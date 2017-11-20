Shuddhi kriya day1

घंटाली मित्र िंडल, घाटोपर यपग रदमिोा अभ्यास क्रि
Understanding the Shatkarmas Definition and Classification 1. What are the Shatkarmas 2. How are they Classified 3. What i...
षट्ोिमणा शपधनं च आसनेन भिेद् दृढि्। िुद्रया मथि ता चैि प्रत्याहा ेण धैयमता॥ घे.स. १.१०॥ ṣaṭkarmaṇā śodhanaṁ ca āsanena bha...
DHAUTI Antar dhauti (Internal) Vatsara (air) Varisara (shankhaprakshalana) Vanhisara (agnisara kriya) Bahishkrita (rectal ...
BASTI Jala (water) Sthala (dry) NETI Jala (water) Sutra (thread / rubber) LAULIKI (NAULI) Madhyama (middle) Vama (Left) Da...
ग्रन्ि प्रोा a. हठयपग प्रदीमरोा 6 b. घे ंड संमहता 26 c. हठ त्नािली 8 d. षटोिम संग्रह 46 e. प्राणतपमशनी 5 f. आयुिेद 5 g. भम...
Purpose 1. Should everyone practice? 2. What is the ultimate purpose 3. What is its role in overall Yoga 4. What are subtl...
मूल ऊद्देश कुण्डललनी शलि जागरण हाल के समय में शरीर की आतंररक शुलि
अशुमियााँ ोौन से थत र उत्रन्न हपती है १. Food - खप ाो २. Breathing - श्वसन ३. Skin - त्िचा ४. ANS – अनुों री - र ानुों री ...
 Increase in Flexibility - शरीर का लौलिक होना  Decrease in Weight - वजन का कम होना  Filling with freshness - शरीर का स्...
Space - आोाश Air - िायु Fire - अमनन Water - र्ल Earth - रृथ्िी ोु मरतानांमह दपषाणां श ी े रर धािति् । यत्र संग: खिैगुण्यात...
Benefits of doing Cleansing process 1. Is it important for Kundalini awakening? 2. Cleanses the internal body 3. Removes B...
‘A State of Complete physical, Mental, Social and Spiritual Well Being and not merely Absence of Disease or Infirmity’ - W...
So how to achieve the Goal :- Only way is YOGA यपग :- देहानंद से मदव्यानंद देहशुमि नाडी शुमि मचत शुमि मिचा शुमि
Shatkarmas and Pranamaya Kosha 1. Five koshas of the body 2. Affects Pranic body 3. Preparation for Pranayama 4. Main purp...
 DçVçcç³ç  ÒççCçcç³ç  cçvççícç³ç  çÆJç%ççvçcç³ç  Dççvçbocç³ç Health is integration of all the five
 Function (ोायम) - प्राणशमि ोा िहन  Place (थिान) - संरूणम श ी िें, प्राणिय ोपषप िें  In numbers (संख्या) - ७२००० नामिया...
Major Nadis (प्रिुख नामियााँ)  इडा  मरंगला  सुषुम्ना
प्रमुख नालियााँ, उनका स्थान और संबंलधत शुलि लिया ि. प्रमुख नाडी शरीर में स्थान संबंलधत शुलिलिया १ इडा बाई ंओर कपालभालत, ने...
General Guidelines 1. Ideal environment – उपयुि स्थान 2. How should one learn – Guidance - Guru 3. Should everyone practic...
The only part of yoga which gives result not only in short time, it gives result instantly. यह यपग ोा िप महथसा है र्प न मस...
िेदश्लेष्िामधोः रूिं षट्ोिाममण सिाच ेत् । अन्यथतु नाच ेिामन दपषाणां सिभाितः ॥ २.२१ ॥ meda-śleṣhmādhikaḥ pūrvaṃ ṣhaṭ-karmāṇ...
षट्ोिममनगमतथिौल्योर्दपषिलामदोः । प्राणायािं ततः ोु यामदनायासेन मसद््यमत ॥ २.३६ ॥ ṣhaṭ-karma-nirgata-sthaulya-kapha-doṣha-m...
