ESTUDIO DE ESFUERZOS Y DEFORMACIONES MEDIANTE EL CIRCULO DE MOHR

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO PO...
2 Índice Introducción…………………………………………………………………………….. 1. Estados de esfuerzos………………………………………………………..…….. - Estado general y...
3 Introducción El círculo de Mohr es una técnica que se desarrolló en 1882 por el alemán Christian Otto Mohr quien era ing...
4 Estado de esfuerzo Estado general: Anteriormente se desarrollaron métodos para determinarlas distribuciones de esfuerzo ...
5 Asumiendo como unitaria la profundidad del elemento, podemos establecer las ecuaciones para que se mantenga el equilibri...
6 cos2 q= 1+cos 2q; sin2 q 1-cos2q ;2 . sin q . cos q = sen2q 2 2 Podemos plantear finalmente: sq =(sx +sy) (sx -sy) . cos...
7 misma magnitud. El cambio de signo se debe a que en un plano, el esfuerzo cortante trata de hacer girar al elemento en s...
8 las tensiones se repartan sobre un área suficientemente grande. En este caso, usualmente se emplea la fórmula para el ár...
9 iy,iz son los radios de giro seccionales, que dependen de la forma de la sección transversal. X ñ 1 es el coeficiente de...
10 Donde qp es la orientación del plano principal. Recordando que la función tan q se repite cada 180º, la función tan2 q ...
11 El esfuerzo así calculado es el que produce una fuerza promedio sobre la superficie en cuestión, ya que la fuerza no ac...
12 En la sección S actúa el momento flector M y el esfuerzo cortante (+T). En la sección S´ actúan el momento M+dM y el es...
13 Estados de deformación Consiste en el estudio de las diversas deformaciones que puede sufrir un material, en donde se p...
14 Como se determinan y representación en el plano. Ejemplo: En una chapa sometida a un estado plano de tensiones se conoc...
15 1. Determinar analíticamente las dilataciones principales: Para un estado plano de deformaciones, la deformación especí...
16 3. Determinar las direcciones y deformaciones principales: Si variamos el valor de α variarán los valores de εα y γα; v...
17 5. Calcular la dilatación para una dirección normal al plano de la chapa, escribir el tensor deformación y determinar a...
18 El tensor deformación será: Para calcular las tensiones principales, previamente calculamos el módulo de elasticidad tr...
19 6. Trazar la circunferencia de Mohr para tensiones y deformaciones, transformar la circunferencia de deformaciones en u...
20 Circulo de Mohr Es una aplicación del círculo de Mohr al cálculo de las tensiones en planos con distintas orientaciones...
21 Paso 2 Dibujar un sistema de ejes coordenados σ como abscisa (positivo a la derecha) y τ como ordenada (positivo hacia ...
22 Las coordenadas de este punto son las que representan las condiciones de esfuerzo sobre el plano y del elemento σy y –τ...
23 Trazar el círculo. Utilizando como centro el punto C, se hace el trazado del círculo de Mohr, pasando por los puntos A ...
24 Paso 10 Dirección de los esfuerzos θ Cuarta Ecuación Paso 11 Quinta Ecuación Sexta Ecuación Sextima Ecuación
25 Puntos El círculo de Mohr de tensiones es un círculo dibujado en el plano σ-τ en el que cada punto de su circunferencia...
