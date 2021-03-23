Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description Threat Assessments: For Close Protection & Security ManagementThe Threat Assessment (TA) is the most important...
Book Details ASIN : B07PB319GP
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Threat Assessments: For Close Protection & Security Management, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN T...
DOWNLOAD OR READ Threat Assessments: For Close Protection & Security Management by click link below GET NOW Threat Assessm...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
✔pdf⚡(read online)✔ Threat Assessments For Close Protection & Security Management
✔pdf⚡(read online)✔ Threat Assessments For Close Protection & Security Management
✔pdf⚡(read online)✔ Threat Assessments For Close Protection & Security Management
✔pdf⚡(read online)✔ Threat Assessments For Close Protection & Security Management
✔pdf⚡(read online)✔ Threat Assessments For Close Protection & Security Management
✔pdf⚡(read online)✔ Threat Assessments For Close Protection & Security Management
✔pdf⚡(read online)✔ Threat Assessments For Close Protection & Security Management
✔pdf⚡(read online)✔ Threat Assessments For Close Protection & Security Management
✔pdf⚡(read online)✔ Threat Assessments For Close Protection & Security Management
✔pdf⚡(read online)✔ Threat Assessments For Close Protection & Security Management
✔pdf⚡(read online)✔ Threat Assessments For Close Protection & Security Management
✔pdf⚡(read online)✔ Threat Assessments For Close Protection & Security Management
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

✔pdf⚡(read online)✔ Threat Assessments For Close Protection & Security Management

14 views

Published on

https://reader.ebookexprees.com/chip991/B07PB319GP <strong>Threat Assessments: For Close Protection &amp; Security Management</strong>The Threat Assessment (TA) is the most important of all the procedures carried out in any close protection, security or business operation but even the most basic threat assessments are regularly overlooked. The reason for a threat assessment is to identify anything that might threaten you, your team and your overall operation. People carry out basic forms of threat assessment all the time: Which bars are safe to drink in, where is it safe to walk at night, do I need locks on the windows of my home etc.A threat assessment must identify all threats that you are exposed to whether it is physical assault, injury, terrorism, black mail, being embarrassed or discredited, health problems, loss of assets or dangerous weather conditions etc. When you identify a threat, you must take procedures to minimalism it. In the world of security operations, most people only look for the threat of physical assault, but you must look as deeply as you can and cover every angle.In this book we will show you how to properly compile threat assessments for close protection operations and security management projects. In the chapters are some examples of actual security threat assessment that Risks Inc. has compiled over the years.When you read through them you can see some of the topics that need to be included but remember every situation is different as is every client and, in my world, if you are a security professional you should be able to write your own assessments, profiles and reports without having to download generic templates. The information in this book is a guide, that you can adapt to your own situations and circumstances be it providing close protection for a VIP, planning the travel security procedures for a trip to a hostile environment or if you 8217;re a security manager for a hotel or office building.The Author &quot;Orlando Wilson&quot;

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

✔pdf⚡(read online)✔ Threat Assessments For Close Protection & Security Management

  1. 1. Description Threat Assessments: For Close Protection & Security ManagementThe Threat Assessment (TA) is the most important of all the procedures carried out in any close protection, security or business operation but even the most basic threat assessments are regularly overlooked. The reason for a threat assessment is to identify anything that might threaten you, your team and your overall operation. People carry out basic forms of threat assessment all the time: Which bars are safe to drink in, where is it safe to walk at night, do I need locks on the windows of my home etc.A threat assessment must identify all threats that you are exposed to whether it is physical assault, injury, terrorism, black mail, being embarrassed or discredited, health problems, loss of assets or dangerous weather conditions etc. When you identify a threat, you must take procedures to minimalism it. In the world of security operations, most people only look for the threat of physical assault, but you must look as deeply as you can and cover every angle.In this book we will show you how to properly compile threat assessments for close protection operations and security management projects. In the chapters are some examples of actual security threat assessment that Risks Inc. has compiled over the years.When you read through them you can see some of the topics that need to be included but remember every situation is different as is every client and, in my world, if you are a security professional you should be able to write your own assessments, profiles and reports without having to download generic templates. The information in this book is a guide, that you can adapt to your own situations and circumstances be it providing close protection for a VIP, planning the travel security procedures for a trip to a hostile environment or if you 8217;re a security manager for a hotel or office building.The Author "Orlando Wilson" has over 29 years 8217; experience within the international security and investigations industry and regular organized projects in some very challenging locations. He is accustomed to dealing with five star ventures and third world issues, quite often in the same day! Working with Risks Incorporated he provides a full range of security, investigation, close protection and hostile environment training and services. He has an international network of operational professionals in Europe, Caribbean, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Also have training locations in the US 8230;He is also a published author and has been interviewed and written articles for numerous media outlets ranging from the New York Times to Soldier of Fortune Magazine on topics ranging from kidnapping, organized crime, surveillance to maritime piracy.
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : B07PB319GP
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Threat Assessments: For Close Protection & Security Management, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ Threat Assessments: For Close Protection & Security Management by click link below GET NOW Threat Assessments: For Close Protection & Security Management OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×