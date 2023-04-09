Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Eczema .pptx

Apr. 09, 2023
1 like 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Antepartum Haemorrhage.pptx
SafwanAlRassass
2_1_Pubmed_Search_and_Literature_Review.ppt
Ayon Gupta
birthasphyxia-220522183549-29b3fd18 (1).pdf
Afaq Hussain
Gastro-radiology meet.pptx
naganathkims
How does cancertame help?
Cancertame Private Limited
Lec4_PDF.pdf
jawedtravel
pharmacodynamics.pptx
Aishwarya Sinha
LABORATORY DIAGNOSIS OF VIRAL INFECTION.pptx
DR ABHISHEK JAIN
1 of 94 Ad

Eczema .pptx

Apr. 09, 2023
1 like 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

A presentation of eczema

A presentation of eczema

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
81.3k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
142.6k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
801.9k views
35 slides
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.6k views
18 slides
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.4k views
63 slides
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
26 slides
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.4k views
55 slides
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
36 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Antepartum Haemorrhage.pptx
SafwanAlRassass
0 views
2_1_Pubmed_Search_and_Literature_Review.ppt
Ayon Gupta
0 views
birthasphyxia-220522183549-29b3fd18 (1).pdf
Afaq Hussain
0 views
Gastro-radiology meet.pptx
naganathkims
0 views
How does cancertame help?
Cancertame Private Limited
0 views
Lec4_PDF.pdf
jawedtravel
0 views
pharmacodynamics.pptx
Aishwarya Sinha
0 views
LABORATORY DIAGNOSIS OF VIRAL INFECTION.pptx
DR ABHISHEK JAIN
0 views
IRB Review and Aproval Process and ongoing mointoring of safety data.pptx
AartiVats5
0 views
ANS_Lect-3.ppt
samarpalsingh85
0 views
Clinical Pearls in Heart Rate Management-FGD.pptx
bivinwilson2
0 views
SOCIOECONOMIC STATUS psm.pptx
Fahad Ahmad
0 views
SHOCK.pptx
Htet Ko
0 views
Anticholinergics
irinepetrescu
0 views
3.) How to Diagnose Fungus Diseases.ppt
RashaAlNagar
0 views
parapro.pptx
AmosiRichard
0 views
Usage of Neem capsules in Pregnancy
HoneyLine
0 views
cardiaccycle-180527061034.pptx
rashmimishra129
0 views
Genitourinary Assessment.pptx
ZaiSB
0 views
anginapectoris.pptx
shafina27
0 views
Antepartum Haemorrhage.pptx
SafwanAlRassass
0 views
31 slides
2_1_Pubmed_Search_and_Literature_Review.ppt
Ayon Gupta
0 views
51 slides
birthasphyxia-220522183549-29b3fd18 (1).pdf
Afaq Hussain
0 views
41 slides
Gastro-radiology meet.pptx
naganathkims
0 views
6 slides
How does cancertame help?
Cancertame Private Limited
0 views
10 slides
Lec4_PDF.pdf
jawedtravel
0 views
29 slides

Featured (20)

Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.7k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.4k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.8k views
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin
19.3k views
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
23.6k views
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
308.5k views
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
25.2k views
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
28.8k views
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
4.4k views
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
10.5k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.8k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
220.1k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
829.1k views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
17 slides
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
53 slides
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.7k views
18 slides
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
22 slides
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
17 slides
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
30 slides
Advertisement

Eczema .pptx

  1. 1. Eczema/Dermatitis Prepared by DR Ghamdan Albaddai. IBB University
  2. 2. Eczema and dermatitis are synonyms. The term eczema is derived from the Greek word that means “to boil out or over.” denoting a polymorphic inflammatory reaction pattern involving the epidermis and dermis.
  3. 3. Definition • Non-infective inflammatory skin condition that shows itching, redness, and scaling.
  4. 4. AETIOLOGICAL CLACIFICATION Contact dermatitis
  5. 5. CLINICAL CLACIFICATION Acute Chronic Acute dermatitis: is characterized by ill-defined inflamed edematous, erythematous patches of epidermis with papulovesicular eruptions and exudation of serum. Subacute dermatitis: is characterized by presence of Redness that can be less intense than the acute stage, visible scales and crusts. Chronic dermatitis: characterized by thickened hyperpigimented plaques of skin with accentuated skin markings (lichenification).