26 Conclusión El circulo de mohr es una técnica que permite conocer los estados tensionales de un cuerpos sometidos a esfu...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN PUERTO ORDAZ ESTUDIO DE ESFUERZOS Y DEFORMACIONES MEDIANTE EL CIRCULO DE MOHR Docente de la Asignatura: Alumna: Ing. María Rubio. Gianella Espejo. Cyndy Toloza. Keyly Vallejo. Yunis Mejías. Luis Sánchez. Puerto Ordaz, agosto, 2020
  2. 2. 2 Índice Introducción…………………………………………………………………………….. 1. Estados de esfuerzos………………………………………………………..…….. - Estado general y de esfuerzos planos…………………………………..….. - Esfuerzos normales y principales……………………………………………. - Esfuerzo cortante……………………………………………………………… - Cómo se determinan y representaciones en el plano……………………... 2. Estados de deformaciones………………………………………………………… - Medidores de deformación…………………………………………………… - Cómo se determinan y representaciones en el plano…………………….. 3. Círculo de Mohr…………………………………………………………………….. - Construcción paso a paso……………………………………………………. - Identificar y describir sus puntos…………………………………………….. - Importancia…………………………………………………………………….. Conclusión……………………………………………………………………………… Bibliografía……………………………………………………………………………… 3 4 4 7 9 10 13 13 14 20 21 25 25 26 27
  3. 3. 3 Introducción El círculo de Mohr es una técnica que se desarrolló en 1882 por el alemán Christian Otto Mohr quien era ingeniero civil. Con este método podemos calcular el esfuerzo cortante máximo absoluto y la deformación máxima absoluta. También es usado principalmente en ingeniería y en geofísica, con la finalidad de graficar un tensor simétrico y además calcular momentos de inercia, deformaciones y tensiones. Los cuales posteriormente serán adaptadas a las características que posee una circunferencia, como son los radios, centro, diámetro, etc. En donde se va a poder proceder a realizar los cálculos correspondientes. Esta técnica es de gran importancia a la hora de analizar y diseñar estructuras, ya que estos cálculos nos van a permitir conocer las posibles deformaciones que puede llegar a sufrir una estructura al aplicarse las cargas. Es crucial evitar las grandes deformaciones para que la estructura pueda cumplir con la función para la que fue construida. El algunas ocasiones no será posible conocer las fuerzas en una estructura solo con conocimiento de estática, por lo tanto el adecuado análisis de las deformaciones es la que nos va a permitir determinar los diferentes tipos de esfuerzos presentes en la estructura como pueden ser los esfuerzos planos, esfuerzos cortantes, esfuerzos normales y principales.
  4. 4. 4 Estado de esfuerzo Estado general: Anteriormente se desarrollaron métodos para determinarlas distribuciones de esfuerzo normal y/o cortante en una sección transversal de un miembro cuando se somete a carga axial, fuerza cortante, momento flector y/o momento torsor. Si consideramos un elemento diferencial cuadrado, notaremos que éste tiene seis caras, y que en cada una de ellas puede existir un esfuerzo normal y dos esfuerzos cortantes. En la figura mostrada, se muestran solo los esfuerzos de las caras visibles. En las caras paralelas no visibles, deben ocurrir esfuerzos de la misma magnitud y sentido contrario para que el elemento esté equilibrado. Esfuerzo plano: Consideremos un elemento diferencial sometido al estado plano de esfuerzos que se muestra en la figura. Si realizamos un corte sobre él, deben aparecer en el plano de corte un esfuerzo normal (sq) y uno cortante (txy) para que el elemento se mantenga en equilibrio. El ángulo q indica la dirección normal al plano de corte.
  5. 5. 5 Asumiendo como unitaria la profundidad del elemento, podemos establecer las ecuaciones para que se mantenga el equilibrio en el elemento diferencial. En primer lugar, establezcamos las fuerzas que ejercen sx, sy y txy sobre el elemento: Px= - sx.dy -t xy.dy.tanq Py= -sy.dy.tanq-txy.dy Si proyectamos estas fuerzas sobre la dirección q, podremos obtener el valor del esfuerzo sq å F q = Px.cos q + Py.sin q + s q .dy/cosq=0 Luego, al desarrollar la expresión nos queda: sq = s.cos2 q + s y.sin2 q +2. txy.sin q .cos q Si utilizamos las identidades trigonométricas:
