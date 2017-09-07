Cours préparatoire, communication publicitaire HELHa — Teamm ☺

BACHELIER EN PUBLICITÉ / UE 30 GUILLAUME GIANSANTE — COMMUNICATION PUBLICITAIRE 3
2Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Guillaume Giansante instagram.com/giansanteg linkedin.com/in/gi...
3Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire TABLE DES MATIÈRES LA PUB C’EST QUOI ?............................
4Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire LA PUB C’EST QUOI ? ?
5Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Définition La publicité désigne l'ensemble des actions mises en...
6Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire LU - Mucha (1897) Dubonnet - Cassandre (1932) Varié - Saul Bass...
7Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Budweiser (1999) McDonald’s (2010) Coca-Cola (2010)
8Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Coca-Cola (2010) Samsung (2014) British Airways (2013) Djantoli...
9Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire IKEA (2017) Volvo (2017) Viceland (2017)Evian (2017)
10Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
11Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : https://www.dezeen.com/2017/06/01/algorithm-seven-mil...
12Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Être curieux Être critique Être ouvert 1 2 3 Conclusion
13Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire MARKETING, BRANDING, POSITIONNEMENT…
14Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
15Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
16Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
17Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
18Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
19Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
20Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source :The Agility Paradox https://landor-prod.imgix.net/app/...
21Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
22Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Notre mission La feuille de route de Coca-Cola commence par la...
23Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
24Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
25Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
26Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Notre mission Stimuler l’attention et le soutien financier du ...
27Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Cohérence https://medium.com/@teamm_be/coherence-stra...
28Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
29Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
30Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
31Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Concurrence directe & indirecte https://www.definitio...
32Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
33Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Parce que nous voulons donner le meilleur de nous-mêmes à une ...
34Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
35Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Degroof Petercam https://basedesign.com/case-study/tw...
36Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Chez CBC Banque, nous considérons nos clients comme des parten...
37Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
38Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
39Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
40Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
41Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire DIGITAL
42Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire OBJETS
43Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
44Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
45Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
46Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
47Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
48Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
49Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
50Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire “AR Startup Magic Leap Raises $793.5M Series C At $4.5B Valuat...
51Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
52Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
53Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
54Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
55Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
56Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
57Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
58Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
59Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
60Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
61Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
62Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Réflexion sur la VR http://sites.arte.tv/futuremag/fr/realite-...
63Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
64Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
65Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
66Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
67Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
68Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
69Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire TECHNOLOGIE WEB
70Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source :WEBGL https://www.awwwards.com/websites/webgl/ https:/...
71Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source :Angular.js https://www.awwwards.com/websites/angularjs...
72Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Multi Screen Experience https://www.awwwards.com/6-ex...
73Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source :VR https://www.awwwards.com/inspiration/search?text=vr...
74Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX
75Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
76Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire OUTILS DIGITAUX
77Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
78Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
79Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
80Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source :Website Gallery https://onextrapixel.com/45-amazing-cs...
81Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
82Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Design Inspiration https://www.behance.net/ https://w...
83Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
84Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire MARKETING DIGITAL
85Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Big data http://www.e-marketing.fr/Definitions-Glossa...
86Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Neuromarketing https://www.franceinter.fr/emissions/g...
87Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Impression 3D http://adage.com/article/news/3d-printi...
88Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Service Design https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Design_d...
89Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source :AI https://siecledigital.fr/category/intelligence-arti...
90Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Placement produit https://www.nextinpact.com/news/994...
91Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Marketing sensoriel https://www.nextinpact.com/news/9...
92Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire INSPIRATION DIGITALE
93Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
94Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire CRITIQUE
95Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Plagiat https://misssocialnetwork.wordpress.com/2012/...
96Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
97Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire D’autres mauvais exemples Happy - Pharrell William : http://bi...
98Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Impression 3D http://www.zmescience.com/science/nestl...
99Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire INSPIRATIONS
100Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Regarder « Le défi de la complexité » : Qu’est-ce que la « pe...
101Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Lire « Graphisme en France 2017 » : Latest edition of Graphis...
102Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Lire « La recette de Coca-Cola pour communiquer » : Comme cha...
103Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Regarder le reportage « Une vérité qui dérange » : L’humanité...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cours préparatoire, communication publicitaire HELHa — Teamm ☺

16 views

Published on

Cours préparatoire HELHa

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cours préparatoire, communication publicitaire HELHa — Teamm ☺

  1. 1. BACHELIER EN PUBLICITÉ / UE 30 GUILLAUME GIANSANTE — COMMUNICATION PUBLICITAIRE 3
  2. 2. 2Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Guillaume Giansante instagram.com/giansanteg linkedin.com/in/giansanteg twitter.com/_giansanteg facebook.com/GiansanteG Teamm teamm.be instagram.com/teamm_be/ facebook.com/teamm.be medium.com/@teamm_be behance.net/teamm_be
  3. 3. 3Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire TABLE DES MATIÈRES LA PUB C’EST QUOI ?.......................................................................................................................................................................................4 MARKETING, BRANDING, POSITIONNEMENT…...........................................................................................................................................13 DIGITAL..........................................................................................................................................................................................................41 Objets.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................42 Technologie web...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................69 Outils digitaux...............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................74 Marketing Digital..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................82 Inspiration Digitale........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................89 CRITIQUE........................................................................................................................................................................................................91 INSPIRATIONS................................................................................................................................................................................................96
  4. 4. 4Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire LA PUB C’EST QUOI ? ?
  5. 5. 5Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Définition La publicité désigne l'ensemble des actions mises en oeuvre par une entreprise commerciale ou industrielle pour faire connaître ses produits ou services et en promouvoir la vente. Son but premier est d'attirer l'atten- tion, puis d'influencer le choix des consommateurs. Source : http://www.toupie.org/Dictionnaire/Publicite.htm
  6. 6. 6Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire LU - Mucha (1897) Dubonnet - Cassandre (1932) Varié - Saul Bass (1932) Source : http://www.designishistory.com/ http://www.cnap.graphismeenfrance.fr/sites/default/files/graphismeenfrance2017-eng.pdf
  7. 7. 7Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Budweiser (1999) McDonald’s (2010) Coca-Cola (2010)
  8. 8. 8Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Coca-Cola (2010) Samsung (2014) British Airways (2013) Djantoli (2014) Source : http://www.underconsideration.com/brandnew/archives/new_name_logo_and_identity_for_djantoli_by_landor.php http://www.digitalbuzzblog.com/british-airways-plane-detecting-interactive-billboards/ Happiness (2010)
  9. 9. 9Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire IKEA (2017) Volvo (2017) Viceland (2017)Evian (2017)
  10. 10. 10Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  11. 11. 11Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : https://www.dezeen.com/2017/06/01/algorithm-seven-million-different-jars-nutella-packaging-design/ http://www.thedieline.com/blog/2012/9/4/absolut-unique.html http://www.joelapompe.net/2014/10/29/unique-design-millions-absolut-coke/ Nutella (2017) Absolut Vodka (2012) Coca-Cola (2013) ?
  12. 12. 12Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Être curieux Être critique Être ouvert 1 2 3 Conclusion
  13. 13. 13Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire MARKETING, BRANDING, POSITIONNEMENT…
  14. 14. 14Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
  15. 15. 15Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
  16. 16. 16Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  17. 17. 17Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
  18. 18. 18Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  19. 19. 19Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  20. 20. 20Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source :The Agility Paradox https://landor-prod.imgix.net/app/uploads/2015/10/15193714/Landor_AgilityParadox_White_30Oct2015.pdf
  21. 21. 21Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  22. 22. 22Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Notre mission La feuille de route de Coca-Cola commence par la mission de l’entreprise qui est de longue date. Elle énonce le but commercial de l’entreprise et sert de norme par rapport à laquelle Coca-Cola mesure ses actions et ses décisions. • Rafraîchir les gens • Insuffler de l’optimisme et du bonheur • Créer de la valeur et changer les choses Source : http://fr.coca-cola.ca/notre-entreprise/mission-vision-et-valeurs Source : Mission, vision, valeurs https://www.economie.gouv.qc.ca/objectifs/ameliorer/administration-et-management/page/guides-et-outils-20249/?tx_igaffichagepages_pi1%5Bmode%5D=single&tx_igaffichagepages_pi1%5Bback- Pid%5D=29&tx_igaffichagepages_pi1%5BcurrentCat%5D=&cHash=8ae5984bfc7189741feb3947022b2c75
  23. 23. 23Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  24. 24. 24Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  25. 25. 25Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  26. 26. 26Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Notre mission Stimuler l’attention et le soutien financier du grand public, des entreprises et des autorités en Belgique pour les enfants, leurs droits ainsi que pour les programmes de l’UNICEF. Source : https://www.unicef.be/fr/a-propos-unicef/unicef-en-belgique/mission-et-vision/
  27. 27. 27Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Cohérence https://medium.com/@teamm_be/coherence-strategique-8a8fc25bf8b3
  28. 28. 28Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  29. 29. 29Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  30. 30. 30Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
  31. 31. 31Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Concurrence directe & indirecte https://www.definitions-marketing.com/definition/concurrent-direct/ https://www.definitions-marketing.com/definition/concurrence-indirecte/
  32. 32. 32Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  33. 33. 33Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Parce que nous voulons donner le meilleur de nous-mêmes à une clientèle haut de gamme, vous bénéficiez de toutes les possibilités pour vous épanouir professionnellement, continuer à progresser et donner ainsi la pleine mesure de votre potentiel. ?
