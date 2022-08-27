Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Leadership_FEU NSTP.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Leadership and Social Responsibility.pptx
Leadership and Social Responsibility.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
1 of 53
1 of 53

Leadership_FEU NSTP.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Education

This is how to foster and improve the student's leadership skill in the NSTP

This is how to foster and improve the student's leadership skill in the NSTP

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment Eckhart Tolle
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
Free
Life's Messy, Live Happy: Things Don't Have to Be Perfect for You to Be Content Cy Wakeman
Free
Radical Abundance: Mastering the Psychology of Money Rebecca Ray
Free
The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Unlock Your Best Life Colin O'Brady
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
Free
Power Up Power Down: How to Reclaim Control and Make Every Situation a Win/Win Gail Rudolph
Free
Super Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
Free
Breaking Through Your Own Glass Ceiling: Consistent, Authentic Confidence Linda González
Free
Be the Love: Seven Ways to Unlock Your Heart and Manifest Happiness Sarah Prout
Free
Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life Lisa Bilyeu
Free
Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering Cameron Hanes
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
Free
The unBalanced Life: 10 Principles for a More Balanced Life Pierre Quinn
Free

Leadership_FEU NSTP.pptx

  1. 1. On Becoming a Leader an FEU LEADER! FEU - NSTP-1
  2. 2. OBJECTIVES • Know the meaning of leadership • Identify the traits and skills of an effective leader • Examine the role, duties and responsibilities of a Team Leader in the workplace • Understand the limits of authority in a Team Leader role • Develop a plan to develop your own leadership potential
  3. 3. Pick your role model:
  4. 4. What is LEADERSHIP?
  5. 5. “The process of guiding followers in a certain direction in pursuit of a vision, mission or goals” - Gold and Evans, 1998
  6. 6. The ability to provide direction to a group of people and influence those people to follow the direction and act accordingly.
  7. 7. The ability to bring out the best in everyone.
  8. 8. The full, authentic expression of an individual working towards a purposeful goal that affects positive transformation involving collaborative relationships with other resulting in collective action
  9. 9. Are You a Manager or a Leader? Direction: Answer T (true) or F (false) for each item T F 1. I would rather carry out a well defined plan than create one. T F 2. I am more a hands-on, get-it-done person than a visionary. T F 3. I like to create the big picture and help carry out the plan. T F 4. I prefer not to get involved in the implementation of a plan once I help create it.
  10. 10. Are You a Manager or a Leader? T F 5. I find it easier to delegate than to do tasks. T F 6. I like to plan, delegate, and carry out tasks. T F 7. I would rather be given structured directions for an assignment than design an assignment. T F 8. I like to set meeting agendas and then take charge of meetings. T F 9. I like to set the agenda, run the meeting, and proceed to implement some detail work. Source: Organizational Behavior and Change: Managing Diversity, Cross-Cultural Dynamics, and Ethics, 2d ed., ! Copyright 2000 by Joseph W. Weiss
  11. 11. Scoring If you answered true to questions 7, 2, 1: You prefer managerial roles If you answered true to questions 3, 4, 5, and 8: You prefer leadership roles If you answered true to questions 3, 6, 9: You prefer managerial and leadership role
  12. 12. QUALITIES OF A LEADER Leadership Practices Inventory James Kouzes and Barry Posner developed a survey (The Leadership Practices Inventory) that asked people which, of a list of common characteristics of leaders, were, in their experiences of being led by others, the seven top things they look for, admire and would willingly follow.
  13. 13. Kouzes/Posner's Leadership Inventory (In order of priority) • Honest Dependable • Forward-Looking Cooperative • Competent Determined • Inspiring Imaginative • Intelligent Ambitious • Fair-minded Courageous • Broad-minded Caring • Supportive Mature • Straight-forward Self-controlled
  14. 14. Scenario: If you could select among these leadership attributes and only have one, which would you choose and why? Why are they important? Confidence and determination Vision: a goal for a better future Brains: intelligence developed into wisdom Heart: empathy and compassion Courage: commitment transferred to action
  15. 15. Do you have everything you need? Among the listed leadership attributes below, what attributes, if any, are missing? Why are they important? Confidence and determination Vision: a goal for a better future Brains: intelligence developed into wisdom Heart: empathy and compassion Courage: commitment transferred to action