  6. 6. 6 cos2 q= 1+cos 2q; sin2 q 1-cos2q ;2 . sin q . cos q = sen2q 2 2 Podemos plantear finalmente: sq =(sx +sy) (sx -sy) . cos 2q+t xy . sin 2q 2 2 Esta expresión nos permite hallar el esfuerzo normal sobre cualquier plano de un elemento diferencial con una inclinación s respecto a la dirección x. Si planteamos la misma expresión para un ángulo q’=q+90º, nos queda: s q = (sx +sy ) + (sx -sy ) . cos (2q+180) + txy . sin(2q+180) 2 2 Recordando que trigonométrica mente se cumple que: cos(a)+cos (a+180) = 0 sin(a)+sin(a+180) = 0 Si sumamos los esfuerzos cortantes para q y q veremos que se cumple: t qq ' +t q 'q = 0 ; t qq'= - t q 'q Esto quiere decir que, en un elemento diferencial sometido a un estado de esfuerzos plano, se cumple que en dos planos cualesquiera perpendiculares entre sí los esfuerzos cortantes serán de la
  7. 7. 7 misma magnitud. El cambio de signo se debe a que en un plano, el esfuerzo cortante trata de hacer girar al elemento en sentido horario, y en el otro plano ocurre al revés. Esfuerzo normal: El esfuerzo normal (esfuerzo axil o axial) es el esfuerzo interno o resultante de las tensiones perpendiculares (normales) a la sección transversal de un prisma mecánico. Este tipo de solicitación formado por tensiones paralelas está directamente asociado a la tensión normal. Dada una sección transversal al eje longitudinal de unas vigas o pilar el esfuerzo normal es la fuerza resultante de las tensiones normales que actúan sobre dicha superficie. Si consideramos un sistema de coordenadas cartesianas en que el eje X esté alineado con el eje rector de la viga, y los ejes Y y Z estén alineados con las direcciones principales de inercia de la sección el tensor de tensiones ([T]xyz) y el esfuerzo normal (Nx) vienen dados por: [T] xyz = sx ty tz , Nx(x)= å sx (x)dydz ty 0 0 tz 0 0 Dimensionado de piezas: El dimensionado de piezas mecánicas de sección constante, usualmente vigas, pilares, barras, ejes y similares sometidos a esfuerzos normales se refiere al cálculo de la sección transversal mínima para asegurar que dicho elemento tiene una resistencia adecuada frente a los esfuerzos normales actuantes en la pieza. El dimensionado es totalmente diferente si la pieza está fraccionada o comprimida. El dimensionado de piezas sometidas en todas sus secciones a esfuerzos normales de tracción es muy simple y se reduce a asegurar que el área transversal sea suficientemente grande para que
  8. 8. 8 las tensiones se repartan sobre un área suficientemente grande. En este caso, usualmente se emplea la fórmula para el área mínima dada por el principio de Saint-Venant: Amin ñ Nx sadm Donde: Amin es el área mínima de la sección crítica o sección con mayores tensiones. NX es el esfuerzo normal sobre la sección crítica. sadm es la tensión admisible requerida para un diseño seguro, que dependerá tanto del material de la pieza como del nivel de seguridad requerido. En el caso de piezas sometidas a esfuerzos normales de compresión el área mínima es substancialmente mayor ya que en ese caso debe tenerse en cuenta los efectos del pandeo, que obligan a considerar secciones mucho más grandes: Amin ñ Nx ( 1+| eyymax| + |ezZmax|) = Nx ñ Nx sadm i2 z i2 Y sadmX sadm ey,ez son las excentricidades adquiridas por efecto de la curvatura asociada a un efecto de inestabilidad elástica, estos coeficientes se han determinado experimentalmente para un gran número de situaciones y en ellos se basan los códigos de cálculo de diferentes países,(Ymax,Zmax) son las coordenadas del punto de la sección transversal de un prisma mecánico donde se alcanzan la mayores tensiones (con la forma de la sección y con la excentricidad es sencillo determinarlos).
  9. 9. 9 iy,iz son los radios de giro seccionales, que dependen de la forma de la sección transversal. X ñ 1 es el coeficiente de pandeo del eurocódigo, el CTE y otras instrucciones ingenieriles para el cálculo de estructuras resistentes. Esfuerzos principales: En el diseño y análisis de esfuerzos, con frecuencia se requiere determinar los esfuerzos máximos en un elemento para garantizar la seguridad del miembro cargado. La ecuación que muestra la variación del esfuerzo en un elemento diferencial para cualquier plano depende de la variable q. Por ello podemos derivar dicha ecuación para conseguir la dirección de los esfuerzos máximos: ds q = d ( sx + sy ) + d ( sx - sy . cos2 q)+d (txy.sin 2q) 2q 2q 2 2q 2 2q De lo que resulta: dsq = sx - sy .2.sin 2q+txy.2.cos 2 q 2q 2 Igualando la ecuación anterior a cero, para obtener los valores máximos y mínimos, queda: tan 2qp = - 2.txy sx - sy
