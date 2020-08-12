Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 1 “INFORME DE EVALUACIÓN DEL RIESGO POR SISMO E INUNDACION PLUVIAL DE LA POSTA DE SALUD CALLANCA, DISTRITO DE SAN PABLO, PROVINCIA DE SAN PABLO, REGION CAJAMARCA - CAJAMARCA”. 2020
  2. 2. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 2 DATOSDEL EQUIPO TECNICO  ManuelAngulo Paz Ing. Civil  Miguel Pacheco Salazar Ing. Civil,
  3. 3. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 3 INDICE DE CONTENIDO CARATULA DATOSDEL EQUIPO TECNICO ……………………………………………………………………………... 1 INDICE ……………………………………………………………………………………….. 2 RESUMEN ……………………………………………………………………………………….. 5 INTRODUCCION ………………………………………………………………………………………… 6 CAPITULO I: ASPECTOSGENERALES ……………………………………………………………………………… 7 1.1. OBJETIVO GENERAL ……………………………………………………………………………… 7 1.2. OBJETIVOSESPECÍFICOS …………………………………………………………………… 7 1.3. FINALIDAD ……………………………………………………………………………… 7 1.4. JUSTIFICACIÓN ……………………………………………………………………………… 7 1.5. ANTECEDENTES ……………………………………………………………………………… 8 1.6. MARCO NORMATIVO ……………………………………………………………………………… 9 CAPITULO II: CARACTERISTICASGENERALES …………………………………………………………………… 10 2.1. UBICACIÓN ……………………………………………………………………………… 10 2.2. LÍMITES ……………………………………………………………………………… 10 2.3. VÍAS DE ACCESO ……………………………………………………………………………… 12 2.4. CARACTERISTICASSOCIOECONOMICA …………………………………………………………. 13 2.4.1. Población ……………………………………………………………………………… 13 2.4.2. Vivienda ……………………………………………………………………………… 14 2.4.3. ServiciosBásicos ……………………………………………………………………………… 15 2.4.4. Educación ……………………………………………………………………………... 15 2.4.5. Salud ……………………………………………………………………………... 17 2.5. ACTIVIDADES ECONOMICAS ………………………………………………………… 17 2.6. CARACTERISTICASFISICAS ………………………………………………………… 18 2.6.1. Hidrografía. ………………………………………………………..……………………. 18 2.6.2. UnidadesGeológicas: …………………………………………………………….……. 23 2.6.3. UnidadesGeomorfológicas …………………………………………………………..……… 24 2.6.4. PendientedelTerreno ………………………………………………………………….. 27 2.6.5. Suelos. ………………………………………………………………….. 28 2.6.6. Sismológicos ………………………………………..……………………………………. 29 CAPITULO III DETERMINACIONDELPELIGRO PORSISMO ………………………………………………………… 39 3.1. METODOLOGÍAPARA LA DETERMINACIONDEL PELIGRO …………………….……………… 39 3.2. RECOPILACIÓNY ANÁLISIS DE INFORMACIÓN ……………………………………………… 40 3.3. IDENTIFICACIÓNDELAREA DE INFLUENCIA ……………………………………………… 40 3.4. IDENTIFICACIONDELPELIGRO PORSISMO ……………………………………………… 41 3.5. ANÁLISIS DE SUSCEPTIBILIDADDEL TERRITORIO ………………………………………….….. 41 3.5.1. Factoresdesencadenantes ……………………………………………………………….….. 41 3.5.2. FactoresCondicionantes: …………………………………….…………………… 42 3.6. PARÁMETROSDE EVALUACIÓN …………………………………………………………………… 46 3.7. DEFINICIÓNDE ESCENARIOS …………………………………………………………………… 47 3.8. CALCULO DE LOS RANGOSDE PELIGRO ………………………………………………………… 47 3.9. NIVELES DE PELIGRO …………………………………………………………………… 48 3.10.ESTRATIFICACIONDELOSNIVELES DE PELIGRO ……………………………………………… 49
  4. 4. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 4
  5. 5. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 5 CAPITULO IV DETERMINACIONDELPELIGRO PORINUNDACIONPLUVIAL …………………………………… 52 4.1 METODOLOGÍAPARA LA DETERMINACIONDELPELIGRO ……………………………….…… 52 4.2 RECOPILACIÓNY ANÁLISIS DE INFORMACIÓN ……………………………………………… 52 4.3 IDENTIFICACIÓNDELPELIGRO ………………………………………………………… 53 4.4 ANÁLISIS DE SUSCEPTIBILIDADDEL TERRITORIO ………………………………………….….. 54 4.4.1 Factoresdesencadenantes ……………………………………………………………….….. 54 4.4.2 FactoresCondicionantes: …………………………….…………………………. 55 4.5 PARÁMETROSDE EVALUACIÓN …………………………………………………………………… 59 4.6 DEFINICIÓNDE ESCENARIOS …………………………………………………………………… 60 4.7 NIVELES DE PELIGRO …………………………………………………………………… 60 4.8 ESTRATIFICACIONDELOSNIVELES DE PELIGRO ……………………………………………… 62 4.9 ANÁLISIS DE ELEMENTOSEXPUESTOS …………………………………………..……………. 64 CAPITULO V ANALISIS DE VULNERABILIDAD ………………………………………….……………..…….…… 68 5.1. ANÁLISIS DE VULNERABILIDAD DEL ÁREA DE INFLUENCIA ………………………….………. 68 5.2. ANALISIS DE LOSFACTORESDEVULNERABILIDAD ………….………………………… 70 5.3. ANALISIS DE LOSELEMENTOSEXPUESTOSANTESISMO ……………………………………. 71 5.3.1. Análisis de la dimensión social ante sismos …………………………………………... 71 5.3.2. Análisis de ladimensióneconómicaantesismos ……………………………………………….. 88 5.3.3. Análisis de ladimensiónAmbientalantesismos ………………………………………………. 88 5.4. ANALISIS DE LOSELEMENTOSEXPUESTOSANTEINUNDACIONPLUVIAL ……………….. 88 5.4.1. Análisis de ladimensiónsocial anteinundaciónpluvial …………………………………….. 88 5.4.2. Análisis de ladimensióneconómicaanteinundaciónpluvial ………………………….. 97 5.4.3. Análisis de ladimensiónambientalante inundaciónpluvial ………………………….. 105 5.5. CALCULO DE RANGOS PARA VULNERABILIDAD ……………………………………….. ……… 105 5.5.1. Calculoderangosparavulnerabilidadantesismos ……………………………………… 105 5.5.2. CalculoderangosparavulnerabilidadanteinundaciónPluvial …………………………… 106 5.6. NIVELES DE VULNERABILIDAD …………………………………………………………………..… 107 5.6.1. Niveles de vulnerabilidadantesismos ………………………………………………………….. 107 5.6.2. Niveles de vulnerabilidadanteinundaciónpluvial …………………………………….. 107 5.7. ESTRATIFICACIÓNDENIVELES DE VULNERABILIDAD …………………………………….. 108 5.7.1. Estratificacióndenivelesde vulnerabilidadantesismos …………………………………….. 108 5.7.2. Estratificacióndenivelesde vulnerabilidadanteinundaciónpluvial ………………………….. 112 CAPÍTULO VI: CÁLCULO DELNIVEL DE RIESGO …………………………………..………………………………… 118 6.1. METODOLOGÍAPARA EL CALCULO DEL RIESGO …………………………………………..…… 118 6.2. DETERMINACIONDELOSNIVELES DE RIESGO …………………………………..…………… 119 6.2.1. Cálculodelvalorde riesgo ………………………….…………………………………..…….. 120 6.2.1.1. Cálculoderangoderiesgopara sismo ………………………………………..……… 120 6.2.1.2. Cálculoderangoderiesgopara inundaciónpluvial ………………………..… 120 6.2.2. Niveles de riesgo ……………………………………………………………………. 120 6.2.2.1. Nivel de riesgoante sismos ……………………………………………………….… 121 6.2.2.2. Nivel de riesgoante inundaciónPluvial ………………………………………….…… 121 6.2.3. Matrizde riesgos ……………………………………………………..…..………… 122 6.2.3.1. Matrizde riesgoante sismos ……...…………………………..…………………….. 122 6.2.3.2. Matrizde riesgoante inundaciónPluvial…………………………………………..….. 122 6.3. ESTRATIFICACIONDELNIVEL DE RIESGO ……………………………… ……………… 122 6.3.1. Estratificaciónderiesgoantesismo ……………………………………….………………… 122
  6. 6. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 6 6.3.2. EstratificaciónderiesgoanteinundaciónPluvial ……………………………………..………... 126 CAPÍTULO VII CONTROLDERIESGO ………………………………….………………………………………..…..……….. 129 7.1. ACEPTABILIDAD O TOLERANCIADEL RIESGO …………….……………………..………….. 129 7.1.1. Peligrosidentificados …………………………………………………..……………….. 129 7.1.2. Valoracióndelas consecuencias …………..…….…………………………….. 129 7.1.3. ValoracióndeFrecuencia ……………………………. …………………………… 129 7.1.4. Nivel de consecuenciaydaños ………………………………….……………………… 130 7.1.5. Aceptabilidadytolerancia …………………………………….…………………… 130 7.1.6. Prioridaddeintervención ………………………………………..……………….. 131 7.1.7. Nivel de consecuenciasydaños ……………………………………………..………….. 131 CONCLUSIONESYRECOMENDACIONES ………………………..……………………………….. 132 REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS ……………………………………………..……………………. 135 ANEXOS ……………………………………………………………….……………………….. 137
  7. 7. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 7 RESUMEN El Centro NacionaldeEstimación,PrevenciónyReduccióndelRiesgo de Desastres (CENEPRED), en su condición de organismopúblicoadscritoalMinisteriodeDefensayen cumplimientodesusfuncionesconferidasporlaLeyNO 29664—LeyquecreaelSINAGERD,comoenteresponsabletécnicodecoordinar,facilitarysupervisarlaformulación e implementacióndelaPolíticaNacionalyel PlanNacionaldeGestióndelRiesgode Desastres, en los procesosde estimación,prevención,reducciónyreconstrucción. El presentedocumentoesdesarrolladoenelmarcodelaLeyN O 29664,en su artículo11numeral11.3,señalaque los gobiernosregionales,localesysectores"identificanel nivel de riesgo existente en sus áreas de su jurisdiccióny establecenunplandegestióncorrectivadelriesgo,encualestablecenmedidasdecarácterpermanenteenelcontexto deldesarrolloe inversión,para ellocuentanconelapoyo técnicodelCENEPRED El Informe de Evaluación del Riesgo por inundación pluvial de la posta medica Callancas, en el centro poblado de Callancas,distritodeSanPablo,ProvinciadeSanPablo,RegiónCajamarca,hasidoelaboradoporunequipotécnico y supervisadopor unEvaluador deriesgosacreditadoporelCENEPREDen coordinaciónconjuntaconprofesionales de laMunicipalidaddistritaldeSanPablo. En elpresenteinformese aplicalametodologíadel"ManualparalaevaluaciónderiesgosoriginadosporFenómenos Naturales",2daVersión, el cualpermite:analizarparámetrosdeevaluaciónysusceptibilidad(factorescondicionantes y desencadenantes)delos fenómenosopeligros;analizar la vulnerabilidaddeelementosexpuestosalfenómenoen funciónalafragilidadyresilienciaydeterminaryzonificarlos nivelesde riesgosy laformulaciónderecomendaciones vinculadasala prevencióny/o reducciónderiesgosenlasáreas geográficasobjetosdeevaluación. PALABRACLAVE InundaciónPluvial Sismos
  8. 8. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 8 INTRODUCCION El presenteInformede EvaluacióndeRiesgopor SismoeInundaciónPluvialpermiteanalizarelimpactopotencialde la posta medicaCallancas,enelcentropobladodeCallancas,distritode SanPablo, Provinciade SanPablo, Región Cajamarca;En casode presentarselluvias intensasen la cuencadeJequetepeque,por la ocurrenciadelfenómeno el “Niño”. Durantelos mesesde marzo del año 2017, LaRegiónCajamarcafueafectadoporlos eventos extremosproducidos por el fenómeno Del Niño Costero, como es el incremento de la intensidad, duración y/o frecuencia de las precipitaciones en la cuenca Jequetepeque, que conllevaron a la generación del aumento de las precipitaciones, produciéndose las inundaciones, entre otros fenómenos asociados. Como en la zona urbana y agrícola con un considerableporcentajedepérdidasmaterialesy en losmediosdevida de la poblaciónasentadaenlazona (cultivos de panllevar). En este sentido, la ocurrencia de los desastres es uno de los factores que mayor destrucción causa debido a la ausenciademedidasy/oaccionesquepuedangarantizarlas condicionesdeestabilidadfísicaensu habitad. En el primer capítulodelinforme,se desarrollalosaspectosgenerales,entre los que se destacalos objetivos, tanto el general como los específicos, la justificación que motiva la elaboración de la Evaluación del Riesgo del local educativoy el marconormativo. En el segundo capítulo, se describe las características generales del área de estudio, comoubicación geográfica, característicasfísicas,sociales,económicas,entreotros. En el tercer capítulo,se desarrollala determinacióndelpeligroantesismoy el cuarto capítulo,la determinacióndel peligro ante inundación, en los cuales se identifica su área de influenciaen función a sus factores condicionantes y desencadenantesparaladefinicióndela vulnerabilidaddelcentrosalud. El Quinto capítulo comprende el análisis de la vulnerabilidad en sus tres dimensiones, el social, el económico yel ambiental. Cada dimensión de la vulnerabilidad se evalúa con sus respectivos factores: fragilidadyresiliencia, para definirlos niveles devulnerabilidad,representándoseenelmaparespectivo. En el sexto capítulo,se contemplaelprocedimientoparacálculodelriesgo,quepermiteidentificarelnivel delriesgo por inundación pluvial del caseríoyel mapa deriesgocomoresultadodelaevaluacióndelpeligroylavulnerabilidad. Finalmente, en el séptimo capítulo, se evalúa el control del riesgo, para identificar la aceptabilidad o tolerancia del riesgoconsus respectivasconclusionesyrecomendaciones.
