  1. 1. Thiết bị định vị ô tô hợp chuẩn cần có những tính năng gì? Khi tìm hiểu về thiết bị định vị ô tô hợp chuẩn, nhiều khách hàng thắc mắc sản phẩm như thế nào thì được gọi là hợp chuẩn? Thiết bị cần có những tính năng hay các giấy chứng nhận đi kèm như thế nào? Thực tế, thiết bị định vị ô tô hợp chuẩn là khái niệm không còn xa lạ với nhiều tài xế, chủ xe ở Việt Nam nhưng không phải ai cũng hiểu bản chất của khái niệm này. Đây là thiết bị điện tử được gắn trực tiếp trên các dòng xe (xe tải, xe khách, xe bus, xe taxi, xe công trình,…) nhằm cung cấp các thông tin về xe và tài xế như thời gian dừng đỗ, vị trí hiện tại, thời gian lái xe,... Sản phẩm gồm có 2 phần là phần cứng (thiết bị) và phần mềm giám sát đi kèm. Về chứng nhận hợp chuẩn, hợp quy, đây là khái niệm chung đối với nhiều sản phẩm lưu thông trên thị trường Việt Nam. Công bố hợp chuẩn là việc tổ chức, cá nhân tự công bố sản phẩm, hàng hóa, dịch vụ, quá trình, môi trường phù hợp với tiêu chuẩn tương ứng. Còncông bố hợp quy là việc tổ chức, cá nhân tự công bố sản phẩm, hàng hóa, dịch vụ, quá trình, môi trường phù hợp với quy chuẩn kỹ thuật tương ứng.
  2. 2. Eposi cung cấp thiết bị định vị ô tô hợp chuẩn. Để đánh giá một sản phẩm, cụ thể là thiết bị định vị ô tô hợp chuẩn hay không, cơ quan chức năng (cụ thể là Bộ GTVT) phải công bố chứng nhận phù hợp tiêu chuẩn dựa trên kết quả chứng nhận hợp chuẩn do tổ chức chứng nhận đã đăng ký thực hiện hoặc kết quả tự đánh giá sự phù hợp của tổ chức, cá nhân công bố hợp chuẩn. Việc thử nghiệm phục vụ đánh giá hợp chuẩn phải được thực hiện tại tổ chức thử nghiệm đã đăng ký. Đối tượng của công bố hợp quy là sản phẩm, hàng hóa, dịch vụ, quá trình, môi trường được quy định trong quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia do các Bộ quản lý ngành, lĩnh vực ban hành hoặc được quy định trong quy chuẩn kỹ thuật địa phương do Ủy ban nhân tỉnh, thành phố trực thuộc Trung ương ban hành. Công bố hợp quy là hoạt động bắt buộc. Một sản phẩm được chứng nhận hợp quy khi
  3. 3. đáp ứng một trong 2 trường hợp: Kết quả chứng nhận hợp quy theo quy định tại quy chuẩn kỹ thuật tương ứng và do tổ chức chứng nhận được chỉ định thực hiện hoặc kết quả tự đánh giá sự phù hợp của tổ chức, cá nhân công bố hợp quy. Như vậy, thiết bị định vị ô tô hợp chuẩn, hợp quy là sản phẩm đã trải qua quá trình kiểm định, thử nghiệm mẫu của các cơ quan chức năng, đạt đủ chứng nhận tiêu chuẩn mới đưa ra thị trường. Một sản phẩm định vị gps đủ chuẩn sẽ có đầy đủ giấy tờ chứng nhận đi kèm và có bảo hành chính hãng của đơn vị sản xuất. Tính năng của thiết bị định vị ô tô hợp chuẩn Thiết bị định vị ô tô hợp chuẩn Eposicó đầy đủ tính năng theo theo quy chuẩn QCVN 31:2014/Bộ GTVT: - Thông tin về xe và lái xe; - Hành trình của xe; - Tốc độ vận hành của xe; - Số lần và thời gian dừng, đỗ xe; - Số lần và thời gian đóng, mở cửa xe; - Thời gian làm việc của lái xe (bao gồm: thời gian lái xe liên tục của người lái xe và tổng thời gian làm việc trong một ngày của người lái xe). Sản phẩm định vị ô tô của Eposi phù hợp với việc quản lý xe, đăng kiểm xe của các đơn vị. Đồng thời, nhờ các tính năng giám sát, thiết bị cũng phù hợp với các đơn vị cần lắp xe để quản lý chặt chẽ các thông tin về xe và tài xế. Khi mua thiết bị định vị ô tô Eposi trong thời gian này, khách hàng sẽ được hưởng chương trình khuyến mãi lớn nhất trong vòng 6 năm phát triển, cung cấp thiết bị:
  4. 4. - MIỄN PHÍ 01 NĂM THUÊ BAO - Miễn phí lắp đặt - Miễn phí giao hàng - Bảo hành chính hãng 12 tháng - Bảo trì trọn đời - 1 đổi 1 sản phẩm nếu do lỗi nhà sản xuất trong thời gian bảo hành - Tư vấn 24/7 - Hướng dẫn sử dụng phần mềm 24/7. Để nhanh tay đặt mua sản phẩm định vị ô tô hợp chuẩn, quý khách vui lòng liên hệ: Trụ sở chính - Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại Eposi Chi nhánh Hà Nội Địa chỉ: Tầng 3, Sn 695 Hoàng Hoa Thám, Ba Đình, Hà Nội Điện thoại: 024.37835200 Fax: +84.4.33554776 Hotline: 01639989186 - 024.37835200 CHI NHÁNH TẠI ĐÀ NẴNG 99 Nguyễn Tri Phương - P. Thạc Gián, Q. Thanh Khê - TP. Đà Nẵng Điện thoại: 02363.689.877 Fax: 02363.368.9875 Di động: 01639989229 - 0903565457
  5. 5. CHI NHÁNH TẠI TP HỒ CHÍ MINH Lầu 2, Tòa nhà TS TOWER , số 17 đường số 2, Cư Xá Đô Thành, Quận 3, TP HCM. Điện thoại: 028. 629 03 132 Fax: 028. 629 03 128 Di động: 0164.795.3407 - 0163.99.88.997 Mai Anh Nguồn: http://giamsatgps.vn

