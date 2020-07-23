Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 23.10.2019 Inviato da: Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo via G.Bru...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 CON, dimostrati, REATO DI TORTURA , OMICIDI DOLOSI PRETERINTENZIONA...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 che si conferma solo giudizio giuridico valido tramite: visista di ...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 quelli economici gli piu' semplici PER CUI GRAVE SCREDITANDO il mio...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 mafgistrati che incaricati presenti in Tribunali sezione civili ed ...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 secondo schemi disordnati che con ultimo libroordinato ed chiaro di...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 ed per completare un breve documentario SU COME LE TORTURE evidenti...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 riporto inoltre LE ARCHIVIAZIONI che per maggior parte dimostrati G...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 Analizzato solo motivo giuridico plausibile in Procura Generale Cor...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 Inoltre appongo quivi di seguito importanti il mio bilancio per arr...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 bilanci che non solo quelli Economici che gli piu' semplici dimostr...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 acquario ed spazio gabbie per conigli,criceti, galline; comiciati c...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 NEL 2016 COMINCIAVAAD PRENDERE 1500 EURO mensili
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 Dimostrato GRAVE REATO DI FURTO CON RICATTO ED ESTORSIONE
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 Da come denunciavo si riLevAno ogni dimostrata DOCUMENTAZIONE CHE I...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 DOPO CHE LA ROSSI AVENDO mi CHIAMATO TELEFONICO senza neanche conos...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 concorrenza, esempio epileptici, persone su seggiola ad rotelle, co...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 se non si è parenti ascendenti ne discendenti invece è necessario u...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 i)+ii) vengono reali senza considerare lo sfruttamento minorile 8.7...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 dimostrato REATO CONSISTENTE IN PRENDERE PER Valide prove di reato ...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 a) FABIO AMODIO, ANTI Legge di amministrazioni di sotegno, SENZA ne...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 ecco che quivi si puo' dimostrare il seguente ACCADERE DI dimostrat...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 In come i fatti si descrivono il giorno 03.01.2013 giorno di dimost...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 lo inviavo ad Presidente della Repubbblica Dott.Dr.Prof. Giorgio na...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 Tornando al precedente denuciare argomentato dimostrando: quando er...
Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 Per Cui si richiede ad tribunali di Corte di Cassazione della Procu...
  1. 1. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 23.10.2019 Inviato da: Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo via G.Brufani 18, 06124_PG_I Cel.nr.: +39 33 18 45 07 15 E_Mail: ec_personali@ecologicolombo.net ricevente : Tribunali di Controllo su magistrati in Procura della Repubblica Costituzione Italia sede in Perugia Procura Generale Corte di cassazione della Repubblica Costituzione Italia sede in Firenze ed ad cognitivo per: Dott. Magistrati con Dott.esse magistrati Tribunali di COrte EurOpea Tribunali COrte Internazionali anti CRIMINE Tribunali di Corte suprema di Cassazione sede in Roma Presidente Dott.magistrato D'Avigo Tel.nr.: _____________________ E_Mail : _____@______.__ gentili magistrti; quivi, in piena Facoltà di intendere ed Volere, come Costituzione Italia prescrive, dichiaro che: questo mio denunciare dimostrati GRAVI REATO DI ABUSO DI POTERE IN magistratura di Procura della Repubblica Costituzione Italia sede in Perugia si baserà con cinque plichi allegati oltre ad questo che fonda il mio denunciare non ERRATO ed non TRAVISABILE COME, dimostrata, ASSOCIAZIONE AD DELINQUERE DI TIPO MAFIOSO TRA CHI in veste di magistrato CHI IN veste di medico chirurgo, ed non SPECIALIZZAZIONE PSICHIATRICA ED/PSICOLOGICA IN Laurea in medicina chirurgia, CHI IN veste di Ingegnere, CHI IN veste di Avvocato ED CHI IN veste di Commercialista, CHI in veste di vigilessa, CHI in veste di responsabile in uffici pubblici IMPONEVA TRAMITE FALSIFICAZIONE DI CERTIFICAZIONE ED RIPORTATA IN FALSO IN ATTO PUBBLICO SOSTENENDO UNA MINORITA' MENTALE, CHE, non solo io ritengo VALUTAZIONE ANTI Costituzione Italia ED ANTI Dichiarazione Universale di diritti dell'essere umano, PERO? SPUDRATA FALSATA ED AD GRAVE LEDERE NON SOLO io come persona fisica ed persona giuridica di diritti privati ed pubblici, nella mia veste di Organo di Controllo Costituzione Italia come conferisce articolo 33 della Costituzione Italia ed articolo 6 della Dichiarazione Universale di diritti dell'essere umano, PERO
  2. 2. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 CON, dimostrati, REATO DI TORTURA , OMICIDI DOLOSI PRETERINTENZIONALI, ED TENTATI OMICIDI DOLOSI PRETERINTENZIONALI anche ulteriori ed Altri che nei quattro plichi ad questo allegato facili riscontrabili. Per cui precedente argomento apportato è il testimoniare come Avv. Della repubblica Costituzione Italia, del Dott.Avv. Andrea Conversano, che in veste anche di mio Avv. Difensore, ed che incaricavo ad tale funzionali, secondo contratto tra noi esistente, anche ad difendere la persona fisica ed giuridica di mia madre Dott.essa farmacista marinella Balducci, ed che coinvolto anche nei miei LaVOri come Dott.Ing.Arch. A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 dal 1995 anno che io mi Iscrivevo nell'Ordine degli Ingegneri della Provincia di Perugia. Quivi per cui riporto come precedente Documento ad accertare che non IN CONDIZIONI DI NON intendere ed Volere come Costituzione Italia prescrive, cioe' solo relativo ad direzionali LaVOraTivi ed non COME ASSOLUTO PAGANO INTERPRETARE PSICHIATRICO ED/OD PSICOLOGICO CHE NON Legale, il dichiarare del mio Avv. Ad tribunali che quivi riporto :
  3. 3. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 che si conferma solo giudizio giuridico valido tramite: visista di medico chirurgo del reparto mdicina Lagale che mi visitava per rinnovo Patente B il maggio 2017 cioè dopo l'ULTIMA VISITA PSICHIATRICA ed non medico_chirurgo come impongono norme attuative di codici civili all'Articolo 13 ove tra periti: medico chirurgo ed non presente ne PSICHIATRA ne MEDICO PSICHIATRA come ovvio sia del corso di Studi di medicina chirurgia ove PSICHIATRIA RISULTA UNA SCELTA PERSNALE ED DI INDIRIZZO PERO' NON consistente la Laurea in medicina chirurgia, ed inoltre l'abilitazione con Esame di Stato è ad Codice Deontologico di Medici Chirurghi ed Odontaiatra, il quale per Essere rispettato senza ERRORI impne precdente il giuramento che pone base con la Dichiarzione Universale di diritti dell' essere umano, ed succesivo prescrive dagli precdenti articoli ANTI CUI DI CONTRADDIRE non PERMESSO ESEGUIRE, che il paziente è il solo ad poter scegliere le conseguenze di come poter usare l'analizzare medico, per cui il solo ad poter scegliere se farne uso per una perizia ed/od terapia. Con questi prescritti risulta non SOLO COMPLETA ALEATORIA LA VOLONTA' DI CONSIDERARE LA DISCRIMINAZIONE MENTALE una perizia valida per Leggi Costituzione Italia, pero' anche dimostrato GRAVE REATO ANTI Codice Deontologico di medici chirurghi ed odontoiatri IL VOLERE IMPORRE UNA QUALSIASI PERIZIA se non RICHIESTA dal paziente stesso od stessa. Considerato Cio' per cui il vostro analizzare gli miei denunciare, dimostrati REATO GRAVE, dovrà fondarsi coe Legittimato da Costituzione Italia ed Dichiarzione Universale di diritti dell'Essere umano, per cui considerando che in piena facoltà di intendere ed Volere. L'Apportare il Dott.Avv.andrea Conversano, in vesti di mio Avv. Di Repubblica CostituzioneItalia, serve ad avvalere secondo direzionali LaVOraTivi Cio' Che io espongo per denunciare. DI FATTO L'ALEATORIETA' CON CUI SCRITTA la Legge del 22.12.2017 ad articolo 1 comma 5 ed ad articolo 3 OVE minorenni ed INCAPACI, LASCIA AMPLIO SPETTRO AD INTERPRETAZIONI ERRATE SIA AD SFAVORE DI CHI COME NEL mio CASO PRESO AD VENIR PERSEGUITATO PER ARRIVARE AD IMPOSSERSI ILLEGITTIMO di ogni tra gli miei diritti doveri che persona fisica ed giuridica di diritti privati ed pubblici, PASSANDO DALLA LESIONE GRAVE di quelli di persona fisica COSTRETTA AD UNA AMMINISTRAZIONE DI SOSTEGNO che piu' volte provato ed dimostrata COMPLETA LEDENTE, sia ANTI persona giudica di diritti privati dimostrato VENENDO LESI gli miei ed Solo miei funzionali di bilancio economico, sia ANTI peersona giuridca di diritti pubblici dimostrato LEDENDO il mio essere figurato come Ing. Esperto bilanci di ogni tipo: energetici, strutturali...tra cui