  6. 6. Atopic Dermatitis Contact Dermatitis Lichen Simplex Chronicus Seborrheic Dermatitis 01 02 04 05 TABLE OF CONTENTS 03 06 Essential Dermatitis Stasis Dermatitis 07 Uncommon Eczematous Appearing Diseases
  7. 7. ATOPIC DERMATITIS 1. Itching is prominent 2. The antecubital and popliteal fossae are typically affected 3. Chronic waxing and waning course 01
  8. 8. INTRODUCTION .. Atopic eczema is predominantly a disease of childhood that gives rise to poorly demarcated chronic pruritic papular inflammation of the skin. Uncontrollable scratching is prominent. Most cases improve with age, although approximately 50% of children retain evidence of the condition into adult life. It is often associated with a personal or family history of other atopic disorders, such as asthma and allergic rhinoconjunctivitis.
  9. 9. INTRODUCTION ..  Common 5-20% of children worldwide.  The condition usually starts within the first 6 months of life. Two-thirds have a family history of atopy. Remission occurs within 10–20 years in 40– 60%, although some relapse later.  Atopy’ defines those with an inherited tendency to develop asthma, allergic rhinitis, conjunctivitis or atopic eczema and is present in 15–25% of the population. Atopics produce high levels of circulating immunoglobulin (Ig) E antibodies commonly to inhalant allergens (e.g.house dust mite)
  10. 10. INFLUENCING FACTORS ■ Genetic factors: positive family history of allergic triad dermatitis, asthma, allergic rhinitis ■ Immunological factors: it is considered T-helper 2 disease, elevated serum level of immunoglobulin E in 80% of cases ■ Environmental factors: dust, pollution
  11. 11. ATEIOPATHOGENESIS ■ Skin barrier: Individuals with atopic eczema have an impaired skin barrier which allows excess water loss through the skin (drying effect) and an increased potential for exogenous irritants and allergens to penetrate (inducing inflammation). Discovery of a strong association between loss-of-function mutations in the gene encoding filaggrin, which is a skin barrier protein expressed in the outer layers of the epidermis, and individuals with atopic eczema has shown how critical epidermal function is to development of atopic eczema.
  12. 12. ATEIOPATHOGENESIS ■ Immunology : Individuals with atopic eczema make aberrant immune responses to environmental allergens which become skewed towards Th2 responses (p. 10),inducing allergen-specific IgE production. The basic cause of these immune defects is still unclear. However, the serum IgE is normal in 20% of atopic eczema subjects.
  13. 13. CLINICAL PICTURE The appearance of atopic eczema differs depending on the age of the patient. 1- infantile phase: o Age: 2 months - 2 years o lesion: intensely pruritic papules and vesicles on erythematous base, associated with excoriations, vesicles, and serous exudate o Site: face and extensors
  14. 14. CLINICAL PICTURE 2- childhood phase : o Age: 2 years to 12 years o lesion: Erythematous, excoriated, scaling papules o Site: flexural areas mainly antecubital fossa, popliteal fossa and the neck
  15. 15. CLINICAL PICTURE 3- adult phase : o Age: >12 years o lesion: dryness and lichenification o Site: flexural areas
  16. 16. DIAGNOSIS
  17. 17. 1 – Question? Where is the site of lesion during infantile phase? 2 – Question? What are the influencing factors for atopic eczema? 3 – Question? Mention three finding suggestive of atopic eczema?
  18. 18. COMPLICATIONS Patients with atopic dermatitis are frequently troubled by skin infections : ■ Bacterial infections (mostly staphylococcus aureus) : pustules, impetigo ■ cellulitis may develop giving rise to fever and systemic upset ■ viral infections : Viral warts, molluscum contagiosum or herpes simplex
  19. 19. INVESTIGATIONS ■ Skin biopsy of an acute eczematous lesion reveals spongiosis, epidermal thickening, parakeratosis and an inflammatory cell infiltrate (mostly lymphocytes), oedema, and vasodilatation in the dermis. ■ Prick tests or the allergen-specific IgE tests to inhalant and (sometimes) food allergens are frequently popositive. ■ Total serum IgE levels are raised in 80% of patients. ■ Swabs for bacterial and viral culture may be helpful during an exacerbation.
