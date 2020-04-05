Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO DOCTORADO EN EDUCACIÓN EDUCACIÓN EN ENTORNOS VIRTUALES DOCTOR ...
INTRODUCCIÓN I. MOODLE 1.1 Concepto 1.2 Propósitos 1.3 Tipos 1.4 Características 1.5 Ventajas 5 5 5 6 6 II BLACKBOARD 2.1 ...
INTRODUCCIÒN Una de las plataformas abordadas es Moodle la cual hace referencia a la propiciación de ambientas de aprendiz...
MOODLE Concepto: Moodle es una aplicación web a la cual se accede mediante el uso de un navegador web por lo que es necesa...
• Compañía estadounidense de tecnología educativa conocida por su sistema de gestión de aprendizaje llamado Blackboard Lea...
Características: Plataforma informática de tele formación (e-learning) que permite construir y administrar cursos en línea...
• Es una plataforma de aprendizaje virtual basado en la nube, por sus siglas en ingles Learning Managemente System, se tra...
TIPOS: • Las plataformas LMS bajo licencia. • Las plataformas LMS como recurso educativo. CARACTERÍSTICAS • Flexibilidad, ...
Se busca la comodidad de los estudiantes, al ser un complemento de las clases presenciales. El alumno es responsable de su...
FUENTES DE CONSULTA CAMBIL, C. M. M. y DELGADO, L. R. I. (2017) Inducción A La Plataforma Moodle: Experiencia Con Los Estu...
Plataformas Virtuales de Aprendizaje
Plataformas Virtuales de Aprendizaje
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plataformas Virtuales de Aprendizaje

68 views

Published on

Investigación sobre 3 plataformas virtuales de aprendizaje para usos educativos a distancia.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plataformas Virtuales de Aprendizaje

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO DOCTORADO EN EDUCACIÓN EDUCACIÓN EN ENTORNOS VIRTUALES DOCTOR MARCO ANTONIO ALANÍS MARTÍNEZ TEMA: “PLATAFORMAS VIRTUALES DE APRENDIZAJE” EQUIPO 3 Presenta: Mtro. Luis Gilberto Rueda Hernández H. Zitácuaro, Michoacán, Abril 2020
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN I. MOODLE 1.1 Concepto 1.2 Propósitos 1.3 Tipos 1.4 Características 1.5 Ventajas 5 5 5 6 6 II BLACKBOARD 2.1 Concepto 2.2 Propósitos 2.3 Tipos 2.4 Características 2.5 Ventajas 7 7 8 8 10 II PARADISO LMS 3.1 Concepto 3.2 Propósitos 3.3 Tipos 3.4 Características 3.5 Ventajas 11 11 11 11 12 CONCLUSIÓN ÍNDICE
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÒN Una de las plataformas abordadas es Moodle la cual hace referencia a la propiciación de ambientas de aprendizaje dinámico orientado al cumplimiento de objetos, este programa está diseñado para ser trabajado en línea mediante el diseño de comunidades de aprendizaje Otra de las plataformas que se abordaron en la presente investigación es blackboard la cual sirve para llevar a cabo estudios universitarios, a través de esta herramienta virtual se puede ingresas a cursos o materias por tomar, así como preguntar dudas al docente o tutor, participar en foros y entregar las actividades que fueron asignadas, de igual manera te permite ingresar a la biblioteca virtual de la universidad. Por último se retomó información relevante de la plataforma de aprendizaje virtual paradiso LMS que es un sistema de aprendizaje que se aloja en la nube, permitiendo a sus tutores que haya flexibilidad para poder trabajar con sus usuarios que en este caso son los alumnos.
  4. 4. MOODLE Concepto: Moodle es una aplicación web a la cual se accede mediante el uso de un navegador web por lo que es necesario el uso de un ordenador con acceso a internet. Tipos: 1.-Hosting free 2.-Hosting de pago (starter, mini, small, médium) Características: * Uso de nube *Capacidad multilenguaje *Tablero personalizado Propósitos: *Creación y actualización de cursos * Tereas en línea Ventajas: interacción entre docente y alumno, obtención de aprendizajes y como complemento
  5. 5. • Compañía estadounidense de tecnología educativa conocida por su sistema de gestión de aprendizaje llamado Blackboard Leam. BLACKBOARD Concepto: • Programa de aprendizajes en línea.Propósitos • Blackboard Leam • Blackboard Collaborate • Blackboard Connect • Blackboard Mobile • Blackboard Analitycs Tipos
  6. 6. Características: Plataforma informática de tele formación (e-learning) que permite construir y administrar cursos en línea, es una plataforma flexible. Ventajas: Flexibilidad, almacenamiento, fácil de usar, buena comunicación con los alumnos, buena información.
  7. 7. • Es una plataforma de aprendizaje virtual basado en la nube, por sus siglas en ingles Learning Managemente System, se traduce como sistemas para la gestión de aprendizaje. PARADISO LMS Concepto: • Facilitar la capacitación a distancia, administrar, distribuir, monitorear, evaluar y apoyar las diferentes actividades dentro de un proceso de formación virtual.Propósitos
  8. 8. TIPOS: • Las plataformas LMS bajo licencia. • Las plataformas LMS como recurso educativo. CARACTERÍSTICAS • Flexibilidad, interactividad, estandarización, funcionalidad, usabilidad, integración y automatización de la gestión de aprendizaje. VENTAJAS • Permiten estudiar en cualquier momento y cualquier lugar. • Fácil uso y actualización constante.
  9. 9. Se busca la comodidad de los estudiantes, al ser un complemento de las clases presenciales. El alumno es responsable de su propio aprendizaje. En la actualidad las plataformas virtuales son de gran ayuda en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje. CONCLUSIÒN
  10. 10. FUENTES DE CONSULTA CAMBIL, C. M. M. y DELGADO, L. R. I. (2017) Inducción A La Plataforma Moodle: Experiencia Con Los Estudiantes De Nuevo Ingreso Del Programa De Ingeniería Agroindustria. Venezuela, Universidad Centro occidental Lisandro Alvarado. Visto en https://revistas.ucla.edu.ve/index.php/redine/article/view/765/341 Noodle Pty. Ltd. Visto en https://moodle.com/ Ventajas y desventajas de Blackboard. Visto en: http://plataformaseducvirtgermantoro.blogspot.com/2017/08/ventajasa-y-desventajas- de-blackboard.html Blackboard. Visto en: http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blackboard Características de Blackboard. Visto en: http://blackboardysuimportanciaenlaeducacion.blogspot.com/2016/10/caracteristicasgen erales-blackboard.html ¿Qué es la plataforma paradiso LMS? https://www.paradisosolutions.com/es/ Funciones de Paradiso LMS. Visto en: https://www.paradisosolutions.com/es/blog/funciones-plataforma-elearning/

×