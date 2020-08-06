HOTEL DE BRIERE - Notice boves

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Magny – Les Bôves 41 Magny Les Bôves
Magny – Les Bôves 42
Magny – Les Bôves 43 Le château des Bôves à Magny Les Bôves, nom qui fait référence à d’anciennes excavations, est un écar...
Magny – Les Bôves 44 Premièrement deux bois de lit garny de leur palaisse [paillasse] et de matelas et traversain et de le...
Magny – Les Bôves 45 Ces derniers revendirent la propriété, ainsi que les biens de Montagny, le 24 mai 1729, à Pierre Sohi...
Magny – Les Bôves 46 Le 20 août suivant, Pierre Sohier rendit aveu des Bôves au maréchal de Villeroy, seigneur de Magny. C...
Magny – Les Bôves 47 Le comte de Manerbe et les Boisdenemetz Le nouveau possesseur des Bôves, en cette année 1739, était P...
Magny – Les Bôves 48 Thomas de Manerbe semble avoir séjourné régulièrement dans sa propriété magnytoise. Dans un aveu à M....
Magny – Les Bôves 49 « Le vendredy 29 d’octobre 1751, après la publication d’un ban de futur mariage entre haut et puissan...
Magny – Les Bôves 50 Généalogie Borel de Manerbe Jean Borel, sgr de Manerbe x Sibille Marie de Kingka (° [Pays-Bas]) Jacqu...
Magny – Les Bôves 51 Ce dernier n’eut qu’une fille, Louise Geneviève, comme héritière, et il résolut de léguer son hôtel à...
Magny – Les Bôves 52 Le retour des Boisdenemetz Les acquéreurs des Bôves, le 11 mars 1806, n’étaient pas des inconnus puis...
Magny – Les Bôves 53 Moyennant 71.111 francs et 11 centimes, ils s’offrirent le domaine des Bôves, consistant en maison et...
Magny – Les Bôves 54 « A son extrémité méridionale est le château des Boves, que le propriétaire M. le vicomte de Boisdene...
Magny – Les Bôves 55 Les Santerre des Bôves C’est une femme, chose rare pour l’époque, qui fit l’acquisition du château de...
Magny – Les Bôves 56 Le château des Bôves sur une authentique photographie de la fin du XIXe siècle Généalogie Santerre de...
Magny – Les Bôves 57 Les Poittevin et Guesnier Lors de l’adjudication du domaine des Bôves saisi sur Adèle Briffault au tr...
Magny – Les Bôves 58 Amédée Guesnier procéda après la mort de sa femme, le 16 février 1905, à une donation-partage à la ré...
Magny–LesBôves 59 Joli plan du domaine d’Etrées, comprenant les Boves, en 1920 – Document ADVO 2E37 / 423
Magny – Les Bôves 60 Généalogie Rousselle, Poittevin et Guesnier Jean Romain Rousselle (° Génicourt [Gérocourt] 17 jan 178...
Magny – Les Bôves 61 Robert Guesnier (1863-1948) (Mairie de St-Gervais) Après avoir été l’un des promoteurs de la constitu...
Magny – Les Bôves 62 Les temps modernes Dans le partage du 13 juin 1953, c’est l’aîné Gérard Dauchez qui hérita du domaine...
Magny – Les Bôves 63 Blondel son épouse, pour 5 millions d’anciens francs payés comptant. La description du château lui-mê...
Magny – Les Bôves 64 Jean Flory et sa femme ont eu quatre enfants qui ont grandi en partie aux Bôves et sont très attachés...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

HOTEL DE BRIERE - Notice boves

37 views

Published on

Hôtel de Brière : adjudication de 1872 - Association "Magny-en-Vexin : une histoire qui se cultive"

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

HOTEL DE BRIERE - Notice boves

  1. 1. Magny – Les Bôves 41 Magny Les Bôves
  2. 2. Magny – Les Bôves 42
  3. 3. Magny – Les Bôves 43 Le château des Bôves à Magny Les Bôves, nom qui fait référence à d’anciennes excavations, est un écart de Magny-en-Vexin, en bordure de la chaussée Jules César, où existait au XIXe siècle un petit hameau encore occupé en 1840 par une douzaine de familles. Les propriétaires du château ont progressivement racheté et démoli la plupart de ces maisons, situées à l’angle nord-est du parc. Il ne faut pas confondre, comme l’ont fait certains auteurs, les Bôves de Magny avec celles de Parnes, fief ayant appartenu à Pierre Le Gendre. La maison des Bôves Au XVIIe siècle, il n’y avait guère là qu’une grande ferme, appelée « maison des Bôves », consistant en plusieurs bâtiments, cours, clos, jardin, terres labourables et autres en quarante-huit pièces contenant au total 48 arpents et 7 perches, à raison de 100 perches par arpent, 22 pieds par perche et 12 pouces par pied mesure des lieux, selon l’arpentage qui en a été fait. Le tout appartenait de longue date à la famille Sevestre, et plus précisément à Jean Sevestre, bailli de Magny, qui à son décès laissa pour héritiers son frère Florent, receveur de Château-sur-Epte, et les deux filles de son autre frère Pierre, en son vivant fermier receveur de Montagny, nommées Marguerite et Claude Sevestre. La seconde était mariée à Michel Le Brun, écuyer sieur d’Apremont, l’un des 200 chevau-légers de la garde du roi, et demeurait à Vaux près Meulan. Les héritiers Sevestre susnommés vendirent la ferme des Bôves le 13 mai 1664 à messire Gilles Juigné 1 , veuf d’Elisabeth de Coulanges et tout juste remarié le mois précédent à Marie Vaudin. L’acquéreur et nouveau possesseur des lieux, fils de feu Albin Juigné, en son vivant maréchal des logis du duc d’Orléans et chef du gobelet de la reine, et de Marguerite Chopart, était alors l’un des receveurs généraux et payeurs des rentes de l’Hôtel de Ville de Paris, charge très lucrative qui consistaient à honorer les rentes dues par la couronne à nombre de particuliers au gré des emprunts faits pour alimenter le trésor. Il demeurait à Paris rue St-Antoine et cette acquisition ne devait être pour lui qu’un placement. Gilles Juigné fut toutefois troublé dans sa possession de ladite maison de Bôves. Bien qu’ayant obtenu un décret volontaire au Requêtes de l’Hôtel, le 24 mars 1667, pour purger les éventuelles hypothèques et assurer sa tranquillité, il eut à faire face à une demande en retrait lignager du sieur Michel Le Brun, au nom et comme tuteur de sa fille Marie Le Brun, qui devait avoir quelque parenté avec les Sevestre. Ils transigèrent le 8 février 1669 au moyen d’une rente annuelle de 543 livres 2 sols 7 deniers rachetable contre un capital de 10.862 livres 11 sols et 6 deniers 2 . Mais incapable d’honorer durablement cette rente, les revenus de la ferme étant sans doute insuffisants, et un autre procès étant en cours avec les héritiers de Pierre Delouvain et Catherine Le Roy, fermiers des Bôves, le sieur Le Brun laissa courir les arriérés durant huit ans et fut finalement condamné, par sentence des Requêtes du Palais confirmée au Parlement de Paris, à payer les arrérages et à abandonner son retrait lignager. N’ayant pas un sol vaillant pour régler sa dette se montant à 4.345 livres 8 deniers, ledit le Brun résolut d’abandonner à Gilles Juigné un lot de terres à Blamécourt, par acte du 24 avril 1682 . Gilles Juigné fit parallèlement, le 28 février de la même année, l’acquisition auprès des mêmes Michel le Brun et Claude Sevestre sa femme, d’une maison rue St-Sauveur à Magny, d’un jardin proche l’église et de diverses pièces de terre, plus une fermette, deux moitiés de maisons et des terres à Montagny, moyennant 4.874 livres 7 sols, dont 1.000 livres pour les maison et jardin de Magny 3 . Ainsi se termina apparemment le contentieux entre ces deux familles. Gilles de Juigné, qui avait ajouté une particule à son nom au fil du temps et s’était doté d’armoiries « d’argent au lion de gueules, la tête d’or, armé et lampassé du même », s’éteignit à Paris le 22 juin 1694, sans doute âgé de 70 ans ou environ, laissant de sa première épouse deux enfants survivants, dont Gilles de Juigné, second du nom, et deux autres de la deuxième. Sa veuve lui survécut longtemps comme on le verra ci-après. On trouve dans son inventaire après décès un document écrit de sa main dans lequel il avait dressé la liste de ses meubles à Magny, qui montre qu’il devait y séjourner de temps en temps, et dans quelles conditions : Armes des Juigné « Mémoire des meubles que jay envoyé à ma maison des Bauves. 1 Vente devant Me Moufle à Paris. 2 Transaction devant le même notaire. 3 Ventes de 1682 devant le même notaire.
