modifica o território Dinamismo Económico da Agicultura moderna Alimentação população dos PED e PD Poluição do ar, da água (rios e lagos) e do solo Excessivo consumo de água pela irrigação intensiva Esgotamento e erosão do solo e desflorestação Contaminação da água subterrânea A agricultura é a atividade que associa o ser humano com aA agricultura é a atividade que associa o ser humano com a terra, com o objetivo de produzir alimentos.terra, com o objetivo de produzir alimentos.
  26. 26. Agricultura modifica o território A poluição agrícola é hoje um problema identificado na China, que está inclusivamente a preocupar as autoridades. Desde os anos 80, a produção neste setor literalmente disparou naquele país, muito à custa da utilização excessiva de fertilizantes e de pesticidas, o que hoje se traduz numa excessiva acidificação dos solos e na poluição da água. Cerca de 200 milhões de chineses não têm sequer acesso a água potável. China fez primeira avaliação ambiental Fonte: Diário de Notícias, 13 de fevereiro de 2010
  27. 27. Agricultura sustentável Agricultura biológica Rejeita a utilização de qualquer tipo de produtos químicos de modo a eliminar a poluição agrícola e a assegurar a fertilidade dos solos.
  28. 28. Agricultura sustentável Agricultura biológica Técnicas:  Rotação de culturas, para o uso eficiente do solo;  Utilização restrita de pesticidas e fertilizantes;  Proibição absoluta do uso de organismos geneticamente modificados;  Aproveitamento dos recursos locais, tais como o uso do estrume animal, como fertilizante, ou alimentar os animais com produtos da própria exploração;  Escolha de espécies vegetais e animais resistentes a doenças e adaptadas às condições locais.
  29. 29. Agricultura sustentável Distribuição dos produtos de agricultura biológica no mundo, 2010.
  30. 30. Agricultura sustentável Agricultura biodinâmica Dá importância à preparação da exploração, à base de plantas, minerais e excrementos dos animais, coordenando esta com a disposição dos astros (Sol e Lua). A reciclagem e a reutilização dos recursos das explorações são fundamentais, associando a produção animal e vegetal. Agricultura natural Procura reduzir o controlo e a manipulação do sistema agrícola para o mínimo necessário. Este tipo de agricultura defende o lema: Deixar trabalhar a natureza.
  31. 31. Agricultura sustentável Permacultura Mais do que um tipo de agricultura, esta acaba por ser uma estratégia de planeamento da produção em que se aproveitam as condições e os recursos naturais locais da melhor maneira possível. Esta defende uma paisagem desenhada para reproduzir os padrões e relações encontradas na natureza, produzindo, simultaneamente, alimentos, fibras e energia para a satisfação das necessidades locais.
  32. 32. Agricultura sustentável Permacultura
  33. 33. Agricultura sustentável
  34. 34. RETRATO DE PORTUGAL
  35. 35. Retrato de Portugal A agricultura em Portugal é uma atividade que enfrenta grandes desafios. De um modo geral, é uma atividade pouco produtiva e insuficiente para satisfazer as necessidades alimentares dos portugueses. Há um conjunto de fatores físicos e humanos que se tornam determinantes e que acabam por condicionar a prática agrícola.
  36. 36. Retrato de Portugal Fatores físicos que condicionam a agricultura Clima (estação mais quente coincide com a estação mais seca) SolosSolos (fertilidade natural média ou(fertilidade natural média ou baixa)baixa) RelevoRelevo (irregular e particularmente(irregular e particularmente montanhoso no norte e centro do país)montanhoso no norte e centro do país)
  37. 37. Retrato de Portugal Fatores humanos que condicionam a agricultura Elevada densidade demográfica e de construções levou ao aparecimento de muitos minifúndios (cerca de 75% das explorações têm uma área inferior a 5 hectares Elevada densidade demográfica e de construções levou ao aparecimento de muitos minifúndios (cerca de 75% das explorações têm uma área inferior a 5 hectares Baixo grau de escolaridade e a idade avançada da população agrícola Baixo grau de escolaridade e a idade avançada da população agrícola Recurso a mão de obra familiar, pois as empresas agrícolas só representam cerca de 2% Recurso a mão de obra familiar, pois as empresas agrícolas só representam cerca de 2% Política Agrícola Comum que estabelece regras para a produção em todos os países da U.E. Política Agrícola Comum que estabelece regras para a produção em todos os países da U.E.