Shuddhi kriya day1
Shuddhi kriya day1
Shuddhi kriya day 1 diploma 23 ghatkopar

  1. 1. घंटाली मित्र िंडल, घाटोपर यपग रदमिोा अभ्यास क्रि
  2. 2. Understanding the Shatkarmas Definition and Classification 1. What are the Shatkarmas 2. How are they Classified 3. What is the support of Kriya 4. Are there any other Kriya besides these
  3. 3. षट्ोिमणा शपधनं च आसनेन भिेद् दृढि्। िुद्रया मथि ता चैि प्रत्याहा ेण धैयमता॥ घे.स. १.१०॥ ṣaṭkarmaṇā śodhanaṁ ca āsanena bhaved dṛḍham | mudrayā sthiratā caiva pratyāhāreṇa dhairyatā || G.S.1.10 || Through shatkarmas purification of body and through asanas firmnes, through mudras steadiness and through pratyahara patience is achieved. धौमतर्ममथतथतिा नेमत लौमलोी त्राटों तिा । ोरालभामतश्चैतामन षट्ोिाममण सिाच ेत् ॥ घे.स. १-१२ ॥ dhautirbastistathā neti laulikī trāṭakaṁ tathā | kapālabhātiścaitāni ṣaṭkarmāṇi samācaret || G.S.1-12 || Dhauti, Basti, Neti, Nauli, Trataka and Kapalbhati; one should practice these six cleansing techniques.
  4. 4. DHAUTI Antar dhauti (Internal) Vatsara (air) Varisara (shankhaprakshalana) Vanhisara (agnisara kriya) Bahishkrita (rectal cleaning) Danta dhauti (head) Dantamoola (teeth) Jihva (tongue) Karnarandhra (ears) Kapalrandhra (frontal sinuses) Hrid dhauti (cardiac) Danda (stick) Vaman (kunjal, gajakarni & vyaghrakarani kriya) Vastra (cloth) Mool Shodhana (anal) Prakshalana
  5. 5. BASTI Jala (water) Sthala (dry) NETI Jala (water) Sutra (thread / rubber) LAULIKI (NAULI) Madhyama (middle) Vama (Left) Dakshina (right) Bhramara / Chalana (abdomen) TRATAKA Bahiranga (external) Antaranga (Internal) KAPALBHATI Vatakrama (breathing) Vyutkrama (reversed) Sheetkrama (cooling)
  6. 6. ग्रन्ि प्रोा a. हठयपग प्रदीमरोा 6 b. घे ंड संमहता 26 c. हठ त्नािली 8 d. षटोिम संग्रह 46 e. प्राणतपमशनी 5 f. आयुिेद 5 g. भमिसाग -च णदास 12
  7. 7. Purpose 1. Should everyone practice? 2. What is the ultimate purpose 3. What is its role in overall Yoga 4. What are subtle effect 5. Best way to maintain a healthy bodily systems 6. How it helps to increase in capacity 7. What is its effect on doshas 8. How does it balance the body 9. Is it necessary to do it before Pranayama?
  8. 8. मूल ऊद्देश कुण्डललनी शलि जागरण हाल के समय में शरीर की आतंररक शुलि
  9. 9. अशुमियााँ ोौन से थत र उत्रन्न हपती है १. Food - खप ाो २. Breathing - श्वसन ३. Skin - त्िचा ४. ANS – अनुों री - र ानुों री ५. Body Systems - संथिा - आंत:स्रािी, प्रमत क्षा, उत्सर्मन, प्रर्नन ६. आि ७. Mental / Emotional level - ोाि, क्रपध, िपह, िद, लपभ, ित्स ८. िृमियााँ – रतंर्मल िुमन
  10. 10.  Increase in Flexibility - शरीर का लौलिक होना  Decrease in Weight - वजन का कम होना  Filling with freshness - शरीर का स्फूलति से भरना  Decrease in restlessness - मन की िंिलता कम होना  Remove/Reduce Disease - रोगोका कम होना/ िला जाना  Change in Attitude - दृलिकोण में पररवतिन Does This Happens Overnight ??? क्या ये सब एक लिन में मुमलकन है ?
