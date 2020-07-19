Proyectofinal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GRUPO SOPHIA INTEGRANTES Gipsy Silva Doris Peralta Tyron Mosquera Tania Guerrero Rosa Guadalupe MAESTR�A EN TECNOLOG�A E I...
TEMA: CONOCIENDO CUAL ES LA FUNCI�N DE LAS NEURONAS DIRIGIDO A: ESTUDIANTES DE TERCERO BACHILLERATO La unidad educativa VI...
TEOR�A DE APRENDIZAJE CONSTRUCTIVISTA Los estudiantes van a construir nuevos conocimientos, mediante herramientas EDpuzzle...
PROPUESTA El proyecto propuesto tiene como finalidad llegar a todos los estudiantes de tercero de bachillerato para lograr...
LAS NEURONAS Las neuronas son diminutas c�lulas encargadas de participar en las funciones relacionadas con el sistema nerv...
HERRAMIENTAS EDpuzzle. _ La herramienta EDpuzzle es una de las m�s utilizadas en la metodolog�a de clase invertida ya que ...
Jigsaw planet._Se trata de una herramienta ideal para presentar nuevos temas, gamificar la sala de clases y desarrollar el...
INSTALACIONES E INSTRUMENTOS A UTILIZAR Profesor: Laptop con sistema operativo windows 10, Procesador core i5, Proyector,i...
  1. 1. GRUPO SOPHIA INTEGRANTES Gipsy Silva Doris Peralta Tyron Mosquera Tania Guerrero Rosa Guadalupe MAESTR�A EN TECNOLOG�A E INNOVACI�N EDUCATIVA SISTEMAS INTELIGENTES EN LA EDUCACI�NPROYECTO EDUCATIVO
  2. 2. TEMA: CONOCIENDO CUAL ES LA FUNCI�N DE LAS NEURONAS DIRIGIDO A: ESTUDIANTES DE TERCERO BACHILLERATO La unidad educativa VINCES realiz� una encuesta con la ayuda de los docentes de la instituci�n para conocer el disponibilidad del acceso al internet para de esta manera poder continuar con la educaci�n y saber a lo que tendremos que enfrentar tanto docentes, estudiantes y a padres de familia, siendo en este caso la TECNOLOG�A que nos ayuda a brindarles un educaci�n de calidad para para continuar con sus estudios y seguir con su vida profesional.
  3. 3. TEOR�A DE APRENDIZAJE CONSTRUCTIVISTA Los estudiantes van a construir nuevos conocimientos, mediante herramientas EDpuzzle y simuladores innovadores Jigsaw planet y Biodigital human logrando disfrutar su aprendizaje de una forma autodidacta. Esta construcci�n incluye la aportaci�n activa y global, su disponibilidad y los conocimientos previos en el marco de una situaci�n interactiva El docente desempe�a el papel de orientador en este proceso de aprendizaje constructivista.
  4. 4. PROPUESTA El proyecto propuesto tiene como finalidad llegar a todos los estudiantes de tercero de bachillerato para lograr interiorizar el aprendizaje significativo , utilizando herramientas tecnol�gicas que faciliten su proceso. COMPRESI�N DEL PROBLEMA Nuestro Pa�s enfrenta un momento dif�cil debido a la emergencia sanitaria y una de las �reas que m�s se a visto perjudicado es la educaci�n, por tal motivo este proyecto se enfoca a cubrir dichas necesidades, creando una herramienta que permita agilitar el trabajo del docente y la comprensi�n de los estudiantes. SOLUCI�N Enfocados en mejorar la calidad de las clases online realizando clases m�s din�micas e interactivas adapt�ndonos a la nueva modalidad.
  5. 5. LAS NEURONAS Las neuronas son diminutas c�lulas encargadas de participar en las funciones relacionadas con el sistema nervioso. En nuestro cerebro, existen millones de neuronas, se calcula que poseemos alrededor de 80 millones, al menos en el momento del nacimiento. Conforme vamos creciendo, el n�mero de neuronas comienza a decrecer y a partir de los 80 a�os, el 30% de nuestras neuronas se habr� perdido. �C�MO FUNCIONA? Nuestro cerebro nos define, procesa el mundo que nos rodea y determina c�mo respondemos a los est�mulos. En el cerebro suceden procesos como enamorarse de alguien, ser capaz de reconocerte a ti mismo, o que un olor te recuerda a un lugar. Pero tambi�n tiene disfunciones provocadas por enfermedades, lesiones o deficiencias de desarrollo que afectan al �rgano que nos hacen incluso perder el sentido de la propiocepci�n o nuestra capacidad para comunicarnos. Las enfermedades m�s frecuentes son las demencias (entre las que se incluye la enfermedad de Alzheimer), la epilepsia, la enfermedad de Parkinson, la esclerosis m�ltiple o la migra�a.
  6. 6. HERRAMIENTAS EDpuzzle. _ La herramienta EDpuzzle es una de las m�s utilizadas en la metodolog�a de clase invertida ya que permite que los docentes generen estructuras de aprendizaje dirigido en formato audiovisual para el alumnado. Convierte videos en verdaderos recursos did�cticos para trabajar con los estudiantes, puedes utilizar tus propios videos u otros almacenados en diversas plataformas, una vez seleccionado el video puedes cortarlo, agregar audio, notas de audios y cuestionarios. En este caso hemos descargado un video de youtube y editado con una nota de saludo y bienvenida a los estudiantes luego nos explica una introducci�n del tema de la clase en el cual los estudiantes podr�n interactuar de manera din�mica . https://edpuzzle.com/assignments/5f120b425796073f42fa0119/watch
  7. 7. Jigsaw planet._Se trata de una herramienta ideal para presentar nuevos temas, gamificar la sala de clases y desarrollar el pensamiento visual de los estudiantes. En esta actividad los estudiantes van armar un rompecabezas con las piezas especificadas y se va evaluar el conocimiento de la clase impartida. tps://www.jigsawplanet.com/?rc=play&pid=2806c71a0f46 Biodigital._ innovadora aplicaci�n web en l�nea que le permite obtener nuevos conocimientos sobre el cuerpo humano, las enfermedades y los tratamientos. Con su intuitiva interfaz en 3D, es la mejor manera de encontrar r�pidamente informaci�n. https://human.biodigital.com/view?id=3dBL&lang=es
  8. 8. INSTALACIONES E INSTRUMENTOS A UTILIZAR Profesor: Laptop con sistema operativo windows 10, Procesador core i5, Proyector,internet 20mb, cable de red, Parlantes. Estudiantes: Smartphone tablet o laptop con procesador core i3 minimo, internet no menos de 10mb, auriculares, plan de datos en el dispositivo en caso de no tener computadora.
