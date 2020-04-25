Successfully reported this slideshow.
GE_: nach EoCoCard auch EoCoCard_mobility
Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo
A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995
09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011

Published in: Law
  1. 1. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 25.04.2020 Inviato da: Dott(2�).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo via G.Brufani 18, 06124_PG_I Cel.nr.: +39 33 18 45 07 15 E_Mail: ec_personali@ecologicolombo.net ricevente : Dott. Magistrati con Dott.esse magistrati Tribunali di COrte EurOpea Tribunali COrte Internazionali anti CRIMINE Anti DISKRIMINIERUNG BundesMinisterium Behindertegerechten in Bundesministerien DemocratsJustice Tel.nr.: --------------- E_Mail : f____@______.__ Sehr geehrte Richtern mit Richterinnen; hiermit moechte ich erklaeren dass : ich werde ich hierher ueber mein Projekt : EoCoCard_mobility erklaeren. Es ist in zusammenhang mit EoCoCard und wird drastisch die ENERGETISCHE KONSUMEN vermeiden. Jeden Mensch hat zwei FahrenBereich: bewiesenes Arbeits_bereich ( nur als EC_giuridicolegale Arbeiten) freiFahren jeden Mensch hat jeden monate zu eigene FahrKalendar die Arbeitenfahrtagen einzutragen, und er wird mit 30 Tagen vorgegeben, entweder mit InternetVerbindungen zu EurO_fahr_portal oder mit fax zu EurO_fahr_einnemungen oder per Post zu EurO_fahr_Gebaeude. Entsprechend jeder Mensch wird Ein Kalendar fuer den folgende Monate bekommen in dem die ArbeitenFahrTagen eingetragen sind. Am Anfang des Verlaufs jeden mensch wird 90 andere Menschen die nicht bakannt sein werden, zischen eine Liste in der nach Klassen jeden mensch eingetragen ist.
  2. 2. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 Klassen sind verteilt zwischen: EINGEBRACHTE unfaellen FahrenAlte rechten_verpflichtungen_Wert ArbeitenWert KonsumWert jeden Klasse ist mit ein Wert zwischen 0 und 100 fuer jeden Mensch einzustimmen. Jeden Mensch ist in gesamte EurOpa Liste mit name vorname geburtsdatum, Wohnsitz und EINGEBRACHTE uenfaellenWert, FahrenAlte, rechten_verpflichtungen_Wert, ArbietenWert, KonsumWert eingetragen. Jeden Mensch wird zwischen die Menschen dieser Liste 90 Menschen waehlen. Als seine FahrKalendar von EurO_fahr zuruekkamen wird, wird als Tabelle eingereicht. Jeden Tag wird entweder als Arbietenfahrtag als privatfahren erlaubt oder 30 Rehien haben. Jeden Spalte von 30 reihen von 1 Arbeitenfahtag hat die 30 moegliche Fahrer oder Fahrerin als randomnummern zwischen die 90 gewaehlte Menschen eingetragen. Jeden Mensch der faehrt mit oeffentliche und PuBBlic verkehr lasst 1 platz als privat Faehrer oder Fahrerin um zu fahren oder 2 als Fahrgaesten in privat Wagen um zu fahren. 10 tagen vor dem Monatsanfang jeden wird eintragen die tagen die er oder sie nur mit oeffentlich und PuBBlic verkehr fahren wird. Mindestens diese Tagen sind 50% von freiFahrenTagen die geblieben sind. Als Fahrentagenankuenftwechselungen werden mit Internetportal EurOportal oder mit seinem Fahrkalendar in geeignete Geraeten zu Buergergemeinschft wird eintragen seiner wahl. Konsequesnt werden die FreiFahrtagen die geblieben sind eingerechnet und in FahrKalendar von Computer eingetragen. Um diesem zweck zu erreichen man kann denken zu Fahrkalendar leer, die trotzdem von Zecca von BCE eingedruckt werden und so verkauft, oder zu selbstdruck aus computer der wird am anfang der monate unterschrieft und mit fingerdruck zu person verbunden.
  3. 3. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 Wenn nicht vollig klar ist, ich werde schreiben wie beispielweise auszufuehren ist. Ich danke Ihnen und wuensche ich Ihne schoenes arbeiten. Pinzati: nicht eingetragen Dott(2�).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011

×