  9. 9. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 9 CAPITULO I: ASPECTOS GENERALES 1.1. OBJETIVO GENERAL Determinar el nivel de Riesgo originado por sismos e inundación Pluvial de la posta medica Callancas, en el centropobladodeCallancas,distritodeSanPablo, Provinciade SanPablo, RegiónCajamarca 1.2. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS  Determinarlosniveles depeligropor sismo e inundaciónpluvial enel puestode saludCallancasdel distrito San Pablo,Provinciade Sanpablo,regiónCajamarca.  Analizar y determinar los Niveles Vulnerabilidad, y elaborar el mapa de vulnerabilidad del área de influencia, en el puesto de salud Callancas del distrito San Pablo, Provincia de San pablo, región Cajamarcaante sismo einundaciónpluvial.  Establecer los Niveles, Riesgo, y elaborar el mapa de riesgo, evaluando la aceptabilidad o tolerabilidaddelriesgo enelpuestodesaludCallancasdeldistritoSanPablo, ProvinciadeSanpablo, regiónCajamarcaante sismoeinundaciónpluvial.  Recomendar medidas de control del riesgo ya sea estructurales y/o no estructurales para la prevención y/o reducción del riesgo por sismo e inundación pluvial en el puesto de salud CallancasdeldistritoSanPablo, ProvinciadeSan pablo,regiónCajamarca. 1.3. FINALIDAD Contribuir con un documento técnico para que la autoridad local que corresponda pueda sustentar la implementacióndeaccionesdeprevencióny/oreduccióndelriesgo antesismoeinundaciónpluvial enlaposta medicaCallancas,en el centropobladode Callancas,distrito de San Pablo, Provinciade San Pablo, Región Cajamarca. 1.4. JUSTIFICACIÓN Sustentarlaimplementacióndeaccionesdeprevencióny/oreducciónderiesgospor sismoeinundaciónpluvial delapostamedicaCallancas,enelcentropobladodeCallancas,distritodeSanPablo,ProvinciadeSanPablo, Región Cajamarca., de acuerdoa la Ley29664 Ley que crea el Sistema Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos de Desastres - SINAGERD y su reglamentoD.S. 048-2011-PCM. Asimismo,medianteDecretoSupremoN°091-2017-PCM seapruebaelPlan Integral de Reconstruccióncon Cambios-PIRCC,dispuestoporLeyN°30556;elcualtienecomoobjetivofundamentalrehabilitaryreconstruir la infraestructura física dañada y destruida por El Niño Costero a nivel nacional, contribuyendo además a restituir el bienestarperdidoporlosgrupossocialesmásvulnerables. Contribuir con un documento técnico para sustentar la implementación y ejecución de medidas para la reconstruccióndeinfraestructurapúblicaafectadaocolapsadaporefectosdelalluviauotras afectaciones,así como el sustento de acciones para la prevención y reducción del riesgo de desastres en el marco de lo establecidoenlanormavigente. 1.5. ANTECEDENTES Hastael día dehoy, noexisteninvestigacionessistemáticassobreelnivelderiesgodeinundaciónenelcentro pobladodeCallancas. EldistritodeSanPabloycomunidades,delaregiónCAJAMARCA, lascondicionesdeprecariedadconstructiva de las viviendas, las condicionesextremasdepobreza y la ocupacióndezonas de riesgopara habilitaciones
  10. 10. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 10 urbanas, son condicionantes para que las precipitaciones pluviales se vuelvan una amenaza o generen condicionesderiesgo. El Instituto Geológico Minero y Metalúrgico (INGEMMET), a través de la Dirección de Geología Ambiental, continua con el trabajo de inventario, cartografía y evaluación de área afectadas por Peligros Geológicos a nivel nacional, información de gran importancia básicapara el conocimiento del mediofísico en relación a la prevención de desastres y ordenamiento territorial del país. Enmarcados dentro del Programa Geocientífico Nacional: Riesgos del Territorio, dentro del proyecto GA-13 titulado “Riesgos Geológicos en la Región Cajamarca”,realizóduranteelaño2007estudiosgeológicosdecampoygabineteaescala1:50000,asícomo a escala1: 25000 paralos alrededoresdela ciudaddeCajamarca. La región Cajamarca posee un bajo índice de ocurrencia de eventos desastrosos en el período histórico o reciente(movimientosenmasadetonadospor sismosy lluvias). La mayor cantidaddemovimientosenmasa ocurridos en la región se asocian a eventos extremos hidroclimáticos yescasos relacionados a movimientos sísmicos. En la región existe referencia de eventos puntuales ocurridos en el siglo pasado como por ejemplo el deslizamientodePimpincos(1928)enelvalledelrío Chamaya, queocasionó28muertes,elDeslizamientoen La Florida,SanMiguel(1998),dejando16personasfallecidas,asícomoeldeslizamientodeChoropampa,en la carreteraChilete-Cajamarcaactivadolosaños1998y 2001. Másrecientementesetieneel deslizamientodeLaPucará(2000),que provocó34 muertes,en la cuenca del río Llaucano, los deslizamientos recientes que afectan áreas urbanas como son los casos de las localidadesdeBambamarcayHuambos,yotros menores. En el contextohidroclimático,respecto alevento de El Niñoprocesosrecurrentesde inundaciones,flujosde detritos (huaycos), y deslizamientos o derrumbes, se presentaron en gran número durante el evento excepcional 1997-98 y también 1982-83, sin embargo, en años normales debido a sus características geomorfológicos y climáticas, en la región son también frecuentes estos procesos en la época de lluvias estacionales Comoparte delrelieve andino, la regiónCajamarca –distrito de San Pablo,presenta una ampliavariedadde caracteres geomorfológicos, que resultan de su compleja topografía y de la existencia de varios pisos altitudinalesquecondicionan ambientesmorfoclimáticoscaracterísticos.Tambiénesimportantemencionarla condición litológica correspondiente de las Cordilleras Occidental y Oriental, ya que la heterogeneidad petrográfica contribuye a las diferenciaciones geo mórficas. Una importante característica global de la región Cajamarcaessu erosiónactual,conpredominiodeaccioneserosivas. 1.6. MARCO NORMATIVO  Ley N° 29664,que creael SistemaNacional deGestióndelRiesgodeDesastres– SINAGERD,  Decreto Supremo N° 048-2011-PCM, Reglamento de la Leydel Sistema Nacional de Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres.  Ley N°27867,Ley OrgánicadelosGobiernosRegionalesysumodificatoriasdispuestaporLeyN° 27902.  Ley N° 27972,Ley OrgánicadeMunicipalidadesysu modificatoriaaprobadaporLeyN° 28268.  Ley N° 30556, Ley que aprueba disposiciones de carácter extraordinario para las intervenciones del GobiernoNacionalfrenteadesastresy quedisponelacreacióndelaAutoridadparalaReconstruccióncon Cambios.  DecretoSupremoN°115-2013-PCM,apruebaelReglamentodelaLeyN° 29869.  DecretoSupremoN°126-2013-PCM,modificaelReglamentodelaLeyN° 29869.
  11. 11. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 11  Resolución JefaturalN°112 –2014–CENEPRED/J,queapruebael"ManualparalaEvaluacióndeRiesgos originadosporFenómenosNaturales",2daVersión.  Resolución Ministerial N° 334-2012-PCM, que Aprueba los Lineamientos Técnicos del Proceso de EstimacióndelRiesgodeDesastres.  Resolución Ministerial N° 222-2013-PCM, que Aprueba los Lineamientos Técnicos del Proceso de PrevencióndelRiesgodeDesastres.  Resolución Ministerial N° 220-2013-PCM, Aprueba los Lineamientos Técnicos para el Proceso de Reduccióndel RiesgodeDesastres.  DecretoSupremoNº111–2012–PCM,defecha02denoviembrede2012,queapruebalaPolíticaNacional de GestióndelRiesgodeDesastres  ResoluciónMinisterialN°147-2016-PCM,defecha18dejuliode2016,que apruebalosLineamientospara la ImplementacióndelProcesodeReconstrucción”.
