Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DERIVADAS Paola Duran C.I 26607612 Matemática Extensión: San Cristóbal
Índice Introducción ¿Qué son las derivadas? Historia de las derivadas Reglas de las derivadas Aplicación de las derivadas ...
Introducción La derivada tiene una variedad de aplicaciones además de darnos la pendiente de la tangente a una curva en un...
¿Qué son las derivadas? • Es la razón de cambio instantánea con la que varía el valor de dicha función matemática, según s...
Historia de las Derivadas • A finales del siglo XVII se sintetizaron en dos conceptos los algoritmos usados por sus predec...
Reglas de las derivadas • Regla de la constante: f una función constante, f (x) = c, entonces f’(x)=0 • Regla de la potenc...
Aplicación de las derivadas y sus tipos 1. Tasa de variación: Esta es la aplicación más utilizada de las derivadas. Encuen...
• Existen una serie de problemas que requieren la determinación de los valores mínimos y máximos de alguna función tal com...
Las derivadas se han generalizado como: • Para funciones de varias variables: • Derivada parcial, que se aplica a funcione...
• En geometría diferencial: • La Derivación un concepto de geometría diferencial. • En teoría de la probabilidad y teoría ...
Conclusión Las derivadas forman parte de la vida diaria, de allí radica su importancia, ya que nos permite calcular la vel...
Referencias • Derivadas.Aplicación de las derivadas. Recuperado de https://www.derivadas.es/aplicaciones-de-la- derivada/#...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Derivadas