  16. 16. What is a GOOD LEADER? Is a person with integrity who is committed to the organization and the people who work together To accomplish the organization’s mission; this person leads by example, communicates without ceasing, and shows care, concern, and consistency in all dealings.
  17. 17. TYPES OF LEADER
  18. 18. Thought leaders harness the power of ideas to actualize change. They stretch their followers by helping them envision new possibilities “The human mind once stretched to a new idea never goes back to its original dimension.”
  19. 19. THOUGHT LEADERS “Remember, it is a marathon, not a sprint. Ten years. Fifteen years. You’ve got to get up every day with a new idea, a new spin and you’ve got to bring it in here every day.” JACK WELCH, CEO, GE “Stay hungry. Stay foolish.” STEVE JOBS, Apple
  20. 20. “You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right.” Rosa Park, African- American Civil Rights Activist
  21. 21. SERVANT LEADER
  22. 22. “The most terrible poverty is loneliness and the feeling of being unloved.” Mother Teresa
  23. 23. “What I know for sure is that what you give, comes back to you.”
  24. 24. Transformational Leader
  25. 25. A leadership style focused on effecting revolutionary change in organizations through a commitment to the organization’s vision. (Sullivan & Decker, 2001)
  26. 26. “Education is the most powerful weapon which You can use to change the world.” Nelson Mandela
  27. 27. “We must become the change we want to be.” Mahatma Gandhi
  28. 28. Values-based Leader
  29. 29. Values-based leadership is guided by values and integrity. Values-based leadership requires that leaders be modeled by example. Acts of leadership include: • A sense of purpose and ethics • Communication skills to frame and deepen the conversation for change • Deep understanding of change and transitions
  30. 30. “none of these problems are by nature inevitable. Nor are they due to any lack of knowledge. When we think carefully we see they are all ethical problems. They each reflect our understanding of what is right and wrong, of what is positive and what is negative, of what is appropriate and inappropriate. But beyond this we can point to something more fundamental: a neglect of what I call our inner dimension.” Dalai Lama
  31. 31. SHARED LEADERSHIP
  32. 32. A dynamic, interactive influence process among individuals in groups for which the objective is to lead one another to the achievement of group or organizational goals or both (Conger and Pearce, 2003) “A team property whereby leadership is distributed among team members rather than focused on a single designated leader” (p. 1217). Carson et al. (2007
  33. 33. Task Delegation • A person authorized to act as representative for another; a deputy or an agent • Delegation is a very helpful aid for succession planning, personal development - and seeking and encouraging promotion. It's how we grow in the job - delegation enables us to gain experience to take on higher responsibilities. • Delegation is vital for effective leadership
  34. 34. How to Delegate Task • Identify the task. • Hunt for suitable person . • Assign the task. • Train the member. • Let go. • Track progress. • Give credit.
  35. 35. Delegation and SMART, or SMARTER A simple delegation rule is the SMART acronym, or better still, SMARTER. It's a quick checklist for proper delegation. Delegated tasks must be: • Specific • Measurable • Agreed • Realistic • Time bound • Ethical • Recorded
  36. 36. • Continuous learning • A compelling vision and inspiring others to follow • Taking on risk • Personal integrity • Being an original • Reinvention • Taking time to think and reflect • Passion • Seeing small success • Using the context of one’s life, rather than surrendering to it Becoming a Leader involves…
  37. 37. Activity Description: Explain that it is important that leaders clarify their own sense of leadership values. Ask participants to reflect upon the values that define their role as a leader? Then ask each participant to individually circle five values listed below that best completes the following sentence
  38. 38. " _________________ is a ‘cornerstone’ in my approach to leadership." ACHIEVEMENT ADVENTURE CHALLENGE CONTROL CREATIVITY ECONOMIC BALANCE FAIRNESS FREEDOM HAPPINESS HARD WORK HONESTY HARMONY INVOLVEMENT ORDER AFFECTION COMFORT CONFORMITY COOPERATION DIRECTNESS EXPERTNESS FLEXIBILITY FRIENDSHIP HELPFULNESS INDEPENDENCE INTEGRITY LEADERSHIP MORALITY/ETHICS LOYALTY PREDICTABILITY RESPONSIBILITY RESPONSIVENESS PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT POWER RECOGNITION RISK SELF-RESPECT VARIETY SECURITY TRADITION TRUST WISDOM OTHER VALUES:
  39. 39. Team as “a small number of people with complementary skills who are committed to a common purpose, performance goals, and approach for which they hold themselves mutually accountable.” Katzenbach and Smith
  40. 40. Activity on Teamwork

Editor's Notes

  • Share with groups and look for their commonalities.

×