  4. 4. Magny – Les Bôves 44 Premièrement deux bois de lit garny de leur palaisse [paillasse] et de matelas et traversain et de leur ouse [housse] de drap violet garny de bande de tapisserie, deux couverture rouge, un tapis de messeletis, deux tours de chemines de messeletis, plus un tapis ver, plus un tapis de damare [Damas ?] bleu, plus deux tanture de tapisserie de Bergame pour les deux chambres, plus trois ridaus de toile de coton blanche pour les trois croissés [croisées] des deux chambres, un miroir de toilet, plus dix huit siège et trois fauteulle [fauteuil] de tapiseris, plus deux tables, un grand et une petite, et une atache dans la petit chambre, plus deux paires de chenés de faire [chenêts de fer] garny de pomme de cuivre jone, plus un paille, un pins [pince] et une tenagle [tenaille ?] et fourche le tout de fair à pomme jone, plus deux cofre, savoir un de cuire, un de bois, un souflet, plus un cabinet de bois de noyer, un tiroy de poire, plus un lit de sangle garny de son matelas, plus trois couverture, savoir deux blanches et un rouge, plus un pallas [paillasse] pour les laquets, plus deux grand paire de dais pour le lit de madame, plus quatre drap pour les valés [valets]. Plus deux douzaine de serviete ouvragés et deux nape du mesme ouvrage, plus une douzaine de grosse serviete et deux petit nape, plus quatre nape de cuisine, plus ses toigle à mains, plus six plat detin [d’étain] savoir deux grande et quatre moyent, plus un douzaine dasiete [d’assiette] détin sonant plus un basin à lavé les mains, plus deux grand basins de porselaine, un douzaine dasiete, deux flambau, deux posalans et une salière de porselaine, plus deux carafes our le vin, plus un demy douzaine de culière [cuillère] et une demy douzaine de fourchet dacié [d’acier], plus une demy douzaine de coutaus. Plus un cavau de veloure rouge, plus deux potechambre de faianse, plus une bourse de veloure cramoisy et un sant [cent] de jetons divoire [d’ivoire] et un vingt quatre fiche pour joy [jouer] le tout divoire » 4 . Ce descriptif à l’écriture plus qu’approximative montre un personnage qui ne devait pas briller par son érudition… Un partage des biens de Gilles de Juigné a été fait en 1696 par un notaire de Paris, mais seulement en trois exemplaires pour ses enfants, sans qu’il en soit laissé de minute ! Le premier château des Bôves L’aîné de la famille était Gilles de Juigné, second du nom, qui avait épousé en 1687 une certaine Marie Delisle, qui n’était autre que la sœur de l’architecte Pierre Delisle-Mansart (1641-1710), certes moins connu que son parent François Mansart, mais néanmoins réputé. Elle était de plus veuve d’un autre grand bâtisseur, Jacques Gabriel, architecte des bâtiments du roi, chargé de la construction du pont royal à Paris, face aux Tuileries, et décédé en 1686 sans l’avoir vu terminé. La ferme des Bôves revint lors du partage à Armand Etienne de Juigné, premier fils du second lit, qui se faisait déjà appeler « sieur des Bôves ». Il est fort possible qu’il ait fait construire un premier château aux Bôves, en complément des bâtiments de la ferme existants, dont on verra la description ci-dessous lors de la revente. Le manque de plans anciens ne permet pas de l’affirmer avec certitude. Marie Vaudin, veuve de Gilles de Juigné s’éteignit aux Bôves à Magny le 2 juin 1720, à l’âge canonique de 91 ans, et fut inhumée dans l’église de la paroisse. Ledit Armand Etienne fit diverses acquisitions pour étendre son domaine et mourut sans postérité en 1728, de sorte que ses biens revinrent à ses demi-frère et demi-sœur Gilles et Elisabeth de Juigné. Acte de décès de Marie Vaudin, veuve de Gilles de Juigné, en 1720 – Document ADVO (BMS de Magny) 4 Inventaire par Me Savalète à Paris le 26 juin 1694.
  5. 5. Magny – Les Bôves 45 Ces derniers revendirent la propriété, ainsi que les biens de Montagny, le 24 mai 1729, à Pierre Sohier, tout nouveau seigneur de Montagny 5 , dont il venait de faire l’acquisition en décembre précédent ! L’acte de vente est très intéressant car il donne une description remarquablement précise des Bôves à cette époque : « Une grande maison appelée les Bauves, scize au hameau des Bauves, proche et de la paroisse de la ville de Magny, concistante en un grand corps d’hôtel de 18 toises de face ou environ au fond de la cour, composé par bas d’un escalier à rampe de fer de pierre de taille, grande salle, salle à manger, cuisine et office, petite escalier dégagé d’un costé et de l’autre costé d’un passage pour aller à une cave au-dessous dudit corps de logis, d’une autre petite salle à cheminée et ensuitte d’une grande arcade sous ledit bastiment servant de passage pour le chemin de derrière ; au premier étage de six chambres de plein pied dont quatre à cheminée et diverses garde robbes, une petite chapelle et deux escaliers dégagés aux deux bouts ; grand grenier au-dessus où il y a trois chambres lambrissées. Deux autres corps de logis en aisle audit grand corps de logis, l’un à droite composé d’une remise de carosse, deux granges l’une à bled et l’autre à avoine, et celuy à gauche de deux écuries, logement du jardinier, estables à vaches, poulaillier et colombier ; grand grenier au-dessus desdits bastiments couverts de thuilles ; précédés d’un grande cour en terrasse contiguë à un plan de tilleuls en quinconge derrière ledit bastiment en aisle à droite. Item un grand clos au-dessous de laditte cour en terrasse, partie clos de murs, partie de hayes vives, où il y a plusieurs ormes et tilleuls et fresnes à émonder ; ledit clos partie en jardin, l’un à droite et l’autre à gauche plantés en buissons et espaliers autour des murs, et partie en pré avec arbres fruitiers en quinconge à haute tige. Tenant lesdits lieux d’un bout par haut au chemin qui va sur la hauteur, d’autre bout au chemin bas qui va de la ferme d’Estrées au moulin de la Planche, d’un costé au chemin qui va du moulin de la Planche au hameau des Boves, et d’autre costé aux terres de la ferme d’Estrées (…) Item une petite maison de deux travées et une petite grange en aisle couvertes de chaulme avec un petit jardin derrière, scis au hameau des Bosves, proche ladite grande maison et au derrière dudit enclos, le chemin entre deux. Item la quantité de 50 arpens ou environ tant en terres labourables que prés en plusieurs pièces scis au terroir de Magny, Estrées, les Boves, St-Gervais, Blamécourt et autres terroirs circonvoisins, qui composent la ferme des Bosves et que tient à loyer la veuve Bourdel (…) ». Magny, Etrées et les Bôves sur l’Atlas de Trudaine (XVIIIe siècle) La vente eut lieu, y compris les meubles des Bôves et la ferme de Montagny, pour 25.000 livres francs deniers et 200 livres de pension viagère annuelle. On retiendra l’existence d’une chapelle et plus curieusement encore d’un pigeonnier, en principe privilège seigneurial, dont la construction avait peut-être été accordée aux Juigné eut égard à leur rang. L’inventaire des meubles annexé mentionne une grande chambre au-dessus de la cuisine, et un « appartement neuf », la demeure étant globalement bien meublée, avec du chêne, du noyer, de l’ébène, du velours, de la faïence et des tapisseries… 5 Vente devant Me Demarandel à Paris.
  6. 6. Magny – Les Bôves 46 Le 20 août suivant, Pierre Sohier rendit aveu des Bôves au maréchal de Villeroy, seigneur de Magny. Ce Pierre Sohier était un personnage assez important et fortuné, président trésorier de France au bureau des finances d'Alençon, demeurant ordinairement à Paris. Il était marié à Geneviève Hébert et avait pour armoiries « de gueules à la levrette d’argent contournée, passant sur un tertre de sinople, au chef d’argent chargé de trois molettes de sable ». Certainement plus intéressé dans cette affaire par les maisons et terres de Montagny, il ne fit sans doute que passer aux Bôves, qu’il revendit dès le 15 juillet 1735 à Jean Moulins, écuyer sieur des Moulins et Marie Tournus son épouse, demeurant à Paris 6 . La description du domaine est très similaire à la précédente, si ce n’est qu’on y a ajouté que dans l’aile droite il y avait désormais deux remises à carrosses, un salon ouvrant sur la cour par quatre croisées, dont l’aménagement n’était pas encore achevé, et un grand bûcher ensuite, le tout à la place semble-t-il des anciennes granges. Le long de l’allée d’ormes conduisant à la maison, est indiqué également un abreuvoir pavé alimenté par un petit cours d’eau. La vente fut conclue pour 38.000 livres dont 19.000 pour la maison des Bôves et dépendances et 6.000 pour les meubles. Curieusement, Pierre Sohier n’a pas cherché à conserver les biens de Montagny, mais il a réalisé au passage une belle plus-value digne d’un financier de son espèce. La ferme avait changé de mains, étant désormais louée à un nommé Dagneaux, de St-Gervais. On sait peu de choses de Jean Moulins, qualifié de secrétaire du roi, si ce n’est qu’il était dans les fermes du roi et du duc d’Orléans, donc encore un financier qui faisait là un placement. Il rendit aveu et dénombrement de son acquisition au seigneur de Magny devant Me Lemarié, le 1er septembre 1736. Il ne conserva lui aussi les Bôves et la ferme de Montagny que quelques années et revendit le tout le 24 septembre 1739 pour 31.500 livres 7 , c’est-à-dire à perte, confirmant qu’il les avait payés bien trop cher ! 6 Vente devant Me Caron à Paris. 7 Vente devant Me Gervais à Paris. Généalogie de Juigné Albin Juigné Chef du gobelet de la reine x (Vve) Marguerite Chopart xx Pierre de La Combe Gentilhomme de la maison du roi Gilles (de) Juigné (+ Paris 22 jun 1694) Payeur des rentes de l’Hotel de ville de Paris x (Ct 13 fév 1650) Elisabeth de Coulanges (+ Paris) Fille de Toussaint de Coulanges et de Marie Héron xx (Ct 21 avr 1664) Marie Vaudin (° v 1629, + Magny [Boves] 2 jun 1720) Fille de Louis Vaudin, conseiller à la Cour des monnaies, et d’Isabelle Colle Henri Louis de Juigné Ecuyer Mineur émancipé en 1694 Albin François de Juigné (+ avant 1694) Armand Etienne de Juigné (° Paris, + 1728) Ecuyer. Grand Maître des Eaux et Forêts du Lyonnais Marie de Juigné (+ avant 1694) Gilles de Juigné (1728) Ecuyer xx (Paris [St-Paul] 21 nov 1687) (Ct 13 nov 1687) Marie Delisle (° v 1645) Fille d’Edme Delisle et de Michelle Gauthier x (14 jul 1663) Vve) Jacques Gabriel (° v 1630, + 18 jul 1686) Architecte des bâtiments du roi Dont descendance Elisabeth de Juigné (° v 1653, + Paris 27 mar 1741) x (Ct 29 jan 1673) (Vve) Jean Baptiste Trouchot (+ 1676) Payeur des rentes de l’Hotel de ville de Paris Sans postérité
  7. 7. Magny – Les Bôves 47 Le comte de Manerbe et les Boisdenemetz Le nouveau possesseur des Bôves, en cette année 1739, était Pierre François Thomas Borel de Manerbe, lieutenant des gardes du corps de Sa Majesté, demeurant ordinairement à Paris comme ses prédécesseurs. D’une famille originaire de Manerbe, près de Lisieux, il portait pour armes : « de gueules à la bande de vair, accompagnée de deux lions d’or ». La vente comprenait encore une fois les meubles, glaces, chambranles de marbre, tableaux, boiseries, et linges de maison garnissant la maison, estimés à 4.000 livres. Les Bôves étaient selon l’acte dans la censive des seigneurs de Magny, ce qui confirme qu’il ne s’agissait pas d’une terre noble. La chose est encore attestée par une lettre envoyée M. de Senozan au comte de Manerbe sitôt qu’il eut connaissance de l’opération : « Je vois, Monsieur, par la lettre que vous m’avés fait l’honneur de m’écrire, que vous estes en traitté pour acquérir la maison des Bauves, dépendant de ma seigneurie de Magny. Soyés je vous prie persuadé que je me prêterai très volontiers à tout ce qui pourra me procurer un voisin tel que vous, Monsieur, et quand à mes droits de lots et vente, je suis ordinairement dans l’usage de ne remettre que le quart ou le tiers au plus, mais pour vous marquer combien je serois charmé de faire réussir votre marché, je me réduirai pour votre acquisition à la moitié de mes droits. Pour ce qui est de la chasse, je me prêterai aussy à tout ce qui vous sera agréable, bien entendu que ce ne sera que pour vous personnellement, Monsieur, et sans tirer à conséquence pour vos successeurs, persuadé que vous aurés la bonté de la ménager et de veiller à sa conservation, ainsy que les amis à qui vous procurerés ce plaisir. Je suis, Monsieur, avec un parfait attachement, votre humble et très obéissant serviteur » 8 . La tournure de cette lettre montre que le sieur de Senozan, qui était un personnage assez important, faisait là des courbettes à son futur voisin, qui devait donc être un personnage encore plus en vue que lui à la Cour… Armes des Borel de Manerbe Joséphine de La Boissière, deuxième épouse de Thomas Borel par Van Loo A peine installé aux Bôves, le comte de Manerbe voulut remettre en service la chapelle du château, qui était apparemment tombée à l’abandon, et il en fit même aménager une nouvelle dans l’aile droite de la demeure, à côté du salon de compagnie. Il s’adressa pour cela au vicariat, qui dépêcha le doyen de Magny afin d’inspecter les lieux. Selon le procès verbal de la visite qui eut lieu le 21 décembre 1739, elle mesurait 19 pieds de long sur 9 pieds de large, en avait 13 de haut, et avait un sol carrelé. On y entrait par une porte vitrée et elle était éclairée par une croisée au-dessus de l’autel. Ledit autel de bois, de 6 pieds sur 3, garni de gradins et surmonté d’une pierre consacrée, comportait un coffre à deux portes fermant à clé pour enfermer les ornements. Ces derniers consistaient en croix d’ébène avec son crucifix d’ivoire, chandeliers, patère et calice d’argent doré à l’intérieur, burettes de cristal, et en outre le linge nécessaire à la célébration des offices. L’ensemble ayant été trouvé satisfaisant à tous égards, le prêtre procéda à la bénédiction de cette nouvelle chapelle, sous le vocable de Saint-Thomas, et y célébra la première messe, en présence de M. de Manerbe, de Claude Louis d’Houetteville de Magnitot, de Pierre Lemarié, chevalier de St-Louis, d’Etienne Camus, maître particulier des Eaux et Forêts et du bailli de Magny, qui avaient été conviés pour la circonstance. 8 Archives conservées au château des Bôves.