  12. 12. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 12 CAPITULO II: CARACTERISTICAS GENERALES 2.1. UBICACIÓN El puestode saludCallancas,seencuentraen elcentro poblado Callancas,en eldistrito San Pablo,que es uno de loscuatrosdistritos de la provinciadeSan Pablo,en lasierra norte del Perú. El distritoSanPablotieneuna superficiede 197.92km2,presentaunaaltitudde2,243m.s.n.m.geográficamente se encuentraenlascoordenadas:  latitudsur 07°07’10.3”S  longitudoeste 78°49’20”O El terreno delpuestode saludCallancas tienelasiguienteubicaciónpolítica: Departamento : CAJAMARCA Provincia : SAN PABLO Distrito : SAN PABLO Lugar : CENTRO POBLADO CALLANCAS 2.2. LÍMITES El distrito de SAN PABLO limitapor: Por el Norte : Conla provincia SanMiguel y eldistrito de Tumbaden Por el Sur : Conel distrito de SanBernardo y SanLuis Por el Este : Conla provincia deCajamarca,eldistritoSanBernandino y Tumbaden Por el Oeste : Conla provinciadesan Miguelyel distrito San Luis Límitesdel puestode saludCallancas Por el Frente : CarreteraCallancas-SanPablo Por el CostadoDerecho : CalleAnguidon Por el CostadoIzquierdo : PropiedaddelSr. MiguelChavarri Por el Fondo : PropiedaddelSr. FelixChegne Elpuestode saludCallancas seubicaenlasinmediacionesdelcentropobladodeCallancas,tieneunasuperficie de 1,066m2, presentandounaaltitudde 2914msnm.Geográficamenteseencuentraentrelascoordenadas  latitudsur 07°06’30.8”S  longitudoeste 78°45’16”O Laposta desaludse ubicaenlazonaurbanadelcentropobladoCallancas,elterrenotieneunatopografíaplana (construccióndelpuestodesalud)conciertapendienteasusalrededores. El puesto de salud Callancas,es un establecimientodesaludinternamiento,esde categoríaI-2 perteneceala red sanPablo y a la microreddeSan Pablo,siendosu unidadejecutoradesaludCajamarca.
  13. 13. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 13 Fig. 1 Ubicación del área de estudio Fuente: CENEPRE elaboración equipo técnico 2.3. VÍAS DE ACCESO Para elaccesoaláreade estudiose cuentaconlasiguienteruta: De Lima (Capital del Perú) a Cajamarca (Capital del departamento de Cajamarca) existe una distancia aproximadade860km en un tiempoaproximadode 14 horas y30 minutos en auto a través de la vía asfaltada siguiendolaruta Lima – Barranca – Chimbote,Trujillo–CiudaddeDios– Chilete – Magdalena –SanJuan. Por vía aérea enun tiempoaproximadode1horay 15 minutos.
  14. 14. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 14 Fig. 2 Recorrido de Lima a Cajamarca Fuente Google Earth Pro- Datos de campo, elaboración propia Dela plaza dearmasdeCajamarcaalcentropobladodeCallancasexisteunadistanciaaproximadade57.3Km en untiempoaproximadode1horay 58 minutosenautoa través de la vía asfaltadaCajamarca –PorconAlto y la vía afirmadaPorconAlto – Callancas. Fig. 3. Recorrido al centro poblado de Callancas Fuente Google Earth Pro- Datos de campo, elaboración propia 2.4. CARACTERISTICAS SOCIOECONOMICAS 2.4.1.Población Población Total De acuerdo con los resultados del censo 2017, la provincia que concentra el mayor número de habitantes es Cajamarca, con 348,433 personas, agrupando poco más de la cuarta parte de la
  15. 15. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 15 población del departamento (26,0%). Y la provincia de San Pablo representa el 1.7% con 21,102 habitante,mientrasqueel distrito de San Pablocon12,463representael0.93 % de la población del departamentodeCajamarcaconunapoblaciónde1´341,012habitantes El Instituto Nacional de Estadística e Informática 2017, señala que el centro pobladode Callancas, cuentaconunapoblaciónde410 habitantesdelos cuales212son mujeresquerepresentael 51.70 % y 198 son hombresconun48.3% deltotal dela población. Comolomuestrael CuadroNº 1. Cuadro N° 1: Características de la población según sexo del centro poblado Callancas Sexo Población Total % Hombres 198 48.30 Mujeres 212 51.70 Total 410 100.00 Fuente: INEI - Censos Nacionales de Población y Vivienda 2017 Elaboración: Equipo técnico Gráfico N° 1 Población según sexo Fuente: INEI - Censos Nacionales de Población y Vivienda 2017 Elaboración: Equipo técnico Población según grupo de edades En el cuadro N° 2 se puede observar el centro poblado de Callancas se caracteriza por tener una poblaciónrelativamentejoven,ya quede acuerdoalcensodepoblaciónyvivienda 2017,el 39.76% (163 habitantes)es menorde18 años. Las personascuyas edadesse encuentranentrelos 18a 60 añosy constituyenla fuerza potencialdetrabajorepresentael46.59% con191 habitantes.El 13.66 % vale decir56 habitantesse encuentranporencimadelos60años. Cuadro N° 2: Población censada, por grupos de edad. Edades Población Total % O a 17 años 163 39.76 18 a 59 años 191 46.59 Mayores de 60 años 56 13.66 TOTAL 410 100 Fuente:INEI - Censos Nacionales de Población y Vivienda 2017 Elaboración: Equipo técnico 2.4.2.Vivienda 190 195 200 205 210 215 hombres Mujeres 198 212 Población
  16. 16. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 16 En el centropobladodeCallancas existen 129viviendas. Predominalaconstrucciónde las paredes el adobecon126viviendas, conun97.7 %. El resto son de tapia(2 viviendas) y piedraconbarro. Cuadro N° 3 Tipo de Material predominante de paredes de las Viviendas Tipo de material predominante de paredes TOTAL % Adobe 126 97.76 Tapia 2 1.59 Piedra con barro 1 0.78 TOTAL 129 100 Fuente:INEI - Censos Nacionales de Población y Vivienda 2017 Elaboración: Equipo técnico En el puesto de salud de Callancas el material predominante de las paredes es de muros de albañilería,tarrajeadoypintado. Los techos en las viviendas en el centro poblado de Callancas comolo muestra el cuadro N° 4 predominanlostechosdeplanchadecalaminaconun69%deplanchadecalaminaseguidodeteja en un24.8 %. Cuadro N° 4 Tipo de Material predominante de los techos de las viviendas Tipo de material predominante de techo TOTAL % Concreto armado 2 1.55 Madera 6 4.65 Tejas 32 24.81 Planchas de calamina, fibra de cemento o similares 89 68.99 TOTAL 129 100.00 Fuente:INEI - Censos Nacionales de Población y Vivienda 2017 Elaboración: Equipo técnico La posta de saludes unaconstrucciónde dospisos cuyo techoes a dos aguasde concretoarmado revestido conteja. 2.4.3.Servicios Básicos 2.4.3.1. Abastecimiento de agua Actualmente el centro poblado de Callancas se abastece de agua entubada captada desde manantial,sinningúntipode tratamientodepotabilización. En el cuadro N° 5 muestra el abastecimiento de agua en el centro poblado de Callancas el 84.5%de lasviviendas cuentanconelabastecimientodeaguadentrodelavivienda, seguido del abastecimiento de agua por medio de pileta de uso público que es un 8.5 % de las viviendas. Cuadro N° 5 Tipo de procedencia de agua para las Viviendas Tipo deprocedenciadeagua total % Red pública dentro de la vivienda 109 84.5 Red pública fuera de la vivienda, pero dentro de la edificación 8 6.2 Pilón o pileta de uso público 11 8.5
  17. 17. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 17 Manantial o puquio 1 0.8 TOTAL 129 100.00 Fuente:INEI - Censos Nacionales de Población y Vivienda 2017 Elaboración: Equipo técnico En la posta desaludCallancaselabastecimientode aguaespor mediodela red pública. 2.4.3.2. Servicios higiénicos Deacuerdoalcensonacional 2017paraelcentropobladodeCallancasunagrancantidadde viviendas no cuenta con acceso al servicio de alcantarillado con un 46.5% (60 viviendas) contaminandoelambiente,siendounfocoinfecciosopeligrosoparalasaluddelser humano, además de la contaminación de la napa freática, yel resto 53.5 % cuenta con alcantarillado con69viviendas. Comose observa en elcuadroN°6 Cuadro N° 6 Disponibilidad de los servicios higiénicos para las Viviendas Disponibilidad de los servicios higiénicos total % Red pública de desagüe dentro de la vivienda 55 42.6 Red pública de desagüe fuera de la vivienda, pero dentro de la edificación 14 10.9 Pozo séptico, tanque séptico o biodigestor 8 6.2 Letrina 52 40.3 TOTAL 129 100.0 Fuente:INEI - Censos Nacionales de Población y Vivienda 2017 Elaboración: Equipo técnico El puesto desaludcuentaconredpúblicadealcantarillado 2.4.3.3. Tipo de alumbrado Segúnel cuadroN° 7 enel centropobladodeCallancaslamayoríadelas viviendas cuenta conalumbradooelectrificacióndefinitivasiendoun 88.4% delas viviendas (144 viviendas), mientras que el 11.6 % de las viviendas cuentan con otro tipo de alumbrado; el Kerosene, mechero,lamparín,petróleo,gasvela u otro Cuadro N°7 Disponibilidad de alumbrado eléctrico por red pública para las Viviendas Centro pobladode Callancas Sí No Total Dispone de alumbrado eléctrico por red pública 114 15 129 % 88.4 11.6 100.0 Fuente:INEI - Censos Nacionales de Población y Vivienda 2017 Elaboración: Equipo técnico La posta desaludCallancascuentaconalumbradopúblico 2.4.4. Educación El distrito de Sanpablocuentacon105institucioneseducativas
  18. 18. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 18 El centro poblado de Callancas cuenta con dos instituciones educativas nivel inicial-jardín, dos institucionesnivelprimariayunainstitucióneducativanivelsecundaria.Comosepuedeobservar en el cuadroN°8. Cuadro N° 8 Listado de identificación de instituciones educativas en el centro poblado de Callancas. Nombre de IE Nivel/Modalidad Gestión/ Dependencia Dirección de IE Alumnos (censo educativo 2019) Docentes (censo educativo 2019) 1432 Inicial-jardín Pública – Sector Educación El rejo de Callancas 8 1 239 Inicial-jardín Pública – Sector Educación Callancas 32 3 821444 primaria Pública – Sector Educación Santa Rosa de Callancas 11 1 82252 primaria Pública – Sector Educación Callancas 89 7 Callancas Secundaria Pública – Sector Educación Callancas 124 5 Fuente:INEI - Censos Nacionales de Población y Vivienda 2017 Elaboración: Equipo técnico 2.4.5.Salud Los servicios de saluddel distrito de San Pablo existen 5 establecimientosdesaludubicadosenSan pablo,Jancos,SantaRosadeUnanca,CallancasyPatiño,lamayoríade ellasconmarcadascarencias conrespectoalmobiliario,infraestructurayescasesdepersonal. El centro poblado de Callancas cuenta con una posta de salud I-2, que iniciósu actividad en octubre de 1994, no cuenta con camas de hospitalización. No garantizan los casos de emergencia ni mucho menosenfermedadesdecuidadoespecializadoesporestas razones quela poblaciónquecuentacon algunosrecursostendráquetrasladarsealcentrodesaludSan pabloquecuentaconinternamiento,y si es máscríticose trasladaraa laciudaddeCajamarca,TrujillooChiclayo. Cuadro N° 9 Centros de salud en el centro poblado de Callancas Código Establecimiento de Salud SISMED Nombre del Establecimiento de Salud Nivel de complejidad Categoría RED MICRORRED 04578 PS CALLANCAS 1ER NIVEL DE COMPLEJIDAD Puesto de salud San Pablo San Pablo Fuente:INEI - Censos Nacionales de Población y Vivienda 2017 Elaboración: Equipo técnico 2.5. ACTIVIDADES ECONÓMICAS El flujoeconómicoestá ligadoalosmercadosdelaregión(interno)y alos mercadosfueradeella(externos). Losmercadossecaracterizanporlavocaciónproductivadelazonay por losproductosquesecompranfuera de ella.
