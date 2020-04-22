Successfully reported this slideshow.
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 7 Chapter 1: Introduction – Working From Home is What You Make of It So, you’re stuck working ...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 8 Without someone looking over your shoulder or structuring your day, it’s all too easy to fal...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 9 like, and even from different locations. Why not do extra work throughout the week so that y...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 11 Chapter 2: How to Structure Your Working Day to Get More Done The way that you structure yo...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 12 This is important, because it means you’re providing the most value as quickly as possible....
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 13 For instance, you might have an email that you need to answer that you are putting off (bec...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 14 California). Our brains are not physically capable of multitasking, and instead work by swi...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 15 Of course, these rules are not set in stone. Different people work differently, and the bes...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 17 Chapter 3: Productivity Hacks: How to Motivate Yourself to Work Of course, sitting down and...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 18 So instead: sit down, eat the frog, and set out to write that massive project, or to comple...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 19 At the same time, this now means that you will have an emotional urge to complete that task...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 20 What this will do is to help you to get into the flow. Now you can always go back and check...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 21 This works really well if you happen to love what you do. If you enjoy the work you’re doin...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 22 One more concept to discuss from the book “Deep Work” that is relevant to this, is the noti...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 23 So instead, why not create natural incentive and accountability, by setting yourself strict...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 25 Chapter 4: Finding the Inspiration (The Key to Incredible Productivity) But THE most import...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 26 So if there is a particular task you need to do, find a way to gamify it, or to make it som...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 27 Then think about ways you can go above and beyond with the design, so that it becomes somet...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 29 Chapter 5: Optimizing Your Health and Wellbeing Working from home creates other challenges ...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 30 What’s more, is that because you don’t need to go to work, there is no guarantee that you’l...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 31 But guess what? If you do that, then you’ll start tomorrow more tired and you’ll be less li...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 32 you can also do this by owning two phones – one for work and one for getting things done. I...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 33 working from the comfort of your home and kiss goodbye to the commute and the office politi...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 34 Spending no time walking is extremely unhealthy: studies show that this can actually shorte...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 35 Not only is a lack of vitamin D terrible for your mental health and your bone density, but ...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 36 next day. Getting more sunlight and fresh air during the day is one critical thing you can ...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 37 Exercise itself actually stimulates the production of the feel good hormone serotonin, whil...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 39 Chapter 6: Creating the Perfect Home Office Your ally in the battle to maintain productivit...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 40 task comes next and it has been linked with memory. So for instance, if you want to “prime”...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 41 Adopting a minimal décor is one excellent way to this. The fewer items you have, the less d...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 42 Likewise, adding a plant to your desk can be a very effective way to boost your mood. This ...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 44 Chapter 7: The Best Productivity Apps and Gadgets for Working From Home Perhaps what will h...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 45 Zoom is a teleconferencing app that is useful for conducting remote meetings. Sometimes you...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 46 Personal Workflow We’ve discussed the power of to-do lists a lot in this ebook, so it shoul...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 47 What’s more impressive about Notion though, is that you can also create links to other page...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 49 Chapter 8: Best Online Jobs You may be reading this book because you have been forced by ci...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 50 Many job roles can fit into any of these categories. For example, you can work as a program...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 51 That means you can blog for yourself or for other brands. If you choose to run your own blo...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 52 Digital marketing can mean working as part of a large in-house team, or it might mean selli...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 53 Data analyst A data analyst is someone that looks at large data sets in order to identify p...
WORK FROM HOME PRODUCTIVITY 55 Conclusions Working from home can be a blessing and curse. Ultimately though, the issues th...