  8. 8. Magny – Les Bôves 48 Thomas de Manerbe semble avoir séjourné régulièrement dans sa propriété magnytoise. Dans un aveu à M. de Senozan du 6 février 1743, il déclara sa grande maison et dépendances, d’une contenance de 6 arpents et 80 perches d’un seul tenant, plus les terres chargées d’une gerbe les onze de droits seigneuriaux. Résolu à s’établir durablement aux Bôves, il fit l’acquisition en 1745 d’une sépulture dans la chapelle Ste-Barbe de l’église de Magny moyennant 30 livres. Le sieur de Manerbe avait été marié une première fois, en 1732, avec une de ses cousines nommée Marie Françoise de Borel de Clarbec, dont il n’eut pas d’enfant. Elle mourut en 1747 et il résolut trois ans plus tard de se remarier, avec Joséphine de La Boissière de Chambors, de cette grande famille du Vexin, qui avait 35 ans de moins que lui ! Il avait sans doute l’espoir d’avoir ainsi une descendance, mais cette grâce ne lui fut pas accordée par la nature. Un état des meubles de l’hôtel loué par M. de Manerbe à Paris et de ceux de Magny fut dressé à cette occasion et annexé au contrat de mariage 9 . On y voit aux Bôves un mobilier raffiné, en particulier dans la salle à manger et dans le salon de compagnie, où les fauteuils et canapés d’Indienne côtoient tables de marbre à pieds dorés, pendule, fontaine de cuivre, vaisselle de porcelaine etc. Pour la distraction, on disposait de plusieurs tables de jeu, dont une de tric trac. Les chambre de l’étage portaient des noms exotiques : chambre de Perse, de Calmande ou encore d’Indienne 10 … Notice du Mercure de France de mai 1750 Homme raffiné, mais néanmoins homme d’armes, le comte de Manerbe avait gravi tous les échelons dans les armées du roi, dont il était passé brigadier en 1740 puis maréchal de camp en 1744 et enfin lieutenant général quatre ans plus tard, à l’âge de 62 ans. Le roi le fit chevalier de St-Louis en remerciement de ses services comme gouverneur de diverses villes, en 1755. Après une vie bien remplie, il s’éteignit à Paris dans sa 77e année, le 2 novembre 1762, et ne fut apparemment pas inhumé dans son caveau de l’église de Magny car il n’y a pas de trace de la chose dans les registres paroissiaux. Sa veuve lui survécut longtemps, ayant l’usufruit de la maison des Bôves sa vie durant selon leur contrat de mariage. La toponymie a gardé un souvenir de lui près d’Etrées, où se trouve un carrefour appelé La croix de Manerbe. Un inventaire des biens du feu sieur de Manerbe a été réalisé à Paris et à Magny quelques jours après son décès 11 , qui apporte des précisions sur la disposition des lieux. On entrait ainsi dans la maison des Bôves par un vestibule qui donnait à droite dans une chambre ayant vue sur la cour avec deux garde-robes, et à gauche dans un salon de compagnie pourvu d’une cheminée avec même vue, ensuite duquel se trouvait la salle à manger donnant aussi sur la cour ; de là, un passage donnait accès à la cuisine, à l’office, et à une chambre ensuite servant à l’officier. Dudit vestibule devait partir l’escalier menant à l’étage déjà mentionné, qui desservait à droite une grande chambre tournée vers la cour et sa garde- robe, une chambre ensuite nommée la chambre Cramoisie, la chambre de Perse et son cabinet avec garde-robe sur l’arrière du bâtiment, un cabinet servant de bibliothèque, la chambre de Calmande et enfin la chambre d’Indienne. La chambre du maître des lieux et sa garde-robe donnaient pour leur part sur la cour de la cuisine. N’ayant pas de descendance, Thomas Borel de Manerbe avait résolu de léguer ses biens par testament à sa nièce, ou plus précisément à la nièce de sa première femme, Jeanne Elisabeth Borel de Clarbec, à la charge d’agréer divers legs particuliers à ses serviteurs, et en particulier mille francs à son jardinier des Bôves, nommé Baptiste 12 . Elle connaissant sans doute fort bien la maison des Bôves, où elle s’était mariée en 1751 avec Claude Daniel de Boisdenemetz, seigneur d’Authevernes et de Château-sur-Epte : Nécrologie du comte de Manerbe dans le Mercure de France de janvier 1763 9 Contrat de mariage du 4 avril 1750 devant Me Sauvaige à Paris. 10 Calmande et Indienne sont des tissus d’ameublement et de décoration. 11 Inventaire par Me Magnier à Paris le 19 novembre 1762. 12 Testament déposé à Me Sauvaige à Paris.
  9. 9. Magny – Les Bôves 49 « Le vendredy 29 d’octobre 1751, après la publication d’un ban de futur mariage entre haut et puissant seigneur messire Claude Daniel, chevalier marquis de Boisdenemetz (…) brigadier des armées du Roy, exempt des gardes du corps de sa Majesté, chevalier de l’Ordre royal et militaire de St-Louis (…) veuf de dame Louise Geneviève Guyard, (…) demeurant en son château de Boisdenemetz paroisse d’Auteverne d’une part. Et haute et puissante demoiselle Jeanne Elizabeth de Borel de Clarbec, fille majeure de haut et puissant seigneur messire Philippe Louis de Borel, chevalier seigneur patron de Clarbec (…) et de haute et puissante dame Anne Elizabeth Le Gouez de La Viganerie ses père et mère, de la paroisse de St-Pierre de Caen d’autre part (…) Nous soussigné prestre licencié en droit, curé et doyen de Notre-Dame de Magny, Vexin le françois, vicariat de Pontoise, avec la permission et du consentement de Mr le curé de St-Pierre de Caen, avons receu leur consentement de mariage (…) et leur avons donné la bénédiction dans la chapelle domestique de haut et puissant seigneur messire Pierre François Thomas de Borel, chevalier comte de Manerbe, lieutenant général des armées du Roy, gouverneur des ville de Pontarlier et fort de Joux, cy-devant lieutenant et ayde major général des gardes du corps du Roy, en son chasteau des Boves, témoin et présent audit mariage, en vertu de la permission accordée par Monseigneur l’archevêque de Rouen (..) » Etrées et Les Bôves sur un plan des environs de Magny au XVIIIe siècle. Le château a toujours ses deux ailes. Il est à noter que c’est la première fois que la maison des Bôves est qualifiée de « château » dans un acte officiel ! Ladite dame Daniel de Boisdenemetz résida avec son mari entre Paris et Autheverne, de sorte qu’elle n’eut pas à souffrir de l’usufruit que sa belle-mère, à peine plus âgée qu’elle, avait sur les Bôves. Joséphine de La Boissière survécut fort longtemps à son mari et s’éteignit à Paris en 1796. M. Brierre de Boismont Joséphine de La Boissière veuve de Manerbe s’était retirée à Paris sur la fin de ses jours et avait loué les Bôves à un certain Jacques François Brierre (alias Brières) de Boismont et à Dorothée Chevallier son épouse, se réservant seulement l’usage de quelques pièces du château. Cette famille Brierre était originaire du Ménil-Hubert-sur-Orne et avait atterri à Magny par l’alliance d’Alexandre Brierre avec Marie Guyard, fille d’un nommé Guyard, sieur du Mesnil-Hubert, et surtout sœur de Jean Guyard, receveur des tailles de Magny, qui avait réussi à se hisser au rang de seigneur de Château-sur-Epte et de Cahaignes.