  4. 4. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 quelli economici gli piu' semplici PER CUI GRAVE SCREDITANDO il mio essere attendibile sia in tribunali che in lavoro. Gli cinque plich allegati riportano denunciare diostrati GRAVE REATO come segue suddivisi, anche se probabile che l'approfondre l'indagare porterà ad far risultare evidente il dimostrabile REATO DI ASSOCIAZIONE AD DELINQUERE DI TIPO, minimo, MAFIOSO, più probabile di TERRORISMO INTERNAZIONALE: 1) TENTATO MICIDIO DOLOSO PRETERINTENZIONALE, con probabile ancora Costatabile diostrabile OMICIDIO DOLOSO PRETERINTENZIONALE od minimo CAUSANTE AD ESSO. Persona dimostrata LESA : mia madre Dott.essa marinella Balducci, ed in qualità di suo figlio anche io persone minimo ad fondato sopsetto parziali ad ogggi dimosstrate COLPEVOLI: PAOLA DELISIO, MARCO COLCELLI, FRANCESCA COLOMBO, LUCIANA COLOMBO 2) TRUFFA CON BROGLIO ED FURTO CON SCASSO CON CONSEGUENTI GRAVE ABUSO DI POTERE REITERATO IN oggetto mio automezzo Opel Corsa Confort 1.7 diesel targ.nr. EL903AN persona dimostrata LESA io sia come persona fisica che giuridica sia di diritti privati che pubblici persone dimostrate COLPEVOLI: vigilesse BUSSOLINI ED GIULIETTI, CENTRONE in veste di magistrato, FORMISANO, in vetse di magistrato, Giubilei in veste di magistrato 3) TENTATO OMICIDIO PER SUICIO INDOTTO, GRAVE LESIONE recuperabile solo parziali ANTI io essere persona fisica, sia intimo che non, ANTI persona giuridica di idritti privati possibile recuperabile con risarcire, ANTI persona giuridica di diritti pubblici ed fiìunzinali che svolgo per terzi, NON completo recuperabile, OTTENTO COON ABUSO DI POTERE REITERATO, ASSOCIAZIONE AD DELINQUERE FALSI IN ATTO PUBBLICO, FURTI CON SCASSO, RICATTO AD ESTORSIONE, persone dimstrate LESE da dimostrati REATO : io evidente il piu'leso, ogni per cui il mio LaVOrO comporta migliorare ed/od non DISTRUZIONE della sua esistenza umana persone dimostrate ed dimostrabili COLPEVOLI: vincenzo SOLI, in veste di responsabile in Inps dier.prov.PG, MICHELE ADRAGNA, in veste di magistrato, antonietta Martino, in veste di magistrato, PAOLA DELISIO, in veste di magistrato, mirella ROBERTI,investe di magistrato, CASUCCI, in veste di magistrato, annamaria Greco, in veste di magistrato, ELISABETTA ROSSI, in veste di medico chirurgo CON ABUSIVO SOSTITURSI COME PSICHIATRA, MILLETTI in veste di medico chirurgo CON ABUSIVO SSTITUIRSI COME PSICHIATRA, FABIO AMODIO COME AMMINISTRATORE DI SOSTEGNO MESSO ABUSIVO, ed ulteriore che menzionati in plico corrispondente 4) GRAVE ABUSIVISMO EDILIZIO ATTO AD ATTENTATO ANTI
  5. 5. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 mafgistrati che incaricati presenti in Tribunali sezione civili ed in Procura Generale Corte d'appello della Procura della Repubblica Costituzione italia sede in Perugia, CON TRARRE AD GRAVE DISSESTI AD probible, se NON bloccato, CROLLO di gran parte del Centro Storico di PG; persone dimostrate LESE: Ordine degli Ing., PER AVER FALSIFICATO la professione dell'ing. AD ASSOCIAZIONE AD DELINQUERE DI TIPO, minimo, MAFIOSO, probabile TERRORISMO INTERNAZIONALE, che minimo per FILOSOFIA COINCIDENTE CON QUELLO ESERCITATO DALL'ISIS NEL DISTRUGGERE patrimoni Storico_importanti di origine Indo_EurOpea, speciali con Etruschi in PG ed assiri ed babilonesi in Mesopotamia, CON IL SIOSTEMA D KAMIKAZE OVE COINCIDERE DI PERSNE IN veste di magistrati AD COLLABORARE AD DISTRUZIONE DELLO spazio ove LORO stessi stesse RISCHIANO DI MORIRE SOTTO CROLLO, Città di PEruGiA che vede come suo essere rappresentata il Comune di Perugia anche se di chi da millenni di Genia autoctona in questa terra, esatto lo stesso che Vale per Indios di foreste non CONTAMINATE ed CONTAMINATE; persone dimostrate COLPEVOLI: INGEGNER CIUFFINI FABIO MARIA, INGEGNER CIUFFINI FRANCSCA, ARCHITETTO CIUFFINI MASSIMO, MARCO EUGENI IN veste di Ingegnere del Comune di Perugia, MARIO ROSSI IN vetse di Ingegnere, Becchetti IN veste di Ingegnere, ed COMPLICI; 5) ABUSIVISMO EDILIZIO IN mio Condominio in via G.brufani 6_18_solo pari; persone dimostrate COLPEVOLI: IMPRESA RAGNI, PIETRO Melissa in qualità di Capocondomino, ed ulteriori dimostrabili ed dimostrati COLPEVOLI. Quivi riporto inoltre per chi puo' interessare ove scaricare Files di miei Documenti, sia inerenti: dimostrato di scienza esatta, GRAVE LEDERE DI DISCRIMINAZIONE MENTALE: come calcolo semiProbabilistico ed nuovo approccio neurologico: https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ec-mio-articoloingcalcolosemiprobabilisticoin- neurologia come documentario ad puntate: https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/il-calcolo-semiprobabilistico-ed-n-uo-vo-approccio- neurologico-cvoli https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/il-calcolo-semiprobabilistico-ed-n-uo-vo-approccio- neurologico-cvolii https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/il-calcolo-semiprobabilistico-ed-n-uo-vo-approccio- neurologico-cvoliii https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/il-calcolo-semiprobabilistico-ed-n-uo-vo-approccio- neurologico-cvoliv https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/il-calcolo-semiprobabilistico-ed-n-uo-vo-approccio- neurologico-cvolv-przb
  6. 6. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 secondo schemi disordnati che con ultimo libroordinato ed chiaro dimostrano COME DISCRIMINAZIONE MENTALE ED SUICIDIO INDOTTO COINCIDONO parecchio frequente: https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/gein-wilhelmreichstoxikologie-und-reichschirurgie-oder- langweiliger-medico-chirurgo parecchio dimostranti anche se con prescritto che puo' risultare noioso: https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ge-in-schematische-gehirnfunktionenschema-und-meine- gehirn-natuerlichescienzaesattavorstelungen0000000001 https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/gein-schematische-gehirnfunktionenschema-und-meine- gehirn-natuerlichescienzaesattavorstelungen0000000005 posssibile test anti KAMIKAZE suggerito ad Onu: https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ec-persoonal-ecoscreeninganti-kamikaze https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ge-meine-erklaerungen-in-gesundheitensystem come DISCRIMINAZIONE MENTALE non solo è dimostrato GRAVE REATO ANTI diritti doveri che Costituzione Italia ed/od Dichiarazione Universale di diritti dell'Essere umano, pero' anche dimostrato SISTEMA D'ASSOCIAZIONE AD DELINQUERE DI TIPO TERRORISMO INTERNAZIONALE LEGALIZZATO ATTO AD ELIMINARE Esseri umano MEDIANTE IL REITERATO REATO DI INDURRE AL SUICIDIO TRAMITE TERAPIA OD LIMITAZIONI ANTI Libertà di diritti doveri che sovradescritti: https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ec-esplicitabile-codicedeontologico-in-ordine-medici- recuperato https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ec-scritto-presentativoin-corte-dappello-procura- generale https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ec-mio-proporredecretilegislativiper-2018-volume-1 https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ec-rispondere-inerente-chiuso-m45-4522018- ecperdottessamagistratogreco https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ec-descriiti-dimostrati-gravi-reati-che-stretti- attinenti-ad-essere-associazione-ad-delinquere-di-tipo-terrorismo-interzionale-filosofia-kamikaze https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ec-urgente-rimuoveredaogniposizionedigiudice-paola- delisio https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ec-dimostrato-come-ogni-psichiatra-che-si-impone-in- qualunque-maniera-anti-libero-arbitrio-del-paziente-e-reato https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ec-richiederelistatodipermettentiobbiettare-ed- obbiettantiad-tribunalidiordinisuperiori https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ge-erklaerungen-wegen-nicht-zwingung-zu-therapie https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/gebewiesen-in-inps-pg-und-gerichtshoefen https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ge-erklaerungen-in-europeische-politick-insbesonders- in-italia COLPO DI STATO EVERSIONE ANTI Costituzione Italia CHE FONDATO DA LORENZIN IN veste di Ministro della sanità cioe' di rappresentante del Ministero della Sanità con funzioni non solo esternanti PERO' PER COME COMPLICA NELL'ESEGUIRE Legislativo ANCHE ESECUTIVE: https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ec-rilevato-dimostrato-grave-reato-possibile-in- perizie-in-tribunali
  7. 7. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 ed per completare un breve documentario SU COME LE TORTURE evidenti VENGONO PASSATE IN secondo piano paragonato ad piccoli fastidi stratagemmi di indagare: https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ec-rilevatoin-detenzione-con-legare dimostrabile da qui ad 3 4 od 10 anni che il NUMERO DI MORTI UCCISI DA CHI mi GRAVE LEDEVA la Libera professione che persona giuridica di diritti privati ed pubblici è da mio Ing._calcolo sottostimato: https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ec-complemento-rimastopervivere
  8. 8. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 riporto inoltre LE ARCHIVIAZIONI che per maggior parte dimostrati GRAVI REATO DI ABUSO DI POTERE: ove dimostrati REATO DI ABUSO DI POTERE ECCETERA come riportati sovradescritti ed approfondendo su plichi come sovradivisi.
