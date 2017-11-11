Amministrazione trasparente ed aperta accesso civico e FOIA

“Amministrazione trasparente/aperta (FOIA) ed obblighi di pubblicità” agire amministrativo nell’era digitale Giovanni Gent...
Cos’è la trasparenza? 2@giovannigentili
3@giovannigentili fonte: www.commissioneaccesso.it/media/23349/acc.09.2.pdf Filippo Turati alla Camera nel 1908: “(..) Dov...
• L.241/1990 (procedimento e accesso) • L.4/2004 (accesso soggetti disabili - accessibilità) • DPR n.184/2006 (regolamento...
5@giovannigentili Riepilogo Norme Accessibilità, Siti web, Trasparenza, Usabilità - Sito Funz.Pubblica http://www.funzione...
6@giovannigentili fonte: www.normattiva.it art.1, c.1 d.lgs. 33/2013: “La trasparenza e' intesa come accessibilita' totale...
7@giovannigentili fonte: www.normattiva.it art.3, c.1 d.lgs. 33/2013: “Tutti i documenti, le informazioni e i dati oggetto...
• Accesso ai documenti amm.vi (L.241/1990 Capo V) • Accesso civico semplice (d.lgs. 33/2013 art.5 c.1) • Accesso civico ge...
Dall’albo pretorio all’albo online in 2000 anni 9@giovannigentili
10@giovannigentili fonte: F.Ceragioli in wikipedia L'albo pretorio a Groscavallo (TO) - comunità
11@giovannigentili fonte: www.normattiva.it art.32, c.1, L.69/2009: “A far data dal 1° gennaio 2010, gli obblighi di pubbl...
12@giovannigentili Linee guida albo online delle PA (AgID) - pubblicità legale e siti web http://www.agid.gov.it/sites/def...
13@giovannigentili fonte: www.agid.gov.it FAQ AgID - Quali atti interni, verbali, ecc è necessario protocollare? La rispos...
14@giovannigentili Direttiva n.8/2009 Min.Funz.Pubblica - Riduzione siti web e dominio “gov.it”... gov o no? http://www.fu...
15@giovannigentili fonte: www.normattiva.it Registro elettronico (per ora opzionale via collegio docenti) - art.7, commi 2...
16@giovannigentili fonte: funz.pub., wikipedia, pixabay Amministrazione Trasparente d.lgs. 33/2013 Servizi online d.lgs. 8...
Accortezze necessarie per l’accessibilità 17@giovannigentili
18@giovannigentili Normativa sull’accessibilità - L. n.4/2004 “la capacità dei sistemi informatici, nelle forme e nei limi...
Accortezze necessarie per l’usabilità 19@giovannigentili
20@giovannigentili Linee guida di design per i siti web delle PA (AgID) - dal 21/11/2015 https://design-italia.readthedocs...
Sì… e la privacy? 21@giovannigentili
22@giovannigentili Linee guida del Garante Privacy del 2014 - Provvedimento n.243/2014 “Linee guida in materia di trattame...
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 23@giovannigentili
24@giovannigentili fonte: it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_of_Information_Act e foia.gov Il Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)...
25@giovannigentili fonte: blog.dirittodisapere.it/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/ignoranza-di-stato.pdf “(..) Nato in Svezia b...
26@giovannigentili fonte: blog.dirittodisapere.it/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/ignoranza-di-stato.pdf “(..) La prima norma s...
Trasparenza archivio-centrica 27@giovannigentili
28@giovannigentili fonte: pixabay e funz.pub.
29@giovannigentili Delibera ANAC n.1310 del 28/12/2016 - Prime linee guida su attuazione degli obblighi d.lgs. 33/2013 com...
30@giovannigentili Allegato 1 delibera ANAC n.1310/2016 - Elenco obblighi sezione “amministrazione trasparente” http://www...
31@giovannigentili Delibera ANAC n.430 del 13/04/2016 - Linee guida istituzioni scolastiche L.190/2012 e d.lgs. 33/2013 [c...
32@giovannigentili Bussola della Trasparenza - strumento Funz.Pub. per la verifica online sulla struttura degli obblighi h...
