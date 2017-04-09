FIGURAS LITERARIAS
OBJETIVOS Reconocer en qué momento lo usamos. Sea parte en nuestra vida cotidiana Comprender textos literarios. Producir t...
Son artificios y formas que utiliza el autor para conseguir fuerza, belleza y síntesis, se suele clasificar los recursos e...
Son los que resaltan las repeticiones de sonidos del lenguaje o las diferencias entre los sonidos del mismo.
ALITERACIÓN • <En el silencio solo se escuchaba Un susurro de abejas que sonaba> (Garcilaso de la Vega) ONOMATOPEYA • Al f...
Pierde el peso sin que le pese Que ha de ganar por la pica Lo que perdió por el pico. -La ruta no natural. -Se es o no se ...
Llamadas también tropos de sentido. Se basan en el significado o sentido de las palabras. Son recursos expresivos en los q...
A corazón suenan, resuenan, [resuenan] (Rafael Alberti) • EPÍFORA Sangrientos sus palabras Y su sonrisa fatal. (L. Lugones...
E P Í T E T O P O L I S Í N D E T O N H I P E R B A T O N
RETRUÉCANO CONMUTACIÓN ANÁFORA ASÍNDETON
No hay criatura sin amor, ni amor sin celos perfecto, ni celos libres de engaños, ni engaños sin fundamento. (Ventura Ruíz...
Si eres nieve, ¿Por qué tus vivas llamas? Si eres llama, ¿Por qué tu hielo inerte? Si eres sombra, ¿Por qué la luz derrama...
HIPÉRBOLE METÁFORA SINESTESIA SINÉCDOQUE METONIMIA
Y ahora… ¡a practicar! Tus ojos son dos luceros. Tengo tanto sueño que podría quedarme dormido aquí de pie. Tus labios son...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA • YouTube. (2017). Figuras Literarias en Canciones. [online] https://youtu.be/6vXvh0_Jh1k[07 de abril de 2017...
  1. 1. FIGURAS LITERARIAS
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS Reconocer en qué momento lo usamos. Sea parte en nuestra vida cotidiana Comprender textos literarios. Producir textos, poemas literarios.
  3. 3. Son artificios y formas que utiliza el autor para conseguir fuerza, belleza y síntesis, se suele clasificar los recursos estilísticos en tres grandes grupos: Recursos fónicos. Recursos semánticos. Recursos sintácticos. VIDEO: https://youtu.be/6vXvh0_Jh1k
  4. 4. Son los que resaltan las repeticiones de sonidos del lenguaje o las diferencias entre los sonidos del mismo.
  5. 5. ALITERACIÓN • <En el silencio solo se escuchaba Un susurro de abejas que sonaba> (Garcilaso de la Vega) ONOMATOPEYA • Al fin una pulmonía mató a don Guido, y están las campanas todo el día doblando por él. ¡Din-Dan! CALAMBUR • Entre el clavel y la rosa su majestad es-coja. (Quevedo)
  6. 6. Pierde el peso sin que le pese Que ha de ganar por la pica Lo que perdió por el pico. -La ruta no natural. -Se es o no se es. -Adán no cede con Eva y Yavé no sede con nada. PARANOMASIA PALÍNDROMO
  7. 7. Llamadas también tropos de sentido. Se basan en el significado o sentido de las palabras. Son recursos expresivos en los que predomina el carácter connotativo.
  8. 8. A corazón suenan, resuenan, [resuenan] (Rafael Alberti) • EPÍFORA Sangrientos sus palabras Y su sonrisa fatal. (L. Lugones) • ELIPSIS Lo vi con mis propios ojos • PLEONASMO
  9. 9. E P Í T E T O P O L I S Í N D E T O N H I P E R B A T O N
  10. 10. RETRUÉCANO CONMUTACIÓN ANÁFORA ASÍNDETON
  11. 11. No hay criatura sin amor, ni amor sin celos perfecto, ni celos libres de engaños, ni engaños sin fundamento. (Ventura Ruíz Aguilera) ¿Cómo era, Dios mío, cómo era? EPANADIPLOSIS CONCATENACIÓN
  12. 12. Llamadas también tropos de sentido. Se basan en el significado o sentido de las palabras. Son recursos expresivos en los que predomina el carácter connotativo.
  13. 13. Si eres nieve, ¿Por qué tus vivas llamas? Si eres llama, ¿Por qué tu hielo inerte? Si eres sombra, ¿Por qué la luz derramas? (M.G. Prada) Como un globo morado aparecía la hermosa luna, amada del poeta. En la mañana azul al despertar sentía el canto de las olas como una melodía. (A. Valdelomar) ANTÍTESIS SÍMIL O COMPARACIÓN
  14. 14. HIPÉRBOLE METÁFORA SINESTESIA SINÉCDOQUE METONIMIA
  15. 15. Y ahora… ¡a practicar! Tus ojos son dos luceros. Tengo tanto sueño que podría quedarme dormido aquí de pie. Tus labios son rojos como rubíes. El niño pisaba el charco y chas, chas... el agua salpicaba sus pies. ¡Oh noche que guiaste! ¡oh noche amable más que el alborada! ¡oh noche que juntaste! VIDEO: https://youtu.be/Oeg7cPGxbKw
  16. 16. BIBLIOGRAFÍA • YouTube. (2017). Figuras Literarias en Canciones. [online] https://youtu.be/6vXvh0_Jh1k[07 de abril de 2017]. • Profesorenlínea.cl. (2017). Figuras literaria o retóricas. [online] http://www.profesorenlinea.cl/castellano/figuras_literarias.htm [07 de abril de 2017].

×