  10. 10. Magny – Les Bôves 50 Généalogie Borel de Manerbe Jean Borel, sgr de Manerbe x Sibille Marie de Kingka (° [Pays-Bas]) Jacques Pierre Borel, baron de Manerbe x (Vve) Anne de Mouchy Fille d’Antoine de Mouchy et de Louise de Guillebon Dame d’honneur de Marie d’Orléans, duchesse de Nemours Pierre François Thomas Borel, comte de Manerbe (° Paris [St-Eustache] 17 fév 1686, + Paris 2 nov 1762) Lieutenant général des armées du roi. Chevalier de St-Louis x (Ct 22 avr 1732) (Veuf) Marie Françoise Borel de Clarbec (° v 1683, + Paris [St-Roch] 18 fév 1747) Sans descendance xx (Paris [St-Roch] 9 avr 1750) (Ct 4 avr 1750) Henriette Marie Joséphine de La Boissière de Chambors (° Dieppe 23 fév 1721, + Paris 1796) Fille de Joseph Jean-Baptiste de La Boissière, comte de Chambors et de Marie Anne Angélique de La Fontaine-Solare Jeanne Elisabeth Borel de Clarbec (° Caen [St-Pierre] v 1730, + Paris 20 oct 1809) xx (Magny [Chapelle des Boves] 29 oct 1751) (Vve) Claude Daniel de Boidenemetz, sgr d’Authevernes (° Authevernes 4 déc 1706, + Paris 1er mar 1790) Fils de Claude Daniel de Boisdenemetz et de Marguerite Louise Leprince Ecuyer de la reine Marie Leczinska x (Veuf) Louise Geneviève Guyard (+ Paris [St-Sulpice] 8 jan 1746) Fille de Jean Guyard, sgr de Château sur Epte et Cahaignes Philippe Louis Borel de Clarbec (° v 1686, + Caen [St-Pierre] 6 avr 1769) x (Vve) Anne Elisabeth Le Gouez de La Viganerie (° v 1711, + Caen [St-Pierre] 21 mai 1783) Louise Flore Daniel de Boisdenemetz (° Authevernes 3 sep 1745, + Authevernes 9 sep 1747) Morte en bas âge Marie Elisabeth Borel de Manerbe x (Ct 25 jul 1703) (Vve) Jean Claude Costard, comte de Hotot Sans descendance Ferry Borel, comte de Clarbec x (1682) Anne Le Valois de Villette Alexis Daniel de Boisdenemetz (° Authevernes 5 mai 1760) Auguste Ferdinand Daniel de Boisdenemetz (° Authevernes 2 avr 1761, + Paris 18 aoû 1800 Anne Elisabeth Daniel de Boisdenemetz (° Authevernes 13 aoû 1754) Claude Daniel de Boisdenemetz (° Autheverne 14 jul 1753, + Authevernes 6 avr 1827) x (Paris [ND des Victoires] 27 avr 1797) Isabelle Jeanne Martin (° Brugge [Belgique] 1766, + Paris 24 aoû 1820) Dont 5 filles Armand Maximilien Daniel de Boisdenemetz (° Authevernes 18 jun 1755, + Vernon 6 avr 1833) Baptisé le 18 juillet 1755 x (Cahaignes 5 jan 1794) Madeleine Sophie Nice (° Versailles [ND] 30 nov 1755, + Cahaignes 7 mai 1831) Dont descendance Adélaïde Daniel de Boisdenemetz (° Authevernes 28 mai 1756) Alphonse Daniel de Boidenemetz (° Authevernes 18 jan 1758, + Dole [39] 24 jun 1853) Colonel de Dragons. Chevalier de St-Louis. Emigré sous la Révolution Commandant de la Garde nationale puis maire de Magny en 1812 x (Düsseldorf 1792 ou 1793) (Contrat Paris 8 fruc an IX) (Divorcés et remariés) Adélaïde Louise Alexandrine de Couquault d’Avelon (° Blacourt [60] 30 sep 1768, + Dole [39] 29 avr 1854) Fille de Nicolas Henri de Couquault et d’Anne Marie Louise de La Barberie Dont descendance à Dole Alexandre Daniel de Boisdenemetz (° Authevernes 7 nov 1765) Angélique Daniel de Boisdenemetz (° Authevernes 2 avr 1761) Athénaïs Sophie Daniel de Boisdenemetz (° Authevernes 20 jan 1759, + Authevernes 4 nov 1763) Morte en bas âge
  11. 11. Magny – Les Bôves 51 Ce dernier n’eut qu’une fille, Louise Geneviève, comme héritière, et il résolut de léguer son hôtel à Magny, sa charge de receveur des tailles et d’autres biens à son neveu Jean Antoine Guyard de Boismont, frère de la susdite Marie Guyard, à la charge de verser une pension viagère à sa fille de 4.500 livres par an… Cette fille, qui avait été mariée en premières noces avec Claude Daniel de Boisdenemetz, comme on l’a entrevu plus haut, avait apporté à cette famille, sans doute par son contrat de mariage, les seigneuries de Château-sur-Epte et Cahaignes. Jean Antoine Guyard « conseiller du Roy receveur des tailles de l’élection de Chaumont et Magny, demeurant audit Magny, trouvé dans la salon au rez de chaussée ayant vue sur la cour et le jardin de sa maison, assis dans un fauteuil auprès de la cheminée, affligé d’un paralysie sur le côté droit de son corps, sain toutefois d’esprit, mémoire et entendement ainsy qu’il est apparu au notaire soussigné » fit son testament en 1760, alors qu’il était très diminué, à la suite sans doute d’un accident vasculaire 13 . Il mourut peu après, résignant sa charge de receveur des tailles en faveur lui aussi de son neveu Jacques François Brierre, qui prit le nom de Boismont, fils des susdits Alexandre Brierre et Marie Guyard, personnage décidément central dans cette affaire. Le sieur Brierre de Boismont fut ainsi receveur des tailles de Magny jusqu’à ce que la Révolution abolisse cette charge en 1790. Il avait plusieurs frères, dont Jean Brierre, dit de Monvault, qui devint procureur au bailliage de Magny. Il encouragea localement la culture de la pomme de terre et parvint à vaincre la réticence des cultivateurs face à ce nouveau légume. Jacques François Brierre de Boismont, dont le curé de St-Gervais, cité par Potiquet, disait en 1783 « il est un peu ogre en apparence ; il a le cœur excellent », aurait pu finir ses jours tranquillement à Magny où il faisait valoir par lui-même la ferme des Bôves et les terres, mais il eut une destinée des plus curieuses. Il fut tout d’abord impliqué dans une conspiration royaliste fomentée à Paris contre la Convention, qui déboucha sur l’insurrection du 13 vendémiaire an IV (5 octobre 1795). Réprimée dans le sang, notamment par le général Bonaparte, l’insurrection tourna court et fut suivie de nombreuses arrestations et de quelques exécutions. Parmi les suspects arrêtés dans les jours suivants figurait un certain Lemaître, demeurant à Paris, réputé agent des Bourbons, chez qui on découvrit plusieurs lettres compromettantes écrites de Magny à l’encre sympathique. Les interrogatoires et recoupements permirent d’attribuer les missives au sieur Brierre de Boismont, ancien receveur des tailles, demeurant place de la halle à Magny. C’est un tribunal militaire établi à Paris qui jugea, pour plus de sûreté, les suspects de cette conjuration. Lemaître fut condamné à mort le 19 brumaire (10 novembre suivant) et exécuté le lendemain, tandis que les autres furent reconnus complices et écopèrent de peines de prison. Le citoyen Brierre fut ainsi condamné à six ans de détention et écroué à la prison de la Force. Entre l’insurrection et son arrestation, le 8 octobre 1795, Jacques François Brierre de Boismont trouva le temps de se porter acquéreur du domaine des Bôves, dont Elisabeth Borel, désormais veuve de Boisdenemtz, consentait à lui céder la nue-propriété de tout ce dont il jouissait par bail, par acte sous seing privé, moyennant 1.500 livres de pension viagère annuelle. Quelques mois après, l’usufruit de madame de Manerbe s’étant éteint avec son décès, l’acte ci-dessus fut déposé à un notaire et reconnu par les signataires le 2 thermidor an IV (20 juillet 1796). Le citoyen Brierre le ratifia « à la maison d’arrêt de la Force sise rue des Bassets, entre les deux guichets, comme lieu de liberté où ledit Brierre pour ce appelé est venu », déclarant connaître parfaitement lesdits biens immeubles et effets mobiliers pour les faire valoir depuis longtemps, la vendeuse ajoutant « qu’elle n’a entre ses mains aucun titres ni papiers constatant la propriété desdits biens, ni la filiation de son hérédité, qu’ils sont égarés depuis plus de deux ans » ! Après avoir été libéré de prison, et décidément pourvu d’une âme d’aventurier, quoiqu’il ait une jambe de bois selon Potiquet, M. Brierre quitta Magny avec sa femme en 1802 pour s’embarquer vers St-Domingue, alors en pleine révolution. Il s’établit dans la commune de Trou-Bonbon, arrondissement de Jérémie. L’aventure fut malheureusement de courte durée car il périt dans les massacres qui suivirent l’indépendance de l’île, le 4 ou 5 mars 1804, sur la place de Jérémie. Sa femme en réchappa miraculeusement et parvint apparemment à se réfugier à Cuba, où elle mourut cependant peu après à Santiago, le 5 août suivant. Avant de partir pour les îles, M. Brierre de Boismont avait fait deux choses : d’une part emprunté de fortes sommes d’argent à ses frères et sœur, et d’autre part donné avec sa femme à un homme de confiance, Jean Toussaint Fessart, propriétaire à Magny, procuration générale pour administrer leurs biens et même pouvoir de les vendre le cas échéant. Ce qui montre clairement que ce départ avait eu lieu sans intention ni espoir de retour… Ledit Fessart passa bail du domaine des Bôves à Adélaïde Louise Alexandrine de Couquault d’Avelon épouse d’Alphonse Daniel de Boidenemetz, le 29 mai 1804, moyennant 1050 francs par an. Mais n’ayant plus aucune nouvelle de ses mandants depuis cette époque, pressé par les créanciers des époux Brierre, il résolut finalement deux ans plus tard de mettre en vente le château et la ferme des Bôves, afin notamment de rembourser la famille Brierre à hauteur d’un peu plus de 36.000 francs. Jacques François Brierre de Boismont et sa femme avaient eu notamment un fils, Alexandre, né à Magny en 1775, dont le parrain était son oncle maternel Jean Rose Louis Chevallier, bailli de Vernon, qui est à l’origine de la famille Chevallier de La Bigotière. Un des fils d’Alexandre Brierre de Boismont, Alexandre Jacques François (1797- 1881), eut pour sa part une certaine renommée comme médecin et psychiatre à Paris et Saint-Mandé, mais c’est une autre histoire. 13 Testament devant Me Santerre à Magny.