Le istanze di accesso civico 33@giovannigentili
34@giovannigentili Circolare n.2/2017 Funz.Pub. - FOIA [modalità, identificazione, competenza a decidere, controinteressat...
35@giovannigentili Delibera ANAC n.1309 del 28/12/2016 - Linee guida esclusioni e limiti accesso civico [art.5-bis d.lgs. ...
art.5-bis... 36@giovannigentili
37@giovannigentili fonte: gpdp.it/web/guest/home/docweb/-/docweb-display/docweb/6919162 Parere Garante n.377 del 21 settem...
Come affrontare (mettere a frutto) la trasparenza? 38@giovannigentili
39@giovannigentili fonte: pixabay
Oppure? 40@giovannigentili
41@giovannigentili fonte: web © aventi diritto
...oppure? 42@giovannigentili
43@giovannigentili fonte: pixabay e © aventi diritto
Giovanni Gentili se volete contattarmi su twitter… @giovannigentili Grazie per l’attenzione! 44@giovannigentili Giovanni G...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Amministrazione trasparente ed aperta accesso civico e FOIA

24 views

Published on

agire amministrativo nell'era digitale, trasparenza, albo pretorio, pubblicità legale, accesso civico, FOIA

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
License: CC Attribution License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Amministrazione trasparente ed aperta accesso civico e FOIA

  1. 1. “Amministrazione trasparente/aperta (FOIA) ed obblighi di pubblicità” agire amministrativo nell’era digitale Giovanni Gentili - 28/09/2017 11@giovannigentili 1
  2. 2. Cos’è la trasparenza? 2@giovannigentili
  3. 3. 3@giovannigentili fonte: www.commissioneaccesso.it/media/23349/acc.09.2.pdf Filippo Turati alla Camera nel 1908: “(..) Dove un superiore, pubblico interesse non imponga un momentaneo segreto, la casa dell’amm.ne dovrebbe essere di vetro” Vescovo di Vico giustiziato a Napoli nel 1799: “(..) tutte le operazioni dei governanti devono essere note al popolo sovrano, eccetto qualche misura di sicurezza, che gli si deve far conoscere quando il pericolo è cessato”
  4. 4. • L.241/1990 (procedimento e accesso) • L.4/2004 (accesso soggetti disabili - accessibilità) • DPR n.184/2006 (regolamento L.241) • L.69/2009 (piano industriale PA) art.32 (albo online) • DPCM 26 aprile 2011 (dettagli attuativi art.32) • d.lgs. 150/2009 (performance e trasparenza) • d.lgs. 33/2013 (trasparenza in ottica anti-corruzione) • d.lgs. 50/2016 (trasparenza sul profilo del committente) • d.lgs. 97/2016 (introduzione dell’ottica FOIA) @giovannigentili 4 Trasparenza, accesso e pubblicità legale
  5. 5. 5@giovannigentili Riepilogo Norme Accessibilità, Siti web, Trasparenza, Usabilità - Sito Funz.Pubblica http://www.funzionepubblica.gov.it/norme-accessibilita-siti-we b-trasparenza-usabilita
  6. 6. 6@giovannigentili fonte: www.normattiva.it art.1, c.1 d.lgs. 33/2013: “La trasparenza e' intesa come accessibilita' totale dei dati e documenti detenuti dalle pubbliche amministrazioni, allo scopo di tutelare i diritti dei cittadini, promuovere la partecipazione degli interessati all'attivita' amministrativa e favorire forme diffuse di controllo sul perseguimento delle funzioni istituzionali e sull'utilizzo delle risorse pubbliche.”