  9. 9. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 Analizzato solo motivo giuridico plausibile in Procura Generale Corte di Cassazione dellaCostituzione italia sede in Firenze Giusto Dimostrato GRAVE REATO INERENTE ARCHIVIARE ABUSIVO CHIUSO DI CENTRONE 266/13 Dimostrato GRAVE REATO
  14. 14. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 Inoltre appongo quivi di seguito importanti il mio bilancio per arrivare ad conoscere CHE OBBLIGATO AD AMMINISTRAZIONE DI SOSTEGNO, il mio figurae Esperto Ing. Ed Arch. VENIVA DRASTICO LESO, non tanto come da bilancio ricavi_spese che quivi esposto che in condizioni post decesso di mio padre Dott.Ermanno Colombo avevano portato ad mio rimanere fermo dal LaVOrO per poterlo accudire dal 2012 al 2016, QUANTO INVECE che il mio LaVOrO Organizzato per quando mio padre ancora vivo ed dopo suo decesso dimostrato VENIVA BESTIALE TRONACATO, ANCHE CON ESPLICITO FERMO ANTI miei ContiCorrenti. quivi riportato mio bilancio_ricavi_spese 2016 io potevo vivere con circa 1200 EurO mensili senza AMMINISTRZIONE DI SOSTEGNO ed dovute solo ad onesto guadagno. CON AMMINISTRAZIONE DI SOSTEGNO NON solo le spese ragggiungevano quasi ricavi PERO'DI OLTRE 1500 EURO RUBATI COME PPENSIONE DI DISABILITA' DALL? AMMINISTRAZIONE DI SOSTEGNO ad me venivano dati tramite mio Avv., dott.Avv. Andrea Conversano, SOLO 600 Euro. Dimostrata CONDIZIONE DI TORTURA ECONOMICA. È evidente CHE L'ABUSO ANTI di diritti doveri Costituzione Italia ANTI io che persona fisica ed giuridica di diritti privati ed pubblici Iscritto Ordine degli Ing. Per cui lavorante solo con INFLLUIRE AMMINISTRAZIONE DI SOSTEGNO
  15. 15. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 bilanci che non solo quelli Economici che gli piu' semplici dimostrato VENIVO LESO ANCHE DA SPERPERI ED ERRATI FINANZIARE ED/OD PAGARE NON lavoro PERO? FURTI ED ABUSIVISMI PER OTTENERE CERTIFICAZIONI DI AZIENDE CHE RUBANO ED SOLO RUBANO. Paragonando ad come ero amminstratore ed gestore di ogni ricavo_spendere come Dott.Ing. Per mio padre Dott.Ermanno Colombo dal novembre 2012 al gennaio 2016: https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ec-mio- amministrareedgestirebilancidimiopadre arrivavo nel 2012 ad novembre ad risiedere ed domiciliare con mio padre ed trovavo: 1) MALNUTRIZIONE ACUTA... mio padre mangiava pane olio ed acqua messo in forno 2) SPORCO ED DEVASTAZIONE NELL'immobile, dovevo pulire ogni oggetto ed ogni mobile ogni bagno ecc... SITUAZIONE TROVATA: Bagni SPORCHI ED CON SCARICHI Dello sciaquione del WC NON funzionanti; Camere per dormire tranne ove lui dormiva: SPORCHE PIENE DI RAGNATELE; Cucina SPORCA CON INCROSTAZIONI su mobili di legno tamburato; salotto SPORCO CON GORA DI 1.5m DI VOMITO RIDOTTO AD INCATRAMATO, Mobili SPORCHI ED Disordinati; gioardino buon messo in maniera bosco_foresta ad autoselvaggio crescere 3) Fatturati gas acqua luce: 393 EURO RUBATI DA UMBRIACQUE 4) situazione ContoCorrente ASSENTE qualsiasi risparmio 5) situazione personale mio padre CON DENTIERA NON piu' idonea ecc.. situazione come al decesso 13.01.2016: 1) mangiare accompagnandolo ad colazione al bar, pranzo ed cena cucinato da me, ogni giorno distinto ed non PROVOCANTE VOMITO dal circa 45° giorno completo assente SINTOMO 2) sistuazione appartamento ove residenti: completo pulito ogni spazio compreso rustico che poco usato, ogni pavimento, ogni arete , ogni solaio, ogni mobile ed per mobili in legno ridando successivo il lavare l'olio per legni, ove presenti tarme, usato coppale anti tarma, ove infiltrati topini, usato veleno per topi nascosto, ed riaparati mobili; inoltre riparato: costruito sistema aspiratori di umido da pareti che sistema ad serre di pmma plexiglas funzionanti 89%, cambiato pavimento di spazio sala da moquette, non piu' usabile con mio padre che non voleva pannolone ed faceva urine ovunque, con pavimento in OSB_ligneo, ed giunti dilatazione alluminio, rivestimento di ogni parte che dimostrata PONTE DI FREDDO con strati di uisolanti termici ed lignei naturali, riparati ogni tra bagni sia rubinetti che sciaquoni del bagno, riaparato ed cominciato ad installare nuovo sistema termico, costruito sistema serra per ortogiordino per disabili,fermo ad sistema strutturali al mometo del decesso, con prescritto spazio
  16. 16. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 acquario ed spazio gabbie per conigli,criceti, galline; comiciati casseri piuma per progetto ad restauro di copriferro con costi dimezzati, nuovo piantare nuove piannte ed ortoin giordino, ripristinare gli tombini COMPLETI MESSI ERRATI DA IMPRESA RAGNI, ed con questo mettere nuovi sistemi di fondare autonomo tale che al pasagio di automezzi non DISTRUTTI da sforzi da questi provocati ne da EROSIONE del terreno che NON veniva costipato come necessario, progettato ed costruito sistema di tubi sottopavimento in portico coerente ed corrispondente sistema normativo EurOpeo ed in UnI anche quando il rimanente del condominio APPROVANDO PIETRO Melissa CONTINUAVA AD ERRARE ED RIMANERE FUORI norme UnI ecc.. 3) fattrati rimessi ad posto tramite rimborsoanche SE NON completo, poiché solo 393 Euroda parte di UMBRIACQUE 4) al 13.01.2016 2800EurO di risparmio su libretto di Risparmio di mio padre 5) comprata nuoava dentiera fatta su misura da Dott.medico_chirurgo_odontoiatra giovanni Cascetta, arco sovradentale; riportato ad coabitare con me nel 2014 DOPO CHE DURANTE il mio essere in vacanza per soli 15 giorni dovevo ritornare di corsa perchè anche se affidato ad mia sorella FRANCESCA COLOMBO con pranzi ed cene preparati in surgelatore, SI ROMPEVA il malleolo ED PORTATO lo da mia madre LITIGAVANO ED lo RINCHIUDEVANO in neurologia; rompendosi poi il femore,affrontavo da solo con lui sia il farlo ricoverare, sia operare, raro così esatto oparea,sia degenza. Mio padre moriva il 13.01.2016 ED IL 02.2016 ELISABETTAROSSI AVEVA GIA' FIRMATO CHE AVEVO BISOGNO DI AMMINISTRAZIONE DI SOSTEGNO.
