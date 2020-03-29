02 interfaz grafica digsilent

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 1/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Entrenamiento de DIgSILENT PowerFactory Prof. Francisco Gonzalez-Longatt PhD fglongatt.org Prof. Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt, PhD 23-25 Septiembre de 2015 Universidad de Sevilla Sevilla, España
  2. 2. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 2/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Entrenamiento de DIgSILENT PowerFactory Prof. Francisco Gonzalez-Longatt PhD Modelación y Simulación de Sistemas de Potencia empleando DIgSILENT PowerFactory Copyright Notice The documents are created by Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt and contain copyrighted material, trademarks, and other proprietary information. All rights reserved. No part of the documents may be reproduced or copied in any form or by any means - such as graphic, electronic, or mechanical, including photocopying, taping, or information storage and retrieval systems without the prior written permission of Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt . The use of these documents by you, or anyone else authorized by you, is prohibited unless specifically permitted by Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from the documents. The documents are provided “as is” and Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt shall not have any responsibility or liability whatsoever for the results of use of the documents by you.
  3. 3. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 3/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Entrenamiento de DIgSILENT PowerFactory Prof. Francisco Gonzalez-Longatt PhD Introducción
  4. 4. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 4/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Introducción (1/7) • Aunque el programa DIgSILENT es altamente amigable al usuario y compara mucho de sus formas intuitivas de trabajo con otros programas modernos como Microsoft Windows, es inevitable para los usuarios nuevos invertir algún tiempo en aprender como usar todas las características del programa.
  5. 5. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 5/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Introducción (2/7) • Básicamente, hay dos formas de explorar el nuevo programa: • El enfoque funcional. • El enfoque por proyecto. • Enfoque Funcional: presenta todas las partes funcionales del programa uno por uno y explica sus características y como y cuando usarlas. • Este método de aprendizaje es preferido debido a la combinación del Manual del Usuario y el Manual de Referencia Técnica puede ser usado.
  6. 6. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 6/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Introducción (3/7) • Enfoque por Proyecto: muestra el programa mediante ejemplos. • El nuevo usuario es mostrado como comenzar un nuevo proyecto y como construir un simple sistema de potencia, el cual es entonces extendido en un número de pasos. • El nuevo usuario es así guiado a lo largo de la mayoría de las características en las bases de “necesidad para aprender” “need to know”.
  7. 7. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 7/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Entrenamiento de DIgSILENT PowerFactory Prof. Francisco Gonzalez-Longatt PhD Vista General del Programa
  8. 8. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 8/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Vista General del Programa (1/2) • DIgSILENT PowerFactory es un paquete de un solo programa. • Esto significa que todo funcionalmente es usado para: • Entrar un nuevo (o parte) de diseño de sistema de potencia, ya sea basado en texto o en forma gráfica. • Usar e imprimir gráficos unifilares. • Manejar base de datos. • Seleccionar opciones de diseño. • Efectuar cálculos. • Reportar e imprimir resultados, algunas otras funciones relacionadas e esas tareas, están directamente disponibles desde la ventana principal del programa.
  9. 9. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 9/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Vista General del Programa (2/2) • En relación con la ventana principal del programa, el DIgSILENT PowerFactory usa algunas otras ventanas. • DIgSILENT ofrece una interfaz que es completamente compatible con el sistema operativo Windows 8.1, y comparte muchas de su funcionalidades. • Algunos ejemplos son funcionalidad del navegador del árbol de base de datos y el extensivo uso de del botón derecho del ratón.
  10. 10. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 10/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Entrenamiento de DIgSILENT PowerFactory Prof. Francisco Gonzalez-Longatt PhD Interfaz de Usuario
  11. 11. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 11/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Interfaz de Usuario (1/) • La ventana principal de DIgSILENT posee las varias regiones de interés.
