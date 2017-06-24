Sesion Religion

CREACIÓN Y EVOLUCIÓN Alguna vez te haz preguntado de donde comenzó este mundo de locos, pues sígueme y veremos de donde pr...
CREACIÓN Y EVOLUCIÓN PREPARANDO LA CASA AFIRMACIONES DE LA CIENCIA LA BIBLIA RELATOS SOBRE LA CREACIÓN REFLEXIONANDO
PREPARANDO LA CASA  ¿TIENES HERMANOS? ¿RECUERDAS QUE OCURRIO ANTES QUE ELLOS NACIERAN? ¿QUÉ CAMBIO EN TU CASA?  Te haz p...
Si nos hizo todo esto…
I. AFIRMACIONES DE LA CIENCIA: 1) Sobre el origen del universo  Existen diversas teorías sobre el origen del universo, si...
I. AFIRMACIONES DE LA CIENCIA: 1) Sobre el origen del universo  La ciencia afirma que el universo empezó a partir de "alg...
2) Sobre el origen de la vida vemos que:  La evolución de la materia simple hacia la más compleja es un hecho, pero no ex...
II LA BIBLIA 1 Observaciones esenciales ante todo texto bíblico a) La Biblia es palabra humana  La Biblia ha sido escrita...
II LA BIBLIA 1 Observaciones esenciales ante todo texto bíblico b) La Biblia es Palabra de Dios  Dios ha inspirado a los ...
Por tanto  Los relatos sobre la creación carecen de los conocimientos científicos como los nuestros. Los datos proporcion...
Por tanto  La finalidad esencial, no es dar un mensaje científico o una teoría científica sobe el origen del universo, de...
2. Los relatos sobre la creación  En el Génesis existen dos relatos: Gn. 1; 2,1-4.a y 2,4b-25 EL PRIMERO empieza con la c...
Aquí se detalla la creación día por día lo que resalta es que todo lo que crea Dios es Bueno, pero el ser humano es muy bu...
Y creó Dios al ser humano enY creó Dios al ser humano en Adán y EvaAdán y Eva Este relato nos habla de la igualdadEste rel...
3. El mensaje religioso de los relatos  Dios es el origen de toda lo creado.  Dios ha dada al universo la potencialidad ...
Por tanto:  El universo, la vida y el hombre tienen como origen el amor de Dios, que es un Dios de Vida.  No hay oposici...
 ¿Para qué creo Dios al Mundo?  ¿Por qué el hombre fue creado al final?  Hoy ¿Qué hacemos por la creación regalo de Dio...
¿Cuál es el mensaje del texto Bíblico Gn. 1, 26 – 27? a) Que somos perfectos como Dios b) Que somos hijos de Dios, no solo...
¿Cuál es el mensaje que nos quiere dar la Biblia sobre la creación? a) Que Dios creo al mundo en 6 Días b) Que Dios creo a...
¿Existe oposición entre la creación y la evolución? a) Si. Por que la Biblia no habla de evolución b) No, por que la Bibli...
Salmo 19, 2-3: Los cielos cuentan la gloria del Señor, proclama el firmamento la obra de sus manos. Un día al siguiente le...
Esa no es la respuesta, inténtalo de nuevo Haz clic en el personaje
No, no es inténtalo otra vez Haz clic en el personaje
Error, inténtalo de nuevo Haz clic en el personaje
¡Muy bien! Siguiente pregunta por favor: Haz clic en el personaje
¡OKEY1 QUE VENGA OTRA Haz clic en el personaje
YEEPA ¡Que Bien! Pero ahora algo importante
BUENO, ESO ES TODO POR HOY GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN CARDENAS MEDINA, MARIO HUAMAN PAREDES, GILBERTO ROBIN QUISPE MAMANI, JO...