  19. 19. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 19 Los productos para comercializar son arveja, papa, oca olluco yfrutas. Así mismo comercializan productos pecuarioscomoganadoequino,ovinosy vacunos, ademásseoferta la lecheysus derivados lácteos. Por otro lado, los productos provenientes de la costa (Chiclayo, Trujillo) son el arroz, azúcar, sal aceite, combustibles,ropa,artefactoseléctricos,medicinaeinsumosparalaproducciónagrícolaypecuaria. Turismo El atractivo turístico del distrito de San Pablo cuenta con importantes recursos turísticos vinculados a las bondadesde su territorio y valores de su paisaje, así comosu patrimonioarqueológico,monumentalcultural de primerorden:comoElComplejoArqueológicodeKunturWasi (o Casadel Cóndor)queha sido un centro ceremonial prehispánico, en el que destaca una estructura piramidal conformada de cuatro terrazas. En el complejotambiénseencuentraelmuseodesitio, conocidoconelmismonombre. 2.6. CARACTERISTICAS FISICAS 2.6.1. Hidrografía. La cuencadelrío Jequetepequeestá ubicadoenel norte delPerú, cuentaconun área total de 4,372 Km2; corresponde a la vertiente occidental de la cordillera de los andes; distribuida entre los departamentos de la Libertad (Provincias de Pacasmayo y Chepen) y Cajamarca (provincias de Cajamarca,Contumazá,Sanpabloy san miguel,abarcandountotalde seis provinciasy 3º distritos. Los nivelesaltitudinalesvaríanentre 0 y 4,188msnm,conunaaccidentadatopografíayconrangosde precipitaciónde0a 1,100mm anuales. Los ríos que dan origen al Jequetepeque son: El rio Pallac, con una subcuenca de 250 Km2; San Miguel o Puclush con una subcuenca de 1 065 Km2 y Magdalena con 1 500 Km2. El sistema hidrográficoincluyeuna red de drenajede más de 30 ríos secundarios,así comoun númeroelevado de riachuelosyquebradasmenores.Geomorfológicamentecorrespondeaunacuencajovenconríos de fuerte pendiente, secciones transversales en forma de “V” y profundas zanjas de erosión en sus laderasconpendienteshastade20%. El río Chilete, queen su confluenciaconelríoSan Miguelformaelrío Jequetepeque,siendoesteuno de losprincipalesproveedoresalapresa GallitoCiego. La provinciaSan Pabloformaparte dela cuencaaltadel río Jequetepequey abarcalatotalidadde la subcuencadelríoYaminchadyparte de lasubcuencasde losríos ChetillanoyPuclush. En lazona existendostipos deriego:porgravedad y poraspersión;ydelprimeroasuvez se practican tres modalidadesderiego: por surcos,riego por inundaciónodesbordamiento yel riego en pozas. El métodoporsurcosse prácticaencultivostales comopapa,maíz, cañadeazúcar, camote,yuca,ajos, etc., sembrados en terrenos de pendientes suaves o ligeramente inclinados, cuya longitud del surco dependedel tamañodela parcela. En cambio,elriego por inundaciónodesbordamientose prácticaencultivosde trigo, cebada,avena, alfalfa, es deciren aquelloscultivosdemayor densidad;éste métodose prácticaentodoslos distritos de la provincia donde se instalan estos cultivos. En ambos sistemas se producen pérdidas del suelo, debidoa lapendientedelterreno.
  20. 20. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 20 Figura N° 4 Mapa de ubicación de la cuenca de Jequetepeque
  21. 21. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 21 FUENTE: INGEMMET elaboración propia CLIMA: En base a la Clasificaciónde Climas de Warren Thomthwaite, el Mapa de Clasificación Climática del Perú (SENAMHI, 1988), el distrito de San Pablo, provincia de San pablo departamento de Cajamarcasecaracterizaporcontarconunclimahúmedo,semifrioy frio.
  22. 22. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 22 , los veranos son cortos, cómodos y nublados y los inviernos son cortos, frescos, secos y parcialmente nublados.Duranteel transcursodelaño, la temperaturageneralmentevaría de 8 °C a 21 °C En base a la puntuación de turismo, las mejores épocas del año para visitar San Pablo para actividades de tiempo caluroso son desde finales de marzo hasta finales de octubre y desde mediadosdediciembre hastafinalesdeenero La parte más despejada del año en el distrito de San Pablo comienza aproximadamente el 29 de abril;dura 5,0 mesesy se terminaaproximadamenteel28deseptiembre. La temporadamásmojadadura6,6meses,de8 de octubrea 28 deabril, conunaprobabilidadde másdel15 % de queciertodía será un día mojado Esta seccióntratasobreelvectordevientopromedioporhoradeláreaancha(velocidadydirección) a 10 metrossobre el suelo. El viento de ciertaubicacióndependeengranmedidadelatopografía localy de otros factores; y la velocidadinstantáneay direccióndelvientovarían más ampliamente que los promediospor hora. La parte más ventosa delaño dura 3,0 meses,del 9 de junioal 7 de septiembre, con velocidades promedio del viento de más de 7,4 kilómetros por hora. El día más ventoso delañoen el31 dejulio,con unavelocidadpromediodelvientode9,0 kilómetrosporhora. CARACTERIZACIÓNDEANOMALIAS DEPRECIPITACIÓN(factordesencadenante) En el verano 1998, se presentaroncondicionesocéano-atmosféricasanómalas,queestablecieron la presenciadel"Niño Costero 1998", situación quefavoreció unaalta concentracióndehumedad atmosférica, propiciando un anómalo comportamiento de las lluvias. En el centro poblado de Callancas y, se presentaron lluvias intensas, catalogadas como "Extremádmele Lluvioso", y superando en frecuencia e intensidad las lluvias registradas en los años "Niño 1982-83" y "Niño 2016-17". El rango anómalodeprecipitaciónparaelfenómenodelniñoentre los mesesde diciembre,enero y febrero en elcentropobladodeCallancases Fenómeno delniño1998rangoanómalode300a550 mm/mes(diciembre,eneroy febrero). Fenómenodelniño2017rangoanómalode210a300 mm/mes(diciembre,eneroy febrero). Por lo queel rangode laanomalíadelfenómenodelniño1998fuemayor a la del2017. De la caracterización de lluvias extremas, ésta comprendió la comparación de la máxima precipitación diaria durante el verano 1998, registrándose 74.1 mm/día, con sus respectivos umbrales de precipitaciones categorizando como "Extremadamente Lluvioso" debido a que se superólos 36.3 mm/día(percentil99). La estaciónhidrometereológica deSanJuan que se encuentra 2185msnm.Muestralasnormales de precipitación paralosmesesdediciembre de107mm/mes,enerocon 142.7mm/mesyfebrero con198.6mm/mes.Sumandountotalde 448.3mm/meses(diciembre,eneroy febrero). El grafico N° 2 muestralasnormalesdeprecipitación.
