SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2017
SSC Stenographer Notification 2017  The SSC has released official notification for SSC Stenographer Exam 2017.  SSC Sten...
About SSC  The Staff selection Commission known SSC is a government organization .  The SSC is responsible for recruitme...
SSC Steno Grade C & D Vacancies details  Total number of posts : various  Name of organizer: Staff Selection Commission ...
SSC Stenographer Recruitment Important Dates  The SSC Stenographer Notification 2017 date: 17th June 2017  Starting SSC ...
SSC Steno Recruitment Age limit & Relaxation  Minimum age to apply for SSC stenographer is 18 years. And  Maximum age: 2...
How to apply  Candidate have to open official website of the SSC ie sss.nic.in  Read notification carefully and check el...
Thanks For latest government jobs keep visit our website http://www.result24.co.in
SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2017

  1. 1. SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2017
  2. 2. SSC Stenographer Notification 2017  The SSC has released official notification for SSC Stenographer Exam 2017.  SSC Stenographer Notification was announced on 17th June 2017.  Before apply, candidates must read notification carefully.  Eligible and aspirant candidate can fill the form till 15th July 2017  Application will be submitted online only.
  3. 3. About SSC  The Staff selection Commission known SSC is a government organization .  The SSC is responsible for recruitment of human resources in various department and ministries of Govt. of India.  The SSC has established on 4th Nov. 1975. Head office is in Delhi.  SSC is doing recruitment for many jobs . Recently SSC is announced Job opening notification of SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2017.
  4. 4. SSC Steno Grade C & D Vacancies details  Total number of posts : various  Name of organizer: Staff Selection Commission  Name of Exam: Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2017
  5. 5. SSC Stenographer Recruitment Important Dates  The SSC Stenographer Notification 2017 date: 17th June 2017  Starting SSC Stenographer Application Form apply online from: 17th June 2017  Last date to apply & pay fee online: 15th July 2017  SSC Stenographer Admit Card issue date: August 2017  Date of SSC exam declare i.e. 4th to 7th September 2017  The date of Result to be declared: in October 2017
  6. 6. SSC Steno Recruitment Age limit & Relaxation  Minimum age to apply for SSC stenographer is 18 years. And  Maximum age: 27 years. Category Age Relaxation SC/ ST 05 years OBC 03 Years PH 10 Years PH (OBC) 13 Years PH (SC/ ST) 15 Years Ex-SM UR 03 Years EX- SM (OBC) 06 Years EX-SM (SC/ ST) 08 Years
  7. 7. How to apply  Candidate have to open official website of the SSC ie sss.nic.in  Read notification carefully and check eligibility criteria  If you are eligible register with valid email id and phone number.  Login in to the website and open application form of SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2017 to apply online  Check form and fill all the require information and upload your photo and scanned signature.  Now check your form and information before submit.  If all the information is correct and submit form & save this form for future use  Now pay fees via online with your form number and name.
  Thanks For latest government jobs keep visit our website http://www.result24.co.in

