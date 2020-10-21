Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUTO DE ESTUDIOSSUPERIORES DE CHIAPAS IESCH UNIVERSIDAD SALAZAR Elaborado por: Giancarlo Guadalupe Arguello Martínez
INFECCIONES DE TRANSMISION SEXUAL (ITS) EDUCACION SEXUAL INTEGRAL ASESORAMIENTO ANTES Y DESPUES DE LAS PRUEBAS DE ITS Y VIH
• Las ITS son causadas por más de 30 bacterias, virus y parásitos diferentes, y se propagan predominantemente por contacto
BIBLIOGRAFIA: https://hospitalprivado.com.ar/programa-de- prevencion/infecciones-de-transmision-sexual.html
PREVENCION ITS

  1. 1. INSTITUTO DE ESTUDIOSSUPERIORES DE CHIAPAS IESCH UNIVERSIDAD SALAZAR Elaborado por: Giancarlo Guadalupe Arguello Martínez Asignatura: PSICOLOGIA MEDICA Grado 2-Grupo “B” Docente: Erick Ariosto Ventura García Tuxtla Gutiérrez Chiapas 12 de 0ctubre de 2020
  2. 2. INFECCIONES DE TRANSMISION SEXUAL (ITS) EDUCACION SEXUAL INTEGRAL ASESORAMIENTO ANTES Y DESPUES DE LAS PRUEBAS DE ITS Y VIH PROMOCION DE PRACTICAS SEXUALES SEGURAS INTERVENCIONES DIRIGIDAS A GRUPOS VULNERABLES Uso del preservativos Prevención
  3. 3. • Las ITS son causadas por más de 30 bacterias, virus y parásitos diferentes, y se propagan predominantemente por contacto sexual, incluidos el sexo vaginal, anal y oral. • De todos modos, algunas ITS se pueden propagar por contacto sexual cutáneo y, a su vez, los organismos causantes de ITS también se pueden propagar por medios no sexuales, por ejemplo, las transfusiones de productos sanguíneos y los trasplantes de tejidos. Además, muchas ITS, especialmente clamidiasis, gonorrea, hepatitis B, VIH, VPH, HSV2 y sífilis, se pueden transmitir también de la madre al niño durante el embarazo y el parto. • -PREVENCION- • EDUCACION SEXUAL INTEGRAL • INTERVENCIONES DIRIGIDAS A GRUPOS VULNERABLES • Uso del preservativos • ASESORAMIENTO ANTES Y DESPUES DE LAS PRUEBAS DE ITS Y VIH • PROMOCION DE PRACTICAS SEXUALES SEGURAS
  4. 4. BIBLIOGRAFIA: https://hospitalprivado.com.ar/programa-de- prevencion/infecciones-de-transmision-sexual.html

