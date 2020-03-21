Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫الخاصة‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫ذوي‬
‫لمجموعة‬ ‫كتسمية‬ ‫استخدم‬ ‫المصطلح‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫حياتهم‬ ‫ممارسة‬ ‫يستطيعون‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫نت‬ ‫بهم‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫رعاية‬...
‫العقلية‬ ‫االعاقات‬ ‫ذوي‬: ‫صعوبا‬ ‫من‬ ‫معاناته‬ ‫في‬ ‫يتسبب‬ ‫مما‬ ‫لديهم‬ ‫الذهنية‬ ‫بالوظائف‬ ‫مرتبطة‬ ‫تكون‬‫التعليم...
‫العصبية‬ ‫االعاقات‬: ‫وا‬ ‫والباركنسون‬ ‫والصرع‬ ‫الزهايمر‬ ‫امراض‬ ‫وتشمل‬ ‫العصبي‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫في‬ ‫تظهر‬‫ال‬ ‫لتصلب‬‫متع...
‫والهيكل‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫وظائف‬ ‫في‬ ‫مشاكل‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫العظمي‬ ‫باألنشطة‬ ‫والقيام‬ ‫الحركة‬ ‫صعوبة‬ ‫دون‬ ‫تحول‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬...
‫المناسبة‬ ‫المصطلحات‬ ‫اعرف‬: *‫معاق‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫تجنب‬/‫معاقة‬ *‫مباشر‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫تواصل‬ *‫وجه‬ ‫لذلك‬ ‫مساعدين‬ ‫او‬ ‫ممرضين‬...
*‫التعامل‬ ‫في‬ ‫مشاعرنا‬ ‫ضبط‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫او‬ ‫الشفقة‬ ‫مشاعر‬ ‫واخفاء‬ ‫معهم‬ ‫الرهبة‬ *‫سؤالك‬ ‫وتجنب‬ ‫فضولك‬ ‫في‬ ‫التحك...
‫أصحاب‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫ويقول‬ ‫واالعاقات‬ ‫اإلصابات‬(:‫شوكة‬ ‫شاك‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫سلم‬ُ‫م‬ ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫ما‬‫ف...
‫فيديو‬ ‫مقطع‬
HTTPS://YOUTU.BE/COCTCIN0-2Y HTTPS://SOTOR.COM/ ‫المراجع‬
‫الزهراني‬ ‫علي‬ ‫ميعاد‬1908511 ‫المنهالي‬ ‫عبدهللا‬ ‫زهار‬1807627 ‫عطار‬ ‫نزار‬ ‫رامه‬1723292 ‫زيدان‬ ‫عبدهللا‬ ‫روتانا‬1...
ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة

عرض طالبات الإقناع COM 205

Published in: Education
ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة

  1. 1. ‫الخاصة‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫ذوي‬
  2. 2. ‫لمجموعة‬ ‫كتسمية‬ ‫استخدم‬ ‫المصطلح‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫حياتهم‬ ‫ممارسة‬ ‫يستطيعون‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫نت‬ ‫بهم‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫رعاية‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫دون‬ ‫طبيعي‬ ‫بشكل‬‫يجة‬ ‫عصبي‬ ‫او‬ ‫حسي‬ ‫او‬ ‫فكري‬ ‫قصور‬ ‫وجود‬
  3. 3. ‫العقلية‬ ‫االعاقات‬ ‫ذوي‬: ‫صعوبا‬ ‫من‬ ‫معاناته‬ ‫في‬ ‫يتسبب‬ ‫مما‬ ‫لديهم‬ ‫الذهنية‬ ‫بالوظائف‬ ‫مرتبطة‬ ‫تكون‬‫التعليم‬ ‫في‬ ‫ت‬‫أداء‬ ‫في‬ ‫او‬ ‫اليومية‬ ‫المهارات‬ ‫التعليمية‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬: ‫االستم‬ ‫في‬ ‫صعوبات‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫على‬ ‫يظهر‬ ‫مما‬ ‫العصبي‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫في‬ ‫خلل‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫بسبب‬‫والحديث‬ ‫اع‬ ‫التنظيمية‬ ‫او‬ ‫الرياضية‬ ‫والمهارات‬ ‫والقراءة‬ ‫والكتابة‬ ‫الجسدية‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬: ‫مثل‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫البدنية‬ ‫النشاطات‬ ‫على‬ ‫تؤثر‬:‫العض‬ ‫على‬ ‫تؤثر‬ ‫او‬ ‫اخر‬ ‫الى‬ ‫مكان‬ ‫من‬ ‫االنتقال‬‫الت‬ ‫وتشوهات‬ ‫العضالت‬ ‫وضمور‬ ‫النصفي‬ ‫والشلل‬ ‫الكوادريا‬ ‫تشمل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العصبية‬‫اال‬ ‫ومرض‬ ‫األطراف‬‫عصاب‬ ‫اتاكسيا‬ ‫ومرض‬ ‫الحركية‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫اعاقات‬ ‫أنواع‬
  4. 4. ‫العصبية‬ ‫االعاقات‬: ‫وا‬ ‫والباركنسون‬ ‫والصرع‬ ‫الزهايمر‬ ‫امراض‬ ‫وتشمل‬ ‫العصبي‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫في‬ ‫تظهر‬‫ال‬ ‫لتصلب‬‫متعدد‬ ‫البصرية‬ ‫االعاقات‬: ‫و‬ ‫باالتصال‬ ‫وثيق‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫وترتبط‬ ‫الحواس‬ ‫ضعف‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫تظهر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬ ‫هي‬‫الم‬‫شاركة‬ ‫االجتماعية‬ ‫التخاطب‬ ‫اعاقات‬: ‫الفهم‬ ‫في‬ ‫صعوبة‬ ‫او‬ ‫الكالم‬ ‫على‬ ‫القدرة‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تشمل‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫االعاقات‬: ‫وا‬ ‫واالجهاد‬ ‫العاطفية‬ ‫واالضطرابات‬ ‫القلق‬ ‫واضطرابات‬ ‫الفصام‬ ‫مرض‬ ‫تشمل‬‫لذهان‬ ‫النمو‬ ‫تأخر‬ ‫اعاقات‬: ‫أي‬ ‫لها‬ ‫يجد‬ ‫ولم‬ ‫سنوات‬ ‫خمس‬ ‫الى‬ ‫الوالدة‬ ‫سن‬ ‫بين‬ ‫ما‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫تظهر‬‫ال‬ ‫تشخيص‬ ‫االن‬
  5. 5. ‫والهيكل‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫وظائف‬ ‫في‬ ‫مشاكل‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫العظمي‬ ‫باألنشطة‬ ‫والقيام‬ ‫الحركة‬ ‫صعوبة‬ ‫دون‬ ‫تحول‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اإلعاقة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫باإلضافة‬ ‫الحياة‬ ‫ممارسة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الطبيعية‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫صفات‬ ‫ابرز‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫االحتياجات‬
  6. 6. ‫المناسبة‬ ‫المصطلحات‬ ‫اعرف‬: *‫معاق‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫تجنب‬/‫معاقة‬ *‫مباشر‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫تواصل‬ *‫وجه‬ ‫لذلك‬ ‫مساعدين‬ ‫او‬ ‫ممرضين‬ ‫يصاحبهم‬ ‫االغلب‬ ‫في‬ ‫للمرض‬ ‫وليس‬ ‫بنفسه‬ ‫اليه‬ ‫الحديث‬ *‫المساعدة‬ ‫عرض‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫اسأل‬ *‫بالن‬ ‫يشعر‬ ‫ولكنه‬ ‫المساعدة‬ ‫الى‬ ‫يحتاج‬ ‫بعضهم‬ ‫ترى‬ ‫قد‬‫قص‬ ‫منه‬ ‫ورغبة‬ ‫اذن‬ ‫دون‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫تتفضل‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫عند‬ ‫تنبيهات‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫ذوي‬!
  7. 7. *‫التعامل‬ ‫في‬ ‫مشاعرنا‬ ‫ضبط‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫او‬ ‫الشفقة‬ ‫مشاعر‬ ‫واخفاء‬ ‫معهم‬ ‫الرهبة‬ *‫سؤالك‬ ‫وتجنب‬ ‫فضولك‬ ‫في‬ ‫التحكم‬ ‫حوارك‬ ‫اجعل‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫حدوث‬ ‫كيفية‬ ‫عن‬ ‫له‬ ‫باإليجابية‬ ‫مليء‬ ‫معه‬ *‫مشاكل‬ ‫من‬ ‫يعاني‬ ‫الشخص‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫ببطء‬ ‫معه‬ ‫تحدث‬ ‫السمع‬ ‫في‬ ‫االحتياجات‬ ‫ذوي‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫كيفية‬ ‫الخاصة‬
  8. 8. ‫أصحاب‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫وسلم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫صلى‬ ‫النبي‬ ‫ويقول‬ ‫واالعاقات‬ ‫اإلصابات‬(:‫شوكة‬ ‫شاك‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫سلم‬ُ‫م‬ ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫ما‬‫فما‬ ‫خ‬ ‫ها‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫عنه‬ ‫حيت‬ُ‫م‬‫و‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫ها‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫له‬ ‫تبت‬ُ‫ك‬ ‫اال‬ ‫ها‬َ‫فوق‬‫طيئة‬)
  9. 9. ‫فيديو‬ ‫مقطع‬
  11. 11. ‫الزهراني‬ ‫علي‬ ‫ميعاد‬1908511 ‫المنهالي‬ ‫عبدهللا‬ ‫زهار‬1807627 ‫عطار‬ ‫نزار‬ ‫رامه‬1723292 ‫زيدان‬ ‫عبدهللا‬ ‫روتانا‬1723293 ‫سيف‬ ‫شموخ‬1907718 ‫هشام‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫فاطمة‬1913886 ‫المشاركات‬ ‫الطالبات‬