  23. 23. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 23 Grafico N° 2 Normales de precipitación para la estación San Juan FUENTE: SENAMHI. “Normales climatológicas” El fenómeno del niño del 1998 en el En el cuadro N° 10 muestra las precipitaciones anómalas superiores a la normal de precipitación en mm de los mese diciembre (1997), enero yfebrero del año 1998. Siendo 448 mm la normal de precipitación de los tres meses, (según “Normales de precipitación”delSENAMHI)silaprecipitaciónessuperioroinferiorala normaldeprecipitaciónse le consideraanómala. Cuadro N° 10 Anomalíasdeprecipitación duranteel periodo dicfebrero 1997-1998 para el centro poblado Callancas RANGO DE ANOMALIAS DE PRECIPITACION (mm/mes dic, enero y febrero) 1997-1998 > 300 mm superior a su normal de precipitación MAYOR INCREMENTO DE PRECIPITACION 210 - 300 mm superior a su normal de precipitación 120 – 210 mm superior a su normal de precipitación 60 – 120 mm superior a su normal de precipitación 0 - 60 mm superior a su normal de precipitación FUENTE: SENAMHI, Elcentropobladode Callancasparaelfenómenodelniño1998,presentaunaanomalía(incremento de precipitación)enelrangode 300 -550 mm/mes(dic,eneroyfebrero)
  24. 24. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 24 Figura N° 5 Mapa de anomalías de precipitación en el puesto de salud Callancas FUENTE: CENEPRED con informaciónde SENAMHI
  25. 25. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 25 2.6.2. Unidades Geológicas: Según el mapa geológico del cuadrángulo de Cajamarca (15-f), escala 1:100 000 carta geológica Nacional, elaborado por el instituto Geológico, Minero y metalúrgico INGEMET, el distrito de San Pabloestá conformado porlassiguientesunidadesgeológicas: a) Formación Chulec(ki –chu) Se localiza al norte de la provincia de San Pablo. Esta formación consiste en una secuencia fosilífera decalizas arenosas,lutitas calcáreasymargas,lasque porintemperismoadquieren un colorcremaamarillento.Suaspectoterroso amarillentoesunacaracterísticaparadistinguirlaen elcampo.Generalmentelosbancosdemargassepresentanmuynodulososylascalizasfrescas muestrancoloresgrisparduzcosalgoazulados.Su grosor varía de 200a 250m. b) Formación Pariatambo (Ki –pa) Consiste en una alternancia de lutitas con delgados lechos de calizas bituminosas negruzcas, estratos calcáreos con nódulos silíceos (chert) y dolomíticos, conun característico olor fétido al fracturarlas.Su espesorvaría entre 150a 200 m. c) Formación Quilquiñam –Majarrum(Ks –qm) Labaseconsisteenunasecuenciadecalizasnodulares,seguidadeunaintercalacióndemargas y lutitas amarillentasconabundanteselementosdelgéneroExogyra.Continúandelgadoslechos de calizas nodulares con margas de color pardo amarillento, también fosilíferas. Finalmente se encuentran bancos de calizas claras con lutitas arenosas y margas delgadas con abundantes fósiles. Alcanza un espesoraproximadode500m d) Formación Cajamarca(Ks –ca) Esta formación consiste de calizas gris oscuras o azuladas, con delgados lechos de lutitas y margas.Las calizasse presentanenbancosgruesosconescasosfósiles. Esta formación yace concordantemente sobre la formación Quilquiñam y con la misma relación infrayacea la formaciónCelendín.Sugrosorvaría entrelos 600y 700m. e) Grupo Calipuy –volcánico Chilete(ti –vch) Litológicamente consiste de intercalaciones tobáceas, areniscas tobáceas, conglomerados lenticulares ymateriales volcánicos, mayormente andesíticos, bien estratificados. La proporción volcánicaesmayor y presentamaticesquevan desde el verde- violáceohastael gris claro.Las areniscassongeneralmenterojizasymuchasvecesincluyengranoscasi enterosdefeldespatos. En la base los conglomerados son de cuarcita. El espesor del volcánico Chilete es aproximadamentede800m. Constituida por rocas andesíticas, piroclásticos y brechas de color gris verdoso, de textura porfiríticaalteradasensuperficie. Las rocasandesíticasconstituyenterrenosaceptablesparalocalizacióndeobrasde ingenieríay son buenascomomaterialdecantera.Geológicamentecorrespondenalasrocasvolcánicasdel GrupoCalipuy
  26. 26. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 26 Figura N° 6 Mapa de unidades geológicas en la zona de estudio FUENTE: informaciónproporcionada por GEOCATMIN, Elaboración equipotécnico 2.6.3. Unidades Geomorfológicas De acuerdo al GEOCATMIN, del INGEMMET, la geomorfología de la zona se caracteriza por las siguientesunidadesgeomorfológicas
  27. 27. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 27 a. Llanurao planicie inundable(Lli) Corresponde al lecho de los ríos, zonas que se encuentran en contacto directo con el rio; generalmente es estrecha y de fondo casi plano, en ciertos tramos se presenta de manera escalonada causando turbulencia en forma de torrentes; es susceptible a inundaciones periódicas; en casos excepcionales, donde el espacio es permisible son ocupadas por cultivos sobre todo por arrozales, queprincipalmentesepuedendistinguirenalgunostramos de los ríos Jequetepeque,HuancabambayMarañón.Por su morfologíalos ríos de la vertiente pacíficason ríos juveniles, con mayor pendiente longitudinal, a diferencia de los ríos de la vertiente oriental dondese muestrancomoríosencajonados. Comprendealtitudesdesde450a1000m.s.n.m. b. Piedemonte coluvio –deluvial(V- cd): Se originadela acumulacióndematerialesheterogéneosdetamañosvariadosen las bases de las laderas de montañas, colinas, lomas y escarpes, por efectos de las acumulaciones de depósitos de magnitud cartografiable. Está asociado a movimientos en masa (deslizamientos, deslizamiento-flujos, derrumbes yavalanchas de detritos principalmente). Se incluyen procesos de reptación,relativamenteantiguosaprehistóricos. c. Abanicosdepiedemonte(Ab) Constituye unatransiciónentreloscerros accidentadosylasáreas bajascircundantesquellegan a formar las terrazas; en este ambiente predominan los depósitos coluviales, las cuales están relacionadasconelrepentinocambiodelosperfileslongitudinalesdeloscerros. d. Montañaen rocavolcano-sedimentaria(RMC –rsv): La morfología más característica está representada por superficies planas y onduladas que forman altiplanos volcánicos amplios, con frentes escarpados a abruptos. Los movimientos en masaasociadossonderrumbes,deslizamiento,caídaderocasyerosiónde laderas. e. Montañaen rocavolcánica(RMC -rv): Litológicamente, corresponde al grupo del volcánico Calipuy. La morfología más característica está representadapor superficiesplanasy onduladasque formanaltiplanosvolcánicos amplios, con frentes escarpados a abruptos. Los movimientos en masa asociados son derrumbes, deslizamiento,caídaderocasy erosióndeladeras.
  28. 28. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 28 Figura N° 7 Mapa Geomorfológico de la zona en estudio FUENTE: informaciónproporcionada por GEOCATMIN, Elaboración del mapa por el equipo 2.6.4. Pendiente del Terreno
  29. 29. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 29 Lapendienteenrelaciónconelsueloesconsideradacomounapropiedadyno comounaformade la tierra, debidoaqueinfluye en la retenciónymovimientodeaguaproductodelasprecipitaciones anómalas por el fenómeno El Niño. De acuerdo a la visita a campo que se realizó, se han encontradoenel puesto de saludCallancaslosterrenos tienen unapendientesuave, que en una precipitación anómala recorren las calles colindantes del puesto de salud, ocurriendo en algunos casosel ingreso delagua haciael centrode salud. En la figura N° 8se muestrala inclinaciónque presentael puestode saludy sus alrededores. Figura N° 8 pendiente donde se encuentra el centro de salud FUENTE. SIGRID La morfología del Distrito El Porvenir, presenta una topografía plana a muy fuerte. Se han consideradoparaesteinformelassiguientespendientes: Pendientemenora5º
  30. 30. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 30 Se encuentran en este rango las zonas casi planas, conformadas por terrazas fluviales y en algunoscasoslosabanicosproluviales,tambiénsepuedeencontrarestaspendientesenlosfondos delvalle conformando Pendienteentre5°a15° Se puedeobservar este rango de pendientesen sectoresde la regióndondese presentanrocas volcánicaso depósitosaluvialeso proluvialesqueformangrandesconosdedeyección. Pendienteentre15ºa25º Este rango de pendiente corresponde a laderas suaves a onduladas, lomadas de afloramientos intrusivos, volcánicosysedimentarioserosionados. Pendienteentre25ºa45º Se puede observar este tipo de pendiente en laderas conformadas por rocas volcánicos sedimentarias. Las pendientes mayores a 25° favorece la ocurrenciade movimientos en masa comodeslizamiento,derrumbes,flujosyotros (Medina yLuque,2010) Pendientemayora45º Se presenta este rango de pendiente en zonas escarpadas que conformadas las laderas de los cerros conformados por rocas volcánico-sedimentarias y también en relieves conformados por rocas intrusivas. Este tipo de pendientes favorece la ocurrencia de movimientos en masa como deslizamiento,derrumbes,flujosyotros (Medinay Luque,2010). cuadro N° 11 tipos de pendientes PENDIENTE < 5° Desde Planicie a pendiente muy baja 5° - 15° Pendientes muy bajas 15° - 25° Pendientes moderadas 25° - 45° Pendientes fuertes > 45° Pendientes muy Fuertes a extremadamente fuertes FUENTE: CENEPRED 2.6.5. Suelos. es de origen aluviónico, pues está conformando de materiales acarreados por los ríos que han discurridodesdelacumbrede losAndesOccidentales,específicamenteporlaQuebradadelLeón. Todo este material se subclasifica en: Lecho fluvial - Lf, terrazas inundables T-in, terrazas no inundables T-ni, planicie aluvial Pl-a, cono aluvial C-a, llanura onduladaLl-o, planicie eólica Pl-e, planicie fluvioaluvialPl-fa.
  31. 31. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 31 Figura N° 9 Mapa de pendiente del terreno de la zona de estudio FUENTE: informaciónproporcionada por GEOCATMIN, Elaboración del mapa por el equipo 2.6.6. Sismológicos
  32. 32. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 32 El peligro sísmico se define por la probabilidadque en un lugar determinado ocurra un movimiento sísmicodeunaintensidadigualomayorque unvalor fijado.En general,se haceextensivoel termino intensidada cualquierotracaracterísticadeun sismo, tal comosu magnitud,laaceleraciónmáxima, el valor espectraldelavelocidad,elvalor espectraldeldesplazamientodelsuelo,elvalor mediodela intensidadMercalliModificadauotroparámetro. La ocurrencia de un evento sísmico es de carácter aleatorio y la teoría de las Probabilidades es aplicableenelanálisisdel riesgode su ocurrencia.Aplicandoestateoría se puede demostrarquesi la ocurrenciadeun evento A, dependede la ocurrenciade otros eventos: E1, E2... En, mutuamente excluyentesy colectivamenteexhaustivos. Habiendo definido la amenaza sísmica como la probabilidad de ocurrencia de un evento símico potencialmente desastroso durante cierto periodode tiempo en un sitio dado, en este ítem se tiene queCajamarca estáubicadaenunazona de alta sismicidad. Zonificación El territorio nacional se considera dividido en cuatro zonas, como se muestra en la Figura. La zonificación propuesta se basa en la distribución espacial de la sismicidad observada, las características generales de los movimientos sísmicos y la atenuación de éstos con la distancia epicentral,asícomoenlainformaciónneotectónica. Figura N° 10 Zonificación sísmica nacional Fuente: RNE, Norma Técnica E.030 “Diseño Sismo resistente” FALLASNEOTECTÓNICAS Las principales fallas ubicadas en la región Cajamarca, en las que observaremos que cantidad de fallas(densidad)estándadasen los distintoslugares(ubicación)enelmapadela regiónCajamarca.
