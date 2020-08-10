Como conectar visual basi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO “EXTENCION MARACAIBO” CATEDRA: PROGRAMACION ¿COMO CONETAR VISUAL BASIC 6.0 A UNA BASE DE DATOS? REALIZADO POR: GIRBELY MENDEZ C.I 24.362.324 CARRERA: #45
  2. 2. ¿Cómo conectar visual Basic a las siguientes bases de datos? Paso 1: La manera en la que se conectara Visual Basic a este tipo de base de datos Será con ayuda de la librería: Active Datas Objects Library, conocida también Como MSADO. Por lo tanto es Indispensable descargar esta librería (www.dll-files.com/msado15.dll.html) en Caso de no poseerla Paso 2: ya una vez dentro del Proyecto al que se quiera Conectar a esta base de Datos, se necesita activar el Acceso del programa a la Librería y crear una Referencia al DLL al entorno De desarrollo y para ello se realiza lo siguiente: Una vez ya dentro de la ventana de referencia. Se utiliza en scroll del mouse y se busca el archivo
  3. 3. MSADO que se instaló en el paso anterior en el ejemplo esta seleccionado Microsoft Active Objects 6.0 Library que ya poseía el sistema se marca con la flecha y le se presiona aceptar Paso 3: ya poseyendo la referencia se creara en el proyecto una instancia de conexión a bases de datos, esta instancia no es más que el medio por el cual se comunicara el programa de bases de datos. Para ello se necesita crear un objeto en conjunto de registro el cual se empleara para recibir los datos devueltos por la base de datos tras realizar alguna petición a la misma. Para ello se escribe el siguiente código en nuestro proyecto: Paso 4: Luego de haber establecido la conexión básica es debido realizar una pequeña configuración para que no ocurran problemas al momentos de realizar peticiones a la base de datos lo que se realizara es una cadena de texto de conexión para el objeto. Para ello se escribe el siguiente código: En estas líneas el código se puede apreciar que está establecido un conductor, en este casose usa el de MySQL OBDC 8.0 y los demás campos se explican por sí mismos, no obstante suponiéndose que se tenga ubicada la base de datos en mysql.hostinger.es, y el
  4. 4. nombre de la BDD sea u3096_Dayi y la contraseña sea #:GñQwe:) / estos datos se sustituirán en los respectivos campos que se escribieron en el código. Al final de estos pasos se obtendrá una conexión del proyecto de Visual Basic con la base de datos MySQL *Microsoft Access: Paso 1: Abrir o crear un proyecto en visual Basic, tener cuidado al archivo que Proporciones Access donde se almacena la base de datos que en este caso se llama alumnos.mbd. Paso 2: Una vez teniendo el proyecto Abierto, ubicamos la opción de componentes presionando Crtl + T, luego se abrirá la siguiente ventana En dicha ventana se buscara utilizando el scroll la opción Microsoft ADO data control 6.0 se selecciona, se ubica y se presiona aceptar, esto nos creara un componente que se empleara para realizar la conexión con la BDD
  5. 5. Paso 3: Se ubica el componente acabado de generar en la barra lateral y se coloca en la ventana de nuestro programa Paso 4: se realiza un click sobre el componente colocado en la forma del programa Luego debe seleccionarse el apartado de propiedades y ubicar la Propiedad Connection String:
  6. 6. Y se abrirá una ventana a la cual se le dará click en generar Para así selecciona un proveedor para la conexión de la base de datos. En la segunda ventana que se abre se ubica la pestaña llamada proveedor y se selecciona del Microsoft Jet4.0 OLEDB provider:
  7. 7. Paso 5: Se le da click en conexión Desde allí le damos click al botón que tiene tres puntos suspensivos para de esta manera seleccionar el archivo alumnos.mdb,:
  8. 8. Desde allí le damos click al botón que tiene tres puntos suspensivos para de esta manera seleccione archivo alumnos.mdb,: Antes de hacer click en el botón aceptar es recomendable darle al botón probar conexión así la conexión se puede verificar y se realizara de manera exitosa. Luego se presiona el botón aceptar. Y ya se abra establecido una conexión con la base de datos que se halla creado en Access *Microsoft server 2008: Paso 1: se ha de tener creada una base de datos en Microsoft SQL Server 2008 y saber el nombre de la base de datos junto a la dirección del server. Suponiendo que la dirección del server sea John-PC y la base de datos se llame cauchos.
  9. 9. Paso 2: Se crea en un proyecto en Visual Basic para poder escribir el código para realizar la conexión a la base de datos Paso 3: se tiene que escribir la siguiente función para poder realizar la conexión con MS SQL Server: Con esta función se logra fácilmente realizar una conexión a esta base de datos, como se puede observar es creada una cadena de texto de conexión con el objetivo de generar un objeto que permita establecer la conexión con la dirección del server, el nombre de la base de datos y con seguridad integrada