  7. 7. 7@giovannigentili fonte: www.normattiva.it art.3, c.1 d.lgs. 33/2013: “Tutti i documenti, le informazioni e i dati oggetto di accesso civico, ivi compresi quelli oggetto di pubblicazione obbligatoria ai sensi della normativa vigente sono pubblici e chiunque ha diritto di conoscerli, di fruirne gratuitamente, e di utilizzarli e riutilizzarli ai sensi dell'articolo 7”
  8. 8. • Accesso ai documenti amm.vi (L.241/1990 Capo V) • Accesso civico semplice (d.lgs. 33/2013 art.5 c.1) • Accesso civico generalizzato (d.lgs. 33/2013 art.5 c.2) • Accesso del concorrente in gara (d.lgs. 50/2016 art.53) • Accesso consigliere comune/pr (d.lgs. 267/2000 art.43) • Accesso residente comune/pr (d.lgs. 267/2000 art.10) • Accesso ad informazioni ambientali (d.lgs. 195/2005) + • Accesso digitale (d.lgs. 82/2005 art.3 e art.65) ...e se nell’istanza non è specificato un titolo giuridico? @giovannigentili 8 Tipologie di diritto di accesso fonte: www.commissioneaccesso.it/media/42611/massimario%2015%20-%20intranet.pdf
  9. 9. Dall’albo pretorio all’albo online in 2000 anni 9@giovannigentili
  10. 10. 10@giovannigentili fonte: F.Ceragioli in wikipedia L'albo pretorio a Groscavallo (TO) - comunità
  11. 11. 11@giovannigentili fonte: www.normattiva.it art.32, c.1, L.69/2009: “A far data dal 1° gennaio 2010, gli obblighi di pubblicazione di atti e provvedimenti amministrativi aventi effetto di pubblicita' legale si intendono assolti con la pubblicazione nei propri siti informatici da parte delle amministrazioni e degli enti pubblici obbligati. ((La pubblicazione e' effettuata (..) applicando i requisiti tecnici di accessibilita' di cui all'art.11 della legge 4/2004. La mancata pubblicazione nei termini di cui al periodo precedente e' altresi' rilevante ai fini della misurazione e della valutazione della performance individuale dei dirigenti responsabili))”
  12. 12. 12@giovannigentili Linee guida albo online delle PA (AgID) - pubblicità legale e siti web http://www.agid.gov.it/sites/default/files/documentazione/ll_gg _gdl_pubblicita_legale.pdf
  13. 13. 13@giovannigentili fonte: www.agid.gov.it FAQ AgID - Quali atti interni, verbali, ecc è necessario protocollare? La risposta al quesito risiede nel comma 5 art. 53 della legge 445/2000: “Sono oggetto di registrazione obbligatoria i documenti ricevuti e spediti dall'amministrazione e tutti i documenti informatici. Ne sono esclusi le gazzette ufficiali, i bollettini ufficiali e i notiziari (..) e tutti i documenti già soggetti a registrazione particolare dell'amministrazione.” Come risulta dal primo capoverso del sopra richiamato comma 5, ciò che impone la registrazione nel registro generale di protocollo dell’amministrazione è la caratteristica di essere un “documento informatico” (..)
  14. 14. 14@giovannigentili Direttiva n.8/2009 Min.Funz.Pubblica - Riduzione siti web e dominio “gov.it”... gov o no? http://www.funzionepubblica.gov.it/articolo/dipartimento/26-11 -2009/direttiva-n-8-2009
  15. 15. 15@giovannigentili fonte: www.normattiva.it Registro elettronico (per ora opzionale via collegio docenti) - art.7, commi 27-31 DECRETO-LEGGE 6 luglio 2012, n. 95 27. Il MIUR predispone entro 60 giorni dalla data di entrata in vigore della legge di conversione del presente decreto un Piano per la dematerializzazione delle procedure amministrative in materia di istruzione, universita' e ricerca e dei rapporti con le comunita' dei docenti, del personale, studenti e famiglie. 28. A decorrere dall'anno scolastico 2012-2013, le iscrizioni alle istituzioni scolastiche statali di ogni ordine e grado per gli anni scolastici successivi avvengono esclusivamente in modalita' on line attraverso un apposito applicativo che il MIUR mette a disposizione delle scuole e delle famiglie. 29. A decorrere dall'anno scolastico 2012-2013 le istituzioni scolastiche ed educative redigono la pagella degli alunni in formato elettronico. 30. La pagella elettronica ha la medesima validita' legale del documento cartaceo ed e' resa disponibile per le famiglie sul web o tramite posta elettronica o altra modalita' digitale. Resta comunque fermo il diritto dell'interessato di ottenere su richiesta gratuitamente copia cartacea del documento redatto in formato elettronico. 31. A decorrere dall'anno scolastico 2012-2013 le istituzioni scolastiche e i docenti adottano registri on line e inviano le comunicazioni agli alunni e alle famiglie in formato elettronico. (..)
