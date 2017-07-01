ORIENTAMENTO IN USCITA A.S. 2016-2017 ISTITUTO COMPRENSIVO CESSANITI
CLASSI COINVOLTE  Le cinque terze dell’Istituto(65 alunni) OBIETTIVI PREVISTI Valorizzare le capacità, potenzialità, att...
ATTIVITÀ SVOLTE  Interventi di tipo formativo ed informativo rivolti agli alunni e ai genitori  Percorsi di didattica or...
0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 Istituto Professionale Serv. Alberghieri e Ristorazione Lice Artistico Liceo Scientifico Liceo pedagogi...
0 2 4 6 8 10 12 3A 3B 3C 3D 3E SCELTA PER CLASSE istruzione liceale liceo scienze umane professionale istruzione tecnica
0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 Istituto Professionale Serv. Alberghieri e Ristorazione Lice Artistico Liceo Scientifico Liceo pedagogi...
83% 17% CONFERMA CONSIGLIO ORIENTATIVO SI NO
Orientamento 2016/2017 di Maria Pia Storaci

×