  17. 17. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 NEL 2016 COMINCIAVAAD PRENDERE 1500 EURO mensili
  18. 18. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 Dimostrato GRAVE REATO DI FURTO CON RICATTO ED ESTORSIONE
  19. 19. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 Da come denunciavo si riLevAno ogni dimostrata DOCUMENTAZIONE CHE INTRISECO REATO DI FALSO IN ATTO PUBBLICO, ed gli docunti che io elabOravo ad dimostrare TALE GRAVE REATO. dimostrato GRAVE REATO NELLA FASIFICAZIONE DI PERIZIA PSICHIATRICA, CHE OLTREMODO ANCHE VIETATA da norme attuative di codici civili eseguibili concomitanti ad Codice Deontologico dell'Ordine dei medici chirurghi ed odontoiatri, DI ELISABETTA ROSSI ED ANTONELLA MILLETTI, LE QUALI SOSTENEVANO CHE IN OCCASIONE DEL LORO VENIRE CON infermiere salvatore Mannino il 07.04.2016 al mio risiedere ed ove anche solo domiciliato dal decesso di mio padre Dott.Ermanno Colombo del 13.01.2016, ed nell'OCCASIONE IMPOSTA ED AD SORPPRESA DALLA DOTTORESSA ELISABETTA ROSSI, ripetevoCio' Che anche telefonico avevo detto come necessario, ed cioe' che: 1) non AVEVO BISOGNO DI ALCUN INTERVENTO DEL Ministero della Salute, perO' solo del Ministerodel Lavoro 2) che non AVEVO RICHIESTO ALCUNA pensione corrispondente disabilità che non ho, neanche inerente il mio fegato che veniva afflitto da una Epatite virale B all'età di 25_enne, per contaminazione sessuale di mia ex_fidanzata, ed che da allora non mi dava problemi così ingenti da poter richiedere disabilità. Infatti non ho ne PREDISPOSIZIONE AD CIRROSI EPATICA ne INFEZIONE VIRALE IN ATTO AD POTER ESSERE INFETTIVO ne ANCHE tramite rapporti sessuali dirittti, come ho avuto di fatto con minimo 6 sesso femminile dall'avvenuto guarire nel 1989 ad oggi. Ed poiché tale sesso femminile alle volte ha avuto relazioni sessuali quotidiane per oltre 3 anni, è evidente la non INFETTIVITA' virale. Inoltre avevo incontrato la Patrizia Cecchetti in occasione di aver richiesto di intervenire in forma lieve, quando tenevo miio padre Dott.Ermanno Colombo 24 su 24, tranne 8 ore settimanali, ed tenevo completa contabilità anche sua ed tenevo anche completo custodito ad livello sanitario la sua persona, anche quendo cadendo volendo versare l'acque di un secchio pieno in giardino si rompeva il femore ed doveveo seguire da solo senza aiuto di alcun parente l'intero iter sia in Ospedale conn fase preopratorai, operatoria, poostoperatoria ed degenza, ed le chiedevo di rimprovverare breve ed senza INTIMARE CHE lo portavano via mio padre ad smettere di entrare ed uscire per lasciare il portone d'ingresso dell'appartamento spalancato, poiché io lavorando al computer seduto con gli spifferi rischiavo ogni volta il raffreddore ed essendo il solo suo custode era migliore che non mi ammalavo. Per cui LA PERIZIA PSICHIATRICA VENIVA ESEGUITA COMPLETA ALEATORIA, ed soprattutto senza mio consenso, ed oltretutto
  20. 20. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 DOPO CHE LA ROSSI AVENDO mi CHIAMATO TELEFONICO senza neanche conoscermi SOSTENEVA CHE AVEVO BISOGNO DEL SUO AIUTO, PROBABILE PERCHE' A rischio ponderato che LE toglievano lo STIPENDIO, di fatto io rispondevo che avendo io richiesto solo la pensione di reversibilità per superstite coniuge da parte di mio padre ed per solo la durata di dieci anni, non AVEVO BISOGNO DI ALCUN SUO INTERVENIRE ed neanche DI QUELLO del ministero della salute, semmai per come richiesta la pensione di quello del ministero del Lavoro ed affari sociali. Infatti avevo conseguente IL RIFIUTO DELLA CORRUZIONE NELL'Inps ad consegnarmi cio' che mi spetta come Articolo 1 comma 1 della Costituzione ed Articolo 29 comma 1 della Costituzione Stabiliscono, ed che puo' ritrovarsi anche nell'articolo 143 c.c. Ove il comma 1 ed 2° parla di rapporto maritale cioe' di contratto di matrimonio tra marito ed moglie, ed con obbligo alla fedeltà sessuale ed comunione dei beni, mentre il comma 3 esprime solo il rapporto coniugale che considerato anche conseguire non toglibile ad rapporto maritali. Il rapporto coniugale per cui si pone come assente di contratto scritto ed firmato pero' come contratto di fatto, ove chi componente della famiglia, od di avente contratto scritto firmato di convivente, ed esegue compiti ad cui tenuti coniugi, per cui eseguendo doveri coniuge raggiuinge diritti coniuge che esempio pensione di reversibilità per superstiti coniuge. Alla ATTO FALSA PERIZIA PSICHIATRICA DELLA ELISABETTA ROSSI CONCOMITANTE CON LA MILLETTI IL dimostrato REATO consisteva nel RIFIUTO DA PARTE DEL RESPONSABILE IN Inps VINCENZO SOLI. Ed CHE io avevo denunciato ad Carabinieri di Stazione provincia di Perugia, ed che era andato in Procura della Repubblica Costituzione Italia come mio denunciare IL REATO CONSUMATO DA VINCENZO SOLI ANTI articolo 1 comma 1 ed articolo 29 comma 1 che Costituzione. Motivando come segue; A) il fatto che l'Italia è una Repubblica democratica fondata sul lavoro, implica che solo il lavoro puo' essere valutato dall'ennte pubblico che preposto ad distribuire pensioni di lavoro. Per cui le pensioni erogabili da tale Ente pubblico della Repubblica Costituzione Italia, possono essere erogate solo per due motivi: 1) per eseguito lavoro di carattere gratuito nei confronti di chi parente ed/od se di contratto scritto di rapporto maritale ed/od convivenza. Per cui non distribuibile per chi con contratto rapporto maritale ed/od convivenza se non eseguito lavoro gratuito. Ed per parenti se eseguito quel lavoro che richiesto per essere coniugi. 2°) per pareggio ad condizionanti il lavoro qualora si è ad pareggio di condizionanti considerati stretti necessari da articolo 16_18 che Costituzione Italia. Valgasi per porre ad pari concorrenza non chi non ha studiato ed è necessario aver studiato per raggiungere un livello minimo richiesto per quel lavoro. Invece necessario qualora disfunzionali meccanici impediscono pari
  21. 21. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 concorrenza, esempio epileptici, persone su seggiola ad rotelle, cosidetti ciechi, autistici, ecc... per ogni di questi infatti non esiste una deficienza che come ad esempio non aver studiato la Costituzione italia come prescritta ed per cui solo mezzo per eseguire qualsiasi sia la Legge il legale in Italia. Inoltre Come piu' volte denunciavo dimostrato REATO ESISTE ANCHE ANTI articolo 143 c.c. Comma 3 infatti mentre il camma 1 ed 2° descrivono circostanziali di solo rapporto marutale, vedere anche descritto rapporto amritale in ogni articolo di codici civiled penali non coincidente con rapporto coniugale, cioe' il contratto di matrimonio si stringe tra marito ed moglie ed è valido solo con il firmare il contratto di matrimonio notificato da chi preposto dal Comune per Repubblica Costituzione Italia, anche se ad mio avviso il CONTRATTO DI MATRIMONIO E' ANTI Costituzione Italia; mentreil contratto tra coniugi è un contratto di fatto che puo' anche non richiedere il contratto scritto ed firmato ed notificato: Con il matrimonio il marito e la moglie acquistano gli stessi diritti e assumono i medesimi doveri. Dal matrimonio deriva l’obbligo reciproco alla fedeltà, all’assistenza morale e materiale, alla collaborazione nell’interesse della famiglia e alla coabitazione (1). Comma 3 Entrambi i coniugi sono tenuti, ciascuno in relazione alle proprie sostanze (2) e alla propria capacità di lavoro professionale o casalingo (3), a contribuire ai bisogni della famiglia (4). Ora quivi è evidente che il contratto è di fatto ed non di scritto firmato ed notificato; ponendo gli seguenti distingui: se si è parenti ascendenti od discendenti non necessita contratto, anche se non notificato pero' scritto ed firmato da ambo le parti, che ne segna una convivenza non forzata; per il contratto è di fatto come si eseguono i compiti ad cui tenuti gli coniugi se uno od una tra quelli che possibili marito ed moglie viene ad mancare, separazione consensuale, divorzio, morte.