  12. 12. Magny – Les Bôves 52 Le retour des Boisdenemetz Les acquéreurs des Bôves, le 11 mars 1806, n’étaient pas des inconnus puisqu’il s’agissait d’Alphonse Daniel de Boidenemetz et d’Adélaïde Louise Alexandrine de Couquault d’Avelon, son épouse, déjà locataires des lieux. Lui était de plus l’un des fils des précédents propriétaires, Claude Daniel de Boisdenemetz et Elisabeth Borel de Clarbec ! Généalogie Guyard et Brierre de Boismont Antoine Guyard x Michelle More Jean Guyard, sgr de Château-sur-Epte et Cahaignes (° Ménil-Hubert-sur-Orne [61] 28 mar 1683, + Château-sur-Epte 3 sep 1741) Receveur des tailles de Magny. Inhumé dans le chœur de l’église de Château-sur-Epte x (Ct Paris 14 sep 1722) Geneviève Festu Louise Geneviève Guyard Fille et unique héritière Marie Guyard (1771) x (Vve en 1760) Alexandre Brierre Demeurant au Ménil-Hubert Jacques Guyard du Mesnil x (Ménil-Hubert-sur-Orne [61] 29 sep 1706) Madeleine Chanin Jean Antoine Guyard de Boismont (° Ménil-Hubert-sur-Orne [61] 30 jul 1707, + 17 nov 1760) Receveur des tailles de Magny après son oncle Jeanne Guyard (° Ménil-Hubert-sur-Orne [61] 15 jun 1681) Jean Guyard x (Ménil-Hubert-sur-Orne [61] 14 sep 1680) Marie Demorieux Marie Françoise Brierre (° Ménil-Hubert-sur-Orne 25 déc 1737, + Condé-sur-Noireau [14] 5 déc 1815) x Charles Jean Davoult-Dubourg (° Proussy [14] 1732, + Condé-sur-Noireau [14] 9 sep 1819) Avocat Alexandre Jean Jacques François Brierre de Monvault (° Magny 8 aoû 1772, + Paris IXe 29 nov 1845) Jean Brierre de Monvault (1772) Procureur au bailliage de Magny x Denise Antoinette Noblet Fille de Nicolas Noblet, bourgeois de Paris, et de Françoise Leblanc Thomas Alexandre Brierre de Boismont (° Ménil-Hubert-sur-Orne [61] 3 avr 1736) Vérificateur des actes aux Andelys x (Bonnières [78] 30 sep 1766) (Vve en 1775) Agathe Marie Mélanie de La Salle (° 26 mar 1743) (1806) Fille de Jean François de La Salle et de Marie Marguerite Reinville Alexandre Jean François Brierre de Boismont (° Magny 2 avr 1775, + Versailles 21 jan 1816) Receveur des impositions directes x (St-Martin de Boscherville [76] 2 jan 1797) Catherine Michelle Agathe Brunel (1830) Fille de Louis Alexandre Nicolas Brunel et de Marie Anne Michelle Agathe Gautier Jacques François Brierre de Boismont (° Ménil-Hubert-sur-Orne [61] 5 sep 1734, + Jérémie [St-Domingue] 4 ou 5 mar 1804) Receveur des tailles de Magny à la suite de son oncle x (Vernon 3 sep 1771) (Ct Magny 26 aoû 1771) Dorothée Chevallier (° Ivry-la-Bataille 2 jan 1747, + Santiago de Cuba 5 aoû 1804) Fille de Louis Chevallier, marchand à Ivry, et de Rose Caillou Angélique Marie Nicole Brierre de Monvault (° Magny 19 fév 1775) Alexandre Jacques François Brierre de Boismont (° Rouen 18 oct 1797, + St-Mandé [94] 25 déc 1881) Médecin psychiatre. LH x (Paris Ve 21 oct 1830) (Ct 5 oct 1830) Athalie Flore Maillard (° Paris XIe 20 oct 1801, + Paris XIe 21 jun 1873) Dont descendance à St-Mandé
  13. 13. Magny – Les Bôves 53 Moyennant 71.111 francs et 11 centimes, ils s’offrirent le domaine des Bôves, consistant en maison et dépendances avec 90 hectares de terres aux alentours. La description est en tout point similaire aux précédentes, si ce n’est qu’il est précisé que l’escalier principal, au fond du vestibule, est à double rampe. Il n’est par contre plus question de chapelle, celle-ci ayant certainement été fermée à la Révolution et étant tombée en désuétude depuis. On accédait alors au château par une cour d’honneur encadrée de deux parterres de vieux tilleuls et précédée d’une avenue de cerisiers. Ancien colonel de dragons et chevalier de St-Louis, le comte de Boisdenemetz avait émigré pendant la Révolution, comme le montre son mariage en exil à Düsseldorf et la naissance de son premier fils à Hambourg en 1795. Il était revenu clandestinement en France quelques temps après et avait séjourné avec sa femme du côté d’Orléans, sous le nom d’Alphonse Daniel, soi-disant négociant à Altona, ville proche d’Hambourg mais appartenant alors au royaume du Danemark, et avec un passeport danois. Elle se faisait appeler Louise Daniel, et était largement enceinte de son deuxième enfant lorsqu’elle fut démasquée par les autorités, à la suite de la promulgation de la loi du 19 fructidor an V, qui enjoignait aux personnes inscrites sur la liste des émigrés, ce qui était leur cas, de quitter le territoire dans les plus brefs délais, en raison d’un sursaut royaliste. Elle avait été arrêtée et incarcérée à la prison des Minimes d’Orléans, où était né son second fils, à l’automne 1797. Puis elle avait été transférée à la prison du Temple à Paris, et finalement expulsée du territoire l’année suivante, ce qui avait dû lui permettre de rejoindre son mari. Ce n’est probablement que sous le Consulat que les époux de Boisdenemetz ont pu revenir en France. Ayant apparemment divorcé comme cela se faisait alors, pour préserver leurs biens en cas de confiscation pour cause d’émigration, ils se remarièrent en 1801, sans doute à Paris où ils logeaient rue Jacob, sous le régime de la séparation de biens, en ces temps encore troubles. Le mari ne possédait selon le contrat de mariage que ses effets personnels, de peu de valeurs. Extrait du cadastre napoléonien de Magny – Document ADVO Alphonse de Boisdenemetz ne tint apparemment pas rancune à la Nation de ses déboires, puisqu’il devint commandant de la garde nationale de Magny en 1809, puis fut nommé brièvement maire de la commune en 1812, sur la recommandation qu’avait faite de lui M. Larue, sous-préfet de Mantes. Il fut toutefois condamné par le tribunal correctionnel de l’arrondissement et destitué de ses fonctions en 1813 pour avoir frappé le fermier et le garde chasse d’Alincourt avec lesquels il avait eu une altercation lors d’un prétendu recensement de grains rocambolesque, n’ayant apparemment pas encore tiré toutes les leçons de l’abolition des privilèges… C’est vers 1810, selon diverses sources concordantes, qu’il fit remanier le château des Bôves. On peut en particulier lire dans le Dictionnaire topographique des environs de Paris publié par Oudiette en 1817, à l’article Magny-en-Vexin :
  14. 14. Magny – Les Bôves 54 « A son extrémité méridionale est le château des Boves, que le propriétaire M. le vicomte de Boisdenemetz a fait rebâtir en 1810. Cette habitation est entourée de prairies et d’un joli petit bois, qui forment ensemble une enceinte d’environ 18 arpens fermée de murs et de haies vives. Sa situation est d’autant plus agréable qu’elle offre une très belle vue en amphithéâtre sur la ville de Magny. Elle renferme des sources d’eau vive qui vont se réunir au ruisseau de l’Aubette désigné ci-dessus et alimentent un superbe lavoir ». Les similitudes entre l’ancien et le nouveau château sont telles qu’on ne peut toutefois pas parler de reconstruction, mais plutôt de remaniement. Les Boisdenemetz vécurent dans leur nouvelle demeure jusqu’en 1821. Sa femme et lui quittèrent par la suite la région pour rejoindre leurs deux fils établis dans le Jura, et ils se sont éteints à Dole à des âges avancés en 1853 et 1854. Ils ont au fil des ans racheté plusieurs maisons du hameau des Bôves, qu’ils ont fait démolir et dont ils ont réuni les terrains au parc du château. Le baron Rémond La vente du château des Bôves par le vicomte et la vicomtesse de Boisdenemetz eut lieu par adjudication volontaire à la Chambre des notaires de Paris, le 7 août 1821, sur les bases d’un cahier des charges du 6 juin précédent. L’acte mentionne un château, couvert d’ardoise, « reconstruit à neuf », quoique la description soit fort peu différente des précédentes, mise à part la disparition de l’ancienne chapelle : « Un corps de logis principal élevé d’un rez de chaussée, cave dessous, un étage et un grenier, et distribué en un vestibule, chambre à coucher, cabinet et serre, avec un petit escalier ; à droite, salon et salle à manger avec un autre escalier communiquant aux chambres ; à gauche, grand escalier à double rampe au fond du vestibule, plusieurs chambres et cabinets ; au premier étage à quatre chambres mansardées et grenier sur le tout. Un autre corps de logis en aile à gauche en entrant, élevé de même d’un rez de chaussée, d’un étage et d’un grenier, et distribué en une cuisine, un office, une petite cour dans laquelle se trouve une pompe et des latrines, fruitier, fournil et autres lieux ; chambres au premier étage, dont celle au-dessus de la cuisine communique à une petite terrasse qui longe ladite petite cour et est terminée par un pavillon isolé ; volière et grenier au-dessus desdites chambres. Un troisième corps de logis en aile à droite élevé seulement d’un rez de chaussée et grenier, et distribué en une écurie, deux remises et autres lieux par bas, grenier à fourrage sur le tout. Affiche de la vente de 1821 (Archives des Bôves) Une cour d’honneur devant ladite maison, accompagnée de deux terrasses dont une est plantée de vieux tilleuls et précédée d’une avenue de cerisiers le long de laquelle est un abreuvoir pavé et tout en pierres de taille et alimenté par une source d’eau vive. Une basse cour entourée de poulaillers, toits à porcs et hangars à bois. Un grand terrain de forme irrégulière tant en nature de jardins potagers, plants d’arbres fruitiers en buissons, espaliers et contre espaliers (…) contenant en superficie 4 hectares 72 ares 41 centiares et fermé partie par des murs et partie par des haies vives » 14 . L’adjudication eut lieu sur la mise à prix de 38.000 francs et il n’y eut qu’une seule surenchère de 100 francs, au profit d’un notaire parisien, qui déclara avoir agi au nom de Victor Urbain Rémond, maréchal de camp demeurant à Paris. Le baron et général Rémond ne s’attarda guère aux Bôves, car sa femme née Bobierre de Vallière entra peu après en possession du domaine beaucoup plus flatteur d’Alincourt où ils établirent leur résidence. Ils revendirent les Bôves en 1822 sans y avoir laissé la moindre trace. 14 Vente enregistrée par Me Narjot à Paris – Copie Hypothèques de Mantes, Volume 100 n° 41.