  20. 20. TREATMENT Prophylactic treatment : ■ Try to reduce exposure to allergens ■ Wool, polyester and nylon clothes irirritat, so should be avoided and replaced by cotton clothes. ■ Soap and ‘bubbly’ products should be completely avoided.
  21. 21. TREATMENT Topical treatment: ■ Emollients ■ Topical steroids: 1% hydrocortisone ointment applied twice a day is usually adequate, Moderate potency steroid may be used for a short time in children with resistant eczema, and for more prolonged periods in adults. ■ Calcineurin inhibitors: Tacrolimus ointment (0.03% children, 0.1% adults) or pimecrolimus are alternatives to steroids, especially in facial and hand eczema. ■ Topical antibiotics may used for secondary infection.
  22. 22. TREATMENT Systemic therapy: ■ Sedative antihistamines, given at night, are helpful principally through the sedative effect. ■ Infected exacerbations frequently require the intermittent use of an oral antistaphylococcal antibiotic. ■ Eczema herpeticum should be assessed urgently and treated with aciclovir. ■ Patients with severe and resistant forms of atopic eczema may be treated with narrow-band UVB, azathioprine or ciclosporin.
  23. 23. CONTACT DERMATITIS 1. Irritant or allergic etiology 2. Distribution conforms to areas of contact 3. Avoidance of the contactant results in cure 02
  24. 24. DEFINITION TYPES OF CONTACT DERMATITIS Dermatitis caused by exposure to an exogenous agent. Contact dermatitis may be caused by direct toxic action of a substance on the skin, so-called primary irritant dermatitis, or by a substance inducing a delayed hypersensitivity reaction, allergic contact dermatitis. Irritant contact dermatitis/eczema is more common than allergic contact dermatitis
  25. 25. PRIMARY IRRITANT DERMATITIS a non-specific inflammatory rash that results from direct contact with toxic ‘irritating’ materials. The degree and the severity of damage are dependent on both the concentration of the toxic material, duration of contact as well as the condition of the skin at the time of contact. DEFINITION The most important irritants are: • water and other fluids • abrasives, i.e. frictional irritancy ETIOLOGY • chemicals, e.g. acids and alkalis • solvents, soaps and detergents.
  26. 26. PRIMARY IRRITANT DERMATITIS It may be acute, subacute or chronic. Acute irritant dermatitis : It is seen after single, usually accidental, exposure to a strong skin irritant such as acid, alkali... Etc. Lesions appear rapidly, usually within 4-12 hours of contact, exactly at the sites of contact and are painful and itchy. The affected skin becomes reddish-brown and vesicles develop (chemical bum) CLINICAL TYPES
  27. 27. PRIMARY IRRITANT DERMATITIS Subacute irritant dermatitis : It results from repeated exposure of a small area as in napkin dermatitis due to prolonged repeated exposure of the napkin skin to urine and stool. The napkin area shows erythema, blistering and crusting. Chronic irritant dermatitis : It results from repeated exposures (cumulative exposure) to a mild cutaneous irritant, as continual contact with detergents. In washer woman's hands which look dry, fissured and itchy. CLINICAL TYPES
  28. 28. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS The condition must be distinguished from allergic contact dermatitis by a carefully taken history and patch testing. Psoriasis of the palms may resemble contact dermatitis, but the areas affected are better marginated and nearer to the wrist and are usually accompanied by signs of psoriasis elsewhere. Ringworm usually affects one palm only and is marked by diffuse erythema and silvery scaling. If there is any doubt, scales should be examined for fungal mycelium under the microscope.
  29. 29. NATURAL HISTORY AND DIAGNOSIS ■ An ‘irritant’ substance will injure anyone’s skin if there is sufficient contact. The duration of the contact is as important as is its intimacy. ■ Occlusion enhances the penetration of irritants and so worsens dermatitis. The simultaneous application of more than one irritant will often compound an irritant reaction synergistically. However, some individuals are more prone to develop primary irritant contact dermatitis – especially atopic subjects.
  30. 30. NATURAL HISTORY AND DIAGNOSIS ■ The disorder is seen particularly often in manual workers (occupational dermatitis) and housewives (housewives’ dermatitis). ■ Builders, mechanics, hairdressers, cooks, and laundry workers are some of the groups that are frequently affected. ■ The condition causes considerable economic loss due to loss of work. Contact with alkalis, organic solvents, detergent substances, cement, and particulate waste is often responsible.
