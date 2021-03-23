https://reader.ebookexprees.com/chip991/B07PB319GP <strong>Threat Assessments: For Close Protection & Security Management</strong>The Threat Assessment (TA) is the most important of all the procedures carried out in any close protection, security or business operation but even the most basic threat assessments are regularly overlooked. The reason for a threat assessment is to identify anything that might threaten you, your team and your overall operation. People carry out basic forms of threat assessment all the time: Which bars are safe to drink in, where is it safe to walk at night, do I need locks on the windows of my home etc.A threat assessment must identify all threats that you are exposed to whether it is physical assault, injury, terrorism, black mail, being embarrassed or discredited, health problems, loss of assets or dangerous weather conditions etc. When you identify a threat, you must take procedures to minimalism it. In the world of security operations, most people only look for the threat of physical assault, but you must look as deeply as you can and cover every angle.In this book we will show you how to properly compile threat assessments for close protection operations and security management projects. In the chapters are some examples of actual security threat assessment that Risks Inc. has compiled over the years.When you read through them you can see some of the topics that need to be included but remember every situation is different as is every client and, in my world, if you are a security professional you should be able to write your own assessments, profiles and reports without having to download generic templates. The information in this book is a guide, that you can adapt to your own situations and circumstances be it providing close protection for a VIP, planning the travel security procedures for a trip to a hostile environment or if you 8217;re a security manager for a hotel or office building.The Author "Orlando Wilson"