Sesion Religion

  1. 1. CREACIÓN Y EVOLUCIÓN Alguna vez te haz preguntado de donde comenzó este mundo de locos, pues sígueme y veremos de donde prepárate y presta atención, presiona con el Mouse al lado mío
  2. 2. CREACIÓN Y EVOLUCIÓN PREPARANDO LA CASA AFIRMACIONES DE LA CIENCIA LA BIBLIA RELATOS SOBRE LA CREACIÓN REFLEXIONANDO
  3. 3. PREPARANDO LA CASA  ¿TIENES HERMANOS? ¿RECUERDAS QUE OCURRIO ANTES QUE ELLOS NACIERAN? ¿QUÉ CAMBIO EN TU CASA?  Te haz puesto a pensar que ocurre cuando dos personas van a ser padres ¿Cómo se preparan?  Ahora veamos, si Dios es nuestro Padre, ¿QUÉ HIZO ANTES QUE NOSOTROS LLEGUEMOS A ESTE MUNDO?
  4. 4. Si nos hizo todo esto…
  5. 5. I. AFIRMACIONES DE LA CIENCIA: 1) Sobre el origen del universo  Existen diversas teorías sobre el origen del universo, siendo la más aceptable desde nuestra fe la del "big bang" (gran explosión).  Ninguna de las teorías explica en si el origen mismo del universo. Todas parten de algo existente.
  6. 6. I. AFIRMACIONES DE LA CIENCIA: 1) Sobre el origen del universo  La ciencia afirma que el universo empezó a partir de "algo“ ya existente.  La materia original requiere un autor, porque ella no se explica a sí misma. Además, un ser inferior (materia) no puede producir un ser superior a ella misma (hombre).  Preguntas como: ¿Porqué existe el universo?, ¿Cuál es su destino?... la ciencia no puede responder.
  7. 7. 2) Sobre el origen de la vida vemos que:  La evolución de la materia simple hacia la más compleja es un hecho, pero no existe una explicación sobre quién dio la capacidad evolutiva.  Las teorías diversas no explican quién dio la capacidad o el poder para que el universo evolucionara.  ¿Existen contradicciones entre la ciencia y la religión o entre la fe y la razón?
  8. 8. II LA BIBLIA 1 Observaciones esenciales ante todo texto bíblico a) La Biblia es palabra humana  La Biblia ha sido escrita por seres humanos con modos de hablar, pensar, costumbres, conocimientos y realidades distintos a los nuestros.  La Biblia no es un libro que comunica conocimientos científicos, históricos, políticos, sociales, económicos si no que son, como apoyos para transmitir un mensaje religioso y moral.
  9. 9. II LA BIBLIA 1 Observaciones esenciales ante todo texto bíblico b) La Biblia es Palabra de Dios  Dios ha inspirado a los autores humanos. Por eso, todo texto bíblico tiene un mensaje religioso y moral comunicado a través del lenguaje humano condicionado por el contexto en el que vivieron los escritores.
  10. 10. Por tanto  Los relatos sobre la creación carecen de los conocimientos científicos como los nuestros. Los datos proporcionados obedecen a una concepción pre- científica sobre el origen del universo. Estos datos han sido superados por los avances científicos de nuestra época.
  11. 11. Por tanto  La finalidad esencial, no es dar un mensaje científico o una teoría científica sobe el origen del universo, de la vida y del hombre, sino que utiliza los datos como medios para comunicar un mensaje religioso y moral válido para todos los hombres de todos los tiempos.
