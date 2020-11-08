Infarto agudo al miocardio (IAM) IIER

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INFARTO AGUDO AL MIOCARDIO
INFARTO AGUDO AL MIOCARDIO QUÉ ES? • El infarto de miocardio es una patología que se caracteriza por la muerte de una porc...
COMO OCURRE • Los infartos suelen suceder cuando un coágulo de sangre obstruye la irrigación sanguínea hacia el corazón. S...
FACTORES DE RIESGO • La edad. • El tabaco. • Presión arterial alta. • Niveles altos de colesterol o triglicéridos en la sa...
CUADRO CLÍNICO Los signos y síntomas de un ataque cardíaco incluyen: • Dolor torácico o de los miembros superiores, que pu...
DIAGNOSTICO • Electrocardiograma: se mantiene monitorizado en todo momento al paciente. • Análisis de sangre: detectar el ...
CLASIFICACIÓN • Tipo 1: IAM espontáneo relacionado a isquemia debida a un evento coronario primario (erosión de la placa y...
TRATAMIENTO • En el instante en que el paciente tenga la sospecha de que presenta algunos de los síntomas ya descritos deb...
OTROS TRATAMIENTOS • En el hospital, los pacientes pueden recibir distintos tipos de tratamientos: • Oxígeno • Analgésicos...
OTROS TRATAMIENTOS • Bypass coronario. La intervención consiste en seleccionar una sección de una vena o arteria de otra p...
TX CON MEDICAMENTOS GPC SCA
COMPLICACIONES • Ritmos cardíacos anormales (arritmias). Se pueden desarrollar “cortocircuitos” que generan ritmos cardíac...
CUIDADOS DE ENFERMERÍA • · Coordinación entre todos los niveles de atención sanitaria implicados • · Colaboración en el tr...
CUIDADOS DE ENFERMERÍA • - tener en cuenta los potenciales efectos secundarios: náuseas, vómitos, hipotensión, bradicardia...
PREVENCIÓN • Medicamentos: Seguir tomando lo que receta el médico, y preguntarle con qué frecuencia debes hacerte controle...
BIBLIOGRAFIA • https://cuidateplus.marca.com/enfermedades/enfermedades-vasculares-y-del- corazon/infarto-miocardio.html :d...
definición, factores de riesgo, como ocurre, tratamiento (medicamentosos y quirúrgico), complicaciones, epidemiologia, etc

  1. 1. INFARTO AGUDO AL MIOCARDIO
  2. 2. INFARTO AGUDO AL MIOCARDIO QUÉ ES? • El infarto de miocardio es una patología que se caracteriza por la muerte de una porción del músculo cardíaco que se produce cuando se obstruye completamente una arteria coronaria.
  3. 3. COMO OCURRE • Los infartos suelen suceder cuando un coágulo de sangre obstruye la irrigación sanguínea hacia el corazón. Sin sangre, los tejidos no reciben oxígeno y mueren.
  4. 4. FACTORES DE RIESGO • La edad. • El tabaco. • Presión arterial alta. • Niveles altos de colesterol o triglicéridos en la sangre • Obesidad • Diabetes • Antecedentes familiares de ataques cardíaco. • No hacer actividad física • Estrés, Consumo de drogas ilegales, Antecedentes de preeclampsia, Una enfermedad autoinmune.
  5. 5. CUADRO CLÍNICO Los signos y síntomas de un ataque cardíaco incluyen: • Dolor torácico o de los miembros superiores, que puede propagarse hacia el cuello, la mandíbula o la espalda • Emesis, indigestión, ardor de estómago o dolor abdominal • Disnea • Piel palida, fría y sudorosa • Fatiga • Aturdimiento o mareos repentinos • En algunos individuos, el infarto se manifiesta con síncope. • Cianosis periférica • El pulso puede ser filiforme y la tensión arterial es variable
  6. 6. DIAGNOSTICO • Electrocardiograma: se mantiene monitorizado en todo momento al paciente. • Análisis de sangre: detectar el aumento de la actividad sérica de determinadas enzimas a causa de la necrosis que se produce durante el infarto. • Prueba de esfuerzo: Se puede hacer sobre una bicicleta estática o una cinta rodante. El especialista colocará electrodos para registrar de forma continua el electrocardiograma • Estudio de isopos. • Cateterismo cardiaco y coronariografía.