  34. 34. 34Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
  35. 35. 35Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Degroof Petercam https://basedesign.com/case-study/two-into-one-valued-by-all/ http://www.underconsideration.com/brandnew/archives/new_name_logo_and_identity_for_degroof_petercam_by_base.php
  36. 36. 36Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Chez CBC Banque, nous considérons nos clients comme des partenaires. Des partenaires que nous devons soutenir pour les aider à avancer. Certaines personnes ont des rêves, se posent des questions et certaines personnes prennent des décisions.
  37. 37. 37Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  38. 38. 38Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  39. 39. 39Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  40. 40. 40Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  41. 41. 41Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire DIGITAL
  42. 42. 42Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire OBJETS
  43. 43. 43Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
  44. 44. 44Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  45. 45. 45Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
  46. 46. 46Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  47. 47. 47Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  48. 48. 48Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  49. 49. 49Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  50. 50. 50Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire “AR Startup Magic Leap Raises $793.5M Series C At $4.5B Valuation Led By Alibaba (…) This latest invest- ment was led by China’s e-commerce powerhouse Ali- baba, with participation also from existing investors Google and Qualcomm Ventures.” Source : https://techcrunch.com/2016/02/02/ar-startup-magic-leap-raises-793-5m-series-c-at-4-5b-valuation-led-by-alibaba/
  51. 51. 51Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  52. 52. 52Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  53. 53. 53Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  54. 54. 54Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  55. 55. 55Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire ?
  56. 56. 56Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  57. 57. 57Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  58. 58. 58Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  59. 59. 59Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  60. 60. 60Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  61. 61. 61Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  62. 62. 62Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Réflexion sur la VR http://sites.arte.tv/futuremag/fr/realite-virtuelle-quand-notre-vie-devient-un-jeu-futuremag http://www.realite-virtuelle.com/hyper-reality-vision-pessimiste-de-la-ra https://presencenumerique.wordpress.com/2016/04/09/casque-de-realite-virtuelle-quelles-limites/ http://www.slate.fr/story/123033/comment-realite-virtuelle-manipuler
  63. 63. 63Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  64. 64. 64Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  65. 65. 65Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  66. 66. 66Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  67. 67. 67Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  68. 68. 68Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  69. 69. 69Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire TECHNOLOGIE WEB
  70. 70. 70Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source :WEBGL https://www.awwwards.com/websites/webgl/ https://tutorialzine.com/2013/09/20-impressive-examples-for-learning-webgl-with-three-js https://experiments.withgoogle.com/chrome
  71. 71. 71Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source :Angular.js https://www.awwwards.com/websites/angularjs/ https://tutorialzine.com/2013/09/20-impressive-examples-for-learning-webgl-with-three-js https://www.quora.com/What-are-the-alternatives-to-AngularJS-2-0-ReactJS-or-PolymerJS
  72. 72. 72Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Multi Screen Experience https://www.awwwards.com/6-examples-of-desktop-sites-synced-with-mobile-devices.html https://medium.com/@saijogeorge/multi-screen-experience-websites-that-sync-with-mobile-b82f0a90d9aa https://envato.com/blog/exploring-interactive-multi-screen-device-experiences/
  73. 73. 73Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source :VR https://www.awwwards.com/inspiration/search?text=vr&type=submission
  74. 74. 74Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX
  75. 75. 75Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  76. 76. 76Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire OUTILS DIGITAUX
  77. 77. 77Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  78. 78. 78Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  79. 79. 79Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  80. 80. 80Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source :Website Gallery https://onextrapixel.com/45-amazing-css-web-design-galleries/ https://siiimple.com/ https://thefwa.com/ https://bestwebsite.gallery/ https://www.behance.net/search?field=102&content=projects&sort=featured_date&time=week http://www.cssdsgn.com/ http://www.csswinner.com/
  81. 81. 81Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  82. 82. 82Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Design Inspiration https://www.behance.net/ https://www.pinterest.com/ https://www.designspiration.net/ https://ello.co/
  83. 83. 83Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  84. 84. 84Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire MARKETING DIGITAL
  85. 85. 85Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Big data http://www.e-marketing.fr/Definitions-Glossaire/Smartdata-254969.htm http://www.liberation.fr/futurs/2017/07/04/gravity-la-guilde-anti-google-et-facebook-des-medias-francais_1581501
  86. 86. 86Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Neuromarketing https://www.franceinter.fr/emissions/grand-bien-vous-fasse/grand-bien-vous-fasse-19-avril-2017
  87. 87. 87Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Impression 3D http://adage.com/article/news/3d-printing-adds-dimension-marketing/243870/
  88. 88. 88Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Service Design https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Design_de_services http://www.designdeservices.org/
  89. 89. 89Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source :AI https://siecledigital.fr/category/intelligence-artificielle/ https://www.inc.com/larry-kim/10-examples-of-how-brands-are-using-chatbots-to-de.html
  90. 90. 90Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Placement produit https://www.nextinpact.com/news/99435-cyprien-norman-squeezie-millionnaires-grace-au-rachat-mixicom-par-webedia.htm
  91. 91. 91Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Marketing sensoriel https://www.nextinpact.com/news/99435-cyprien-norman-squeezie-millionnaires-grace-au-rachat-mixicom-par-webedia.htm
  92. 92. 92Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire INSPIRATION DIGITALE
  93. 93. 93Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  94. 94. 94Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire CRITIQUE
  95. 95. 95Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Plagiat https://misssocialnetwork.wordpress.com/2012/01/07/quand-les-internautes-se-mobilisent-contre-le-plagiat/ http://shoparttheft.tumblr.com/ http://partnouveau.com/
  96. 96. 96Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire
  97. 97. 97Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire D’autres mauvais exemples Happy - Pharrell William : http://bit.ly/happyplagiat One direction : http://bit.ly/onedirectionplagiat Robin Thicke - Blurred Lines : http://youtu.be/ziz9HW2ZmmY David Guetta : http://youtu.be/VN0_qBBhOAQ Daft Punk : http://99scenes.com/est-ce-que-daft-punk-a-copie-get-lucky-a-un-guitariste-asiatique/ Rihanna : http://bit.ly/rihannaplagiat Will I Am & Chriss Brown : http://youtu.be/lcyXbLPj-Bk
  98. 98. 98Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Source : Impression 3D http://www.zmescience.com/science/nestle-company-pollution-children/ https://lareleveetlapeste.fr/pollution-oceans-coca-cola-pollue-lequivalent-dune-benne-a-ordure-minute/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/jun/25/primark-label-swansea-textile-industry-rana-plaza
  99. 99. 99Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire INSPIRATIONS
  100. 100. 100Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Regarder « Le défi de la complexité » : Qu’est-ce que la « pensée complexe » ? Edgar Morin répond simplement : c’est est une tentative pour aider les gens à comprendre ce qu’ils appellent complexe. Elle nous éclaire sur la connaissance qui est un phénomène, dont nous avons besoin pour prendre des décisions, affronter la vie dans tous les domaines. Car le plus grand risque, dans la vie, c’est de se tromper dans ses choix. C’est pourquoi la pensée complexe elle, lutte contre l’erreur et l’illusion. Regarder « Idiocraty » : Joe Bowers, l’Américain moyen par excellence, est choisi par le Pentagone comme cobaye d’un programme d’hibernation, qui va mal tourner. Il se réveille 500 ans plus tard et découvre que le niveau intellectuel de l’espèce humaine a radicalement baissé et qu’il est l’homme le plus brillant sur la planète... Regarder une conférence TED : Les conférences TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) sont une série de conférences organisées au niveau international par la fondation à but non lucratif américaine The Sapling foundation. Elle a pour but de diffuser des « idées qui valent la peine d’être diffusées » (en anglais : « ideas worth spreading »). 1 2 3 Inspiration 1