  22. 22. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 se non si è parenti ascendenti ne discendenti invece è necessario un contratto firmato ed timbrato di convivenza: 1) ragazza alla pari, valgsì si paga affitto ed alloggio lavorando come casalinga 2) coppia omosessuale convivente, se non esiste contratto scritto firmato anche se non notificato, non si puo' accertare che la convivenza à spontanea; 3) minorenne viene adottato PERCHE' CONSIDERATO ERRANDO MINORATO, essendo mongloide in minore età ed come la madre cade ammalata di tumore ed muore, non potendo essere piu' ne coniuge ne madre, il mongolide prende le sue parti ed svolge ogni dei compiti ad cui tenuti gli coniugi ed arrivato ad maggiore età per non lasciar solo il padre continua ad svolgerli per arrivare ad 30_enne anno in cui muore il padre. Il mongoloide ha diritti di percepire la pensione di reversibilità per superstiti come coniuge, perche' esiste il contratto di adozione scritto firmato ed se anche non notificato risulta di fatto come genia discendente dal contratto firmato da ambo le parti, se il mongoloide non era adottato pero' di gennia rientrando questo ad società naturali che famiglia di come prescrive Costituzione Italia, è ovvio che non abbisogna di contratto scritto ed firmato da ambo le parti contraenti il contratto. Con basare questi due punti richiedevo per cui la pensione di reversibilità per superstiti coniuge da parte di mio padre Dott.Ermanno Colombo deceduto il 13.01.2013 avendo io: i) servito al posto di mia madre Dott.essa marinella Balducci, dall'età per 2/4 cioe' compiti dei coniugi , mio padre ed mia madre diviso chi li eseguiva, valgasì 0.5 compiti ad cui tenuti coniugi per il durare da io 7_enne ad 18_enne, valgasì 5.5 anni ii) servito da solo ogni compito che coniuge da1 10.2012 ad 01.2016 che valgasi 3.2 anni.
  23. 23. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 i)+ii) vengono reali senza considerare lo sfruttamento minorile 8.7 anni; poiché invece il periodo minorile vale secondo un coefficiente che non solo considera il contributo ad coniuge pero' anche la privazione della madre nel mio caso, per cui 1.4 da moltiplicare ad il valore di minorenne calcolato 5.5 implica il valore 7.8 che assomato ad 3.2 da 11 anni durabile pensione come coniuge da parte di mio padre. Per cui pensione di mio padre all'atto del decesso: 2029 EurO inps + 118 EurO empaf == 1217.50 + 70.50 == 1288 EurO considerando dimostrato REATO CONSISTENTE NEL NON versare cio' che mi spetta dal 02.2013 bisogna considerare che devono pagarmi SUL ILLEGALE TRATTENUTO: inflazione del 2% + tasso d'interesse speculativo permesso limite 4.5 (3.5 + 1% che sefvizio bancario) da cui 6.5% che essendo composto su gli ad oggi 82.5 mensili di ritardo implica il tasso calcolato su 41.25 mensili di ritardo cioe' 3.45 annuali da cui 6.5 * 3.45 == 22.43 ==> 1.2243 * 1288 == 1576.84 EurO che moltiplicato per 82.5 mensili + 13° ogni anno ==> 82.5 + 6 == 1576.84 * 88.5 == 139'550 EurO da pagarmi se emntro questo mese. Quivi per cui è dimostrato IL REATO DI VINCENZO SOLI CHE FIRMAVA ED TIMBRAVA LA NEGAZIONE della pensuone di reversibilità per superstiti coniuge da parte di mio padre Dott.Ermanno Colombo. Questo dimostrato REATO lo denunciavo in Stazione dei Carabinieri della Provincia di Perugia il Tale dimostrato REATO VENIVA ARCHIVIATO ED CHIUSO AD modelo 45
  24. 24. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 dimostrato REATO CONSISTENTE IN PRENDERE PER Valide prove di reato ACCERTANDO FACENDO REATO CONSISTENTE IN BLOCCO STRADALE SENZA cartelli Alt Polizia come di articolo 39 del nuovo codice stradale FATTO DA VIGILESSE BUSSOLINO ED GIULIETTI, che non possibile fermo di polizia che stabilito di Leggi Costituzione Italia da articolo 384 c.p.p. POICHE' DA Verbale nr. 00347031/B 48 del 03.01.2013 stesso Redatto dalle vigilesse, CHE NON polizia giudiziaria, risulta che IL BLOCCO SUSSEGUIVA IL RICHIEDERE DI INTERVENTO DA parte dell'Ania, che non considerabile secondo Leggi Costituzione Italia consistenti in codici penali con articolo 380 ed successivi che Ordinano come il fermo di polzia giudiziaria in circostnze di fragranza per quali dimostrabili REATI. Essendo per assente il motivo permesso di Leggi Costituzione Italia con cui eseguibile il fermo, risulta non SOLO IL BLOCCO non PERMESSO perchè ASSENTI gli richiesti cartelli di Alt Polizia secondo art. 39 del codice della strada pero' risulta dimostrato IL GRAVE REATO DI AVER ESEGUITO Il fermo di polizia giudiziaria, SENZA esserlo ED ESSENDO SOLO vigilesse, ED NON SOLO ANCHE ANDANDO ANTI gli soli motivi permessi di Leggi Costituzione Italia che consistenti con articolo 380 ed conseguenti di c.p.p. Dimostrato TALE GRAVE REATO secondo Articolo 191 1. Le prove acquisite in violazione dei divieti stabiliti dalla legge non possono essere utilizzate. Non è permesso di basarsi CON ACCERTARE FONDATOSI CON, dimostrato, GRAVE REATO di carattere penali, PER FORNIRE PROVE di reato che oltretutto dimostratosi non SUSSISTENTE. Il dimostrato REATO non ESISTENTE va pero' ravveduto in sede di dimostrato GRAVE REATO DI EVERSIONE ANTI Costituzione Italia CHE CONSISTENTE NELL'ATTESTATO DI RISCHIO CHE DI LEGGE 109 DEL 2005 non AVEVA PERMESSO DI VENIR APPROVATA ne IN Senato ne IN camera dei deputati. Gli motivi evidenti di ANTI Costituzione Italia, vengono quivi riportati completi sintetici: Conseguente ad come descritto non ESISTEVA REATO per pter procedere ad legale sequestro della mia auto EL903AN, INVECE le vigilesse BUSSOLINI ED GIULIETTI , dimostrato, CONTINUAVANO AD FARE REATO il 03.01.2013 INFATTI NON SOLO LA GIULIETTI COMINCIAVA UNA PERQUISIZIONE non PERMESSA, come dimostrava l'intervenire del poliziotto che arrivava conseguente il mio telefonare ad Carabinieri prnto intervento, che difronte il mio richiedere un permesso di perquisizione legale dichiarava che LA GIULIETTI dveva smettere. INOLTRE difronte il mio richiedre di attendere ad IL SEQUESTRO, CHE ormai dimostrato REATO, il mio Avv. Per dimostrare che LE CIRCOSTANZE COME DA LORO CONDOTTE ERANO COMPLETE FUORI Leggi Costituzione Italia, LA GIULIETTI CONTNUAVA AD INTIMIDIR mi, CHE dimostrato GRAVE REATO, DICHIARANDO CHE mi DENUNCIAVA PER OLTRAGGIO AD pubblico ufficiale se insistevo come di mie diritti doveri ad far attedere l'arrivo del mio Avv. Precdente CHE OPERAVANO ANCHE IL REATO DI SEQUESTRO del mio automezzzo. Di fatto è solo grazie all'intervenire del poliziotto sovraggiunto per ultimo che gli miei bagagli nel mio portabagli nella mia auto potevano essere portati nella sua auto ed recuperati ad mio risiedere, accompagnandomi lui stesso. Conseguente il mio denunciare come quivi descritto in Procura della Repubblica Costituzione Italia sede in perugia, dimostrato ACCADEVANO ULTERIORE GRAVE REATO CONSISTENTE CON L'ARCHIVIARE DI PRIMA CENTRONE IN veste di magistrato della repubblica Costituzione italia ED POI DI FORMISANO IN veste di magistrato della repubblica