Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
12 საზოგადოებრივი12 საზოგადოებრივი ი ნ ი ც ი ა ტ ი ვ აი ნ ი ც ი ა ტ ი ვ ა COVID 19-ის საპასუხოდCOVID 19-ის საპასუხოდ CTC-ი...
გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ინიციტივების შესახებ სტატიების ნახვა შესაძლებელია სიტისის ვებგვერდზე განთავსებული...
გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service იანვარი / JANUARY ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 ...
გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service თებერვალი / FEBRUARY საკვები მარტო დარჩენილი ცხოველებისთვის – ახალგაზრდები ოთხფეხ...
გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14...
გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/MO სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14...
გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/MO სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14...
გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14...
გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/FR შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14...
გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14...
გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14...
გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14...
გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14...
გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14...
იანვარი / JANUARY ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/sa კვ/su 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 2...
ილუსტრაციების ავტორი: სალომე ნიკოლაიშვილი Illustrations: Salome Nikolaishvili დიზაინერი: მაგდა ცოცხალაშვილი Designer: Magd...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

სათაური

12 views

Published on

აღწერა

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

სათაური

  1. 1. 12 საზოგადოებრივი12 საზოგადოებრივი ი ნ ი ც ი ა ტ ი ვ აი ნ ი ც ი ა ტ ი ვ ა COVID 19-ის საპასუხოდCOVID 19-ის საპასუხოდ CTC-ის და პუბლიკას ერთობლივი პროექტიCTC-ის და პუბლიკას ერთობლივი პროექტი 2021
  2. 2. გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ინიციტივების შესახებ სტატიების ნახვა შესაძლებელია სიტისის ვებგვერდზე განთავსებული ბმულით www.ctc.org.ge ან პუბლიკას ვებპორტალზე: https://publika.ge/article_category/covid-19-da-sazogadoebrivi-iniciativebi/
  3. 3. გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service იანვარი / JANUARY ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 განათლება პანდემიის დროს | ინტერვიუ ნუცა კობახიძესთან სტატიის ავტორი: ლიკა ზაკაშვილი
  4. 4. გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service თებერვალი / FEBRUARY საკვები მარტო დარჩენილი ცხოველებისთვის – ახალგაზრდები ოთხფეხა მეგობრების შიმშილისგან დასაცავად სტატიის ავტორი: ალექსანდრე ქეშელაშვილი ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28
  5. 5. გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 მარტი / MARCH მოხალისე გოგოები თელავიდან სტატიის ავტორი: თათია ხალიანი
  6. 6. გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/MO სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 აპრილი / APRIL ვინც კომუნალურებს ვერ იხდის - სოფო შუბითიძის ინიციატივა პანდემიისას სტატიის ავტორი: ნათია ამირანაშვილი
  7. 7. გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/MO სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 მაისი / MAY ისინი არ არიან მარტო – ახალგაზრდები ხულოსთვის გაერთიანდნენ სტატიის ავტორი: ქრისტინე მუჯირი
  8. 8. გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 ივნისი / JUNE სკოლის ეზოში მოწყობილი სათბური და მოსწავლეები სოციალურად დაუცველთა დასახმარებლად სტატიის ავტორი: პუბლიკა
  9. 9. გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/FR შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 ივლისი / JULY მოსახლეობასა და სახელმწიფო სერვისების მიმწოდებლებს შორის ხიდჩატეხილობაა - „სალამი“ თემის საჭიროებებზე სტატიის ავტორი: პუბლიკა
  10. 10. გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 აგვისტო / AUGUST მოუსმინე მოხუცებს სტატიის ავტორი: პუბლიკა
  11. 11. გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 სექტემბერი / SEPTEMBER მოხალისე მასწავლებლები სტატიის ავტორი: პუბლიკა
  12. 12. გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 ოქტომბერი / OCTOBER ბავშვები ბავშვებისთვის - გამოფენა-გაყიდვა ხიდისთავის საჯარო სკოლაში სტატიის ავტორი : პუბლიკა
  13. 13. გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 ნოემბერი / NOVEMBER როგორ ჩაურთო „ჩართემ“ 700 მოსწავლეს ინტერნეტი სტატიის ავტორი:სოფოაფციაური
  14. 14. გამოცდილების 21 წელი 21 Years of service ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/SA კვ/SU 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 დეკემბერი / DECEMBER ერთი ლარი ყველასთვის | როცა ცოტა ბევრს ნიშნავს სტატიის ავტორი: პუბლიკა
  15. 15. იანვარი / JANUARY ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/sa კვ/su 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/sa კვ/su 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 მარტი / march ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/sa კვ/su 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 მაისი / may ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/sa კვ/su 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 თებერვალი / february ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/sa კვ/su 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 აპრილი / April ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/sa კვ/su 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 ივნისი / june ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/sa კვ/su 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 14 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 ივლისი / july ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/sa კვ/su 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 სექტემბერი / september ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/sa კვ/su 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 ნოემბერი / november ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/sa კვ/su 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 აგვისტო / august ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/sa კვ/su 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 ოქტომბერი / october ორშ/mo სამშ/tu ოთხ/we ხუთ/th პარ/fr შაბ/sa კვ/su 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 დეკემბერი / december 2022
  16. 16. ილუსტრაციების ავტორი: სალომე ნიკოლაიშვილი Illustrations: Salome Nikolaishvili დიზაინერი: მაგდა ცოცხალაშვილი Designer: Magda Tsotskhalashvili კალენდარში წარმოდგენილია CTC­­­­-ის და პუბლიკას ერთობლივი პროექტის "Covid-19 და საზოგადოებრივი ინციატივების" ფარგლებში მომზადებულ სტატიებზე შექმნილი ილუსტრაციები http://www.ctc.org.ge https://www.facebook.com/ctc.org.ge E-mail: ctc@ctc.org.ge თბილისი 0186; ოთარ ჩხეიძის ქ.5 ტელ: +995 32 2206774/75 5 Otar Chkheidze St. Tbilisi 0186 Phone: +995 32 2206774/75

×