  33. 33. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 33 Existen fallas en la región Cajamarcaeste puntodonde podríaprovocar graves dañosen el casode un probablesismo,parael presenteestudio se tomarála cantidaddefallasconrespectoa una zona ounáreadeterminada(densidaddefallas -cantidad).Lascaracterísticasdelosprincipaleselementos estructuralesque intervienenen el procesode deformaciónregionalylocalen el Perú son descritas a continuación: Proceso deSubducción: Presente en el borde occidental de Perú yes originado por la convergencia de las placas de Nazca (oceánica) ySudamericana (continental). Las características de este proceso han sido ampliamente descritas por Cahill y Isacks (1992), Tavera y Buforn (2001), Bernal y Tavera (2003). En el Perú se distinguedosmodosdesubducción,subhorizontalenlasregionesnorteycentro,ynormalenlaregión sur. En laactualidad,estudiosdeGPShanpermitidoconocerqueelprocesodesubducciónserealiza convelocidadesdel ordende7 a 9 cm/año(DeMetsetal,1994,Norabuenaetal, 1999). PlacadeNazca: Su geometría es heterogénea, sub horizontal en las regiones norte y centro de Perú y normal en la región sur. En superficie, la placa sostiene a las Dorsales de Nazca, Sarmiento y Alvarado, y a las fracturas de Mendaña, Nazca y Virú; además de la depresión de Trujillo yla fosa peruano-chilena. Estas heterogeneidadesaportanalcomportamientogeodinámicopresenteenPerú. PlacaSudamericana: A través del tiempo, el proceso de subducción ha modificado la morfología del Perú permitiendo el engrosamiento de la corteza y el plegamiento de sedimentos para dar origen a la formación de sistemas de fallas geológicas presentes en superficie. La Cordillera de los Andes es el principal resultado de esta deformación, se extiende paralela a la costa, desde Venezuela hasta Chile con anchos que oscilan entre 250 km en la región central hasta 500 km en la región sur de Perú. La configuración estructural de esta placa permite considerar las siguientes unidades: los Taludes inferior, medio y superior; la plataforma continental; la zona costanera; el pie de Monte Pacífico; la Cordillera Occidental, el Altiplano, la Cordillera Oriental, la zona Subandina yla Llanura Amazónica, Las característicasdeestas unidadespuedendiscutirseendetalleenMacharéetal,(1986). FallaDorsal deNazca: Estructura montañosasumergidaenel fondooceánicoyubicadoala altura de la latitud de 15 ° con unaorientaciónNE-SO.Suejeprincipalincideperpendicularalalíneadecostaalaalturadelaciudad deNazca.Laestructuradeladorsalesasimétricayestábásicamenteconstituidaporrocasvolcánicas de hace5a 10 Ma. En la regiónCajamarca,lasfallasinfluyentes más importantesson: FallaChaquilbamba: Está ubicada en la cordillera Occidental del Norte del Perú, entre Chaquilbamba y Marcabal (en el límite de las regiones Cajamarca yla Libertad), a unos 13 Km al SSE de Cajabamba. Esta falla se orientacondirecciónNNO –SSE, y tieneun buzamientohacia elSO.La falla tieneuna longitudtotal conocidadeaproximadamente1.5Km. La escarpadadela fallagenera undesplazamiento máximo dela topografía de 8 a 10 m (foto 1), La últimareactivacióndelafallaChaquilbambaseríaposteriora11000años, lo cuallodefinecomouna falla geológicamenteactiva.El desplazamientoensuperficie másrecientede esta falla, puedeestar asociadoadossismosocurridosen1937.
  34. 34. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 34 Foto N° 1 Vista de la escarpa de la falla de Chaquilbamba Fuente: foto tomada de Bellier etal, 1989 Sistemasdefallasrioja-Moyobamba Las fallasRioja –Moyobambacomprendenunaseriedefallasrelacionadasamovimientostectónicos del terciario, las cuales controlan las cuencas cuaternaria Alto mayo, ubicada en el área subandina del Norte del Perú(6° S, 77° O). PlacaTectónicaNazcaNorte: SeubicafrentealasCostas delEcuadoryCentroamérica,alnortede la Falla del Golfo de Guayaquil. Está conformada por la actual Placa de Cocos (bajadala categoría de sub placa) yla Nueva Placa de Galápagos que se pone en evidencia, observándose que ambas subplacasconformanunasolaunidadlitosférica,separadosporunafracturacentralendistensiónque las divide, las mismas que se desplazan con los mismos mecanismos de deformación, presentando unarotaciónensentido anti horario. Falladel GolfodeGuayaquil: Seubicaentreloslímitesde laPlacaNazcaCentro y la Subplacade Galápagos;setratadeunaimportantefalladedesgarredestralquearqueaelBasamentoPaleozoico- Pre cambriano de los Cerros de Illescas-Amotape, su actividad tectónica reciente es evidente por la presenciadeerupcionesvolcánicasencontinenteasociadosasuplanode falla, fenómenoquepone en evidencia la existencia de la Sub placa de Galápagos. Esta falla es la responsable de la macroestructuradelBordeOestede laPlacaSudamericana,delArqueamientodelaFosaPeruano - Chilena, de la Fracturación ySubdivisión de la Placa de Nazca Norte en dos sub placas (Cocos y Galápagos Se ha identificadorecientemente unpotencialdeactividadsísmicaenalgunasfallas,particularmente en lafalla Shitari(o Rioja)y lasfallas Moyobambanortey Sur. La alta actividadsísmicahistóricaque caracterizaelárea8sismosen 1927,1968, 199y 1991) pareceestarestrechamente relacionadacon la reactivacióndeestasestructurasde fallas. El instituto geofísico del Perú (IGP), reporto que la región Cajamarca, se registra gran actividad sísmica,estospresentanconmayorincidenciaenlasprovinciasdeJaényCutervo, comosemuestra en lafigura N° 11.
  35. 35. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 35 Figura N° 11 Registros históricos de sismos (2005 al 2016) y fallas geológicas de la región Cajamarca FUENTE: InstitutoGeofísico del Perú (IGP), Elaboracióndel mapa por el equipo Cuadro N° 12 Registro de sismos sentidos entre los años 2005 al 2016 FECHA MAGNITUD MI LATITUD LONGITUD PROFUNDIDAD KM REGION Abril - 2005 5.90 -7.31 -77.96 128.6 San Marcos Mayo - 2005 3.80 -6.71 -78.15 46.00 Celendín Agosto- 2005 3.00 -7.01 -78.79 96.00 San Miguel Agosto- 2005 3.20 -6.92 -78.76 31.00 San Miguel
  36. 36. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 36 Octubre - 2005 3.30 -5.91 -78.97 37.00 Jaén Octubre - 2005 5.40 -5.85 -78.87 36.00 Jaén Octubre - 2005 3.90 -5.96 -78.85 25.5 Jaén Octubre - 2005 4.40 -6.03 -78.72 55.3 Cutervo Octubre - 2005 5.40 -5.88 -78.8 39.7 Cutervo Octubre - 2005 4.40 -5.95 -78.82 33.00 Cutervo Marzo - 2006 4.50 -4.91 -78.75 147.9 San Ignacio Agosto- 2006 4.30 -5.85 -79.09 45.00 Jaén Setiembre - 2006 3.90 -5.45 -78.62 0 Jaén Octubre - 2005 3.90 -5.91 -78.84 18.00 Jaén Enero- 2010 3.70 -5.07 -78.9 35 San Ignacio julio- 2010 4.00 -6.66 -78.63 27.00 Hualgayoc Junio- 2013 4.10 -5.66 -78.66 21.00 Jaén Noviembre - 2013 4.70 -6.21 -79.08 63.9 Cutervo Enero- 2014 4.00 -5.75 -78.71 21.00 Jaén Enero- 2014 4.20 -5.32 -78.67 28.00 San Ignacio marzo - 2014 4.30 -5.45 -78.75 21.00 Jaén Abril - 2014 3.80 -6.90 -78.22 21.00 Celendín Mayo - 2014 4.30 -5.29 -78.80 19.00 San Ignacio Mayo - 2014 4.30 -5.28 -78.83 18.00 San Ignacio Julio- 2016 4.40 -7.14 -79.28 64.5 San Miguel Agosto- 2016 4.20 -5.23 -79.14 78.6 San Ignacio Agosto- 2016 4.60 -5.86 -78.74 43.7 Cutervo Diciembre - 2016 4.60 -5.30 -78.72 10 San Ignacio FUENTE: InstitutoGeofísico del Perú (IGP) ACELERACIONESSÍSMICA La aceleraciónsísmicaesunamedidautilizadaen terremotosqueconsisteen una medicióndirecta de las aceleraciones que sufre la superficie del suelo. Es una medida muyimportante en ingeniería sísmica. Normalmentelaunidaddeaceleraciónutilizadaeslaintensidaddelcampogravitatorio(g = 9,81 m/s2). A diferencia de otras medidas que cuantifican terremotos, como la escala Richter o la escalademagnitudde momento,noes una medidadela energíatotal liberadadelterremoto,por lo que noes unamedidademagnitudsinodeintensidad.Se puedemedirconsimplesacelerómetrosy es sencillo correlacionar la aceleraciónsísmica con la escala de Mercalli. (≪ShakeMap Scientific Background. Rapid Instrumental IntensityMaps.≫. Earthquake Hazards Program. U. S. Geological Survey. Consultadoel22 de marzode 2011.) Laaceleraciónsísmicaeslamedidadeunterremotomásutilizadaeningeniería,yesel valor utilizado paraestablecernormativassísmicasyzonas de riesgosísmico.Duranteunterremoto,el dañoenlos edificiosylas infraestructurasestá íntimamenterelacionadoconlavelocidadyla aceleraciónsímica, y no con la magnitud del temblor. En terremotos moderados, la aceleración es un indicador preciso del daño, mientras que en terremotos muy severos la velocidad sísmica adquiere una mayor importancia. Cuadro N°13 Aceleración sísmica según Escala Mercalli Escala de Mercalli Aceleración Sísmica (g) Percepción del temblor Potencial del daño I < 0.0017 No apreciable Ninguno II - III 0.0017 – 0.014 Muy leve Ninguno IV 0.014 – 0.039 Leve Ninguno V 0.039 – 0.092 moderado Muy leve VI 0.092 – 0.18 Fuerte Leve VII 0.18 – 0.34 Muy Fuerte Moderado
  37. 37. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 37 VIII 0.34 – 0.65 Severo Moderado a fuerte IX 0.65 – 1.24 Violento Fuerte X+ >1.24 Extremo Muy fuerte FUENTE:Instituto Geofísico Del Perú – IGP MAGNITUDDESISMO Conceptointroducidoen1935por CharlesFrancisRichter,sismólogodelInstituto de Tecnologíade California,paramedirlos terremotoslocalesyasí poderestimarla energíapor ellos liberadaafin de ser comparados con otros terremotos. Posteriormente, el uso de esta escala se extendió y fue aplicándosealosdiferentes terremotosque ocurríanenel mundo.La magnitudestá asociadaauna funciónlogarítmicacalculadaapartirdela amplitud delaseñalregistradapor el sismógrafo(ML,Ms, mb) o a partir de su duración(MD)sobreel sismograma.,parael presenteestudio se está tomando comoelparámetroa evaluar tomandocomorangoslosdatos históricosdelos sismosocurridoenla provinciadeSan pablo y que hassido sentido el distritode San Pablo. Cuadro N° 14: Magnitud de Sismo – Escala Richter Predominalossismosdemagnitudcatastróficaigualomayora8°Mb,aconsecuenciadelaactivación de fallasa distanciarespectoala ciudad(km)de 0 a 5, conlapresenciadeunidadesGeológicasde Valor Muy Alto ante Sismos con la presencia de Roca o suelos muy rígidos, comprendido por las siguientesunidadesgeológicas:Cantos,gravasyarenaheterométricos,enmatrizdelimoyarcillacon clastossubredondeadosaredondeadosyescasamentebloquesderoca,yesos demedioslacustrey areniscas fluviales hacia la parte superior. presencia de carofitas, que presentan una Aceleración Sísmicade0.18 - 0.34 (g), en un áreade afectacióndeeventoshistóricosde0 a 2 (km2.). PredominalossismosdemagnitudMuyIntenso de 6°a 7.9° Mb,a consecuenciadela activaciónde fallas a distancia respecto a la ciudad(km) de 5 a 20, con la presencia de unidades Geológicas de Valor Alto ante Sismos, Suelos intermedios, Comprendido por las siguientes unidades geológicas: Conglomerados con intercalaciones de arcillas y areniscas, Cuarcitas meta areniscas grises intercaladoconesquistosyfilitas en estratos gruesos a medianos,pizarrasconesquistos, Areniscas cuarzo feldespáticas intercaladas conlimo arcillitas rojizas, verdes en estratos delgados a gruesos, niveles de lutitas rojas de medios fluviales, conglomerados fluviales en bancos arenosos, medios fluviales, presencia de carofitas, limonitas, lutitas rojas, verdes, arcillitas rojizas, yeso en niveles caóticos,areniscasrojas,quepresentanuna AceleraciónSísmicade0.092 - 0.18 (g), en un áreade afectacióndeeventoshistóricosde2 a 4 (km2.). Predomina los sismos de magnitud Intenso de 4.5 a 5.9° Mb, a consecuencia de la activación de fallasa distanciarespectoalaciudad(km)de20a50Km., Unidades GeológicasdeValorMedioante Sismos, Suelos flexibles o con estratos de gran espesor, Comprendido por las siguientes unidades geológicas:Conglomerados,areniscascuarcíticas,intrusionescondiámetrosentre0.5a7 cm unidos
  38. 38. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 38 por una matriz arcillosa arenosa concemento calcáreo, Areniscas cuarzosas blancas a rosadas de granomedioagruesoconescasosnivelesdelimolitasylutitasrojizas, Areniscasenestratos gruesos a medianos,marrónrojizoclarointercaladoconlimoarcillitas,purpurarojizas,en partes abigarradas, calizas frecuentemente solidificadas y dolomitizadas color azul a rojizas con estratos de areniscas feldespáticasdecolorverde intercaladasconcalizas,limoarcillitaslutitasy areniscasblancasenlos niveles superiores, areniscascuarzosasblanquecinasamarronesconlutitas de grano fino a medio, duras a muyduras, pocoalteradas,que presentanunaAceleraciónSísmicade0.039 - 0.092 (g), en un áreade afectacióndeeventoshistóricosde4 a 6 (km2.. Predomina los sismos de magnitud de moderado a leve menor a 4.4 Mb, a consecuencia de la activacióndefallas a distanciarespectoala ciudad(km)de 50 a más Km., Unidades geológicasde Valor Bajo ante Sismos, Suelos de Condiciones excepcionales, Comprendido por las siguientes unidadesgeológicas:filitanegra,meta-andesitaverdosa y micaesquistogris,pizarras de colornegro a gris oscuro, riolitas y tobas cristaloliticas y de cristales con cuarzo, plagioclasa, andesitas shoshoniticas de color gris oscuro a claro, icaesquistos, esquistos, microconglomerados, pizarras, diamictitas, cuarcitas, brechas, aglomerados y coladas volcanicas de basaltos, riolitas e ignimbritas se intercalan con rocas sedimentarias, caracterizandose por su color rojo violaceo, pizarras con Cuarcitasy areniscasfinaslimoliticas,quepresentanunaAceleraciónSísmicade0.014 - 0.039 (g) y 0.0017- 0.014(g), en un áreade afectacióndeeventoshistóricosde6 mas(km2.)
