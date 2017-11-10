UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA DE TACNA FACULTAD DE ARQUITECTURA Y URBANISMO - CURSO: ARQUITECTURA BIOCLIMÁTICA - DOCENTE: ARQ. NORMA...
UBICACIÓN DATOS GENERALES CAMBAYA - UBICACIÓN: El Centro Poblado de Cambaya, ubicado a 2,790 metros sobre el nivel del mar...
- Por el Norte, el distrito de Camilaca y la Comunidad de Vilalaca. - Por el Sur, la Comunidad de Toco. - Por el Este, el ...
DATOS HISTÓRICOS El C.P.M. de Cambaya, un lugar pequeño pero muy cálido por su gente, te ofrecerá nuevamente la bienvenida...
Valle Bajo 900 m.s.n.m. Valle Alto 2500 m.s.n.m. Valle Medio 1400 m.s.n.m. Altiplano 4300 m.s.n.m. PISOS ECOLOGICOS
Casas de adobe y quincha ARQUITECTURA TRADICIONAL
Mausoleo de la Familia Vargas Tumbas del año 1929 ARQUITECTURA FUNERARIA ARQUITECTURA TRADICIONAL
La portada  Foto 56- “La Serpiente de Plata” Río Cambaya Cambaya Cataratas de Panina ATRACTIVOS
Panina - Cambaya Rumbo a las Cataratas ATRACTIVOS
• Según los censos de 1981, 1993, 2005 y 2007 un proceso de disminución sostenida de la población, tal es así que en 1981,...
• En el Distrito de Cambaya, se dedican a la plantación de orégano de exportación 15%, trigo 0.55%, papa 0.36%, y maíz cho...
• El Distrito de Ilabaya cuenta con varias cuencas Hidrográficas en su territorio, que alimentan los valles de Ilabaya, Mi...
RECURSOS SUELO Los fines del suelo son en su mayoría para cultivo luego viene la zona urbana y minera. En geología, Cambay...
RECURSOS FLORA Y FAUNA RECURSOS TURISTICOS De acuerdo al mapa Ecológico del Perú (ONERN, 1995), el distrito de Ilabaya pre...
RECURSOS TURISTICOS
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA DE TACNA FACULTAD DE ARQUITECTURA Y URBANISMO - CURSO: ARQUITECTURA BIOCLIMÁTICA - DOCENTE: ARQ. NORMA ALBARRACÍN REYES - ALUMNAS: ELVA CAÑI HURTADO MARÍA FERNANDA BERRIOS CHIRI DIANA MACHACA TORRES AMELY MENA SARMIENTO GIANELA PHOCCO MELENDEZ CAMBAYA – ILABAYA - TACNA
  2. 2. UBICACIÓN DATOS GENERALES CAMBAYA - UBICACIÓN: El Centro Poblado de Cambaya, ubicado a 2,790 metros sobre el nivel del mar, en el distrito de Ilabaya, Provincia Jorge Basadre, Ciudad de Tacna. - CLIMA: La temperatura se mantiene entre 15º y 25º todo el año, no existe presencia resaltante de los vientos. - POBLACION: Sus actividades económicas se basan en la Agricultura DISTRITO ILABAYA UBICACIÓN CAMBAYA Cambaya dista unos 164 km. de la capital de la Región Tacna, y está ubicada en la parte Nor Oeste del distrito de Ilabaya,
  3. 3. - Por el Norte, el distrito de Camilaca y la Comunidad de Vilalaca. - Por el Sur, la Comunidad de Toco. - Por el Este, el Distrito de Cairani y la Comunidad de Ancocala. - Oeste, el Centro Poblado de Borogueña. En la actualidad cuenta con más de 300 habitantes, y está formada por 58 familias aproximadamente. UBICACIÓN COLINDANCIAS CAMBAYA CAMILACA CAIRANI VILALACA ANCOCALA
  4. 4. DATOS HISTÓRICOS El C.P.M. de Cambaya, un lugar pequeño pero muy cálido por su gente, te ofrecerá nuevamente la bienvenida, ya que pasarás por su angosta y terrible carretera y verás el incremento del paisaje cultural con su andenería y como los valles son en el fondo de la quebrada y los pobladores habitan en la punta y faldas de los cerros. Cambaya es el pueblo de inicio de una aventura única y satisfactoria, debido a contar con un atractivo turístico: CATARATAS DE PANINA. CAMBAYA Se pasa por el camino de molles, llegando a la cueva de piedra donde se puede tomar un breve descanso y mientras te vas acercando verás que el sonido del rió cada vez más fuerte, y al pasar una gran piedra veraz ahí una catarata de 22 metros de altura aproximadamente en pleno valle estrecho a "Panina" con una altura de 2523m.s.n.m. CATARATAS DE PANINA
  5. 5. Valle Bajo 900 m.s.n.m. Valle Alto 2500 m.s.n.m. Valle Medio 1400 m.s.n.m. Altiplano 4300 m.s.n.m. PISOS ECOLOGICOS
  6. 6. Casas de adobe y quincha ARQUITECTURA TRADICIONAL
  7. 7. Mausoleo de la Familia Vargas Tumbas del año 1929 ARQUITECTURA FUNERARIA ARQUITECTURA TRADICIONAL
  8. 8. La portada  Foto 56- “La Serpiente de Plata” Río Cambaya Cambaya Cataratas de Panina ATRACTIVOS
  9. 9. Panina - Cambaya Rumbo a las Cataratas ATRACTIVOS