  10. 10. 10 Donde qp es la orientación del plano principal. Recordando que la función tan q se repite cada 180º, la función tan2 q se repetiría cada 90º, por lo que habrían dos soluciones. La ecuación anterior podemos visualizarla también de la forma: sin2qp = - 2. txy cos2qp sx - sy Donde el término -2 txy representaría el cateto opuesto de un triángulo rectángulo con ángulo interno 2 qp, y el término sx-sy representaría el cateto adyacente. Esfuerzo cortante: Los esfuerzos cortantes aparecen incluso en el interior del cuerpo humano, ya que la sangre al circular ejerce continuamente fuerzas tangenciales sobre la cara interna de los vasos sanguíneos, causando pequeñas deformaciones en las paredes. Su consideración es importante para determinar las posibilidades que tiene una estructura de fallar. En los esfuerzos cortantes se toma en cuenta no solamente la fuerza, sino también el área sobre la que actúa. Esto se comprende de inmediato al tomar dos barras cilíndricas de la misma longitud, hechas con el mismo material pero de grosor diferente y sometiéndolas a esfuerzos cada vez mayores hasta que se rompan. Evidentemente las fuerzas necesarias van a ser bien diferentes, porque una barra es más delgada que la otra; sin embargo el esfuerzo será el mismo. El esfuerzo cortante se denota con la letra griega τ (tau) y se calcula como el cociente entre la magnitud de la fuerza aplicada F y el área A de la superficie sobre la cual actúa: tpromedio= F /A
  11. 11. 11 El esfuerzo así calculado es el que produce una fuerza promedio sobre la superficie en cuestión, ya que la fuerza no actúa sobre un punto único de la superficie, sino distribuida sobre toda ella y no de manera uniforme. Sin embargo la distribución puede representarse mediante una fuerza resultante actuando sobre un punto en particular. Las dimensiones del esfuerzo cortante son de fuerza sobre superficie. En unidades del sistema internacional corresponden a newton/metro cuadrado, unidad denominada Pascal y abreviada Pa. Son las mismas unidades de la presión, por lo tanto las unidades del sistema inglés como libra –fuerza/pie 2 y libra-fuerza /pulgada2 también son apropiadas. Representación en planos: Consideremos una pieza prismática de sección uniforme cualquiera, y sometida a un momento flector variable contenido en uno de los planos principales de inercia de la sección. El momento flector variable motiva un esfuerzo cortante ya que T= - dM ds Aislemos de esta viga un elemento prismático por medio de dos secciones rectas S y S´, distantes dx, y por una superficie cilíndrica de forma cualquiera pero de generatrices paralelas al eje de la viga
  12. 12. 12 En la sección S actúa el momento flector M y el esfuerzo cortante (+T). En la sección S´ actúan el momento M+dM y el esfuerzo cortante + (T+dT). Estudiemos el equilibrio del elemento prismático anteriormente definido y dibujado. Sobre su cara dorsal (situada sobre S) actúan unas tensiones normales, motivadas por M, cuya suma vale (en valor absoluto). Es fácil, poner de manifiesto, la existencia de estas tensiones cortantes. Para más sencillez supongamos una viga de sección rectangular, simplemente apoyada y cargada según indica la figura. Veamos cómo se reparten las tensiones tangenciales en una sección rectangular de ancho b, y h de canto. Las tensiones A y A´ deben estar dirigidas según el contorno. Lo mismo ocurre por simetría en el punto m de AA´ la tensión cortante es paralela al esfuerzo cortante T:
  13. 13. 13 Estados de deformación Consiste en el estudio de las diversas deformaciones que puede sufrir un material, en donde se puede observar los cambios que se generan en sus coordenadas debido a las fuerzas aplicadas. Es importante saber que los materiales se deforman de distintas manera, esto dependerá de cuan dúctil es el material, o también de la forma en que se aplicó la fuerza. Medidores de deformación Son los que se encargan de medir el cambio en la resistencia eléctrica de un material durante la deformación, incluyendo hasta las más mínimas deformaciones. Matemáticamente podemos medir estas deformaciones mediante cálculos basándonos en el voltaje aplicado y la diferencia de corriente resultante. También existen equipos tecnológicos para medir estas deformaciones, los cuales son: • Las galgas extensométricas: son uno de los más comunes y se suelen utilizar en el análisis experimental de tensiones, control de resistencias y fabricación de transductores. Estos sensores son capaces de medir la deformación, presión, carga, par y posición de los cuerpos, basándose en el efecto piezorresistivo. • Los sensores de deformación: son equipos fabricados de fibra óptica y suelen utilizarse en aplicaciones de monitorización estructural que requieran transmisión de datos a larga distancia y alta resistencia a la fatiga.
