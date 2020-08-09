Successfully reported this slideshow.
Girish M C Asst Prof of Commerce Panampilly Memorial Govt College, Chalakudy 1/6/2020 1 Girish M C, Asst Prof of Commerce,...
 In traditional cost accounting :especially in budgeted and standard costing timely entries are recorded in cost accounti...
 What is Backflush Costing?  Backflush costing/accounting is an accounting approach generally used in a just-in-time (JI...
 According to CIMA Terminology “ Backflush accounting is a method of costing , associated with a JIT production system, w...
 1. Short Lead time in Production process: Larger lead time in manufacturing process indicates the higher the inventory i...
 Backflush costing is used by companies who generally have short production cycles, commoditized products, and a low or c...
 Merits  1.It is simple accounting system , hence, accounting costs are lower..  2.It avoid the need to record producti...
 It provide less detailed management information than traditional cost accounting .  2. It required training for staff t...
 There are three variant in backflush accounting.  1. Trigger point are Material Purchase (including Components ) and Fi...
 Journal entry for D. Material purchase  1. RIP Control A/c or Raw and In-Process Control A/c  To Account Payable Contr...
 3. Recording of Std or Budgeted cost of finished goods completed in the reporting periods:-  Finished goods Control A/C...
 Difference between the actual cost incurred and budgeted or std costs allowed for the actual production is known as Vari...
 A). Entry for unfavourable conversion costs variance. ◦ Conversion cost Variance Dr.  To Conversion Cost Control A/C  ...
 Material and conversion cost are generally written off to Cost of Goods Sold A/C. This treatment suitable for the firms ...
 In this method of accounting the first trigger point (Purchase of Materials) is same as in the first type. But the secon...
 Journal entry for D. Material purchase  1. RIP Control A/c or Raw and In-Process Control A/c  To Account Payable Contr...
 3. Entry for Cost of finished goods Sold:-  Cost of Goods Sold A/C Dr.  To Inventory or RIP control A/C( budgeted cost...
 It is the simplest and the most extreme version of backflush accounting. It has only one trigger point for making entrie...
 1 . Entry for Incurred conversion costs during the reporting periods.  Conversion Costs Control A/C  To Various Accoun...
 Thank You 1/6/2020 20 Girish M C, Asst Prof of Commerce, Panampilly Memorial Govt. College, Chalakudy
