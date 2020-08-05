Successfully reported this slideshow.
Recomendaciones para el diseño de diapositivas y para presentaciones exitosas

consejos para el diseño de diapositivas y para lograr presentaciones exitosas

Recomendaciones para el diseño de diapositivas y para presentaciones exitosas

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educaci�n I.U.P Santiago Mari�o Inform�tica Arquitectura Profesor: Pedro Beltr�n Alumno Giovanny Vel�squez CI: 27.072.057 RECOMENDACIONES PARA EL DISE�O DE DIAPOSITIVAS Y RECOMENDACIONES PARA PRESENTACIONES EXITOSAS
  2. 2. INDICE RECOMENDACIONES PARA EL DISE�O DE DIAPOSITIVAS DIAP 3 RECOMENDACIONES PARA PRESENTACIONES EXITOSAS DIAP 5
  3. 3. RECOMENDACIONES PARA EL DISE�O DE DIAPOSITIVAS Cuida mucho el dise�o de las diapositivas. Con cualquiera de los programas para hacer presentaciones podr�s elegir fondos neutros y simples que no afecten a la legibilidad del documento. Usa una tipograf�a sencilla y evita las im�genes predise�adas. Todo ello siguiendo siempre el mismo estilo para no confundir y mantener la coherencia visual.
  4. 4. Menos es m�s Si eres breve, tendr�s m�s �xito. Por eso, cuando hagas tu presentaci�n en Power Point, recuerda simplificar la informaci�n, ser muy directo y resumir en esquemas simples Alineaci�n Alinea siempre correctamente los elementos para que la presentaci�n se vea armoniosa, comprensible y concentrada. Ilustra Recuerda, las diapositivas son un apoyo. Es decir, no transcribas lo que vas a decir, tan solo �salas para ilustrar tu discurso. Utiliza conceptos y expresiones que se lean f�cilmente al primer vistazo.
  5. 5. La estructura es uno de los pilares fundamentales para lograr una presentaci�n profesional. Diferenciar por apartados y seguir un orden estructurados le transmitir� a tu audiencia la sensaci�n de que tienes tu proyecto bajo control lo mejor es que organices tu presentaci�n en varias diapositivas que no contengan demasiado texto, y sean lo m�s gr�ficas posibles para mantener a tu p�blico atento y conectado No todos los p�blicos son iguales, con lo que siempre ayuda a captar su atenci�n que tu presentaci�n este personalizada para ellos. Siempre que puedas investiga sobre ellos y adapta tu charla de forma que se sientan identificados y sea de su pleno inter�s. RECOMENDACIONES PARA PRESENTACIONES EXITOSAS
  6. 6. Una t�ctica muy utilizada en muchas charlas es tener un inicio un tanto inusual, como por ejemplo contando una historia, en la que mucha gente se vea identificada, que acabe en la creaci�n del producto o servicio que queremos exponer Prep�rate. En muchas ocasiones las presentaciones las hacemos de temas que para nosotros no tienen secretos, pero si tienes que exponer acerca de un tema sobre el que no est�s al d�a investiga a fondo al respecto, evitar�s que te pillen en una renuncia cuando llegue el momento de la ronda de preguntas. Si estamos constantemente hablando nosotros el p�blico se aburrir� y terminar� sin prestar atenci�n, una manera de solucionar esto es hacerles participar, ya sea mediante una peque�a actividad o preguntas sencillas sobre el tema.
  7. 7. Es esencial utilizar todos los datos posibles, ya sea de ventas, descargas, visitas, etc. Tambi�n podemos compararnos con nuestra competencia, utilizando gr�ficos para visibilizar todo mejor. Esto hace despertar el inter�s del p�blico en nuestra presentaci�n. A menudo nuestra audiencia estar� acostumbrada a acudir a m�ltiples ponencias, seguramente todas muy similares. Por tanto, si queremos captar su atenci�n necesitaremos ofrecerles un valor diferencial. Es la mejor forma de que no pierdan el inter�s. Probablemente sea mucho lo que tienes que comunicar, pero no debemos caer en la tentaci�n de hacer un discurso extenso. Lo mejor es que comuniques la informaci�n en peque�as cantidades

