ebook❤(download)⚡ Chronic Pain Finding Hope in the Midst of Suffering

Visit Link download : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/woow/0834132257 For anyone dealing with ongoing pain, they know that not all pain relief comes from a bottle of pills. Living with a chronic condition can be relentless and not everyone reaches a point of complete healing.As a sufferer of chronic pain himself, author Rob Prince explores the spiritual aspects of pain, addressing the difficult questions and realities of a chronic condition. The reader will learn about: What the Scriptures have to say about healingHandling the disappointment of unanswered prayersFighting your pain with proper diet, exercise, and stress managementIn the pages of Chronic Pain, discover how to see God at work along the journey and learn ways to live fully in spite of pain.