  7. 7. CLASIFICACIÓN • Tipo 1: IAM espontáneo relacionado a isquemia debida a un evento coronario primario (erosión de la placa y/o ruptura, fisura o disección). • Tipo 2: IAM secundario a isquemia debida al aumento de la demanda de O2 o disminución de su aporte por: espasmo coronario, embolia coronaria, anemia, arritmias, hipertensión e hipotensión. • Tipo 3: Muerte súbita inesperada, incluida parada cardiaca, frecuentemente con síntomas sugestivos de isquemia miocárdica, bloqueo de rama izquierda (BRI) nuevo, o evidencia de trombo fresco en una arteria coronaria, pero que la muerte haya ocurrido antes de la toma de muestras de sangre. • Tipo 4a: IAM asociado con intervencionismo coronario percutáneo. • Tipo 4b: IAM asociado con trombosis de endoprótesis vascular demostrado por angiografía o autopsia. • Tipo 5: IAM asociado a cirugía de derivación aortocoronaria.
  8. 8. TRATAMIENTO • En el instante en que el paciente tenga la sospecha de que presenta algunos de los síntomas ya descritos debe avisar inmediatamente a los servicios de emergencias y posteriormente pueden tomar una aspirina (antiplaquetario) • el electrocardiograma marcará el tipo de tratamiento. Así, si se produce un infarto con elevación del ST, los médicos activarán todos los mecanismos para intentar abrir esa arteria lo antes posible.
  9. 9. OTROS TRATAMIENTOS • En el hospital, los pacientes pueden recibir distintos tipos de tratamientos: • Oxígeno • Analgésicos • Betabloqueantes: Impiden el efecto estimulante de la adrenalina en el corazón. • Trombolítico: Disuelven los coágulos que impiden que fluya la sangre. • Antiagregantes plaquetarios • Calcio antagonistas. Impiden la entrada de calcio en las células del miocardio. • Nitratos. Disminuyen el trabajo del corazón. • Digitálicos. Estimulan al corazón para que bombee la sangre.
  10. 10. OTROS TRATAMIENTOS • Bypass coronario. La intervención consiste en seleccionar una sección de una vena o arteria de otra parte del cuerpo para unirla a la arteria coronaria por encima y por debajo del área bloqueada. Así se genera una nueva ruta o puente por la que puede fluir la sangre al músculo cardiaco. • Intervención coronaria percutánea. El objetivo es abrir la luz de la arteria bloqueada
  11. 11. TX CON MEDICAMENTOS GPC SCA
  12. 12. COMPLICACIONES • Ritmos cardíacos anormales (arritmias). Se pueden desarrollar “cortocircuitos” que generan ritmos cardíacos anormales que pueden ser graves y hasta mortales. • Insuficiencia cardíaca. El ataque puede dañar tanto al tejido cardíaco que la parte restante del músculo cardíaco es incapaz de bombear la cantidad suficiente de sangre desde el corazón. • Paro cardíaco repentino. Sin advertencia, el corazón se detiene a causa de una interrupción eléctrica que ocasiona una arritmia.
  13. 13. CUIDADOS DE ENFERMERÍA • · Coordinación entre todos los niveles de atención sanitaria implicados • · Colaboración en el tratamiento precoz del riesgo del IAMCEST (reperfusión), . • · Reperfusión mecánica: • - ICP: diferenciar entre ICP primaria, ICP facilitada e ICP de rescate • · Reperfusión farmacológica: • - Preparación de los agentes fibrinolíticos . • · Tratamiento coadyuvante en la fase aguda: • - Alivio de dolor y de la ansiedad: • - Morfina: • - preparación: 4-8 mg y dosis adicionales de 2 mg a intervalos • de 5-15 min hasta que cese el dolor.
  14. 14. CUIDADOS DE ENFERMERÍA • - tener en cuenta los potenciales efectos secundarios: náuseas, vómitos, hipotensión, bradicardia, depresión respiratoria… • - Evitar la vía intramuscular. • - Benzodiacepinas por vía oral. • - Oxigenoterapia • - Bloqueadores beta por vía oral • - Dieta absoluta las primeras 6 h.
  15. 15. PREVENCIÓN • Medicamentos: Seguir tomando lo que receta el médico, y preguntarle con qué frecuencia debes hacerte controles. • Factores del estilo de vida: un peso saludable con una alimentación sana, no fumar, ejercicio con regularidad, controla el estrés , evitar trastornos que provoquen la presión arterial alta, el colesterol alto y la diabetes.
