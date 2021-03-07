https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=161865778X Achieve ACT excellence with the ACT 2015 Prep Package from Kaplan Test Prep. Kaplan provides students with proven test-taking strategies⭐ 6 realistic full-length practice tests⭐ detailed answer explanations⭐ and video tutorials so you score higher on test day—guaranteed. This brand new edition features a customized study schedule based on the results of your individual diagnostic test results⭐ so the plan is geared specifically for you.In 2013⭐ more than 1.8 million high school students took the ACT. Despite the popularity of the ACT⭐ only one in four students met or surpassed college readiness benchmarks in all four ACT subjects (Math⭐ Reading⭐ English⭐ and Science). With college becoming more competitive⭐ it is more important than ever for students to get the ACT prep they need to score higher.Kaplan ACT 2015 6 Practice Tests with 12 Expert Video Tutorials includes:-- An online diagnostic exam⭐ and 5 additional Full-Length Practice Tests with detailed answer explanations-- Tips and techniques from perfect scoring students and high-achieving Kaplan instructors-- Math workouts for improved understanding-- Reading and Writing review including grammar guidance-- Science workouts to build analysis skills-- A DVD with 12 video tutorials from highly experienced Kaplan instructorsThis Kaplan ACT prep package is perfect for busy students wanting to score higher. Students can using the Kaplan methods and strategies in the book⭐ in the online companion⭐ and in the video tutorials to make test day a success.Invest in ACT prep excellence with Kaplan ACT 2015 6 Practice Tests with 12 Expert Video Tutorials. Kaplan has helped more than 3 million students successfully prepare for their future⭐ and we promise ACT prep you can trust. Kaplan ACT 2015 6 Practice Tests with 12 Expert Video Tutorials is the tool to make your testing goals a reality -- ✔guaranteed❤!