  31. 31. ALLERGIC CONTACT DERMATITIS Dermatitis caused by contact with an agent to which delayed (cellular) hypersensitivity has developed. DEFINITION First exposure to allergen stimulates cell mediated immunity with formation of memory cells (sensitization). Re-exposure to the same allergen stimulates the memory cells that initiate immunological reaction results in skin inflammation. Sensitization may develop after many years of daily contact with the allergen, the patient may be unaware that he is reacting to this particular substance. PATHOGENESIS
  32. 32. Many number of substances are capable of causing allergic contact dermatitis. Nickel dermatitis is the commonest allergic contact dermatitis ETIOLOGY
  33. 33. CLINICAL PICTURE Symptoms: itching Sings:  Dermatitis occur at the sites of skin contact with the ‘allergen’ but occasionally spreads to distant areas where no obvious contact occurs.For example, an eczema on the wrist of a woman with a history of reacting to cheap earrings suggests a nickel allergic response to a watchstrap buckle  Early lesions include papules and vesicles. Continued exposure leads of the lesions wii-lichenificatioin which undergo acute or subacute every now and then.
  34. 34. Rash from nickel allergy (nickel in earrings)
  35. 35. Nickel allergic contact dermatitis
  36. 36. allergic contact dermatitis
  37. 37. allergic contact dermatitis due to eye liner along the eyelid margin allergic contact dermatitis due to hair dye on the scalp, forehead ,upper eyelids and other areas
  38. 38. Contact dermatitis at the root of the nose due to eye glass frame C.d. due to the plastic spectacle frame Dermatitis above and behind the external ear
  39. 39. Question ?
  40. 40. DIFFERENCES BETWEEN PRIMARY IRRITANT AND ALLERGIC CONTACT DERMATITS Primary irritant Allergic contact Susceptibility Everyone Only some persons Prior exposure Not required, lesions develops at first exposure Essential, no lesions at first exposure Onset Rapid 4-12 hours after contact Gradual 24 hours or longer Affected sites Sites with direct contact Sites of contact and distant sites
  41. 41. DIAGNOSIS Accurate history taking and careful clinical examination to identify all involved areas are very important. The definitive technique for diagnosing allergic contact hypersensitivity is patch testing. In this test, possible allergens are placed in occlusive contact with the skin for 48-hour periods, and the area is inspected 48–72 hours after removal of the patch. A positive test is revealed by the development of an eczematous patch with erythema, swelling, and vesicles at the site of application. In practice, low concentrations of allergen are applied to avoid false-positive primary irritant reactions. In most cases, a battery of the commonest allergens causing allergic contact dermatitis in that community is applied in appropriate concentrations
  42. 42. TREATMENT It is very important to identify the etiological agent and prevent further contact with it. Eczema will subside rapidly in most cases after removal from the antigen ■ Prophylactic treatment : Avoiding contact with the etiological agent Protective measures e.g. Occlusive gloves with underneath cotton gloves : ■ Topical treatment: The use of weak or moderately potent topical corticosteroids and emollients will speed the resolution
  43. 43. Question ?
  44. 44. ESSENTIAL DERMATITIS 1. Idiopathic etiology 2. Diagnosis of exclusion 3. Treatment is symptomatic: suppress inflammation and itching 03
  45. 45. DEFINITION Essential (nonspecific) dermatitis is an epidermal eruption that may be acute or chronic, and localized or generalized. It is a diagnosis that is made by exclusion when an underlying cause such as an allergen or irritant cannot be found, and its distribution is not typical of defined eczematous eruptions such as atopic or seborrheic dermatitis. Acute Chronic
  46. 46. PATHOGENESIS The cause of essential dermatitis is unknown. Scratching results in histamine release, which causes more itching, more dermatitis, and a chronic, self-perpetuating eruption.
  47. 47. HISTORY Itching is the chief complaint prompting patients to seek medical attention. It is often severe enough to interfere with normal daily activities and to interrupt sleep. The itching may be episodic or constant. The patient frequently has a history of “sensitive skin” that is intolerant to topical preparations such as moisturizers, soaps, and detergents and to irritating fabrics such wool.
