Emil Nava
Early Career Emil Nava started working in many film production companies as a runner. An example of a production company i...
While working as a freelance for ‘OB Management’, Nava also worked for a film production company based in London called ‘P...
After working for a full year, Emil produced 24 videos which was when he most busiest shooting for independent labels. He ...
Nava has now started to produce advert along with music videos which has allowed him to produce videos of a higher budget ...
Similar to Jessie J’s ‘Price Tag’, Ed Sheeran’s ‘You Need Me’ has one background which remained black throughout the entir...
Emil Nava

Emil Nava

Emil Nava