  39. 39. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 39 FiguraN°12 mapa deintensidaden laregiónde Cajamarca
  40. 40. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 40 FUENTE: InstitutoGeofísico del Perú (IGP), Elaboración, equipotécnico ESTUDIO SISMICO PROBALISTICO Se muestranlosmapasdeaceleraciónmáximasparaun periodode 50añosdeocurrenciaovidauútil con un 10% de excedencia de acuerdo a la Ecuación de Huaco, y en ella se observa que las aceleraciones mayores se presentan fuera del contorno de la región hacia el oriente. La región, se encuentraincluidaenelmapadedistribucióndeaceleracionesmáximasparaun10%deexcedencia,
  41. 41. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 41 para un periodo de ocurrencia de 50 años de vida útil varia de 220 a 240, gals. Con un periodo de retorno(Tr)de 475años. (figura 14.). Fig.14 mapade distribución deaceleracionesmáximasparaun 10%de probabilidad de excedencia y 50 años de periodo de ocurrencia. Fuente: instituto geofísico del Perú En elmapa seobservan aceleracionesmayoresa200gals,correspondientesaunazonade muyalta sismicidad;yen el rangode 220a 240gals correspondenazonasde alta sismicidad. Segúnla guía metodológicadeevaluaciónderiesgoporfenómenosderemociónenmasaelaborado por Ingeominas,las ventanas de tiempopara50, y 100 años de vida útil, corresponden 475y 1000 añosde periododeretorno, respectivamente,paraun10%de excedencia.Deacuerdoaestose han determinado paralaregiónisovaloresdeaceleracionesmáximascuyacategoríacorresponde azonas dealtaa muyaltasismicidad. Cuadro N°15Distribución deaceleracionesmáximasparaun 10%deexcedencia.
  42. 42. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 42 Periodo de vida útil (Años) Periodo de retorno (Años) Valor de aceleración máxima para un valor de 10% de excedencia 50 475 220– 240 Galps 100 1000 280– 300 Galps Fuente: Programa Nacional de riesgogeológico (Cajamarca) Habiendo definido la amenaza sísmica como la probabilidadde ocurrenciade un evento sísmico potencialmentedesastrosoduranteciertoperíododetiempoenunsitio dado, se comenzarádiciendo queCajamarca estáubicadaenunazona de altasismicidad.Lossismosnosepresentansólo enlas zonas sismogenéticassinoentodasaquellasqueestánsuficientementecercanasalasmismas,hasta donde pueden llegar ondas de amplitud significativa. Esto agrava la amenaza de una zona a los sismos.En laregiónlatectónicadeplacasindicaquelossismosocurrencuandosedauncorrimiento entre lasáreasde contactodelaPlacaSudamericana(continental)ylaPlacadeNazca(oceánica).A esto se le llamasubducción. CAPITULO III DETERMINACION DEL PELIGRO POR SISMO 3.1. METODOLOGÍA PARA LA DETERMINACION DEL PELIGRO Para determinarelnivelde peligrosidadporelfenómenodegeodinámicainterna:sismo,seutilizó la siguientemetodologíadescritaenelsiguientegráfico. Grafico N° 3 Metodología General para Determinar el Nivel de Peligrosidad FUENTE: Adaptado del manual para evaluación de riesgos originados por fenómenos naturales 2da versión
  43. 43. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 43 3.2. RECOPILACIÓN Y ANÁLISIS DE INFORMACIÓN Se ha realizado la recopilacióndeinformacióndisponible:Estudiospublicadosporentidadestécnicocientíficas competentes(IGP,INGEMMET,MINAM,CONIDA,INE), informaciónhistórica,estudiosdepeligros,cartografía, hidrografía topografía, climatología, geología y geomorfología del área de influencia del fenómeno de geodinámicaexterna:Sismo Así también se ha realizado el análisis de la información proporcionada de entidades técnicas-científicas y estudiosacercadelazona evaluada grafico N° 4 Flujograma General del Procesos de Análisis de información FUENTE: CENEPRED 3.3. IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL AREA DE INFLUENCIA La identificacióndeláreadeinfluenciadelosfenómenosde sismoy de inundaciónpluvial,dondeseencuentra el centropobladodeCallancas,ubicadoeneldistrito de SanPablo, es un centropobladodondeseencuentran viviendas, infraestructura pública, siendouna de ellas el puesto de salud Callancas, que se emplaza sobre un terreno que forma un polígono, tiene una superficie de 1,066 m2, presentando una altitud de 2914 msnm. Geográficamentese encuentraentrelascoordenadas:  latitudsur 07°06’30.8”S
  44. 44. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 44  longitudoeste 78°45’16”O 3.4. IDENTIFICACION DEL PELIGRO POR SISMO La provinciadeSan pablo,el distritode San Pablo,se encuentraubicadoenlasierra nortedel Perú, situado en la zona 3 dela zonificaciónsísmicaestablecidoenla NormaTécnicaE.030“Diseño Sismoresistente delRNE”, propuestase basaen ladistribuciónespacialdelasismicidadobservadaenlascaracterísticasgeneralesdelos movimientos sísmicos y la atenuación de éstos con la distancia epicentral, así como en la información neotectónica, por encontrase influenciada por el proceso de subducción de la placa de Nazca bajo la placa Sudamericana,siendoelmismoresponsabledelaactualgeodinámicaygeologíaquepresenta eldistritodeSan Pablo, este proceso es la causa de ocurrencia de sismos de diversa magnitud y focos ubicados a variadas profundidades,todosasociadosala friccióndeplacas(oceánicaycontinental),deformacióninternadelaplaca oceánicapordebajodelacordilleraydeformacióncortical anivelessuperficiales. En el contexto sismo tectónico, del centro poblado Callancas se considera la influencia sísmica producido por las fallas por antecedentes sísmicos, representadas por las FallaChaquilbamba, Huancabamba yMarañón, la PlacaTectónicaNazcaNorte,que concentranmayoresposibilidadesdegenerarmovimientossísmicosfuturos, lo querepresentael potencialsísmicoparalaregiónCajamarca. Fuenteshistóricasdemuestran queeldistritode Sanpablode la provinciadeSan Pablo ha sidomedianamente afectado por la presencia constantemente sismos de regular magnitudes, en la región Cajamarca, los mismos que tuvieron repercusión en el distrito, llegando en algunos casos afectaciones estructurales (fisuras) de infraestructura pública centro de salud, instituciones educativas, transportes e instalaciones privada como vivienda 3.5. ANALISIS DE SUSCEPTIBILIDAD DEL TERRITORIO Para laevaluacióndela susceptibilidaddeláreadeinfluenciaporsismo,seconsideranlossiguientesfactores: Cuadro N°16: Parámetros a considerar en la evaluación de la susceptibilidad Factordesencadenante Factores condicionantes Intensidad Distancia a epicentro Unidadesgeológicas - litológicas Aceleración Sísmica Fuente: Equipo técnico 3.5.1. Análisis Del Factor Desencadenante: Intensidad La intensidaddeun sismoen un lugarfijado puedeconsiderarsedependientedeltamañodesismo(la magnitud e intensidad epicentral) y de la distancia al lugar de interés. Está no permite medir el movimientodelsuelo,perosi losefectosqueellosproducenenlasuperficieendondecausandañosal hombrey a lasconstrucciones. Para la obtención de los pesos ponderados del parámetro del factor desencadenante, se utilizó el procesodeanálisisjerárquico.Losresultadosobtenidossonlos siguientes: Ente los añosde 1900a 1960se registró un sismodemagnitudVII