Costituzione Italia, CHE OPERAVANO ABUSO DI POTERE, OCCULTAZIONE di prove di tribunali della Repubblica Costituzione Italia, ED INTRALCIO ad Legitttimato indagare. Vedasi ARCHIVIAZIONI AD modello 45 CHIUSE CHE : 266/13 CETRONE ed 897/14 FORMISANO un giorno alzandomi ed controllando il mio giordino venivo ad scoprire CHE AVEVANO RUBATO la mia auto Opel Corsa EL903AN ED CON SCASSO come dimostrano gli rilievi foto da me eseguiti ove la quantità di vetro non puo' essere corrispondente al lunotto che predisposto ad poter, rompendolo, procedere ad rimorchio con atti mezzi,PERO' AD UN QUANTITATIVO DRASTICO SUPERIORE CONSISTENTE minimo AL vetro posteriore. Mirecavo per cui da Carabinieri della Stazione della provincia di perugia ed eseguivo il legittimo ed obbbligatorio secondo codici penali denunciare il dimostrato FURTO CON SCASSO anti IGNOTI, poiché non presente ALL'ATTO DI FURTO CON SCASSO. Verbale nr. : protocollo Verbale PGCS10 2017 VD 901069 protocollo sdi PGCS10201790037 in seguito ad tale denunciare Abritti paolo in veste di magistrato della Repubblica Costituzione Italia Iscriveva ad REATO CONTRO IGNOTI come da 6758/2017 ove anti FAUTORI DEL FURTO CON SCASSO come da articoli 624 ed 625 c.p. Risultava POI ALL'IMPROVVISO SENZA alcun rendermi noto in alcuna maniera CHE LA SIGNORA GIUBILEI IN veste di magistrato della Repubblica Costituzione italia che giudice preliminare per le indagini, CLASSIFICATOSI DR. Natalia Giubilei CON DECRETO D'ARCHIVIAZIONE AD modulo 44 NR.7085/18 IL 19/11/2018, se posso concedermi una battuta di Spirito : APPLICAVA mani pulite ALL'INCONTRARIO CON CLAMOROSO, dimostrato, REATO COLPO DI SPUGNA OCCULTAZIONE di Oltre 5 dimostrato REATI GRAVI. ARCHIVIANDO AD modello 44 ANDAVA AD FARE, dimostrato, REATO DI: ABUSO DI POTERE, OCCULTAZIONE DELLE prove di Tribunali della Costituzione Italia, ED INTRALCIO ad Legittimo indagare di Leggi Costituzione Italia, ad sua probabile discolpa risulta pero' IL FATTO CHE la Dott.essa NON avendo una segretaria, SI SCORDAVA di andare ad controllare negli archivi giudiziari sotto targa di autoveicolo EL903AN, poiché lì risulta non SOLO LA DOCUMNTAZIONE DI TRATTATIVA AD VENDERE il mio autoveicolo EL903AN SENZA mio consenso DELL' AMMINISTRATORE DI SOSTEGNO, MESSO, dimostrato ANCHE QUESTO, COMPLETO NON Legale, ed per cui probabile ed di fondato sopsetto CHE COMPLICE NEL FURTO CON SCASSSO AD FINI DI RICICLAGGIO DI MACCHINE RUBATE TRAMITE REATI DI SERVIZI PUBBLICI COME VIGILESSE, ed AVENDO DIFRONTE SOLO OD la comunicazione del viceprefetto, la quale ordinava il sequestro, NON Legale, AD DISCONOSCENZA di come quivi sovradescritto ed dimostrato. Di fatto la Dott.essa natalia Giubilei POTEVA NELLA SUA SENTENZA DI ARCHIVIAZIONE, CHE come sovradescritto GRAVE REATO, ESSERE TRATTA IN INGANNO DA DUE GRAVI ERRORI:
  25. 25. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 a) FABIO AMODIO, ANTI Legge di amministrazioni di sotegno, SENZA neanche chiedere il mio parere, FIRMAVA UN CONTRATTO AD CASSETTA GIANNI - PUNTO DI RICICLO IL 05/04/2017 AD DEMOLIZIONE DELLA mia auto Opel Corsa EL903AN. OVE IL CONTRATTO INOLTRE APPORTAUNA CLAUSOLA CHE, minimo fondato sospetto, DI METODO DITRUFFA AGGRAVATA DA CORRUZZIONE DI VIGILESSE AD SEQUESTRI NON permessi di Leggi Costituzione italia, INFATTI, IVI SCRITTO: b) il viceprefetto con Ordinare del 2017 richiedeva anche il sequestro del mio autoveicolo EL903AN in mio giordino ove solo residente ed domiciliato che via G.Brufani 18. io suppongo che avendo il viceprefetto studiato minimo l'esame di terza media inferiore conosceva come immettendo la targa dell'autoveicolo nel computerizzato archivio risultavano ogni degli miei denunciare anche SE ARCHIVIATI ed per cui, supponendo io, che la vicePrefetto non VOLEVA ASSOCIARSI AD DELINQUERE CON CHI FINGENDO DI DEMOLIRE L'automezzo, NE POTEVA RICAVARE CON LA VENDITA UN GUADAGNO NETTO DI minimo 10000 EurO, ed per cui probabile che temendo invece che l'automezzo veniva POI DEMOLITO interveniva per impedire in fase di Tribunali che coinvolgevano anche Corte EurOpea ed Cassazione, il giudizio ad favore del riconoscere gli miei diritti doveri che Costituzione Italia ed secondo codici penali civili ed della strada riconosciuti come sovradescritto ad impedire LA DEMOLIZIONE tramite il sequestro.
  26. 26. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 ecco che quivi si puo' dimostrare il seguente ACCADERE DI dimostrati REATO GRAVI CHE SI CONCATENATO AD ASSOCIAZIONE AD DELINQUERE DI TIPO MAFIOSO,vediamo come: 1) Le vigilesse FANNO UN FERMO di polizia SENZA Averne l'autorità ED CONFIDANDO CHE UN TIPO COME BERLUSCONI METTA IN codice penali CHE l'accertare richiesto dall'Ania invece di essere eseguibile solo con posto di blocco secondo nuovo codice della strada SI PUO' ESEGUIRE COME Accertare GRAVI REATI di codici penali, OPPURE ESEGUONO UN POSTO DI BLOCCO ERRATO AD FINI DIPOTER POI FACLE NON FAR pagare multe DOPO RIVENDUTA IN MANIERA COMPLETA NON Legittimabile da Costituzione Italia l'automobile SEQUESTRATA VOLUTAMENTE CON ERRATO POSTO DI BLOCCO. 2) Il proprietario dell'automezzo denuncia IL REATO, dimostrabile , DI POSTO DI BLOCCO ERRATO 3) OD LE VIGILESSE HANNO CONVIVENZA MAFIOSA IN parlamento ED SI FANNO APPROVARE CHE la legge del codice penale INTEGRA IN MANIERA ILLEGITTIMA ANTI Costituzione Italia Una contravvenzione di 400 Euro circa COME REATO PENALE. 4) OD CON LAURETATI IN Giurisprudenza CORROTTI/E CON ANCHE SOLO MOMENTANEO IN veste di magistrato della Repubblica Costituzione Italia, PROCEDONO AD ARCHIVIARE CON modello 45 OD modello 44 ad secondo DEI CASI COME SVILUPPATISI. SE CON SISTEMA DI SICUREZZA NEL FRATTEMPO SI ASSICURANO TRAMITE PSICHIATRI/E CHE FINGONO DI POTER ESSERE ANCHE DI specializzazione di Laurea ISCRITTE Ordini di medici chirurghi ed odontoiatri ED AL POSTO di medico chirurgo come norme attuative di codici civili articolo 13, FIRMANO PERIZIE PSICHIATRICHE, METTENDO AMMINISTRAZIONI DI SOSTEGNO IN MANIERA COMPLETA NON Legale 5) L'AMMINISTRAZIONE DI SOSTEGNO FINGE DI curare gli inetressi del PAZIENTE, del cliente, ED FIRMA IL CONTRATTO CON CUI l'automezzo VIENE RICICLATO, se ad pezzi od non non viene descritto, FINGENDO CON UNA CLAUSOLA DI FARE L'interesse del suo costenuto CHE NON DOVRA' PAGARE NE al livello civile NE ad livello penale. CLAUSOLA COMPLETA ARBITRARIA ED INTRINSECA VIETATA Di Leggi Costituzione Italia minimo nelfattore penali, PERO' OTTIMA PER INTIMIDIRE ANTI il sostenuto AD FAR gli VENIRE SPAVENTI DITTATORIALE. 6) PER SICUREZZA PUO' ANCHE SOPRAVVVENIRE UN ULTERIORE ORDINE DI SEQUESTRO DA PARTE DI CORRUZIONE VARIA 7) DI FATTO l'auto VIENE REGALATA AD costo 0 ED IN CAMBIO VENGONO TOLTE SANZIONI CIVILI ED PENALI CHE NON Legali TOGLIERE minimo ad livello penali. 8) VENDUTA l'auto VIENE RIVENDUTA ad terzi AVENDO BOTTINO PIENO ED AVENDO ANCHE FATTO PAGARE ALLO Stato, PER SICUREZZA DI suo guadagno, eventuale prendere in custodia ED AD PRIVATI IL TRASPORTO ad tale servire.
