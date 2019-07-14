Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ginger house museum hotel - Best Hotel in Kochi

Ginger House Museum Hotel is the best Heritage Hotel in Kochi/Cochin, Fort Kochi. Book your stay at God’s own country with exciting packages, Call Us @ 0484 2213400

  1. 1. www.museumhotel.in
  2. 2. About Us  The Ginger House Museum Hotel is known for its old- world charm and world-class service. With its original antique furnishings, it is the perfect retreat for a royal holiday, amidst the splendor and grandeur of classical times. While waiting for enjoyed from the hotel’s second-floor garden, the sunset—best sundowner in hand—guests enjoy strolling down Jew Town’s narrow streets, popping in and out of delightful shops and charming cafes. After sunset, appetites whet, guests indulge at the hotel’s restaurant, considered one of the best in Cochin.
  3. 3. Stay  The Ginger House Museum Hotel has 8 rooms, each unique in character, yet all boasting an unprecedented level of comfort. They share the same lovely high ceilings and expected comforts such as air- conditioning, mini-bars, king-sized beds and carefully-curated herbal toiletries. Among the unexpected delights are the sensor-equipped, State-of- the-art Japanese toilet bowls.
  4. 4. Rooms  KING'S CHAMBER  LOTUS SEA VIEW  MOON & HONEY SEA VIEW  CROWN OF QUEEN DELUXE  ART DECO DELUXE  CHETTINAD MANSION DELUXE  RHYTHM OF MALABAR DELUXE  TRAVANCORE PALACE
  5. 5. Contact Us  Ginger House Museum Hotel is the best Heritage Hotel in Kochi/Cochin, Fort Kochi. Book your stay at God’s own country with exciting packages  Get In Touch For Any Queries  Ginger House Museum Hotel The Ginger House Building, Jew St Mattancherry, Ernakulam Kerala, India - 682 002 Ph : +91 0484 2213400 Email: reservations@museumhotel.in info@museumhotel.in

