Lista (CA) Cinemática avançada

1 FÍSICA – CURSINHO PRÉ-VESTIBULAR DA FIEB – LISTA CINEMÁTICA (CA) Cinemática Avançada Prof. Gilberto Rocha rochagilberto5...
2 Questão 04 - (UFMS/2010) Uma bola de bilhar de massa m é lançada horizontalmente com velocidade Vo da borda de uma mesa ...
3 Questão 08 - (UEMA/2012) Um ciclista saiu de uma cidade “A” às 06h20min e chegou a uma cidade “B” às 10h50min. Ao verifi...
4 Questão 13 - (FEPECS DF/2011) Uma abelha comum voa a uma velocidade de aproximadamente v1=25,0 Km/h quando parte para co...
5 Questão 17 - (UFG GO/2011) O sismograma apresentado na figura a seguir representa os dados obtidos durante um terremoto ...
6 01. Entre os instantes 2,0 s e 3,0 s o móvel possui um movimento retardado, e entre os instantes 5,0 s e 6,0 s possui mo...
7 TEXTO: 1 Em uma região plana, delimitou-se o triângulo ABC, cujos lados AB e BC medem, respectivamente, 300,00m e 500,00...