  27. 27. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 In come i fatti si descrivono il giorno 03.01.2013 giorno di dimostrato GRAVI REATI DI BUSSOLINI ED GIULIETTI vigilesse è come quivi io dichiaro: preesistenti: nel 2012 acquistavo in Freiburg ad dadi_concessionario_usato l'Opel Confort Corsa 1.7 che veniva targata momentaneo per iltrasporto in Italia con targato tedesco ed assicurativo tedesco ad breve scadere, con il quale potevo ritornare in Italia, ed effettuare il nuovo libretto per circolare che di repubblica Costituzione Italia. Come si puo' accertare Dadi_concessionario usato atumezzi, mi comunicava che la Opel che desiderava vendere aspettava la consegna del libretto per circolare che di proprietario in italia in sicilia, per poter svolgere le pratiche relative ad TUV che corrispondente uffici di motorizzati in Italia. Poiché il contratto veniva scritto da me secondo come permesso da Leggitedesche che corrispondendo ad BGB Burgerliche Gesaetzen Buch, cioe' libro di leggi borgesi che vanno corredate da come il contratto scivibile in Germania per essere legale, ed che non corrisponde ad come invece scrivibile in Italia ove codici civili ed penali devono corrispondere per come possono essere letti solo ad Costituzione Italia, ove democratica implica corrispondente diritti doveri che Dichiarazione Universale di diritti dell'Essere umano, ed essendo iosoggetto giuridico di ogni dei due sistemi scrvendo firmando ed timbrando il contratto in Germania per cui atto ad essere non PERSEGUIBILE COME dimostrabile REATO in Grermania, ed poiché firmando ed Timbrando diritti doveri Costituuzione Italia non POSSONO ESSSERE ESONERATI, consegue che di come Timbrato ed firmato, io stesso che ho questi funzionali di persona giuridica di diritti privati ed pubblici come Inscritto Ordine degli Ing. ed come Iscritto Arch.itektenkammer, li ho presi completi ad mio essere responsabile, ed per cui nel la Motorizzaione di Varese dovevano semplice approvare secondo come da me firmato ed Timbrato il contratto. Doveva esistere fndato sospetto DI FURTO per poter procedere ad chiedere il tradurre il contratto. L'Interpol con la Polizei tedesca di certo hanno gli archivi del fatto che dimostra se la Opel Corsa confort 1.7 oggi targata EL903AN e dimostrabile RUBATA ED NON Legale ANTI mio Contratto RIVENDUTA mi Od essendo non RUBATA vendutami Completo Legale secondo si a Leggi valide tedesche che Leggi valide Costituzione Italia. Cio' Che NON piaceva alla Motorizzazione i Varese puo' per cui venir ricondotto ad due possibili casi: 1) l'auto risultava RUBATA IN Italia OD OTTENUTA AL rivendere in Germania SECONDO COSTRIZIONI ANTI diritti doveri che Dichiarazione Universale di diritti dell'Essere umano. 2) L'auto non ERA RUBATA In ALCUNA MANIERA, solo che il prezzo basso INDUCEVA CURIOSITA' DI COME servirsi del mio contratto SENZA pagarmi il mio Onorario che dirittidoveri Dichiarazione Universale di diritti dell'Essere umano ed Costituzione Italia. In ogni dei due casi era comunque problema ad carico di costi della Motorizzazione Italia pagare la traduzione del contratto, essendo io autorizzato ad firmare ed Timbrare Contratti secondo Leggi che di Iscritto Ordine degli Ing. A1360 impongono che il contratto è valido se persona giuridica di diritti pubblici di Campo Competene approva firmando ed Timbrando. Quivi il mio denunciare in Procura della Repubblica di Varese IL COMPORTAMENTO NON Leggi Costituzione Italia FATTO dalla Motorizzazione di Varese, non nel desiderare di tradurre che lecito esseere curioso se si ha fondato sopsetto, perO' NEL PRETENDERE LA traduzione gratuita ed/od pagata da me. PURTROPPO ANCHE IN Procura della Repubblica di Varese VOLEVANO la traduzione iurata del mio Contratto, ED ANCHE LORO AD miei costi. TALE METODO DEL FASCISMO BERLUSCONIANO era ravvisabile perche' minimo di fondato sospett,IN Procura della Repbbilca Costituzione Italia sede in Varese esistevanoalcuni che avevano LAVORATO PER FININVEST ED BERLUSCONI. Perchè è necessario questo rilievo, perchè dimostra LA COLLEGABILITA' CON LA LEGGE 109 DEL 2005 OVE ATTESTATO DI RICHIO OVE SPUDORATO SI ORDINA CHE il LaVOrO dell'Ing. VIENE SOSTITUITO DA UELLO DELL'IGIENISTA TEKNOLOGO, LEGGE FIRMATA DA BERLUSCONI ED DA ALLEANZA NAZIONALE. Di fatto per cui io ribadivo il concetto che se il magistrato per suo indagare desiderava da fondato sospetto avere una traduzione gurata, doveva farla ad spese di Tribunali ed nel CASO CHE ANDAVA IN CAUSA ANTI io, ED CHE io PERDEVO LA CAUSA, chiedeva tra le pese di Tribunali anche quella della Traduzione cosidetta giurata. Per cui in attesa che io aspettavo che gli Tribunali mi davano il libretto per circolare, avevo parcheggiato in arona in spazio concesso ad parcheggio pubblico, ed per far ancor piu' vedere che non spostavo l'auto ponevo sovra il tetto di questa degli scatolari di polisterolo trovati come rifiuto da pescheria, ed mettendoci la terra coltivavo orto di ravanelli ed rucola. Di fatto andavo i ultariore Prcura della Repubblica Costituzione Italia ed firmavo ed Timbravo il tradotto contratto aggiungendo che essendo segreto professionale non poteva essere usato in ALCUNA MANIERA senza permesso da me scritto firmato ed Timbrato. Di lì ad poco arrivavo ad avere il Libretto per Circolare della Motorizzazione di novara. Continuavo ad sostare in attesa di contratto assicurativo. Infatti anche nel 2009 avevo cominciato ad cercare un aauto usata per non dormire in cabine telefoniche all'estero con -6 °C, ed andando ad conoscere in Assicurazioni Generali, trovavo per precedente mio conoscere LO SCOGLIOFASCISTA DELL'ATTESTATO DIRISCHIO IMPOSTO CON LA LEGGE 109 DEL 2005. per cui scrivevo piu'volte ad Corte Costituzionale, esatto ad Emerito Dott.magistrato sabino Cassese, per arrivare ad rapido togliere LO SCOGLIO DEL FASCISMO OPINATO DA BERLUSCONI. Inoltre scrivevo al mio Ordne degli Ingegneri della Provincia di Perugia facendo riLevArE COME ATTESTATO DI RISCHIO ERA DI SICUREZZA NELL'ACCCEZIONE CHE la professione dell'Ing. Che solo abilitato al calcolo semiProbabilistico in sedi giuridiche VENIVA SOSTITUITO DA CRITERIO STATISTICO IGIENICO TEKNOLOGO ed dimostrato COMPLETO ERRATO. Ed come dimostrato da miei e_mail iviati ad assicurazione Augusta ed assicurazioni varie tra cui INA assicurazioni che confindevo per sottosistema asicurativo di InarCassa per cui da controllo di Ing., cercavo con un contratto da me scritto firmato Timbrato che corrispondente ad diritti doveri che Dichiarzione Universale di diritti dell'essere umano ed Costituzione Italia, di trovare la controparte che la firmava per una assicurazione. Questo per arrivare ad una telefonata di mia sorella di genia francesca Colombo che mi diceva che mia madre Dott.essa marinalle Per cui stampavo il Contratto assicurativo da me scritto ed inviato senza risultato di rispondere necessario, lo firmavo ed Timbravo