  11. 11. Space - आोाश Air - िायु Fire - अमनन Water - र्ल Earth - रृथ्िी ोु मरतानांमह दपषाणां श ी े रर धािति् । यत्र संग: खिैगुण्यात् व्यामधथतत्रपरर्ायते ।। (िाधि मनदान)
  12. 12. Benefits of doing Cleansing process 1. Is it important for Kundalini awakening? 2. Cleanses the internal body 3. Removes Body waste and overall health 4. Increases Concentration 5. Helpful in Advanced practices 6. Preparation for Pranayama and meditation 7. Eliminating disease 8. Lengthen the life-span
  13. 13. ‘A State of Complete physical, Mental, Social and Spiritual Well Being and not merely Absence of Disease or Infirmity’ - WHO  mJççqmcçvçd çÆlçÿçÆlç Dçç³çáJçxo समिोष: समालननश्च समधातुमललिया । प्रसन्न आत्मेलन्ियमन: स्वस्थ इत्यलभलधयते सु्ुत १५.१०
  14. 14. So how to achieve the Goal :- Only way is YOGA यपग :- देहानंद से मदव्यानंद देहशुमि नाडी शुमि मचत शुमि मिचा शुमि
  15. 15. Shatkarmas and Pranamaya Kosha 1. Five koshas of the body 2. Affects Pranic body 3. Preparation for Pranayama 4. Main purpose 5. Purifying Nadis 6. Balancing the nadis 7. Waste interfere with Pranic body
  16. 16.  DçVçcç³ç  ÒççCçcç³ç  cçvççícç³ç  çÆJç%ççvçcç³ç  Dççvçbocç³ç Health is integration of all the five
  17. 17.  Function (ोायम) - प्राणशमि ोा िहन  Place (थिान) - संरूणम श ी िें, प्राणिय ोपषप िें  In numbers (संख्या) - ७२००० नामियााँ
  18. 18. Major Nadis (प्रिुख नामियााँ)  इडा  मरंगला  सुषुम्ना
  19. 19. प्रमुख नालियााँ, उनका स्थान और संबंलधत शुलि लिया ि. प्रमुख नाडी शरीर में स्थान संबंलधत शुलिलिया १ इडा बाई ंओर कपालभालत, नेलत २ लपंगला िाई ंओर कपालभालत, नेलत ३ सुषुम्ना मेरुिंड (मध्य मे) कपालभालत, नेलत ४ गांधारी बाएं नेत्र गोलक में त्राटक, कपालभालत ५ हलस्त लजव्हा िाएं नेत्र गोलक में त्राटक, कपालभालत ६ पूषा िायााँ कान कणि रंध्र धौलत ७ यशलस्वनी बायााँ कान कणि रंध्र धौलत ८ अलंबुधा मुख पर लजव्हामूल, िंतमूल, कपालभालत ९ कुट्टू गुिा द्वार बलस्त, गजकरणी, गणेश लिया १० शंलखनी मूल स्थान बलस्त, गजकरणी, गणेश लिया ११ सरस्वती मुख, कंठ लजव्हामूल, कपाल रंध्र १२ शलि गुिा द्वार, िाई ंओर बलस्त १३ वज्र गुिा द्वार, बाई ंओर बलस्त
  20. 20. General Guidelines 1. Ideal environment – उपयुि स्थान 2. How should one learn – Guidance - Guru 3. Should everyone practice 4. To change lifestyle when taking up hatha yoga 5. Restriction on women during menses 6. Diet should be followed 7. Sequence – Timing 8. Apparatus 9. Before Pranayama 10. In busy lifesytle 11. Awareness
  21. 21. The only part of yoga which gives result not only in short time, it gives result instantly. यह यपग ोा िप महथसा है र्प न मसर्म र्ल्दी से रर णाि लाता है र्मल्ो तु ंत रर णाि लाता है |
  22. 22. िेदश्लेष्िामधोः रूिं षट्ोिाममण सिाच ेत् । अन्यथतु नाच ेिामन दपषाणां सिभाितः ॥ २.२१ ॥ meda-śleṣhmādhikaḥ pūrvaṃ ṣhaṭ-karmāṇi samācharet | anyastu nācharettāni doṣhāṇāṃ samabhāvataḥ || 2.21 || ोिम षट्ों इदं गपप्यं घटशपधनोा ोि् । मिमचत्रगुणसन्धाय रूज्यते यपमगरुङ्गिैः ॥ २.२३ ॥ karma ṣhaṭkamidaṃ ghopyaṃ ghaṭa-śodhana-kārakam | vichitra-guṇa-sandhāya pūjyate yogi-pungghavaiḥ || 2.23 ||
  23. 23. षट्ोिममनगमतथिौल्योर्दपषिलामदोः । प्राणायािं ततः ोु यामदनायासेन मसद््यमत ॥ २.३६ ॥ ṣhaṭ-karma-nirgata-sthaulya-kapha-doṣha-malādikaḥ | prāṇāyāmaṃ tataḥ kuryādanāyāsena siddhyati || 2.36 || प्राणायािै ेि सिे प्रशुष्यमन्त िला इमत । आचायामणां तु ोे षांमचदन्यत्ोिम न संिति् ॥ २.३७ ॥ prāṇāyāmaireva sarve praśuṣhyanti malā iti | āchāryāṇāṃ tu keṣhāṃchidanyatkarma na saṃmatam || 2.37 ||

