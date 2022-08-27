Leadership_FEU NSTP.pptx

1.
On Becoming a
Leader
an FEU LEADER!
FEU - NSTP-1
2.
OBJECTIVES
• Know the meaning of leadership
• Identify the traits and skills of an effective
leader
• Examine the role, duties and
responsibilities of a Team Leader in the
workplace
• Understand the limits of authority in a
Team Leader role
• Develop a plan to develop your own
leadership potential
8.
The full, authentic expression of an
individual working towards a
purposeful goal that affects positive
transformation involving collaborative
relationships with other resulting in
collective action
9.
Are You a Manager or a Leader?
Direction: Answer T (true) or F (false) for
each item
T F 1. I would rather carry out a well defined
plan than create one.
T F 2. I am more a hands-on, get-it-done person
than a visionary.
T F 3. I like to create the big picture and help
carry out the plan.
T F 4. I prefer not to get involved in the
implementation of a plan once I help create it.
10.
Are You a Manager or a Leader?
T F 5. I find it easier to delegate than to do tasks.
T F 6. I like to plan, delegate, and carry out tasks.
T F 7. I would rather be given structured directions
for an assignment than design an assignment.
T F 8. I like to set meeting agendas and then take
charge of meetings.
T F 9. I like to set the agenda, run the meeting, and
proceed to implement some detail work.
Source: Organizational Behavior and Change: Managing Diversity,
Cross-Cultural Dynamics, and Ethics, 2d ed., !
Copyright 2000 by Joseph W. Weiss
11.
Scoring
If you answered true to questions 7, 2, 1:
You prefer managerial roles
If you answered true to questions 3, 4, 5,
and 8:
You prefer leadership roles
If you answered true to questions 3, 6, 9:
You prefer managerial and leadership role
12.
QUALITIES OF A LEADER
Leadership Practices Inventory
James Kouzes and Barry Posner developed a
survey (The Leadership Practices Inventory)
that asked people which, of a list of common
characteristics of leaders, were, in their
experiences of being led by others, the seven
top things they look for, admire and would
willingly follow.
14.
Scenario:
If you could select among these leadership attributes
and only have one, which would you choose and why?
Why are they important?
Confidence and determination
Vision: a goal for a better future
Brains: intelligence developed into wisdom
Heart: empathy and compassion
Courage: commitment transferred to action
15.
Do you have everything you need?
Among the listed leadership attributes below,
what attributes, if any, are missing?
Why are they important?
Confidence and determination
Vision: a goal for a better future
Brains: intelligence developed into wisdom
Heart: empathy and compassion
Courage: commitment transferred to action
16.
What is a GOOD LEADER?
Is a person with integrity who is
committed to the organization and
the people who work together
To accomplish the organization’s
mission; this person leads by example,
communicates without ceasing, and
shows care, concern, and consistency
in all dealings.
18.
Thought leaders harness the
power of ideas to actualize change.
They stretch their followers by
helping them envision new
possibilities
“The human mind once stretched to a new
idea never goes back to its original dimension.”
19.
THOUGHT LEADERS
“Remember, it is a marathon, not
a sprint.
Ten years. Fifteen years.
You’ve got to get up every day with
a new idea,
a new spin and you’ve got to bring
it in here
every day.”
JACK WELCH, CEO, GE
“Stay hungry.
Stay foolish.”
STEVE JOBS, Apple
20.
“You must never be fearful about
what you are doing
when it is right.”
Rosa Park, African-
American Civil Rights Activist
29.
Values-based leadership is guided by
values and integrity. Values-based
leadership requires that leaders be
modeled by example.
Acts of leadership include:
• A sense of purpose and ethics
• Communication skills to frame
and deepen the conversation for
change
• Deep understanding of change
and transitions
30.
“none of these problems are by nature
inevitable. Nor are they due to any lack of
knowledge. When we think carefully we see
they are all ethical problems. They each
reflect our understanding of what is right
and wrong, of what is positive and what is
negative, of what is appropriate and
inappropriate. But beyond this we can point
to something more fundamental: a neglect
of what I call our inner dimension.”
Dalai Lama
32.
A dynamic, interactive influence process
among individuals in groups for which
the objective is to lead one another to
the achievement of group or
organizational goals or both (Conger
and Pearce, 2003)
“A team property whereby leadership
is distributed among team members
rather than focused on a single
designated leader” (p. 1217). Carson
et al. (2007
33.
Task Delegation
• A person authorized to act as representative
for another; a deputy or an agent
• Delegation is a very helpful aid for succession
planning, personal development - and seeking
and encouraging promotion. It's how we grow
in the job - delegation enables us to gain
experience to take on higher responsibilities.
• Delegation is vital for effective leadership
34.
How to Delegate Task
• Identify the task.
• Hunt for suitable person .
• Assign the task.
• Train the member.
• Let go.
• Track progress.
• Give credit.
35.
Delegation and SMART, or SMARTER
A simple delegation rule is the SMART acronym, or
better still, SMARTER. It's a quick checklist for
proper delegation. Delegated tasks must be:
• Specific
• Measurable
• Agreed
• Realistic
• Time bound
• Ethical
• Recorded
36.
• Continuous learning
• A compelling vision and inspiring others to follow
• Taking on risk
• Personal integrity
• Being an original
• Reinvention
• Taking time to think and reflect
• Passion
• Seeing small success
• Using the context of one’s life, rather than
surrendering to it
Becoming a Leader involves…
37.
Activity Description:
Explain that it is important that leaders
clarify their own sense of leadership
values. Ask participants to reflect upon
the values that define their role as a
leader? Then ask each participant to
individually circle five values listed below
that best completes the following sentence
38.
" _________________ is a ‘cornerstone’
in my approach to leadership."
ACHIEVEMENT
ADVENTURE
CHALLENGE
CONTROL
CREATIVITY
ECONOMIC BALANCE
FAIRNESS
FREEDOM
HAPPINESS
HARD WORK
HONESTY
HARMONY
INVOLVEMENT
ORDER
AFFECTION
COMFORT
CONFORMITY
COOPERATION
DIRECTNESS
EXPERTNESS
FLEXIBILITY
FRIENDSHIP
HELPFULNESS
INDEPENDENCE
INTEGRITY
LEADERSHIP
MORALITY/ETHICS
LOYALTY
PREDICTABILITY
RESPONSIBILITY
RESPONSIVENESS
PERSONAL
DEVELOPMENT
POWER
RECOGNITION
RISK
SELF-RESPECT
VARIETY
SECURITY
TRADITION
TRUST
WISDOM
OTHER VALUES:
39.
Team as “a small number of people with
complementary
skills who are committed to a common
purpose,
performance goals, and approach for which
they hold
themselves mutually accountable.”
Katzenbach and Smith