  14. 14. 14 Como se determinan y representación en el plano. Ejemplo: En una chapa sometida a un estado plano de tensiones se conoce las dilataciones εn1, εn2, εn3 para tres direcciones concurrentes a un punto “O”. Se pide para el haz de direcciones contenida en la chapa: 1. Determinar analíticamente las dilataciones principales. 2. Determinar la dilatación y la distorsión correspondiente a una dirección n. 3. Determinar las direcciones y deformaciones principales. 4. Trazar la circunferencia de deformaciones y verificar los valores obtenidos en los puntos 1, 2 y 3. 5. Calcular la dilatación para una dirección normal al plano de la chapa, escribir el tensor deformación y determinar analíticamente las tensiones principales. 6. Trazar la circunferencia de Mohr para tensiones y deformaciones, transformar la circunferencia de deformaciones en una circunferencia de tensiones y verificar los valores de las tensiones principales. Datos: εn1 = -33x10-3; εn2 = 29x10-3; εn3 = 19x10-3; α = β = 30º; α n = 50º; μ= 0,3; E = 200.000 kg/cm2
  15. 15. 15 1. Determinar analíticamente las dilataciones principales: Para un estado plano de deformaciones, la deformación específica εα en una dirección “α” en función de las deformaciones específicas εx y εy en las direcciones “x” e “y”; y la distorsión γxy en el plano “xy” respectivo, será: Por lo tanto, planteando esta expresión para φ1; φ 2; y φ 3 resulta: Sistema de tres ecuaciones con tres incógnitas εx; εy y γxy. Reemplazando valores y resolviendo resulta: 2. Determinar la dilatación y la distorsión correspondiente a una dirección αn=50º: Conocidos los valores de εx; εy y γxy podemos calcular los valores de εα y γα para cualquier ángulo α mediante las siguientes expresiones: Reemplazando valores resulta:
  16. 16. 16 3. Determinar las direcciones y deformaciones principales: Si variamos el valor de α variarán los valores de εα y γα; veamos para que valores de α; εα alcanza valores máximos y mínimos. Para ello derivamos la expresión (I) respecto de α e igualando a 0 (cero) llegamos a: Existen dos valores de α que difieren en π/2 y que satisfacen la ecuación, que corresponden a las dos direcciones principales de deformación: Y las expresiones que dan los valores de las deformaciones específicas principales son: 4. Trazar la circunferencia de deformaciones y verificar los valores obtenidos en el punto 1, 2 y 3:
  17. 17. 17 5. Calcular la dilatación para una dirección normal al plano de la chapa, escribir el tensor deformación y determinar analíticamente las tensiones principales: Para calcular la dilatación en la dirección normal al plano de la chapa recordamos la Ley Generalizada de Hooke cuyas expresiones son: Pero siendo σz = 0 (estado plano de tensiones) las expresiones anteriores se reducen a: Que constituye un sistema de tres ecuaciones con tres incógnitas: σx; σy y εz; reemplazando valores se obtiene:
  18. 18. 18 El tensor deformación será: Para calcular las tensiones principales, previamente calculamos el módulo de elasticidad transversal “G” Y siendo la relación que vincula la tensión tangencial con la distorsión: Calculemos los invariante de tensión: Calculamos las raíces de esta ecuación:
  19. 19. 19 6. Trazar la circunferencia de Mohr para tensiones y deformaciones, transformar la circunferencia de deformaciones en una circunferencia de tensiones y verificar los valores de las tensiones principales: Para transformar la circunferencia de tensiones en circunferencia de deformaciones debemos trasladar el eje de ordenadas un valor y hacer un cambio de escala (2G).
  20. 20. 20 Circulo de Mohr Es una aplicación del círculo de Mohr al cálculo de las tensiones en planos con distintas orientaciones alrededor de un punto de una pieza sometido a un estado tensional biaxial. El círculo de Mohr se utiliza como recurso gráfico para el análisis de las tensiones en estados tensionales biaxiales. Para dibujar correctamente el círculo de Mohr deben tenerse en cuenta los siguientes detalles: • El sentido de giro del ángulo φ en el círculo se corresponde con el sentido de giro del plano AB en la realidad. • El signo de las tensiones tangenciales (τ) se toma como positivo si giran en sentido de las agujas del reloj alrededor del elemento diferencial y negativo en caso contrario. • El ángulo entre dos radios del círculo equivale al doble del ángulo entre los planos reales correspondientes. Construcción paso a paso de Circuito de Mohr Paso 1 Identificar los valores de los esfuerzos σx , σy y τxy (Convenciones de los esfuerzos)
  21. 21. 21 Paso 2 Dibujar un sistema de ejes coordenados σ como abscisa (positivo a la derecha) y τ como ordenada (positivo hacia abajo) Paso 3 Localizar el punto A Las coordenadas de este punto son las que representan las condiciones de esfuerzo sobre el plano x del elemento es decir los puntos σx y τxy Paso 4 Localizar el punto B