  48. 48. PHYSICAL EXAMINATION The varied appearance of essential dermatitis occurs because of its evolution from an acute to a chronic process. Acutely, intercellular edema leads to vesiculation. Chronically, lichenification occurs. The polymorphism is manifest by vesicles, juicy papules, patches, and plaques. Secondary changes include oozing, crusting, scaling, and fissuring. Characteristic of essential dermatitis is the indistinct border between normal and abnormal skin.
  49. 49. TYPES OF IDIOPATHIC ECZEMA ■ Dyshidrotic – hands and feet ■ Autosensitization – generalized ■ Xerotic – dry skin ■ Nummular – oval patches
  50. 50. DYSHIDROTIC ECZEMA Dyshidrotic eczema is characterized by deepseated vesicles (which resemble the pearls in tapioca pudding) involving the hands (palms), feet (soles), and sides of the digits. It occurs bilaterally and symmetrically. AUTOSENSITIZATION Autosensitization or id eruption is a generalized subacute dermatitis that follows a localized acute dermatitis, usually of the feet or hands. It is thought to be a hypersensitivity reaction to a substance produced by the acute dermatitis.
  51. 51. XEROTIC ECZEMA Xerotic eczema is the result of low humidity and dry skin. It occurs in the winter and is manifest by dry fissured skin of the trunk and extremities. It particularly affects the elderly and the lower legs of all age groups.
  52. 52. NUMMULAR ECZEMA Nummular eczema is characterized by oval, weeping patches with crusted papulovesicles. It occurs on the trunk and extremities.
  53. 53. BIOPSY The histologic hallmark of dermatitis is intercellular edema of the epidermis leading to widening of intercellular spaces with a sponge-like appearance of the epidermis (spongiosis). When the process is acute and severe, it results in intraepidermal vesicle formation. When it is chronic, the epidermis becomes hyperkeratotic and thickened (acanthotic). Spongiosis is the histologic hallmark of dermatitis. Acute Chronic
  54. 54. THERAPY FOR ESSENTIAL DERMATITIS ■ Topical Steroids – Cream, Ointment, Solution ● Hydrocortisone 1% (lowest potency) ● Triamcinolone 0.1% (medium potency) ● Fluocinonide 0.05% (high potency) ● Clobetasol 0.05% (super potent) ■ Antihistamines Initial
  55. 55. THERAPY FOR ESSENTIAL DERMATITIS ■ Intralesional Steroid ■ Systemic Steroid ■ Macrolide Immunosuppressants ■ Baths and Compresses ■ Antibiotics if secondary infection ■ Antipruritic ■ Ultraviolet light Alternative
  56. 56. Avoid the use of long-term systemic steroids because of systemic side-effects.
  57. 57. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS Acute ■ Contact dermatitis ■ Dermatophyte infection ■ Herpes simplex virus ■ Herpes varicella-zoster ■ Impetigo Chronic ■ Contact dermatitis ■ Psoriasis ■ Drug eruption ■ Dermatophyte ■ Dermatitis herpetiformis
  58. 58. LICHEN SIMPLEX CHRONICUS 1. Localized chronic dermatitis from scratching 2. Goal is to break itch–scratch–itch cycle 3. occluded steroids may help 04
  59. 59. DEFINITION also called “neurodermatitis”. it is a chronic eczematous eruption of the skin that is the result of scratching. Pruritus precedes the scratching and may be precipitated by frustration, depression, and stress. The scratching then causes the lichenification and further itching, resulting in an “itch–scratch–itch” cycle that perpetuates the process.
  60. 60. HISTORY PHYSICAL EXAMINATION Some patients have a history of emotional or psychiatric problems. However, for most, it is simply a nervous habit. Preceding the eruption, the patient has a pruritic area of skin that is scratched, producing a plaque of chronic dermatitis. Itching typically precedes the rash of lichen simplex chronicus. The patient may appear anxious and may talk with pressured speech. There may be little insight into the cause of the eruption. The lichenified plaque always occurs within reach of scratching fingers
  61. 61. LABORATORY AND BIOPSY The biopsy in lichen simplex chronicus is nonspecific, showing only chronic dermatitis
  62. 62. THERAPY FOR SEBORRHEIC DERMATITIS ■ Steroids ● Topical under occlusion ● Intralesional – triamcinolone suspension: 10 mg/mL ■ Emotional support Initial Alternative ■ Tranquilizers and antidepressants
  63. 63. TYPES OF PSYCHODERMAYOSES ■ Lichen simplex chronicus ■ Habitual (neurotic) excoriations ■ Factitious dermatitis ■ Delusions of parasitosis
  64. 64. HABITUAL EXCORIATIONS Habitual (neurotic) excoriations are characterized by linear, “dugout” lesions that typically spare the upper mid back, where scratching fingers cannot reach. Patients are usually neurotic women.