  12. 12. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 12/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Interfaz de Usuario (2/) • Barra de Ventana Principal Detalle: Barra de Ventana Principal
  13. 13. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 13/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Interfaz de Usuario (3/) • Menú de Barra Principal Detalle: Barra de Menú Principal
  14. 14. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 14/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Interfaz de Usuario (4/) • Barra de Herramientas Detalle: Barra de Herramientas
  15. 15. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 15/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Interfaz de Usuario (5/) • Workspace Espacio de Trabajo workspace
  16. 16. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 16/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Interfaz de Usuario (6/) • Ventana de Salida Ventana de Salida
  17. 17. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 17/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Entrenamiento de DIgSILENT PowerFactory Prof. Francisco Gonzalez-Longatt PhD Barra de Titulo
  18. 18. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 18/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Barra de Titulo (1/3) • Normalmente muestra “DIgSILENT PowerFactory X.XX”, donde “X.XX” implica el numero de versión, pero este también debe mostrar el nombre y otra información de una de las sub-ventanas, cuando la sub-ventana es maximizado. Detalle: Barra de Titulo
  19. 19. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 19/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Barra de Titulo (2/3) • La barra de titulo lleva los botones para el icono del programa DIgSILENT. Detalle: Ubicación Version Icono de DIgSILENT Tipo de Acción
  20. 20. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 20/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Barra de Titulo (3/3) • La barra de titulo lleva botones para acciones sobre la ventana. • Idéntico a los efecto sobre las ventanas en Windows. Detalle: Cerrar Minimizar Maximizar
  21. 21. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 21/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Entrenamiento de DIgSILENT PowerFactory Prof. Francisco Gonzalez-Longatt PhD Barra de Menú
  22. 22. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 22/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Barra de Menú (1/) • La barra de menú contiene los menús principales de DIgSILENT. • Cada menú posee una lista de opciones de menú desplegable, cada una de las opciones efectúa una acción específica. Detalle: Barra de Menú Principal
  23. 23. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 23/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Barra de Menú (2/) • Para abrir la lista desplegable, ya sea: • Haciendo el clic en el menú con el botón izquierdo, • Presione la tecla Alt. junto con la letra subrayada en el menú. • Por ejemplo, para abrir el menú “Help”, presione la tecla Alt. junto con la letra “h”.
  24. 24. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 24/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Barra de Menú (3/) Detalle:
  25. 25. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 25/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Barra de Menú (3/)
  26. 26. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 26/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Entrenamiento de DIgSILENT PowerFactory Prof. Francisco Gonzalez-Longatt PhD Barra de Herramientas
  27. 27. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 27/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Barra de Herramientas (4/) • La barra de herramienta muestra los botones de comando principal de DIgSILENT. • Los botones que aparecen en gris no están disponibles. Detalle: Barra de Herramientas
  28. 28. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 28/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Barra de Herramientas (5/) • Todos los botones de comando están equipados con un balón de ayuda con texto el cual se despliega cuando el cursor es mantenido en el botón por un instante de tiempo sin que el botón sea presionado. Detalle: Balón de ayuda con texto
  29. 29. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 29/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Barra de Herramientas (6/) • Encontrar el botón de ajustes de usuario “User Settings” usando el balón de ayuda. • No use las teclas de ratón: solo apunte a los botones, manténgalo sobre el, y un balón de ayuda con texto se desplegará. • Buscar todos los botones hasta que se encuentre el botón seleccionado. Detalle:
  30. 30. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 30/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org • Botones de comando suichean entre dos modos Detalle: Presionado Barra de Herramientas (7/) Minimizada Sin presionar Maximizada
  31. 31. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 31/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Barra de Herramientas (8/) • Botón de Selección: Pueden desplegar un conjunto de botones. Desplegado
  32. 32. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 32/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Entrenamiento de DIgSILENT PowerFactory Prof. Francisco Gonzalez-Longatt PhD Ventana de Salida
  33. 33. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 33/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Ventana de Salida (1/5) • La ventana de salida en DIgSILENT es una parte integral de la ventana principal, debido a que DIgSILENT siempre necesita un canal de comunicación con el usuario. Ventana de Salida
  34. 34. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 34/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Ventana de Salida (2/5) • La ventana de salida no puede ser cerrada, aunque esta puede ser minimizada. • El estado normal de la ventana de salida es atracado, “docked”, lo cual significa que este permanece fijo en la parte inferior de la pantalla. Línea de División
  35. 35. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 35/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Ventana de Salida (3/5) • El borde de la ventana de salida muestra una barra de división la cual es usada para cambiar el tamaño de la ventana de salida. • El cursor de arrastrar, aparece automáticamente cuando el cursor es colocado sobre la barra de división. Cursor de Arrastrar
  36. 36. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 36/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Ventana de Salida (4/5) • El botón izquierdo del ratón puede ser presionado cuando el cursor de arrastrar esta visible. • Este cambiará la barra de división al color gris . • La ventana de salida puede ser redimensionada manteniendo presionado el botón y moviendo el ratón hacia arriba o hacia abajo.