  16. 16. 16@giovannigentili fonte: funz.pub., wikipedia, pixabay Amministrazione Trasparente d.lgs. 33/2013 Servizi online d.lgs. 82/2005 Pubblicità legale (albo online) L.69/2009 Comunicazione L.150/2000
  17. 17. Accortezze necessarie per l’accessibilità 17@giovannigentili
  18. 18. 18@giovannigentili Normativa sull’accessibilità - L. n.4/2004 “la capacità dei sistemi informatici, nelle forme e nei limiti consentiti dalle conoscenze tecnologiche, di erogare servizi e fornire informazioni fruibili, senza discriminazioni, anche da parte di coloro che a causa di disabilità necessitano di tecnologie assistive o configurazioni particolari” http://www.agid.gov.it/agenda-digitale/pubblica-amministrazio ne/accessibilita/normativa
  19. 19. Accortezze necessarie per l’usabilità 19@giovannigentili
  20. 20. 20@giovannigentili Linee guida di design per i siti web delle PA (AgID) - dal 21/11/2015 https://design-italia.readthedocs.io/it/stable/
  21. 21. Sì… e la privacy? 21@giovannigentili
  22. 22. 22@giovannigentili Linee guida del Garante Privacy del 2014 - Provvedimento n.243/2014 “Linee guida in materia di trattamento di dati personali, contenuti anche in atti e documenti amministrativi, effettuato per finalità di pubblicità e trasparenza sul web da soggetti pubblici e da altri enti obbligati” http://www.garanteprivacy.it/web/guest/home/docweb/-/docwe b-display/docweb/3134436
  23. 23. Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 23@giovannigentili
  24. 24. 24@giovannigentili fonte: it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_of_Information_Act e foia.gov Il Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), "Legge sulla libertà di informazione", è una legge sulla libertà di informazione, emanata negli Stati Uniti il 4 luglio 1966 durante il mandato del presidente Lyndon B. Johnson.
  25. 25. 25@giovannigentili fonte: blog.dirittodisapere.it/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/ignoranza-di-stato.pdf “(..) Nato in Svezia ben 250 anni fa, il diritto di accesso si è poi diffuso nelle democrazie del resto d’Europa e negli altri continenti negli ultimi 50 anni. Oggi le Costituzioni, le leggi sull’accesso e la giurisprudenza di oltre 100 paesi consentono ai cittadini di chiedere e ottenere informazioni dai propri governi e riconoscono l’accesso quale diritto umano (..) l’Unesco riconosce il 28 settembre come la Giornata mondiale del diritto di accesso (..)“ ”
  26. 26. 26@giovannigentili fonte: blog.dirittodisapere.it/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/ignoranza-di-stato.pdf “(..) La prima norma sul diritto di accesso nel nostro Paese è del 1990, quando il Foia statunitense (accesso generalizzato a tutti, cittadini americani e non) era già in vigore da 24 anni, e in Svezia da più di due secoli (..) In un monitoraggio della L.241/90 fatto in Italia nel 2013 nel 65% dei casi le amministrazioni non hanno nemmeno risposto, avvalendosi del silenzio-diniego scegliendo, quindi, di non essere trasparenti neanche sui motivi per cui non hanno accolto le richieste di accesso (..) nel 2017 il 73% delle richieste Foia non ha ricevuto risposta nei 30 giorni previsti dal d.lgs. 33/2013.”
  27. 27. Trasparenza archivio-centrica 27@giovannigentili
  28. 28. 28@giovannigentili fonte: pixabay e funz.pub.