  22. 22. 22 Las coordenadas de este punto son las que representan las condiciones de esfuerzo sobre el plano y del elemento σy y –τxy Paso 5 Localizar el centro del circulo (Punto C) Este se localiza en el punto con coordenadas σprom y τxy=0 Primera Ecuación Paso 6 Trazar una línea entre los puntos A y B. La longitud de esta línea corresponde al diámetro del círculo y pasa por el punto C, correspondiente al centro del círculo. Paso 7
  23. 23. 23 Trazar el círculo. Utilizando como centro el punto C, se hace el trazado del círculo de Mohr, pasando por los puntos A y B. Paso 8 Calcular el Radio del círculo Se puede determinar la longitud de las líneas CA y CB que corresponden al radio del círculo o también τmax Segunda Ecuación Paso 9 Calcular Esfuerzos Principales Los esfuerzos principales son los correspondientes a σmax y σmin y se determinan como: Tercera Ecuación
  24. 24. 24 Paso 10 Dirección de los esfuerzos θ Cuarta Ecuación Paso 11 Quinta Ecuación Sexta Ecuación Sextima Ecuación
  25. 25. 25 Puntos El círculo de Mohr de tensiones es un círculo dibujado en el plano σ-τ en el que cada punto de su circunferencia representa las tensiones normales y cortantes en un plano AB con una inclinación cualquiera. Así los puntos X e Y de la figura corresponden a los planos perpendiculares a los ejes x e y. Como se observa se sitúan en puntos opuestos del círculo, a 180º. Los puntos de corte de la circunferencia con el eje τ =0 corresponden a los planos principales y de la figura se deduce que el valor de σ en dichos puntos es el valor de las tensiones principales (σ1, σ2) obtenido mediante las ecuaciones (5). Estos planos están igualmente separados un ángulo de 180º en el círculo, indicando que el ángulo entre los planos principales es de 90º en la realidad. En general, dos planos entre los cuales hay un ángulo φ en la realidad están separados un ángulo 2φ en el círculo de Mohr. En la figura se observa también que el ángulo φ entre los planos principales y los planos x,y, obtenido mediante la expresión (4) queda representado por 2φ en el círculo de Mohr. Importancia del Círculo de Mohr La representación gráfica del circulo de mohr es de gran utilidad porque permite visualizar las relaciones entre las tensiones normales y tangenciales que actúan sobre varios planos inclinados en puntos del cuerpo sometidos a tensiones, permite calcular tensiones principales, tangenciales máximas y en planos inclinados.
  26. 26. 26 Conclusión El circulo de mohr es una técnica que permite conocer los estados tensionales de un cuerpos sometidos a esfuerzos, para representar gráficamente un tensor simétrico y calcular con ella deformaciones y tensiones (esfuerzos) adaptando los mismos a las características de un circulo como lo es el radio centro entre otros. Aunque muchas técnicas graficas ya no se utilizan en el trabajo de ingeniería el círculo de mohr continúa siendo de gran valor por que proporciona una representación clara y simple de un análisis relativamente complicado. Los estados de esfuerzo y deformaciones involucran una misma estructura, el análisis de los esfuerzos desde la obtención de un estado de esfuerzo hasta su transformación a las posiciones de esfuerzos principales, cortante máximo o cualquiera mediante la aplicación de diferentes métodos. Los que actúan sobre una superficie plana pueden ser uniformes en toda el área o bien variar en intensidad de un punto a otro, mientras que la deformación puede ser visible o prácticamente inadvertida si no se emplea el equipo apropiado para hacer mediciones precisas. También cabe destacar que la flexión pura que se refiere la flexión de un elemento bajo la acción de un momento flexionante constante, ya que cuando un elemento se encuentra sometido a flexión pura, los esfuerzos cortantes sobre el son cero.
  27. 27. 27 Bibliografía https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Esfuerzo_normal https://www.lifeder.com/esfuerzo- cortante/#:~:text=Se%20conoce%20como%20esfuerzo%20cortante,secciones%20deslicen%20u na%20sobre%20otra. https://es.slideshare.net/GabrielPujol1/estados-de-tensin-y-deformacin http:/www.ula.ve https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Galga_extensiom%C3%A9trica https://www.hbm.com/es/6896/fundamentos-sobre-medicion-de-deformacion/ https://issuu.com/wolfgangsalazar/docs/trabajo_de_esfuerzo_y_deformacion. http://bdigital.unal.edu.co/53252/48/circulodemohr.pdf https://www.toolengy.com/publicaciones/como-se-hace/circulos-mohr https://es.scribd.com/document/250328732/El-Circulo-de-Mohr