  37. 37. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 37/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Ventana de Salida (5/5) • El botón ( ) “Maximize Output Window”), maximiza la ventana de salida en la barra de herramientas principal aumentara la ventana de salida, al tamaño de la pantalla. • Un clic derecho sobre el botón nuevamente cambiará de nuevo al tamaño pequeño la ventana de salida. MaximizadaMinimizada
  38. 38. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 38/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Ventana de Salida (6/)
  39. 39. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 39/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Entrenamiento de DIgSILENT PowerFactory Prof. Francisco Gonzalez-Longatt PhD Buscando Ayuda
  40. 40. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 40/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Buscando Ayuda (1/8) • El programa DIgSILENT dispone de un número de características para la ayuda del usuario: • La El programa viene con una copia del manual de usuario “User’s Manual”, y el manual de referencia técnica “Technical Referente Manual” y un tutorial.
  41. 41. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 41/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Buscando Ayuda (2/8) • Todas las versiones posee una versión en línea, “on-line” del manual de usuario “User’s Manual”, y el manual de referencia técnica “Technical Referente Manual” y un tutorial. • Los cuales pueden ser abiertos desde la opción “Help” del menú principal.
  42. 42. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 42/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Buscando Ayuda (3/8) • “Help” del menú principal.
  43. 43. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 43/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Buscando Ayuda (5/8) • Todas las versiones posee una ayuda sensitiva al contexto. • Directamente salta a la página correcta del manual del usuario o del manual de referencia técnica cuando la tecla F1 es presionada. Se abre el dialogo de edición de datos
  44. 44. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 44/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Buscando Ayuda (6/8) • Un ejemplo, para el generador sincronico (ElmSym), es mostrado en la figura
  45. 45. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 45/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Buscando Ayuda (7/8) • Todas las versiones poseen un balón de ayuda con texto instalado la cual da el nombre del los botones de comando o los parámetros de entrada. • Esto funciona si el cursor esta posicionado sobre esos ítems, y sostenidos sobre ellos por algo así como medio segundo.
  46. 46. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 46/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Buscando Ayuda (8/8) • Tres balones de ayuda en la parte del navegador del manejador de datos. 1.Para ayuda en botones (disponible en todos los botones de comando) 2.Para ayuda en los iconos de clase. 3.Para ayuda en los campos de parámetros (disponible para todos los campos de parámetro).
  47. 47. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 47/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Entrenamiento de DIgSILENT PowerFactory Prof. Francisco Gonzalez-Longatt PhD Preguntas Ciclo de Preguntas y Respuestas @fglongatt Copyright Notice The documents are created by Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt and contain copyrighted material, trademarks, and other proprietary information. All rights reserved. No part of the documents may be reproduced or copied in any form or by any means - such as graphic, electronic, or mechanical, including photocopying, taping, or information storage and retrieval systems without the prior written permission of Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt . The use of these documents by you, or anyone else authorized by you, is prohibited unless specifically permitted by Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from the documents. The documents are provided “as is” and Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt shall not have any responsibility or liability whatsoever for the results of use of the documents by you.
  48. 48. EntrenamientoDIgSILENTPowerFactory:ModeladoySimulaciondeSistemasdePotencia Prof Francisco M. Gonzalez-Longatt PhD | fglongatt@fglongatt.org | Copyright © 2008-2015, Sevilla, España, 23 – 25 de Septiembre de 2015 48/17 Allrightsreserved.Nopartofthispublicationmaybereproducedordistributedinanyformwithoutpermissionoftheauthor.Copyright©208-2015.http:www.fglongatt.org Entrenamiento de DIgSILENT PowerFactory Prof. Francisco Gonzalez-Longatt PhD Visite: www.fglongatt.org Preguntas y comentarios son bienvenidos fglongatt@fglongatt.org @fglongatt