  15. 15. Magny – Les Bôves 55 Les Santerre des Bôves C’est une femme, chose rare pour l’époque, qui fit l’acquisition du château des Bôves par acte du 1er juin 1822 15 . Adèle Briffault, célibataire âgée de 22 ans seulement, demeurant auparavant à Beauvais, était apparemment assez fortunée pour s’offrir la chose moyennant 40.000 francs dont 10.000 au comptant et le reste dans un an. Le martyr de saint Sébastien par Adèle Briffault (Eglise de Magny) C’est sans doute en s’établissant à Magny qu’elle fit la connaissance du jeune Armand Santerre, descendant d’une très vieille famille du cru et d’une longue lignée de notaires de père en fils depuis deux siècles, apparentée au fameux peintre Jean Baptiste Santerre 16 . Toujours est-il qu’ils se marièrent en 1828, et que son mari se fit dès lors appeler Santerre des Bôves, à une époque où l’on pouvait encore orner son nom de particules de complaisance, surtout lorsqu’on avait un père ancien maire de la ville. Armand Santerre fut toutefois le dernier notaire de la famille, puisqu’il revendit son étude magnytoise à Me Platel en 1830, pour devenir sous-préfet de Neufchâtel-en-Bray. Adèle Briffault se consacrait pour sa part à la peinture, domaine où elle avait un certain talent que l’on peut apprécier sur une grande peinture dédiée à saint Sébastien qu’elle a offerte à l’église de Magny. Les Santerre des Bôves possédaient en outre au château plusieurs toiles de Jean Baptiste Santerre, dont une esquisse de l’Adam et Eve peint pour le Régent. Dulaure, contemporain des Santerre, écrivit en 1838 dans son Histoire physique, civile et morale des environs de Paris à propos de Magny : « Le hameau des Bôves, où l'on voit un château rebâti en 1810, fait partie de la même commune. Cette habitation est dans une situation agréable, qui offre une très belle vue en amphithéâtre sur la ville de Magny et ses environs ; elle est de plus entourée de prairies et d'un petit bois arrosé par des sources d'eau vive ». C’est Armand Santerre qui fit rehausser la toiture afin de créer le second étage mansardé du château, tel qu’on peut encore le voir aujourd’hui, pour y établir des chambres notamment de domestiques et un garde meubles. Il faut dire que les châtelains avaient un personnel nombreux : cuisinier, femme et valet de chambre, domestique, cocher, jardinier, et même un précepteur. Le maître des lieux aurait également fait supprimer les terrasses mentionnées plus haut. Il développa aux Bôves un petit haras avec une poulinière, qui perdura sous les propriétaires suivants. C’est dans ce cadre que grandirent les cinq enfants que les époux Santerre eurent entre 1829 et 1841, nommés Hugues, Gaston, Anne, Loys et Robert. Ils y passèrent sans doute les meilleures années de leurs vies, jusqu’à ce que leur père ne sombre dans une demie folie et ne meure prématurément en 1846. Dans les années qui suivirent, sa veuve dilapida l’argent qui restait, fit des dettes criantes et hâta la ruine de sa famille. A tel point que les créanciers firent saisir le domaine et les meubles qui s’y trouvaient et que les scellés furent apposés sur le château en 1850. Adèle Briffault fut poursuivie devant le tribunal de Mantes et condamnée le 21 juin à voir ses biens vendus aux enchères pour apurer les dettes… Le luxueux mobilier garnissant les lieux, les tableaux de valeur et une collection de médailles d’or et d’argent furent vendus sur place aux enchères publiques par le ministère de Me Renaud, huissier à Mantes, tandis que l’adjudication du château lui-même, qui n’était déjà plus en très bon état, traîna pendant plus d’un an comme on le verra ci-après. Adèle Briffault survécut à ce naufrage et mourut à Paris en 1871. Deux de ses fils, Hugues et Robert, firent des carrières militaires, Gaston devint agent général des chemins de fer au ministère des finances et reçut la Légion d’Honneur en 1877, tandis que Loys Santerre des Bôves s’établit en Egypte où il devint directeur des journaux officiels et mourut en 1893. Aucun des quatre ne se maria ni n’eut de descendance. Seule leur sœur Anne, artiste peintre comme sa mère, en eut une de son époux Laurent de Fossa. Ce dernier, officier sorti de l’école de St-Cyr, obtint également la Légion d’Honneur en 1859 mais, chose fort rare, en fut radié en 1888 pour cause de faillite et de condamnation à 13 mois de prison pour abus de confiance ! 15 Vente devant Me Foucher à Paris – Copie dans Hypothèques de Mantes Volumes 104-105 n° 49. 16 Voir notice consacrée à la famille Santerre dans le Bulletin de la Société Historique de Pontoise (2016).
  16. 16. Magny – Les Bôves 56 Le château des Bôves sur une authentique photographie de la fin du XIXe siècle Généalogie Santerre des Bôves Hugues Achille Augustin Santerre des Bôves (° Magny 10 sep 1829, + Rochecorbon [37] 9 fev 1902) Militaire. LH. Inhumé au cimetière de Magny Robert Thierry Hugues Santerre des Bôves (° Magny 30 avr 1841, + Rach-Gia [Cochinchine] 17 jun 1868) Lieutenant au 2e Régiment d’Infanterie de Marine Aimée Félicité Philippine Rosalie Santerre (° Magny 7 nov 1799, + Magny 26 nov 1813) Loys Hugues Jehan Santerre des Bôves (° Magny 23 déc 1838, + Port-Saïd [Egypte] 11 déc 1893) Directeur des journaux officiel d’Egypte Décédé à l’hôpital de Port-Saïd. Inhumé à Magny le 26 mai 1895 Gaston Armand Hugues Santerre des Bôves (° Magny 18 jun 1831, + Paris IXe 8 avr 1898) Agent général des chemins de fer au ministère des finances. LH. Inhumé à Magny Anne Claire Rosalie Santerre des Bôves (° Neufchâtel-en-Bray 5 déc 1836, + Paris IXe 15 jul 1889) Artiste peintre. Inhumée à Magny x (Paris VIIe 24 jul 1860) Laurent de Fossa (° Romans [26] 17 jan 1832, + L’Haÿ 28 aoû 1908) Capitaine d’Etat-major. LH (radié en 1888) Armand Hugues Frédéric Santerre (dit des Bôves) (° Magny 29 mar 1801, + Magny 30 avr 1846) Notaire à Magny x (Magny 10 déc 1828) Adèle Briffault (° Paris 8 mai 1800, + Paris 17 avr 1871) Artiste peintre Hugues Philippe Georges Santerre (° Magny 23 mai 1763, + Magny 30 mar 1829) Notaire à Magny place d’Armes. Maire de Magny de 1816 à 1823 x (Beauvais 20 nov 1798) Anne Françoise Rosalie Fournier (° Beauvais v 1776, + Magny 21 août 1827) Nicolas Philippe Santerre (° Magny 23 jul 1733, + Magny 18 jul 1796) Notaire à Magny de 1758 à 1796 x (Chaussy 2 aoû 1762) Agathe Chaumont Charloz (+ Paris 14 fév 1810)
  17. 17. Magny – Les Bôves 57 Les Poittevin et Guesnier Lors de l’adjudication du domaine des Bôves saisi sur Adèle Briffault au tribunal de Mantes, celui-ci a été divisé en trois lots, dont le premier comprenait le château et son parc, mis à prix 30.000 francs selon le cahier des charges. Une première adjudication a eu lieu le 11 octobre 1850, moyennant 49.100 francs offerts par l’avoué d’Hugues Santerre, l’aîné des enfants. Mais il y avait d’autres compétiteurs, notamment M. Donon, un des créanciers, M. Poittevin, fermier de Blamécourt et M. Delacour de Gouzangrez, lesquels firent plusieurs surenchères dans les mois qui suivirent, provoquant une nouvelle adjudication définitive un an plus tard, le 7 novembre 1851. Cette fois c’est l’avoué de Louis Xavier Poittevin qui l’emporta, à hauteur de 54.234 f 85, plus les frais 17 . La veuve Santerre, entra en fureur lorsqu’elle apprit qui était l’adjudicataire de son château, et Victor Le Ronne, auteur d’une notice manuscrite sur les Bôves, rapporte qu’elle « se répandit contre lui en invectives injurieuses que nous ne voulons rapporter ici »… De son côté, le nouveau propriétaire des Bôves entreprit quelques démarches pour empêcher les Santerre de porter plus longtemps le nom de Santerre des Bôves qu’ils s’étaient arrogé, mais il renonça finalement devant le coût d’un procès hasardeux. La raison de leur animosité réciproque venait d’un litige qu’ils avaient eu à cause de terres dont ils se disputaient la propriété. Dessin des Bôves par Victor Le Ronne Tombeau des Poittevin-Rousselle au cimetière de Magny Monsieur Poittevin, natif de St-Gervais, était marié depuis 1839 à Victoire Elisabeth Rousselle, originaire de Génicourt, et ils possédaient déjà la grosse ferme voisine de Blamécourt, qui était encore alors un village indépendant. A l’âge de 40 ans environ, ils avaient donc déjà une certaine aisance, qu’ils couronnaient ainsi par l’acquisition du château des Bôves. Ils y vécurent une trentaine d’années sans doute paisiblement, puisqu’ils n’ont laissé aucune trace dans les annales de leur temps ! Ils moururent aux Bôves respectivement en 1881 et 1885, avec le grand regret, sans doute, de ne pas avoir eu d’enfant à qui transmettre ce joli patrimoine. Ils se tournèrent donc, comme souvent en pareil cas, vers leur nièce Louise Espérance Rousselle, à qui ils léguèrent leurs biens. Louise Espérance Rousselle était mariée à Amédée Guesnier, gros cultivateur et maire de Blamécourt de 1854 à 1884. Ils s’installèrent au château des Bôves en 1885, et l’année suivante, dans la nuit du 19 au 20 juillet, ils furent victimes d’un vol d’un montant de 119.000 francs, dont les coupables n’ont jamais été retrouvés. Amédée Guesnier fut l’un des fondateurs de la Société des Agriculteurs de France, et il participait régulièrement aux comices agricoles de Seine-et-Oise, dont la cinquantième édition, en août 1884, avait eu lieu à Blamécourt. Il y avait reçu peu avant les organisateurs de la manifestation, qui avaient trouvé chez lui « des granges bien remplies jusqu’à la charpente, des fourrages verts de la conservation la plus parfaite ; aucune avarie contre les murs, aucune à la partie supérieure, couverte d’une épaisse couche de paille (…) ; ce fourrage avait conservé toute son humidité, il exhalait une odeur agréable ; tous les animaux le consommaient avec avidité 18 ». Les époux Guesnier eurent deux enfants, Maurice et Robert, nés en 1856 et 1863. Le premier fut maire de Blamécourt à la suite de son père, en 1884, puis maire de Magny après la réunion de ces communes. Conseiller général du canton, député de l’arrondissement en 1910, il fit une carrière politique qui le mena jusqu’au Sénat, où il siégea de 1920 à sa mort avec l’Union Républicaine, se consacrant principalement aux questions agricoles. Il mourut à Paris en 1927, et non à Versailles comme le disent ses biographies, et fut néanmoins inhumé à Magny, sa terre natale, dans la plus grande simplicité selon son désir, en présence de nombreuses personnalités et d’une foule qui ne put tenir entièrement dans l’église… Louise Espérance Rousselle mourut elle aussi à Paris en 1904, tandis que son mari s’éteignit à Saint-Gervais dans le courant de l’année 1916. 17 Archives des Yvelines – 3U / MAN / 266. 18 Journal de l’Agriculture (1884).