  28. 28. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 lo inviavo ad Presidente della Repubbblica Dott.Dr.Prof. Giorgio napolitano, corredato di bollettino vaglia postali con cui pagavo il semestre assicurativo secondo questo contratto ad Ordine degli Ingegneri della Provncia di Perugia, ed inviavo Cio' Che quivi descritto per missiv ed per E_mail anche all'Ordine degli Ingegneri della Provincia di Perugia, inoltre nella missiva al Presidente della Repubbblica Costituzione Italia descrivevo che sarei partito in quelle condizioni descritte per Perugia perchè venivo avvisato che mia madre stava per morire. Partito per Perugia effetttivo non venivo fermato ad alcun posto di fermo ne di Polizia di Stato ne di Carabinieri che incontravo. Arrivato ad Perugia andavo ad abitare in attesa del ritorno di mia madre nel suo appartamento in via XX settembre ed aspettavo conoscere del suo rimettersi in Salute tramite via telefonica. Io ed mia madre effettivo avevamo litigato ed Cio' Che necessario infatti non esisteva chi poteva scoprire che in realtà difendevo lei da chi PIU? VOLTE L'AVEVA LESA. Ad esempio se è vero che ritornando dalla Germani nel 2001 trvandola ricoverata in reparto geriatrico COME mi DICEVANO CHE la VOLEVANO detenere inn PSICHIATRIA io appellandomi ad Dott. Medico chirurgo CON SPECIALIZZAZIONE PSICHIATRICA silvio D'alessandro arrivavo ad farla rilasciare. Silvio D'alessandro rimaneva il suo consulente PSICHIATRICO, secondo scegliere di mia madre NELL? OBBLIGO ANTI Leggi Costituzione Italia CHE AD TERAPIA PSICHIATRICA. Al mio arrivo ad Perugia non conoscevo ancora CHE mia madre ERA STATA OBBLIGATA, non conosco COME, AD CAMBIARE DA silvio D'alessandro AD DIGIORGIO. Da indagare fatto post mortem di ia madre scoprivo che nella sua agenda era segnato IL NUMERO DI TELEFONO DI DILORENZO, FATTO che mi fa pensare che forse mia madre LO AVEVA CONTATTATO QUANDO mi AVEVANO ROTTO il cranio nel 1999. infatti io tornato dal Ivoppon Tokyo nel 1999, avevo scoperto che IL tagespiegel, quotidiano di Berlin secondo venduto dopo il Berliner Morgenpost, AVEVA COME DIRETTORE GIOVANNI DILORENZO, ed poiché desideravo conoscere CHI NEL 1994 VOLEVA IMPEDIR mi IN Consolato Generale Italia in Berlin di trasferirmi, è dimostrato ed documentato anche in Corte EurOpea, lì, avevo richiesto ad mia madre ed mio padre di scoprire SE ERA L'OSTACOLO POSTO DA LIBERALI CHE CORROTTI TRAMITE DILORENZO, CHE come passato in giudicato DILORENZO RISULTAVA ANCHE IL MINISTRO DELLA SANITA' CORROTTO AD TRASFUSIONI CON AIDS IN malati aventi bisogno di trasfusione. Mia madre veniva poi congedata dal ricovero al seppilli. Ed come io mi trasferivo ad risiedere con mio padre Dott. Ermano Colombo in via G.Brufani 18. come ero da mio padre arrivava una notifica che ci metteva ad conoscere che mia madre VENIVA COSTRETTTA, dimostrato ANCHE QUESTO, ad AMMINISTRATORE DI SOSTEGNO COMMERCIALISTA MARCO COLCELLI CON CAUSALE ANCHE DI DISCRIMINAZIONE FASCISTA CON CUI DOVEVA RISULTARE CHE io NON piu' avente voce in capitolo. IL MARCO COLCELLI, dimostrato, HA ANCHE UN PARENTE iscritto all'Ordinedegli Ingegneri di Perugia. Il giudice tutelare in bese ad fatto che rilevava esatto ed senza ERRORI anche il mio dichiarare in CIRCOSTANZE CHE descritte con ulteriori denunciare dimostrato REATI GRAVI, penso che non ABBIA lei stessa COSTRETTO mia madre AD DICHIARE IL FALSO COME DA: PROCUR.N.1229/2012 V.G. OVE io DESCRITTO CON GRAVI CONFLITTI; OVE io DESCRITTO SENZA fissa dimora; OVE io DESCRITTO NULLAFACENTE ; che facili confutati dimostrate FALSE DICHIARAZIONI poichè: io ero il solo di cui si è fidata mia madre di confidare che ENTRAVANO NEL suo appartamento DI NOTTE, per cui cambiando la serratura dell'appartamento , il solo che aveva il doppione delle sua chiavi. Io era residente ad Perugia in via G,Brufani 18, ed domiciliato c/o miei parenti Varalli in Mercallo dei Sassi (VA), come ero in Italia, ad Strasbourg, ad Lausanne, ad Basel, ad Berlin, controllato da deutsche Polizei, contrllato da Police lausanne, Police Basel und Bern, controllato da Police national Strasbourg , metz. Io risulto Iscritto dal 1995 A1360 Ordine degli Ingengneri in Provincia di Pergia, ed risultavo Iscritto dal 2003 al 2011 in Architektenkammer Berlin, inoltre anche solo da come risulta da polizie sovradescritte , da Corte EurOpea, da Tribunali Internazionali ed conseguente Interpol riuslto che LaVOrO circa 10 ore giornaliere per minimo 330 giorni annuali dal novembre 1994. da cui si trae che elevato probabile fondato sospetto, CHE CHI OBBLIGAVA mia madre venga menzionato tra CHI SEGUE: piu' probabile PSICHIATRA DIGIORGI medico curante GIUGLIETTI SECONDA FAMILIA DI luciana COLOMBO francesca COLOMBO.
  29. 29. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 Tornando al precedente denuciare argomentato dimostrando: quando ero ad Perugia mio padre lo trovavo IN CONDIZIONI DISASTROSE, mangiava pane acqua ed olio riscaldato nel forno, VENIVA DERUBATO CON FALSE BOLLETTE UMBRIAACQUE VENIVA DERUBATO DA PAGARE ESAGERATO il servizio condominiale VENIVA DERUBATO NEL ESECUZIONE DI IMPRESE CHE NON SOLO DERUBAVANO L'intero condominio PERO'ARRIVATE alla nostra proprietà privata, IN mia assenza, DERUBAVANO AUMENTANDO LA DOSE DI FURTI l'appartamento ERA COMPLETO SPORCO, lui stesso NON arrivava ad stargli dietro, COME AD ESEMPIO, OTTURAVA con le feci il bidè ed cercando di sturalo LO COSTIPAVA ED CON l'acqua ALLAGAVA il bagno VOMITAVA SPESSO in sala da pranzo alla posizione di capotavola evidente quando ospitava parenti, ad tal punto CHE LA GORA DI INCATRAMATA moquette si aggirava ad circa 1.5m … ECCETERA questo estratto da precdente plico di mio denunciare dimostrati GRAVE REATO viene riportato ad dimostrare IL CONTINUARE REATI DI FABIO AMODIO COME SOGGETTO CHE AMMINISTRAZIONE DI SOSTEGNO MESSA SOLO CON , dimostrati, GRAVE REATO. Inoltre come si esplica da dimostrata DOCUMENTAZIONE DI dimostrato REATO ed Documenti da me richiesti si dimostra che: DOPO LA FALSA PERIZIA PSICHIATRICA DI ELISABETTTA ROSSI ED MILLETTI esistono solo dimostrati Dovcumenti comprovanti che non NECESSARIA ALCUNA AMMINISTRAZIONE DI SOSTEGNO consistenti in: visita di medico_chirurgo che perito er reparto medicina Legale ad Scuola guida ove richiedevo il rinnovo di Patente che certizzava idoneo psico_fisico come richiesto da nuovo codice stradali. Quivi aggiungo il mio discostare dal LASCIARE SCRITTO ANTI Leggi Costituzione Italia che l'esame di visita di medico chirurgo venga descritto come psic_fisico anziché neurologico_fisico. Visita neuroligica di perito medico chirurgo Dott.essa medico_chirurgo neurologo anna Puja ove assente ogni patologia visita neurologica di perito medico chirurgo Dott.Dr. Medico chirurgo neurologo davide Giannandrea che assente ogni patologia da cui è semplice ricavare che: AMMINISTRAZIONE DI SOSTEGNO MESSA IN MANIERA CHE dimostrata COMPLETA ANTI Leggi ED NON rispettante le norme di attuazione di codici civili che ad Articolo 13 prescrivono come perito solo il medico_chirurgo ed non LA Laurea CONTAMINATA DA SPECIALIZZAZIONE IN PSICOLOGIA ED/OD PSICHIATRIA.
  30. 30. Dott(2).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo IVA_nr.: 02819100548 Per Cui si richiede ad tribunali di Corte di Cassazione della Procura Generale della repubblica Costituzione Italia sede in Firenze di: approfondendo l'indagare che Legittimo Costituzione Italia, di procedere , minimo,ad sospendere da ogni carica professionale, sia di dipendente che di livbera professione: VINCENZO SOLI responsabile in inps dir. Prov. PG MICHELE ADRAGNA magistrato P.R. Sede PG ELISABETTA ROSSI albo dell'Ordine dei medici chirurghi ED responsabile in USL1 UMBRIAACQUE ANTONELLA MILLETTI albo dell'Ordine dei medici chirurghi ED OVE IMPIEGATA FABIO AMODIO albo degli Ordine degli Avvocati ED DI OGNI CHE ARCHIVIAVA AD modello 45 CHIUDENDO il mio denunciare inerente ad quivi descritto dimostrato GRAVE REATO. Gli denunciare durante il 2018 ed 2019 inerenti questo dimostrato GRAVE REATO indicano che Cardinali inoltrava un controllo ad Motorizzazione ed di lì ad medicina Legale che dimostrato dai documenti quivi pinzati COMPLETO SUPERFLUO, tranne nel ribadire che documenti redatti ed quivi pinzati risutano essere provanti in Tribunali il dimostrato GRAVE REATO DI FALSIFICAZIONE DI PERIZIA PSICHIATRICA CHE OLTRETUTTO PRESA VALIDA AL posto del Legittimato solo perito da articolo 13 norme d'attuazione c.c. Che medico_chirurgo che non SPECIALIZZAZIONE PSICHIATRICA ED/OD PSICOLOGICA IN Laurea in medicina chirurgia. Come di vostro accedere ad archivi in Procura della Repubblica Costituzione Italia sede in Perugia ed ad corrispondente Corte d'appello inoltre potete coerente il mio denunciare dimostrati REATO, avvalervi di ulteriore conoscere la situazione attuale. Grazie ed buon LavOrO Pinzati: Doumento patente per guidare B senza LIMITI cert. Medico chirurgo Dott.essa Dr.medico chirurgo anna Pujia cert. Medico chirurgo Dott. Dr.Prof. Medico chirurgo davide Giannandrea cert. Dott.Avv. Andrea Conversano Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011
