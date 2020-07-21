Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GROOMING Es un término para describir la forma en que algunas personas se acercan a niños y jóvenes para ganar su confianz...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL GROOMING • Engatusamiento hacia la víctima. • Diferencia de edad significativa entre el agresor y la v...
Características de las víctimas de Grooming • Retraimiento social • Reserva excesiva para comunicarse con otros • Modifica...
Fases del Grooming • Fase de acercamiento: donde el adulto está estudiando al menor en la Red • Fase de relación: el adult...
ESTRATEGIAS CONTRA EL GROOMING
Bibliografía: • UNICEF. (2014). GROOMING Guía práctica para adultos . Recuperado de: https://www.educ.ar/recursos/124316/g...
Grooming definición y características
Grooming definición y características
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Grooming definición y características

26 views

Published on

Definición de Grooming, Características del grooming, características de las víctimas de grooming, fases del grooming, etapas del grooming, estrategias contra el grooming.

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Grooming definición y características

  1. 1. GROOMING Es un término para describir la forma en que algunas personas se acercan a niños y jóvenes para ganar su confianza, crear lazos emocionales y poder abusar de ellos sexualmente, puede tener lugar en todo tipo de lugares; en el barrio local, en la casa, en la escuela o en la iglesia.
  2. 2. CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL GROOMING • Engatusamiento hacia la víctima. • Diferencia de edad significativa entre el agresor y la víctima. • Busca obtener de los menores beneficios de índole sexual. • Persigue el tener un contacto real con el menor para abusar de él sexualmente. • Está claramente relacionado con la pederastia y la pornografía infantil.
  3. 3. Características de las víctimas de Grooming • Retraimiento social • Reserva excesiva para comunicarse con otros • Modificación en su lenguaje corporal ante adultos • Alteraciones en el rendimiento escolar • Cambios de humor • Procuran ocultarse o apartarse cuando emplean el móvil
  4. 4. Fases del Grooming • Fase de acercamiento: donde el adulto está estudiando al menor en la Red • Fase de relación: el adulto ahora intenta consolidar la confianza con el menor • Fase de acoso: una vez que ha logrado afianzar la confianza se lanza a pedirle imágenes desnudo o con poses
  5. 5. ESTRATEGIAS CONTRA EL GROOMING
  6. 6. Bibliografía: • UNICEF. (2014). GROOMING Guía práctica para adultos . Recuperado de: https://www.educ.ar/recursos/124316/guia-practica-para-adultos-con- consejos-para-prevenir-el-acoso-a-traves-de-internet#gsc.tab=0 • https://sites.google.com/site/groomingenlaescuela/home/tipos-de-acosadores-del- grooming • Loaiza, Y. (2019). El disfraz pederasta. Recuperado de: https://gk.city/2019/07/01/grooming-ecuador- pederastia/#:~:text=El%20grooming%20es%20una%20forma,los%204%20y%201 7%20a%C3%B1os. • Caravaca, C. (2014). Trabajo social on-line. El futuro de la intervención social. Revista digital: Pensamiento al margen. Recuperado de: https://digitum.um.es/digitum/bitstream/10201/51373/1/Trabajo% 20social%20on- line.%20El%20futuro%20de%20la%20intervenci%c3%b3n%20social.pdf • Castilla, M. (2018). Comendador: “en la era digital, el papel del trabajador social es cada vez más importante y, sobre todo, insustituible”. Cuenca, Ecuador: Mascastillalamancha. Recuperado de: http://www.mascastillalamancha.com/2018/07/17/comendador- en-la-era-digital-el-papel-del-trabajador-social-es-cada-vez-mas-importante-y- sobre-todo-insustituible/ • Cedeño, Y., Loor, L., Santana, A. (2019). El trabajador social y el uso de la tecnología como una herramienta útil para el ejercicio profesional. Revista Caribeña de Ciencias Sociales. Recuperado de: https://www.eumed.net/rev/caribe/2019/12/trabajador-social- tecnologia.pdf • Muñoz, R. A., & Sáez, J. L. F. P. (2013). Internet en el ámbito del Trabajo Social: formas emergentes de participación e intervención socio- comunitario/The Internet in the field of Social Work: emerging forms of participatio n and socio-communitarian intervention. Cuadernos de Trabajo Social, 26(1), 149. De: https://www.academia.edu/download/31335914/41665-57807-2-PB.pdf

×