  65. 65. FACITIOUS DERMATITIS a self-inflicted injury of the skin that presents as a bizarre eruption (often ulcerated) with linear and geometric outlines. The patient’s history is vague and unclear. The diagnosis is made when the clinician has a high index of suspicion in a patient who has apparent secondary gain from perpetuating the condition. DELUSIONS OF PARASITOSIS occur in disturbed or anxious eccentric individuals. This disorder begins as intractable pruritus with a crawling sensation in the skin. The patients are convinced that they are harboring parasites and usually bring “specimens” to prove infestation. These bits of material or skin must be examined to rule out a true infestation. More than half of these patients have no visible skin lesions. Those with active lesions have excoriated, crusted papules secondary to picking. Illicit drug addiction should also be ruled out.
  66. 66. SEBORRHEIC DERMATITIS 1. Face and scalp most commonly involved 2. Treat with antiyeast and antiinflammatory agents 3. Check HIV status in severe cases 05
  67. 67. DEFINITION INCIDENCE a chronic, superficial, inflammatory process affecting the hairy regions of the body, especially the scalp, eyebrows, and face. Its cause is thought to be an inflammatory reaction to the Malassezia yeast. a common problem affecting 3% to 5% of the healthy population.
  68. 68. PATHOGENESIS Venous incompetence results in increased venous pressure of the lower legs. This increased hydrostatic pressure results in swelling and edema. Capillary proliferation and leakage of red blood cells and vascular fluids result in inflammation. If the condition is unchecked, fibrin deposition will occur around the capillaries, resulting in tissue hypoxia, sclerosis, and necrosis with ulceration.
  69. 69. HISTORY The occurrence of seborrheic dermatitis parallels the increased sebaceous gland activity occurring in infancy and after puberty. It has a waxing and waning course with a variable amount of pruritus. It has been associated with Parkinson’s disease and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS). Approximately one third of patients with AIDS and AIDS-related complex have seborrheic dermatitis.
  70. 70. PHYSICAL EXAMINATION Seborrheic dermatitis has a predilection for the hairy regions of the skin, where sebaceous glands are numerous. The rash is bilateral and symmetrically distributed. In its mildest form, dandruff, one sees fine, white scale without erythema. The patches and plaques of seborrheic dermatitis are characterized by indistinct margins, mild to moderate erythema, and yellowish, greasy scaling.
  71. 71. LABORATORY AND BIOPSY Seborrheic dermatitis usually is not examined by biopsy unless concern exists about the possibility of another disease such as Langerhans cell histiocytosis. The histopathologic changes are those of dermatitis and therefore are nondiagnostic with reference to other eczematous conditions.
  72. 72. THERAPY FOR SEBORRHEIC DERMATITIS ■ Shampoos – two or three times per week ● zinc pyrithione 1% ● Selenium sulfide 1% or 2.5% ● Ketoconazole 1% or 2% ■ Hydrocortisone cream 1% or 2.5% b.i.d. as needed Initial Alternative ■ Tacrolimus ointment 0.1% or pimecrolimus cream
  73. 73. High-potency topical steroids should be avoided in prolonged treatment of seborrheic dermatitis, especially the face and intertriginous skin.
  74. 74. COURSE AND COMPLICATIONS In infants, seborrheic dermatitis can be expected to remit after 6 to 8 months. In adults, the course is chronic and unpredictable. However, it is usually easily controlled with shampoos and topical hydrocortisone preparations. Rarely, it can cause widespread exfoliative dermatitis. In infants, the association of a seborrhealike dermatitis with failure to thrive and diarrhea is called Leiner’s disease.
  75. 75. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS ■ Atopic dermatitis ■ Psoriasis ■ Tinea captitis ■ Langerhans cell histiocytosis ■ Lupus erythematosus ■ Rosacea ■ Perioral dermatitis Seborrheic dermatitis is the most common cause of a “butterfly” rash.