40 views

Published on

Aplicación de las derivadas

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Derivadas

  1. 1. DERIVADAS Paola Duran C.I 26607612 Matemática Extensión: San Cristóbal
  2. 2. Índice Introducción ¿Qué son las derivadas? Historia de las derivadas Reglas de las derivadas Aplicación de las derivadas y sus tipos Las derivadas se han generalizado como Conclusión Referencias
  3. 3. Introducción La derivada tiene una variedad de aplicaciones además de darnos la pendiente de la tangente a una curva en un punto. Se puede usar la derivada para estudiar tasas de variación, valores máximos y mínimos de una función, concavidad y convexidad, entre otros. Las derivadas se han generalizado como funciones de variables, en análisis complejos, en análisis funcional, en geometría diferencial, en teoría de la probabilidad y medida, y diferenciabilidad, a través de las derivadas se pueden resolver múltiples problemas, se puede saber la velocidad y aceleración de un objeto, se puede determinar los valores mínimos y máximos de un producto, encontrar la aproximación de cualquier función lineal, entre otros.
  4. 4. ¿Qué son las derivadas? • Es la razón de cambio instantánea con la que varía el valor de dicha función matemática, según se modifique el valor de su variable independiente. • La derivada tiene una gran variedad de aplicaciones además de darnos la pendiente de la tangente a una curva en un punto. Se puede usar la derivada para estudiar tasas de variación, valores máximos y mínimos de una función, concavidad y convexidad, etc.
  5. 5. Historia de las Derivadas • A finales del siglo XVII se sintetizaron en dos conceptos los algoritmos usados por sus predecesores, en lo que hoy llamamos «derivada» e «integral». La historia de la matemática reconoce que Isaac Newton y Gottfried Leibniz son los creadores del cálculo diferencial e integral. Ellos desarrollaron reglas para manipular las derivadas (reglas de derivación) e Isaac Barrow demostró que la derivación y la integración son operaciones inversas. • Newton desarrolló en Cambridge su propio método para el cálculo de tangentes. En 1665 encontró un algoritmo para derivar funciones algebraicas que coincidía con el descubierto por Fermat. A finales de 1665 se dedicó a reestructurar las bases de su cálculo, intentando desligarse de los infinitesimales, e introdujo el concepto de fluxión, que para él era la velocidad con la que una variable «fluye» (varía) con el tiempo. • Gottfried Leibniz, por su parte, formuló y desarrolló el cálculo diferencial en 1675. Fue el primero en publicar los mismos resultados que Isaac Newton descubriera 10 años antes, de manera independiente. En su investigación conservó un carácter geométrico y trató a la derivada como un cociente incremental y no como una velocidad, viendo el sentido de su correspondencia con la pendiente de la recta tangente a la curva en dicho punto. • Leibniz es el inventor de diversos símbolos matemáticos. A él se deben los nombres de: cálculo diferencial y cálculo integral, así como los símbolos de derivada y f
  6. 6. Reglas de las derivadas • Regla de la constante: f una función constante, f (x) = c, entonces f’(x)=0 • Regla de la potencia: Sea f(x) = 𝑥 𝑛 f’(x)= 𝑛𝑋 𝑛−1 • Derivada de la identidad: f (x) = x f’ (x) = 1 • Derivada de la función exponencial f (x) = 𝑒 𝑥 f’ (x) = 𝑒 𝑥 • Regla de la suma y de la diferencia sea f y g funciones diferenciables (f + o – g)’ (x) = f’ (x) + o – g’ (x) • Regla del producto: (fg)’ (x) = f’(x) g(x) + f (x) g’ (x) • Regla del cociente: 𝑓 𝑔 𝑥 = 𝑓′ 𝑥 𝑔 𝑥 −𝑓 𝑥 𝑔′(𝑥) 𝑔 𝑥 2
  7. 7. Aplicación de las derivadas y sus tipos 1. Tasa de variación: Esta es la aplicación más utilizada de las derivadas. Encuentra su aplicación en muchos problemas de la física. La tasa de variación en la localización de un punto te dará la velocidad de ese punto. De manera similar la tasa de cambio de la velocidad de un punto se conoce como la aceleración del mismo. 2. Punto critico: Tiene una cantidad vasta de aplicaciones que incluyen la termodinámica, la física de la materia condensada, etc. Un punto crítico es aquel donde la derivada de la función es cero, no existe en absoluto. 3. Determinación de valores mínimos y máximos:A este proceso se le denomina optimización.
  8. 8. • Existen una serie de problemas que requieren la determinación de los valores mínimos y máximos de alguna función tal como la determinación del menor costo, aproximación del menor tiempo, cálculo de mayor ganancia, etc. Puede existir un mínimo local / punto máximo que se denomina mínimo relativo / máximo punto o mínimo global / máximo punto que se le llama como mínimo absoluto / punto máximo. El máximo absoluto es uno, para todos los puntos del dominio de la función. Mientras que un punto máximo relativo es uno, para todos los puntos en un período abierto en las proximidades de x igual a c. 4. Método de Newton: Una aplicación digna de notar de las derivadas es el método de Newton, este es utilizado para rastrear las raíces de una ecuación en una cascada de etapas para que en cada paso de la solución encontremos una solución mejor y más adecuada como raíz de la ecuación. Este envuelve también el uso de algunos términos de las SeriesTaylor 5. Aplicaciones en el ámbito del comercio: Existe una gran cantidad de lugares en el comercio donde las derivadas son requeridas. Dado que el objetivo final del comercio es el de maximizar las ganancias y minimizar las pérdidas, la teoría de máximos y mínimos puede utilizarse aquí para evaluar la respuesta correcta y así aumentar la productividad total del comercio. 6. Aproximación lineal: En una serie de ramas de la física, como es el caso de la óptica, la Aproximación lineal juega un papel vital. En este utilizamos una función lineal con el fin de encontrar la aproximación de cualquier función general. Esta es más comúnmente conocida como una aplicación de la recta tangencial al gráfico de cualquier función lineal.
  9. 9. Las derivadas se han generalizado como: • Para funciones de varias variables: • Derivada parcial, que se aplica a funciones reales de varias variables. • Derivada direccional, extiende el concepto de derivada parcial. • En análisis complejo: • Función holomorfa, que extiende el concepto de derivada a cierto tipo de funciones de variables complejas. • En análisis funcional: • Derivada fraccional, que extiende el concepto de derivada de orden superior a orden r, r no necesita ser necesariamente un número entero como sucede en las derivadas convencionales. • Derivada funcional, que se aplica a funcionales cuyos argumentos son funciones de un espacio vectorial de dimensión no finita. • Derivada en el sentido de las distribuciones, extiende el concepto de derivada a funciones generalizadas o distribuciones, así puede definirse la derivada de una función discontinua como una distribución.
  10. 10. • En geometría diferencial: • La Derivación un concepto de geometría diferencial. • En teoría de la probabilidad y teoría de la medida: • Derivada de Malliavin derivada de un proceso estocástico o variable aleatoria que cambia con el tiempo. • Derivada de Radon-Nikodym usada en teoría de la medida. • Diferenciabilidad: • Diferenciablidad, otra generalización posible para funciones de varias variables cuando existen derivadas continuas en todas direcciones es el de: • Función diferenciable, que se aplica a funciones reales de varias variables que poseen derivadas parciales según cualquiera de las variables (El argumento de una función de varias variables pertenece a un espacio del tipo {displaystyle mathbb {R} ^{n}}mathbb {R} ^{n} de dimensión n finita). • La Diferenciación en el sentido de Fréchet generaliza el concepto de función diferenciable a espacios de Banach de dimensión infinita.
  11. 11. Conclusión Las derivadas forman parte de la vida diaria, de allí radica su importancia, ya que nos permite calcular la velocidad de los objetos, los movimientos con respecto al tiempo, se puede usar para calcular la velocidad de una reacción química, en la cinemática se puede utilizar para buscar la velocidad y la aceleración, además se puede utilizar para reducir costos, por lo tanto, la derivada es importante ya que a partir de allí se puede conocer los puntos de inflexión, de concavidad que vienen siendo los parámetros y variables que se pueden encontrar el cualquier problema científico y a partir de las derivadas se puede conseguir una solución.
  12. 12. Referencias • Derivadas.Aplicación de las derivadas. Recuperado de https://www.derivadas.es/aplicaciones-de-la- derivada/#:~:text=La%20derivada%20tiene%20una%20gran,%2C%20concavidad%20y%2 0convexidad%2C%20etc.&text=Por%20el%20criterio%20de%20la%20primera%20derivad a. • Aprendiendo matemáticas.Aplicación de las derivadas y sus tipos. Recuperado de https://www.cecyt3.ipn.mx/ibiblioteca/mundodelasmatematicas/u3tipos.html • Wikipedia. Derivadas. Recuperado de https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derivada • Slide Share.Aplicación de la derivada. Recuperado de https://es.slideshare.net/Maria_Alejos/aplicacin-de-la-derivada-43765122

×