  101. 101. 101Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Lire « Graphisme en France 2017 » : Latest edition of Graphisme en France focuses on logos and visual identities1 Inspiration 2 Regarder des cases des Lions à Cannes : Le festival international de la créativité est un festival qui a lieu chaque année à Cannes. Il compte parmi les plus prestigieuses manifestations du secteur de la publicité de la communication et des créatifs. Regarder un épisode de « Black Mirror » : Black Mirror est une anthologie télévisée britannique, créée par Charlie Brooker. D’abord diffusée sur Channel 4 de 2011 à 2014, elle a connu un succès international et sa troisième saison est produite par Netflix en 2016. Les épisodes sont liés par le thème commun de la mise en œuvre d’une technologie dystopique, le « Black Mirror » du titre faisant référence aux écrans omniprésents qui nous renvoient notre reflet. Sous un angle noir et souvent satirique, la série envisage un futur proche voire immédiat. Elle interroge les conséquences inattendues que pourraient avoir les nouvelles technologies, et comment ces dernières influent sur la nature humaine de ses utilisateurs et inversement1. La série a reçu un très bon accueil critique. Malgré des épisodes inégaux, elle a été saluée pour l’anticipation et l’innovation dont elle fait preuve. 2 3
  102. 102. 102Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Lire « La recette de Coca-Cola pour communiquer » : Comme chaque mois dans parole d’annonceur, un annonceur est invité à dévoiler les secrets d’une campagne, de sa communication ainsi que sa vision de la marque.identities 1 Inspiration 3 Regarder le film « No » : Lorsque le dictateur chilien Augusto Pinochet, face à la pression internationale consent à un référendum sur sa présidence en 1988, les dirigeants de l’opposition persuadent un jeune et brillant publicitaire, René Saavedra, d’être le fer de lance de leur campagne.Avec peu de moyens et sous la surveillance constante des hommes de Pinochet, Saavedra et son équipe conçoivent un plan audacieux pour remporter le référendum et libérer leur pays de l’oppression. S’inscrire sur Behance : Behance is a network of sites and services specializing in self-promotion, including consulting and online portfolio sites. It is owned by Adobe. 2 3
  103. 103. 103Adobe InDesign - Guillaume Giansante — version provisoire Regarder le reportage « Une vérité qui dérange » : L’humanité est assise sur une bombe à retardement. Les savants du monde entier s’accordent pour dire qu’il nous reste à peine dix ans pour éviter une catastrophe planétaire - un dérèglement majeur du système climatique qui entraînerait des perturbations météorologiques extrêmes, des inondations, de longues périodes de sécheresse, des vagues de chaleur meurtrières. 1 Inspiration 4 Regarder le reportage « Nos enfants nous accuseront » : Chaque année en Europe 100 000 enfants meurent de maladies causées par l’environnement. 70% des cancers sont liés à l’environnement dont 30% à la population et 40% à l’alimentation. Chaque année en France, on constate une augmentation de 1,1% des cancers chez les enfants. En France l’incidence du cancer a augmenté de 93% en 25 ans chez l’homme. Dans un petit village français au pied des Cévennes, le maire à décidé de faire face et de réagir en faisant passer la cantine scolaire en Bio. Ici comme ailleurs la population est confrontée aux angoisses contre la pollution industrielle, aux dangers de la pollution agro chimique. Ici commence un combat contre une logique irréversible, un combat pour que demain nos enfants ne nous accusent pas. Regarder le film « Demain » :Alors que l’humanité est menacée par l’effondrement des écosystèmes, Cyril, Mélanie, Alexandre, Laurent, Raphäel et Antoine, tous trentenaires, partent explorer le monde en quête de solutions capables de sauver leurs enfants et, à travers eux, la nouvelle génération.A partir des expériences les plus abouties dans tous les domaines (agriculture, énergie, habitat, économie, éducation, démocratie...), ils vont tenter de reconstituer le puzzle qui permettra de construire une autre histoire de l’avenir. 2 3

×