  10. 10. • Según los censos de 1981, 1993, 2005 y 2007 un proceso de disminución sostenida de la población, tal es así que en 1981, la Provincia Jorge Basadre tenía 15,551 habitantes y según el censo del 2007, tiene 9,872 habitantes que demuestra un decrecimiento poblacional sostenido; de la población actual 5,920 pobladores son varones que representa el 60.0% y 3,952 mujeres que representa el 40.0%, ubicados desde el Litoral peruano hasta las comunidades Alto Andinas de la Provincia. RECURSOS HUMANO
  11. 11. • En el Distrito de Cambaya, se dedican a la plantación de orégano de exportación 15%, trigo 0.55%, papa 0.36%, y maíz choclo. • La segunda actividad importante es la confección de esteras de caña hueca, carrizo y totora que también produce ingresos económicos y son para la exportación. • La ganadería es una actividad de menor importancia, el anexo cuenta con mayor cantidad de ganado vacuno, su producción lechera es destinada a la planta de acopio en el Puente de Camiara; también los pobladores que tienen ganado vacuno se dedican a la elaboración de quesos que en su mayor parte se comercializan en Toquepala y Tacna. • Las actividades ganaderas de menor importancia, son: la crianza de ganado caprino, en la modalidad de pastoreo, lo mismo la de cuyes y aves de corral para consumo interno y/o comercializarlo en Toquepala. • La actividad minera en el distrito, cobra singular importancia desde tiempos coloniales por ser Ilabaya un distrito con una inmensa riqueza mineral y aquí no podemos dejar de mencionar al asiento minero de Toquepala que está considerado como el centro de explotación más grande del cobre y que es exportado al extranjero dejando al estado ingentes ganancias. RECURSOS HUMANO
  12. 12. • El Distrito de Ilabaya cuenta con varias cuencas Hidrográficas en su territorio, que alimentan los valles de Ilabaya, Mirave, Locumba, y el distrito de Ite. Las cuencas de Ilabaya que mas destacan son la Cuenca del Rio Salado que viene desde la Laguna de Aricota, pasando por los pueblos de Chintari, Poquera, Chulibaya, y Ticapampa, para luego unirse al rio Ilabaya y formar el Rio Locumba. El rio Ilabaya, tiene sus orígenes en las pampas de Turún Turún "En sus inicios esta dividido en dos ramales: el río Camilaca y el río Borogueña. El rio Camilaca riega las áreas agrícolas de Cambaya y Ancocala. El río Borogueña, de escaso caudal y corto recorrido, riega las áreas agrícolas de Coraguaya, Vilalaca y Borogueña. Ambos ríos se unen en el lugar denominado Pacaparque, distante 3 Km. de Cambaya y 5 Km. de Borogueña. RECURSOS HIDRICO
  13. 13. RECURSOS SUELO Los fines del suelo son en su mayoría para cultivo luego viene la zona urbana y minera. En geología, Cambaya cuenta con la formación del sotillo y huaylillas, ocasionando, magmatismo, mineralización y sismicidad RECURSOS ENERGETICOS Recursos no renovables -Minerales metálicos: Cambaya: cobre y plomo -Minerales no metálicos: Cambaya: magnesio y aluminio
  14. 14. RECURSOS FLORA Y FAUNA RECURSOS TURISTICOS De acuerdo al mapa Ecológico del Perú (ONERN, 1995), el distrito de Ilabaya presenta cinco zonas de vida, cada una de ellas con una flora y fauna representativa, las cuales se van sucediendo una a continuación de otra, de acuerdo a una gradiente de altitud comprendida entre los 900 y 4200 m.s.n.m.  DESIERTO DESECADO-TEMPLADO CALIDO (DD-TC)  DESIERTO SUPERARIDO-TEMPLADO CALIDO (DS-TC)  DESIERTO PERARIDO-TEMPLADO CALIDO (DP-TC)  DESIERTO ARIDO-MONTANO TEMPLADO CALIDO (DA-MTC)  MATORRAL DESERTICO-MONTANO TEMPLADO CALIDO (MD-MTC) Recurso turístico más explotado hasta ahora son las cataratas de Panina. DESCRIPCION: Ubicada en Cambaya. Se origina en la cuenca del Río Camilaca. La Catarata presenta dos caídas de agua cristalina, con una altura promedio de 30 metros, que al llegar a la superficie del lecho del río, genera una pequeña poza, cuyas aguas discurren más abajo a manera de pequeños saltos. Para llegar a ella se debe realizar una caminata de una hora y media aproximadamente por un camino rural que bordea la ribera del río Cambaya, sorteando hermosos paisajes naturales e impresionantes conjuntos de andenerias. La catarata tiene 3 golpes bien marcados a lo largo de sus 35 metros de alto y entre 3 a 5 m. de ancho.
  15. 15. RECURSOS TURISTICOS