  38. 38. Retrato de Portugal Evolução da população ativa com profissão na agricultura, produção animal, caça e silvicultura. Evolução do número de trabalhadores e da idade média dos agricultores.
  39. 39. Retrato de Portugal Fruto dos condicionalismos físicos e humanos existentes em Portugal, podemos encontrar uma agricultura: •de caráter tradicional (policultura em minifúndios) mais vocacionada para o consumo dos agregados familiares e por vezes como atividade secundária; •de caráter moderno, extensiva e em latifúndios que produz para alimentar as necessidades do mercado interno e externo.
  40. 40. Retrato de Portugal Portugal está, atualmente, num novo ciclo alto de investimentos e confiança na agricultura, setor onde não faltam ideias e novos projetos. Exemplo disso, refere o Diário de Notícias, é o facto de o país ser, atualmente, o 5.º maior produtor mundial de tomate e o seu segundo maior exportador. A zona de Lisboa e Vale do Tejo lidera em produtividade, sendo que aqui também que se produz 50% do arroz nacional, e onde fazem sucesso as frutas e os hortícolas do Oeste, o vinho das zonas a Norte de Lisboa e da Península de Setúbal e a cultura do milho (…). Fonte: www.destakes.com,14 de Junho de 2014
  41. 41. Retrato de Portugal O programa “Portugal Sou Eu” foi lançado em Dezembro de 2012 pelo Governo de Portugal para melhorar a competitividade das empresas portuguesas, promover o equilíbrio da balança comercial, combater o desemprego e contribuir para o crescimento sustentado da economia.(…) Até ao momento estão qualificados com o selo “Portugal Sou Eu” mais de 1.800 produtos que, no seu conjunto, representam um volume de negócios agregado superior a mil milhões de euros. A grande maioria dos produtos tem patentes e/ou marcas registadas e 73 por cento integra o setor alimentar e bebidas. Fonte: www.destakes.com, 7 de Junho de 2014 51ª Feira Nacional de Agricultura promove produção nacional
  42. 42. Pecuária No Mundo… A pecuária consiste na criação de animais para a produção de alimentos (carne, leite, mel e ovos) e matérias-primas para algumas indústrias (lã, couro e ossos).
  43. 43. Pecuária No Mundo… Produção de carne a nível mundial, 2010.
  44. 44. Pecuária Pecuária extensiva Criação de gado ao ar livre com recurso a técnicas tradicionais e usando os pastos tradicionais na alimentação do gado. Regra geral, há um reduzido investimento em mão de obra e rações, pelo que o rendimento obtido é baixo. A grande vantagem é que não é tão agressivo para o ambiente. Sistema comum no oeste dos EUA, Argentina e sul da Rússia. No Mundo…
  45. 45. Pecuária Pecuária intensiva Neste sistema os prados estão permanentemente ocupados. Recorre a técnicas modernas de estabulação, controlo de temperatura, luz e humidade criadas artificialmente. A alimentação dos animais é à base de rações, pelo que obtém uma elevada produção, mas é mais agressiva para o ambiente. Sistema comum na europa ocidental, Canadá e leste dos E.U.A. No Mundo…
  46. 46. Pecuária Em Portugal, tal como em muitos outros países, a pecuária era uma atividade complementar da agricultura e destinava-se a alimentar os elementos do agregado familiar. Hoje em dia, graças às inovações introduzidas, esta atividade assume-se como independente e voltada quase exclusivamente para o mercado. Em Portugal… Produção de carne em Portugal, 2012.
  47. 47. Pecuária A pecuária acabou por se tornar uma indústria alimentar, dependente do mercado de consumo mundial. Por essa razão, acaba por contribuir para o dinamismo económico do país e gera direta e indiretamente cerca de 16% do emprego total em Portugal. Em Portugal… Emprego nas indústrias agroalimentares em Portugal, 2009.
  48. 48. É fundamental AGRICULTURAGRICULTUR AA Evolução dos setores de atividade Agricultura tradicional Agricultura moderna Regime intensivo • Itinerante • Rizicultura • A tempo parcial • De plantação PecuáriaPecuária Primário Secundário Terciário Países Desenvolvidos vs. Países em Desenvolvimento Regime extensivo
  49. 49. FIM Geografia 8.º ano