  12. 12. 2. Los relatos sobre la creación  En el Génesis existen dos relatos: Gn. 1; 2,1-4.a y 2,4b-25 EL PRIMERO empieza con la creación del mundo y termina con la creación del hombre. Comprende todo el capítulo 1 más el capítulo 2 hasta el versículo 4a. EL SEGUNDO, empieza a partir del capítulo 2, versículo 4b hasta el versículo 25. Se centra en la creación del hombre y de la mujer. IR A DIAPOSITIVA IR A DIAPOSITIVA
  13. 13. Aquí se detalla la creación día por día lo que resalta es que todo lo que crea Dios es Bueno, pero el ser humano es muy bueno
  14. 14. Y creó Dios al ser humano enY creó Dios al ser humano en Adán y EvaAdán y Eva Este relato nos habla de la igualdadEste relato nos habla de la igualdad del hombre y de la mujer y ladel hombre y de la mujer y la condición de armonía con Dioscondición de armonía con Dios
  15. 15. 3. El mensaje religioso de los relatos  Dios es el origen de toda lo creado.  Dios ha dada al universo la potencialidad de desarrollarse, de evolucionar.  El universo y la materia tienen un origen, no son eternos ni existieron por sí solos: Alguien los ha creado. Este Alguien es Dios. ¿Cuándo? Este dato no es importante para la finalidad del autor.  Todo lo creado es "bueno" por responder a los designios de Dios. Pregunta 1 Pregunta 2
  16. 16. Por tanto:  El universo, la vida y el hombre tienen como origen el amor de Dios, que es un Dios de Vida.  No hay oposición entre la religión y la ciencia, entre la fe y la razón.  La evolución supone un origen dado por Alguien: este Alguien es Dios. La materia evolucionó hasta llegar a su realidad actual.  Por tanto, para un cristiano, no debe haber oposiciones entre creación y evolución, entre razón y fe, entre ciencia y religión. Pregunta 3
  17. 17.  ¿Para qué creo Dios al Mundo?  ¿Por qué el hombre fue creado al final?  Hoy ¿Qué hacemos por la creación regalo de Dios?  En la creación ¿puedes sentir el amor de Dios? ¿Cómo?  ¿Qué te comprometes ha hacer por esta creación en tu localidad?
  18. 18. ¿Cuál es el mensaje del texto Bíblico Gn. 1, 26 – 27? a) Que somos perfectos como Dios b) Que somos hijos de Dios, no solo creaturas c) Que somos seres superiores a los demás seres creados e) Que somos seres muy especiales a la vista de Dios
  19. 19. ¿Cuál es el mensaje que nos quiere dar la Biblia sobre la creación? a) Que Dios creo al mundo en 6 Días b) Que Dios creo al mundo en 7 Días c) Que Dios Creo todo lo que existe d) Que hay dudas sobre como fue la creación
  20. 20. ¿Existe oposición entre la creación y la evolución? a) Si. Por que la Biblia no habla de evolución b) No, por que la Biblia no es un libro de ciencias. c) Si, por que los científicos solo hablan de evolución d) Si, por que no existe oposición entre la fe cristiana y la ciencia.
  21. 21. Salmo 19, 2-3: Los cielos cuentan la gloria del Señor, proclama el firmamento la obra de sus manos. Un día al siguiente le pasa el mensaje y una noche a la otra se lo hace saber. No hay discursos ni palabras ni voces que se escuchen, mas por todo el orbe se capta su ritmo, y el mensaje llega hasta el fin del mundo.
  22. 22. Esa no es la respuesta, inténtalo de nuevo Haz clic en el personaje
  23. 23. No, no es inténtalo otra vez Haz clic en el personaje
  24. 24. Error, inténtalo de nuevo Haz clic en el personaje
  25. 25. ¡Muy bien! Siguiente pregunta por favor: Haz clic en el personaje
  26. 26. ¡OKEY1 QUE VENGA OTRA Haz clic en el personaje
  27. 27. YEEPA ¡Que Bien! Pero ahora algo importante
  28. 28. BUENO, ESO ES TODO POR HOY GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN CARDENAS MEDINA, MARIO HUAMAN PAREDES, GILBERTO ROBIN QUISPE MAMANI, JOSE LUIS ZEVALLOS SANTANDER, LUCIO MAMANI RAMIREZ, GLADIZ MERCEDES HUAYNA AGUILAR, DINA ADELA SILVA MAYORIA, HUGO EVER PAREDES SUMIRE, PERCY