  45. 45. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 45 Cuadro N°17Matrizdecomparación deparesdelparámetro Intensidad (IMM) INTENSIDAD SISIMICA INTENSIDAD >XI INTENSIDAD IX - X INTENSIDAD VI - VIII INTENSIDAD III - IV INTENSIDAD I - II INTENSIDAD >XI 1.00 2.00 3.00 6.00 8.00 INTENSIDAD IX-X 0.50 1.00 2.00 4.00 7.00 INTENSIDAD VI -VIII 0.33 0.50 1.00 3.00 6.00 INTENSIDAD III -IV 0.17 0.25 0.33 1.00 4.00 INTENSIDAD I -II 0.13 0.14 0.17 0.25 1.00 Fuente: elaboracióndel equipo técnico Cuadro N°18Matrizdenormalización del parámetro intensidad INTENSIDAD SISIMICA INTENSIDAD >XI INTENSIDAD IX - X INTENSIDAD VI - VIII INTENSIDAD III - IV INTENSIDAD I - II Vector Priorización INTENSIDAD >XI 0.471 0.514 0.462 0.421 0.308 0.435 INTENSIDAD IX-X 0.235 0.257 0.308 0.281 0.269 0.270 INTENSIDAD VI -VIII 0.157 0.128 0.154 0.211 0.231 0.176 INTENSIDAD III -IV 0.078 0.064 0.051 0.070 0.154 0.084 INTENSIDAD I -II 0.059 0.037 0.026 0.018 0.038 0.035 Fuente: elaboracióndel equipo técnico Cuadro N°19ÍndiceyRelación deConsistencia Índice de Consistencia (IC) 0.043 Relación de Consistencia (RC) <0.10 0.039 FUENTE: Elaboración equipo técnico 3.5.2. FactoresCondicionantes: Para laobtencióndelospesos ponderadosdelosparámetros delos siguientesfactorescondicionantes: Se utilizó elprocesodeanálisisjerárquico.Losresultadosobtenidossonlos siguientes: PonderacióndelosfactoresCondicionantes Cuadro N°20MatrizdeComparación depares delosfactoresdesencadenantes Factores Condicionantes Distancia al epicentro litología Aceleración sísmica Distancia al epicentro 1.00 3.00 5.00 litología 0.33 1.00 2.00 Aceleración sísmica 0.20 0.50 1.00 Fuente: INGEMMET, elaboración del equipotécnico. Cuadro N° 21 Matriz de normalización de los factores desencadenantes Factores Condicionantes Distancia al epicentro litología Aceleración sísmica Vector Priorización Distancia al epicentro 0.652 0.667 0.625 0.648 litología 0.217 0.222 0.250 0.230
  46. 46. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 46 Aceleración sísmica 0.130 0.111 0.125 0.122 Fuente: INGEMMET, elaboración del equipotécnico Cuadro N°22ÍndiceyRelación deConsistencia Índice de Consistencia (IC) 0.002 Relación de Consistencia (RC) < 0.04 0.004 FUENTE: Elaboración equipo técnico a) Parámetro: Distancia al epicentro. Está relacionado a la distancia de donde se produce el sismo, que en este caso se considera por la activacióndefallas geológicas. Los sismosno se presentansolo en las zonas sismogenéticassinoen todas aquellas que están suficientemente cercanas a las mismas, hasta donde pueden llegar ondas de amplitud significativa. Esto agrava la amenaza de una zona a los sismos. En la región la tectónica de placasindicaquelossismosocurrencuandosedauncorrimientoentrelasáreasdecontactodelaPlaca Sudamericana(continental)yla PlacadeNazca(oceánica).Aesto se lellamasubducción. Si tenemos en cuenta el silencio sísmico de Cajamarca, entendido que, si en esta área se han dado grandesterremotosenelpasado,estosvolverán a ocurrirenelfuturo;se evidencia queelcentropoblado poseeuna amenazasísmicaalta. El centropobladoseencuentraaunadistanciade15 Km de la fallamáscercana. El análisis para la valoración está tomado según a la distancia con respecto centro poblado o en otras palabrassu cercaníaalas ciudadesmáspobladasdelaregión,es así que se consideróunvalor de 5 a las fallasubicadasaunadistanciaentre0-5km y 50 km a másel valor de1. Cuadro N°23MatrizdeComparación depares deladistanciaal epicentro Distancia al epicentro Distancia de 0 a 5 km Distancia de 5 a 20 Km Distancia de 20 a 50 Km Distancia de 50 a 100 km Distancia a más de 100 km Distancia de 0 a 5 km 1.00 3.00 4.00 6.00 9.00 Distancia de 5 a 20 Km 0.33 1.00 2.00 3.00 7.00 Distancia de 20 a 50 Km 0.25 0.50 1.00 3.00 6.00 Distancia de 50 a 100 km 0.17 0.33 0.33 1.00 3.00 Distancia a más de 100 km 0.11 0.14 0.17 0.33 1.00 Fuente: INGEMMET, SIGRID, elaboracióndel equipo técnico Cuadro N° 24 Matriz de normalización del parámetro de la distancia al epicentro Distancia al epicentro Distancia de 0 a 5 km Distancia de 5 a 20 Km Distancia de 20 a 50 Km Distancia de 50 a 100 km Distancia a más de 100 km Vector Priorización Distancia de 0 a 5 km 0.537 0.603 0.533 0.450 0.346 0.494 Distancia de 5 a 20 Km 0.179 0.201 0.267 0.225 0.269 0.228 Distancia de 20 a 50 Km 0.134 0.100 0.133 0.225 0.231 0.165 Distancia de 50 a 100 km 0.090 0.067 0.044 0.075 0.115 0.078
  47. 47. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 47 Distancia a más de 100 km 0.060 0.029 0.022 0.025 0.038 0.035 Fuente: INGEMMET, SIGRID, elaboracióndel equipo técnico Cuadro N°25ÍndiceyRelación deConsistencia Índice de Consistencia (IC) 0.041 Relación de Consistencia (RC) <0.10 0.036 FUENTE: Elaboración equipo técnico b) Parámetro: Unidades geológicas - Litología El análisisdelas relacioneseinteraccionesentregeoformasysuelos(Unidadesgeológicas – litología)y la aplicaciónprácticadeestasrelacionesencartografíadesuelosy en estudiosde riesgos naturales, lo que se determina que, dependiendo de la consistenciade las unidades geológicas,seproducedeterminalaaceleraciónsísmicaenunáreadeterminada. Para la presente área de estudio, se ha tomado las unidades litológicas que presenta su geología,así comosusunidadescolindantes,siendoloscriteriosdelavariable: - FamiliaChulecconvalor(5)muy altoante sismos. - GrupoCalipuyconvalor (4) alto antesismos. - FamiliaQuilquiñam (3)medioantesismos. - Familia Cajamarca convalor(3)medioantesismos. - FamiliaPariatamboconvalor (3) medioantesismos. Cuadro N°26Matrizdecomparación depares delparámetro litología Unidades litológicas Unidades Geológicas de valor Muy alto ante Sismos Unidades Geológicas de Valor Alto ante Sismos Unidades Geológicas de Valor Medio ante Sismos Unidades geológicas de Valor Bajo ante Sismos Unidades Geológicas de valor Muy bajo ante Sismos Unidades Geológicas de valor Muy alto ante Sismos 1.00 2.00 5.00 6.00 8.00 Unidades Geológicas de Valor Alto ante Sismos 0.50 1.00 4.00 3.00 7.00 Unidades Geológicas de Valor Medio ante Sismos 0.20 0.25 1.00 3.00 5.00 Unidades geológicas de Valor Bajo ante Sismos 0.17 0.33 0.33 1.00 2.00 Unidades Geológicas de valor Muy bajo ante Sismos 0.13 0.14 0.20 0.50 1.00 Fuente: INGEMMET: Elaboración Propia Cuadro N°27Matrizdenormalización depares delparámetro litología Unidades litológicas Unidades Geológicas de valor Muy alto ante Sismos Unidades Geológicas de Valor Alto ante Sismos Unidades Geológicas de Valor Medio ante Sismos Unidades geológicas de Valor Bajo ante Sismos Unidades Geológicas de valor Muy bajo ante Sismos Vector Priorización Unidades Geológicas de 0.502 0.537 0.475 0.444 0.348 0.461
  48. 48. PUESTO DE SALUD CALLANCAS (I-2) CONSORCIO G&S CALLANCAS –SAN PABLO –CAJAMARCA CALLELOS ÁLAMOS MZ. H LOTE 11 –SAN MIGUEL -LIMA 4523960 CEL. 964791615 mgladysrp@hotmail.com INFORME DE EVALUACION DE RIESGOS PROYECTO: "REHABILITACIÓN YREPOSICIÓN DELOS SERVICIOS DESALUD DEL PUESTO DESALUD CALLANCAS (I-2), DISTRITO DESAN PABLO, PROVINCIADEL SAN PABLO, REGIÓN CAJAMARCA" 48 valor Muy alto ante Sismos Unidades Geológicas de Valor Alto ante Sismos 0.251 0.268 0.380 0.222 0.304 0.285 Unidades Geológicas de Valor Medio ante Sismos 0.100 0.067 0.095 0.222 0.217 0.140 Unidades geológicas de Valor Bajo ante Sismos 0.084 0.089 0.032 0.074 0.087 0.073 Unidades Geológicas de valor Muy bajo ante Sismos 0.063 0.038 0.019 0.037 0.043 0.040 Fuente: INGEMMET: Elaboración Propia Cuadro N° 28 Índice y Relación de Consistencia Índice de Consistencia (IC) 0.062 Relación de Consistencia (RC) <0.10 0.056 FUENTE: Elaboración equipo técnico c) Parámetro: Aceleración sísmica La aceleración sísmica es una medida utilizada en terremotos que consiste en una medicióndirectadelasaceleracionesquesufrelasuperficiedelsuelo. Es la medida de un terremoto más utilizada en ingeniería, y es el valor utilizado para establecernormativassísmicasy zonas de riesgosísmico.Duranteun terremoto, el daño en los edificios y las infraestructuras está íntimamente relacionado con la velocidad y la aceleración símica, y no con la magnitud del temblor. En terremotos moderados, la aceleraciónesun indicadorprecisodeldaño,mientrasque en terremotosmuyseveros la velocidadsísmicaadquiereunamayorimportancia. Cuadro N°29Matrizdenormalización del parámetro deaceleración sísmica Aceleración sísmica Aceleración Sísmica de 0.65 - 1.24 Aceleración Sísmica de 0.34 - 0.65 Aceleración Sísmica de 0.18 -0.34 Aceleración Sísmica de 0.092 - 0.18 Aceleración Sísmica de 0.039 - 0.092 Aceleración Sísmica de 0.65 - 1.24 1.00 3.00 4.00 7.00 9.00 Aceleración Sísmica de 0.34 - 0.65 0.33 1.00 3.00 5.00 7.00 Aceleración Sísmica de 0.18 -0.34 0.25 0.33 1.00 4.00 6.00 Aceleración Sísmica de 0.092 - 0.18 0.14 0.20 0.25 1.00 3.00 Aceleración Sísmica de 0.039 - 0.092 0.11 0.14 0.17 0.33 1.00 Fuente: INGEMMET Elaboración Propia

×