  18. 18. Magny – Les Bôves 58 Amédée Guesnier procéda après la mort de sa femme, le 16 février 1905, à une donation-partage à la réserve de l’usufruit entre ses deux fils 19 , concernant notamment Blamécourt et les Bôves. Le château, élevé de deux étages sur caves, comportait au rez de chaussée vestibule, salle de billard, salle à manger, salon, bibliothèque, cuisine, office, fournil et bûcher ; au premier six chambre à coucher avec cabinet, et au second chambres de domestiques et garde-meuble. Le parc recélait désormais pelouses et massifs de tilleuls et autres essences, verger et potagers, deux pièces d’eau, lavoir couvert en ardoise, et bâtiments des communs à usage d’écurie, vacherie, laiterie et autres, d’une contenance totale d’environ 6 hectares. On pouvait y accéder par sept portes, dont quatre garnies de grilles de fer. On fit deux lots équivalents, dont le premier, comprenant entre autres la ferme de Blamécourt estimée 670.000 francs et une maison à Magny, échut à Maurice Guesnier, tandis que le second, qui comprenait notamment le domaine des Bôves, évalué à 81.000 francs, une maison à Paris d’une valeur de 200.000 francs et deux fermes sises à Courdimanche et Guiseniers, fut attribué à son frère Robert. Le total des biens montait à la coquette somme de 1.888.600 francs en nue propriété, qui montre non seulement l’aisance, mais la richesse de la famille Guesnier. Maurice Guesnier (1856-1927) Le château des Bôves au temps des Guesnier, avec la disposition des pièces C’est donc Robert Guesnier qui succéda à ses parents aux Bôves à partir de 1916. Avec sa femme Lucie Damilaville, fille d’un industriel normand, ils faisaient de l’élevage à la ferme toute proche d’Etrées, ce qui lui permit de se faire élire maire de St-Gervais en 1892, poste qu’il occupa durant des dizaines d’années. Il s’occupa à l’aube du XXe siècle de l’électrification du Vexin, ce qui lui valut la Légion d’Honneur en 1928. Une notice rédigée par le préfet au moment de sa nomination est ainsi conçue : « Âgé de 64 ans, M. Guesnier est maire de la commune de St-Gervais depuis l’âge de 29 ans ; il compte à ce jour 35 années de fonctions électives. Frère de M. Maurice Guesnier, sénateur décédé au cours de l’année, M. Robert Guesnier a toujours rempli son mandat de magistrat municipal avec distinction. Mais là ne s’est pas bornée son action ; intelligent et actif, son esprit largement ouvert au progrès a tout de suite été séduit par le grand problème de l’électrification de la campagne. 19 Donation-partage devant Me Métenier à Magny.
  19. 19. Magny–LesBôves 59 Joli plan du domaine d’Etrées, comprenant les Boves, en 1920 – Document ADVO 2E37 / 423
  20. 20. Magny – Les Bôves 60 Généalogie Rousselle, Poittevin et Guesnier Jean Romain Rousselle (° Génicourt [Gérocourt] 17 jan 1783, + Génicourt [Gérocourt] 2 jan 1844) x (Cormeilles-en-Vexin 28 nov 1811) (Vve) Henriette Elisabeth Maître (° Cormeilles-en-Vexin 23 jul 1788) Pierre André Gustave Rousselle (° Génicourt [Gérocourt] 8 nov 1820, + Pontoise 12 mar 1891) Maire de Génicourt x (Cormeilles-en-Vexin 1er fév 1847) Tarcisse Zélie Hamot (° Ivry-le-Temple 31 aoû 1827, + Pontoise 22 avr 1916) André Alexandre Guesnier (° Vesly [27] 3 oct 1797, + Magny [Blamécourt] 24 mar 1850) Maire de Blamécourt xx (Blamécourt 10 mai 1826) (Ct 10 mai 1826) Marie Véronique Charlotte Chappart (° Magny [Blamécourt] 12 aoû 1793, + Thil-en-Vexin 26 oct 1870) Fille de Nicaise Mellon Chappart et de Charlotte Véronique Maillard x (Blamécourt 13 fév 1822) (Ct 5 fév 1822) (Vve) André Frédéric Gallot (° Mesnil-Verclives [27] 31 mar 1795, + Tourny [27] 14 sep 1822) Dont descendance Alexandrine Georgine Guesnier (° Magny [Blamécourt] 24 fév 1832, + Paris Xe 10 jan 1890) Inhumée au Père Lachaise x (Magny 28 jul 1856) Ernest Amand Salles (° Paris VIe 29 oct 1821, + Paris Xe 23 jan 1900) Notaire à Pontoise. Inhumé au Père Lachaise Louis Romain Rousselle (° Génicourt [Gérocourt] 17 mar 1814, + Cormeilles-en-Vexin 17 oct 1838) x (Berville 28 déc 1835) (Vve) Marie Aimée Antoinette François (° Neaufles-St-Martin 24 oct 1814, + Brignancourt 1er aoû 1879) xx Louis Antoine Chevalier (° Santeuil 20 mai 1811, + Santeuil 29 oct 1892) Meunier Louise Espérance Rousselle (° Cormeilles-en-Vexin 23 nov 1836, + Paris VIIIe 21 avr 1904) Inhumée à Magny x (Magny [Blamécourt] 5 nov 1855) Amédée Nicaise Guesnier (° Magny [Blamécourt] 13 oct 1829, + St-Gervais 23 jun 1916) Cultivateur. Maire de Blamécourt Elisabeth Joséphine Rousselle (° Génicourt [Gérocourt] 23 fév 1813, + Amblainville 26 jun 1892) x (Génicourt [Gérocourt] 28 jun 1831) Antoine Victor Delaherche (° Amblainville 16 sep 1801, + Amblainville 13 sep 1875) Victoire Elisabeth Rousselle (° Génicourt [Gérocourt] 27 fév 1816, + Magny [Boves] 17 jun 1885) x (Génicourt 7 déc 1839) Louis Xavier Poittevin (° St-Gervais [Ducourt] 17 jun 1812, + Magny [Boves] 16 jan 1881) Sans descendance Germaine Marie Aimée Guesnier (° St-Gervais 15 aoû 1888, + Paris VIIIe 24 jun 1927) x (St-Gervais 14 jun 1910) Amédée Alphonse Marie Antoine Dauchez (° Paris VIIe 19 déc 1883, + Monaco 17 nov 1966) Notaire à Paris Dont descendance ci-après Norbert Charles Marie Robert Guesnier (° St-Gervais 26 fév 1886, + St-Gervais 13 jan 1887) Mort en bas âge Maurice André Amédée Guesnier (° Blamécourt 30 nov 1856, + Paris IVe 13 mar 1927) Maire de Blamécourt puis de Magny et sénateur Inhumé à Magny x (Plouégat [29] 22 aoû 1880) Félicie Louise Marie Toupet (° Morlaix 10 fév 1861, + Paris IVe 26 déc 1929) Elie Alexandre Guesnier (° Magny [Blamécourt] 16 fév 1827, + Les Andelys 11 jul 1840) Mort jeune André Henri Amédée Guesnier (° Magny [Blamécourt] 1885) Maire de Blamécourt Pierre Robert Jean-Baptiste Amédée Maurice Guesnier (° St-Gervais 17 jul 1890, + St-Gervais 12 jan 1905) Robert Amédée Alexandre Guesnier (° Magny [Blamécourt] 21 mar 1863, + Magny [Boves] 30 oct 1948) Maire de St-Gervais. LH x (Rouen 4 mai 1885) (Ct Rouen 3 mai 1885) Charlotte Aimée Marie Lucie Damilaville (° Barentin [76] 11 déc 1864, + Magny [Boves] 23 mai 1951) Fille de Louis Charles Damilaville, manufacturier, et de Marie Aimée Caroline Hommais
  21. 21. Magny – Les Bôves 61 Robert Guesnier (1863-1948) (Mairie de St-Gervais) Après avoir été l’un des promoteurs de la constitution de la Coopérative agricole de l’électricité du canton de Magny, il envisagea, d’accord avec l’administration et les services du Génie rural, la création d’un syndicat intercommunal. Distingué par tous ses collègues des cantons de Magny-en-Vexin et de Marines pour occuper la présidence de cet organisme, il en assura vite le succès par son autorité, un labeur acharné et les sympathies dont il jouissait. Autorisé par arrêté préfectoral du 14 mai 1924, ce syndicat qui regroupait 50 communes a réalisé avec une subvention de l’Etat plus de 4 millions de travaux et bâti près de 350 kilomètres de lignes électriques haute et basse tension (…) A une époque où l’administration elle-même hésitait encore sur la formule à employer pour réaliser l’électrification des communes rurales, l’œuvre entreprise par M. Guesnier et conduite de main de maître a pu être donnée en exemple dans le département où elle a provoqué la création de nombreux autres syndicats de même nature. Non content de s’attacher à cette œuvre, M. Guesnier a de plus créé dans la région une coopérative de labourage électrique subventionnée par le Ministère de l’Agriculture et qui donne dès à présent les meilleurs résultats. Tels sont les services rendus au cours de sa longue carrière par M. Robert Guesnier ; ils sont de tout premier ordre et justifient hautement l’attribution de la Légion d’Honneur ». Dès 1920, Robert Guesnier et sa femme avaient fait une donation anticipée du domaine des Bôves à l’aînée de leurs deux filles, Germaine, épouse depuis dix ans d’un notaire parisien nommé Amédée Dauchez 20 . Ils lui donnèrent également, toujours en avancement sur leurs successions et pour un montant global de 587.000 francs, la ferme d’Etrées et plusieurs maisons ouvrières, se réservant toutefois l’usufruit de l’ensemble leurs vies durant comme c’est l’usage habituellement. Au soir de leurs vies, en 1947, ils renoncèrent néanmoins à cet usufruit, qui se trouva réuni à la nue- propriété. Robert Guesnier et sa femme s’éteignirent au château des Bôves en 1948 et 1951 respectivement et leurs biens furent partagés deux ans plus tard entre leurs trois enfants Gérard, Bernard et Elisabeth Dauchez. Le domaine ne semble pas avoir été occupé durant la guerre, mais il est par contre resté plusieurs années à l’abandon dans les années qui ont suivi le décès des Guesnier. Le parc e t les bâtiments, ouverts à tous vents, se sont alors sérieusement dégradés. Il existe une rue dédiée à André et Maurice Guesnier à Blamécourt, et les descendants de Bernard Dauchez, sont toujours propriétaires de la ferme d’Etrées dont il a hérité à l’époque. Une rue porte même son nom dans ce hameau de Saint-Gervais. 