Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INTEGRANTES : - Juan Barrientos - Gian Casas - Nahil Querebalú - Maria F Yaricahua PROFESOR: Roberto Vite CURSO : Aritméti...
DESARROLLAMOSDESARROLLAMOS 10-20
8 *8 = 8 * 2 * 8 x 2 x x-5 - 5 8 = 2 => 2 = 2 7 (x-5) 21 x-5 21 = (x-5) 26= x Igualamos bases
M= 2 . 2 + 2 . 2 2 . 2 - 2 . 2 x 3 x 4 x 5 x 2 M= 2 .( 2 + 2 ) 2 .( 2 - 2 ) x 3 4 x 5 2 M= 2 .( 2 + 2 ) 2 .( 2 - 2 ) x 3 4...
1) s 32+64 2 + 25 6 x+3 + x+2= 5 + 6 2x + 5 = 11 2x = 6 x =3
2 (n-2) ( n - 2 ) = 2 Y si lo elevamos al cuadrado: ( ) 2 2 Esto es lo mismo que decir, esto: 2 (n-2) ( n - 2 ) = 2 2 2 ( ...
PROPIEDAD: Si los exponentes son iguales y las bases no, entonces x = 0 X = 0 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 = 15 2 2 . 2 2 . 2 2 . 2X X 1 ...
1 = 8 5 1 16 5 16
Restamos los exponentes, quedándonos con: 5 2 7 * 4 7-2 5 7 = 7 7-5 2 4 = 4 Reducido = 16823
1 27 4 3 = 1 27 3 4 = 1 3 4 = 1 81
3 * 3 - 3 * 3 n 3 n 1 3 * 3 * 3 n -1 3 (3 - 3) n 3 3 * 3 * 3 n -1 3 (24) n 3 * 3 * 3 n -1 3 = 3 = 1 1-1 0 24 Rpta
GRACIASGRACIAS
Teoria de exponentes
Teoria de exponentes
Teoria de exponentes
Teoria de exponentes
Teoria de exponentes
Teoria de exponentes
Teoria de exponentes
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Teoria de exponentes

10 views

Published on

Teoria de exponentes

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Teoria de exponentes

  1. 1. INTEGRANTES : - Juan Barrientos - Gian Casas - Nahil Querebalú - Maria F Yaricahua PROFESOR: Roberto Vite CURSO : Aritmética 4B TEORÍA DE EXPONENTES TEORÍA DE EXPONENTES
  2. 2. DESARROLLAMOSDESARROLLAMOS 10-20
  3. 3. 8 *8 = 8 * 2 * 8 x 2 x x-5 - 5 8 = 2 => 2 = 2 7 (x-5) 21 x-5 21 = (x-5) 26= x Igualamos bases
  4. 4. M= 2 . 2 + 2 . 2 2 . 2 - 2 . 2 x 3 x 4 x 5 x 2 M= 2 .( 2 + 2 ) 2 .( 2 - 2 ) x 3 4 x 5 2 M= 2 .( 2 + 2 ) 2 .( 2 - 2 ) x 3 4 x 5 2 M= 2 + 2 = 24 2 - 2 28 3 4 5 2 M = 6 7
  5. 5. 1) s 32+64 2 + 25 6 x+3 + x+2= 5 + 6 2x + 5 = 11 2x = 6 x =3
  6. 6. 2 (n-2) ( n - 2 ) = 2 Y si lo elevamos al cuadrado: ( ) 2 2 Esto es lo mismo que decir, esto: 2 (n-2) ( n - 2 ) = 2 2 2 ( ) De eso podemos deducir ( n - 2 ) = 2 2 Teniendo como resultado: n = 2 + √2
  7. 7. PROPIEDAD: Si los exponentes son iguales y las bases no, entonces x = 0 X = 0 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 = 15 2 2 . 2 2 . 2 2 . 2X X 1 X 2 X 3 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 = 15 2 4 8 1 2 ( )X 15 = 15 8 1 2 ( )X = 81 2 X X = -3
  8. 8. 1 = 8 5 1 16 5 16
  9. 9. Restamos los exponentes, quedándonos con: 5 2 7 * 4 7-2 5 7 = 7 7-5 2 4 = 4 Reducido = 16823
  10. 10. 1 27 4 3 = 1 27 3 4 = 1 3 4 = 1 81
  11. 11. 3 * 3 - 3 * 3 n 3 n 1 3 * 3 * 3 n -1 3 (3 - 3) n 3 3 * 3 * 3 n -1 3 (24) n 3 * 3 * 3 n -1 3 = 3 = 1 1-1 0 24 Rpta
  12. 12. GRACIASGRACIAS

×