  29. 29. 29@giovannigentili Delibera ANAC n.1310 del 28/12/2016 - Prime linee guida su attuazione degli obblighi d.lgs. 33/2013 come modif. da d.lgs. 97/2016 [fase transitoria fino 23/06/2017] https://www.anticorruzione.it/portal/rest/jcr/repository/collabor ation/Digital%20Assets/anacdocs/Attivita/Atti/determinazioni/2 016/1310/Del.1310.2016.LGdet.pdf
  30. 30. 30@giovannigentili Allegato 1 delibera ANAC n.1310/2016 - Elenco obblighi sezione “amministrazione trasparente” http://www.anticorruzione.it/portal/public/classic/AttivitaAutorit a/AttiDellAutorita/_Atto?ca=6667
  31. 31. 31@giovannigentili Delibera ANAC n.430 del 13/04/2016 - Linee guida istituzioni scolastiche L.190/2012 e d.lgs. 33/2013 [confermate nel PNA 2016] https://www.anticorruzione.it/portal/public/classic/AttivitaAutori ta/AttiDellAutorita/_Atto?ca=6481
  32. 32. 32@giovannigentili Bussola della Trasparenza - strumento Funz.Pub. per la verifica online sulla struttura degli obblighi http://bussola.magellanopa.it
  33. 33. Le istanze di accesso civico 33@giovannigentili
  34. 34. 34@giovannigentili Circolare n.2/2017 Funz.Pub. - FOIA [modalità, identificazione, competenza a decidere, controinteressati, dialogo, registro] http://www.funzionepubblica.gov.it/sites/funzionepubblica.gov. it/files/CIR_FOIA_REVe.pdf
  35. 35. 35@giovannigentili Delibera ANAC n.1309 del 28/12/2016 - Linee guida esclusioni e limiti accesso civico [art.5-bis d.lgs. 33/2013] http://www.anticorruzione.it/portal/rest/jcr/repository/collaborat ion/Digital%20Assets/anacdocs/Attivita/Atti/determinazioni/20 16/1309/del.1309.2016.det.LNfoia.pdf
  36. 36. art.5-bis... 36@giovannigentili
  37. 37. 37@giovannigentili fonte: gpdp.it/web/guest/home/docweb/-/docweb-display/docweb/6919162 Parere Garante n.377 del 21 settembre 2017 “(..) ricade nelle ipotesi di esclusione dell'accesso civico di cui all'art. 5-bis, comma 3, del d. lgs. n. 33/2013. Si tratta di casi in cui l'accesso civico è escluso, perché il regime di conoscibilità del dato o del documento è disciplinato da specifiche norme settore, che ne regolano le forme e le modalità di acquisizione, non derogabili dalle disposizioni in materia di accesso civico. Al riguardo, nelle linee guida dell'ANAC in materia di accesso civico, vengono riportati alcuni esempi di questo tipo, come l'accesso agli «atti dello stato civile e (..) anagrafi della popolazione (.); agli «Archivi di Stato (..); oppure «agli elenchi dei contribuenti e alle relative dichiarazioni dei redditi la cui visione ed estrazione di copia è ammessa nelle forme stabile dall'art. 69, comma 6, del d.P.R. n. 600/1973» (par. 6.3). Analogamente ai predetti esempi, anche l'accesso agli atti notarili, alle visure catastali o alle visure ipotecarie, risulta disciplinato da specifiche discipline di settore che ne regolano le forme e modalità di rilascio, prevedendo, in alcuni casi, anche il pagamento di diritti o tributi.”
  38. 38. Come affrontare (mettere a frutto) la trasparenza? 38@giovannigentili
  39. 39. 39@giovannigentili fonte: pixabay
  40. 40. Oppure? 40@giovannigentili
  41. 41. 41@giovannigentili fonte: web © aventi diritto
  42. 42. ...oppure? 42@giovannigentili
  43. 43. 43@giovannigentili fonte: pixabay e © aventi diritto
  44. 44. Giovanni Gentili se volete contattarmi su twitter… @giovannigentili Grazie per l’attenzione! 44@giovannigentili Giovanni Gentili se volete contattarmi su twitter… @giovannigentili questa presentazione è rilasciata sotto licenza trae spunto da varie risorse aperte pubblicate online (ringrazio in particolare E.Belisario e G.Romeo) e riporta brevi citazioni da lavori sotto copyright nel rispetto del “fair use” e delle norme vigenti

×