20 Donation devant Me Maume à Magny le 10 janvier 1920. Généalogie Rousselle, Poittevin et Guesnier (Suite) Germaine Marie Aimée Guesnier (° St-Gervais 15 aoû 1888, + Paris VIIIe 24 jun 1927) x (St-Gervais 14 jun 1910) Amédée Alphonse Marie Antoine Dauchez (° Paris VIIe 19 déc 1883, + Monaco 17 nov 1966) Notaire à Paris Bernard Amédée Marie Robert Dauchez (° Paris VIIe 10 mai 1914, + St-Gervais 24 aoû 1972) Agriculteur à Etrées. Maire de St-Gervais x (Le Chesnay [78] 1er jun 1939) Simone Thabut (° Versailles 21 mar 1912, + Caen 3 avr 1976) Dont descendance à Etrées Elisabeth Marie Lucie Dauchez (° Paris VIIe 13 fév 1918) x (Paris 24 oct 1940) Gérard Paul André Marie Emile Codevelle (° Loctudy 20 sep 1917) Gérard Etienne Marie Amédée Dauchez (° Paris Ve 21 avr 1911, + Paris XVIe 25 jul 1997) Pilote d’aviation x (Chaumont-en-Vexin 19 oct 1933) Antoinette Marie Germaine Belhoste (° 19 jun 1912, + Meudon 29 mar 2004) Fille de Georges Belhoste, notaire à Chaumont
  22. 22. Magny – Les Bôves 62 Les temps modernes Dans le partage du 13 juin 1953, c’est l’aîné Gérard Dauchez qui hérita du domaine des Bôves, qu’il ne conserva que quelques mois, le revendant le 26 octobre 1954 pour 5 millions de francs à M. Von Distler 21 . Henry Wise Wood Von Distler, citoyen américain né à Baltimore (USA) et y demeurant, célibataire âgé d’à peine trente ans, s’offrit ainsi le château des Bôves dans un but qui nous demeure tout à fait inconnu, peut-être purement spéculatif. Il s’en sépara en effet quatre ans plus tard au profit de la Société Immobilière et Commerciale de l’Ile-de- France, basée à Maisons-Laffitte, empochant cette fois 9 millions de francs. Il avait entrepris des travaux de modernisation non encore achevés, puisque l’acte de vente mentionne des sanitaires et des éléments de chauffage central en cours d’installation… La propriété possédait par ailleurs l’eau, l’électricité et le téléphone et était assurée contre l’incendie. La délibération prise par les associés de ladite société immobilière en vue de l’acquisition indique que « Monsieur Boulay, gérant, propose à l’assemblée l’acquisition d’une propriété dénommé Le château des Bôves, située à Magny-en-Vexin, comprenant maison de maître, dépendances et parc, le tout d’une superficie de 5 Ha 50 a 30 ca, clos de murs et grillage, et appartenant à monsieur Von Distler, citoyen américain (…) Cette propriété est libre de toute location ou occupation, et serait morcelée et vendue en lots 22 ». On voit donc à travers ce document que l’intention des marchands de bien était de diviser les terrains et de revendre des parcelles avec profit. Ils obtinrent dans le courant de cette année 1958 l’autorisation de lotir de la préfecture de Seine-et-Oise, qui précisait que les parcelles créées devaient servir à l’édification de constructions d’habitation, prohibant tous bâtiments à usage artisanal ou industriel, et en respectant les zones boisées. Plan du lotissement des Bôves en 1958 Une fois la division en sept lots réalisée et les profits ménagés, la S.I.C.I.F. se hâta de revendre le château et ce qu’il restait de son parc, soit 2 Ha 49 a 70 ca, sans même y avoir terminé les travaux d’aménagement. Il semble même que cette société ait habillement maquillé de gros problèmes qui se sont révélés plus tard, afin de cacher la misère et de tirer un meilleur prix de la vente. C’est ainsi que le même Edmond Boulay, dûment habilité, céda le lot n°1 comprenant le château et le lot n°7, ancien verger, le 23 juillet 1958 à monsieur Charles Flory, directeur de banque demeurant à Paris et à madame Elisabeth 21 Partage puis vente devant Me Herviault à Magny. 22 Vente devant Me Herviault à Magny le 24 jan 1958.
  23. 23. Magny – Les Bôves 63 Blondel son épouse, pour 5 millions d’anciens francs payés comptant. La description du château lui-même n’a guère évolué, mis à part la présence de WC. Les dépendances séparées, se trouvant sur les lots n° 2 et n° 3 et consistant alors en logement, garage, remise, granges, écuries, grenier, poulailler et clapier, plus une maisonnette dans le jardin d’agrément, une serre dans le potager et une orangerie, furent vendues à d’autres particuliers. Charles Flory (1890-1981) Charles Flory, né en 1890 en Haute-Saône, avait participé à la Grande guerre et avait adhéré dans ses jeunes années à l’Association Catholique de la Jeunesse Française, qu’il avait même présidée quelques temps. Il fut également longtemps président, de 1945 à 1960, des Semaines Sociales de France, organisation fondée en 1904 qui travaille sur les avancées sociales en liaison avec la pensée chrétienne. Arrêté et incarcéré pendant plusieurs mois à Fresnes par la Gestapo, qui n’avait pas réussi à le confondre, il était médaillé de la Résistance et commandeur de la Légion d’Honneur. La politique, où il avait contribué à la fondation du parti M.R.P., l’avait mené brièvement jusqu’au Sénat en 1948. Son épouse Elisabeth était pour sa part fille du philosophe Maurice Blondel. Les époux Flory s’occupèrent de terminer les travaux au château des Bôves, en particulier ceux du chauffage central, reprirent les toitures, les murs, les fenêtres, et même les parquets, en très mauvais état, et purent dès lors profiter de leur résidence secondaire durant les week-ends et les vacances d’été, en compagnie de leurs enfants. Madame Flory étant décédée avant son mari en 1971, deux de leurs cinq enfants, Odile, avocate épouse de Louis Bertrand, maître des requêtes au Conseil d’Etat, et Jean, directeur dans les instances de la Communauté européenne, marié à Elisabeth de Grune, historienne de l’art descendante de Montalembert, bénéficièrent l’année suivante d’une donation partage dans laquelle ils recueillirent les Bôves. Ils conservèrent le domaine en indivision jusqu’au décès de M. Bertrand, en 1989, où c’est finalement Jean Flory qui racheta la part de sa sœur. De gros travaux ont dû être entrepris au fil des décennies à cause des attaques occasionnées par la mérule et la vrillette du chêne, qui ont miné les structures porteuses des planchers. Jean Flory s’est également employé à redonner vie au parc à l’Anglaise et au bois derrière le château, qui avaient beaucoup souffert de l’abandon, des maladies et des tempêtes. On y trouve plusieurs arbres remarquables par leur âge et leur taille : des tilleuls plusieurs fois centenaires, deux cèdres gigantesques et un énorme frêne. Il a également restauré le pédiluve qui se trouve à l’entrée du domaine et le lavoir qui est un peu plus haut. Le château de Bôves actuellement
  24. 24. Magny – Les Bôves 64 Jean Flory et sa femme ont eu quatre enfants qui ont grandi en partie aux Bôves et sont très attachés à cette maison de famille où il fait toujours bon vivre. Le caractère historique du petit château des Bôves a été reconnu le 3 août 1993 à l’occasion de l’inscription à l’Inventaire supplémentaire des Monuments Historiques des façades, des toitures, du grand salon, du vestibule et de l’escalier notamment, « considérant que la maison des Bôves (…) présente un intérêt d’histoire et d’art suffisant pour en rendre désirable la préservation, en raison de la qualité de cette maison de maître des premières années du XIXe siècle ». Remerciements : M. et Mme Flory (Propriétaires), Mme de Meaux (Contacts), F. Waro (Documents), Mme de Smedt (Mairie de St-Gervais), Wilfried Koba (Mairie de Magny)

×