  76. 76. STASIS DERMATITIS 1. Eczematous patches or plaques overlying lower leg edema 2. Chronic and itchy 3. Treat venous hypertension with compression stockings 06
  77. 77. DEFINITION INCIDENCE an eczematous eruption of the lower legs secondary to peripheral venous disease. Venous incompetence causes increased hydrostatic pressure and capillary damage with extravasation of red blood cells and serum. a disease of adults, predominantly of middle and old age.
  78. 78. PATHOGENESIS Venous incompetence results in increased venous pressure of the lower legs. This increased hydrostatic pressure results in swelling and edema. Capillary proliferation and leakage of red blood cells and vascular fluids result in inflammation. If the condition is unchecked, fibrin deposition will occur around the capillaries, resulting in tissue hypoxia, sclerosis, and necrosis with ulceration.
  79. 79. HISTORY PHYSICAL EXAMINATION Patients have a history of a chronic, pruritic eruption of the lower legs preceded by edema and swelling. Patients with stasis dermatitis have often had thrombophlebitis. o Varicose veins are often prominent, as is pitting edema of the lower leg. o The peripheral pulses are intact. o The involved skin has brownish hyperpigmentation, dull erythema, petechiae, thickened skin, scaling, or weeping. o Any portion of the lower leg may be affected, but the predominant site is above the medial malleolus.
  80. 80. CHARACTERISTICS OF STASIS DERMATITIS ■ Edema ■ Brown pigmentation ■ Petechiae ■ Subacute and chronic dermatitis
  81. 81. LABORATORY AND BIOPSY The diagnosis of stasis dermatitis is usually made clinically. The biopsy shows a subacute or chronic dermatitis with hemosiderin, fibrosis, and dilated capillaries in the dermis Vascular laboratory studies may be used to assess for peripheral vascular disease.
  82. 82. THERAPY FOR STASIS DERMATITIS ■ Support stocking (knee high, 20–30 mm Hg pressure) ■ Leg elevation ■ Topical steroids ■ Compresses if weeping Initial Alternative ■ unna boot ■ Surgery
  83. 83. Avoid the prolonged use of topical antibiotics since allergic contact dermatitis is frequent.
  84. 84. COURSE AND COMPLICATIONS Stasis dermatitis is a chronic and slowly progressive disease unless treated. Allergy to topical preparations may occur in 60% of patients with stasis dermatitis. The compromised epidermal barrier from stasis allows sensitization to occur more easily than in normal skin. Contact dermatitis can easily be misdiagnosed as a flare-up of stasis dermatitis. Topical antibiotics are particularly prone to cause allergic contact dermatitis.
  85. 85. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS ■ Contact dermatitis ■ Superficial fungal infection The history of application of a topical preparation to the skin and KOH testing will help to differentiate the first two conditions from stasis dermatitis. ■ Bacterial cellulitis Gramstaining and bacterial culture from bacterial cellulitis may be helpful, but often are negative. An acute onset with fever particularly favors bacterial cellulitis.
  86. 86. Uncommon Eczematous Appearing Diseases ● Darier’s Disease ● Glucagonoma Syndrome ● Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis ● Lichen Sclerosus ● Pemphigus Foliaceus ● Wiskott–Aldrich Syndrome ● Zinc Deficiency 07
  87. 87. DARIER’S DISEASE also known as keratosis follicularis, is a rare, autosomal dominantly inherited genodermatosis. characterized by a chronic, waxing and waning course beginning in childhood and lasting a lifetime. The eruption involves the scalp, face, neck, trunk, and extremities with accentuation in the seborrheic areas. It has tan, pink, brown, rough feeling papules that coalesce into large plaques that can become secondarily infected, resulting in crusting and weeping. The skin biopsy is diagnostic, demonstrating epidermal suprabasilar clefts with acantholytic keratinocytes.
  88. 88. a multisystem disorder characterized by migrating erythematous, scaling, and crusted papules, patches, and plaques along with the occasional vesicle and pustule. The skin biopsy demonstrates characteristic superficial epidermal necrosis. Hence, this condition is also known by the descriptive name, necrolytic migratory erythema. It is caused by a pancreatic tumor of the islet alpha cell, which secretes raised plasma glucagon levels. Besides the skin findings, patients with this syndrome also have weight loss, anemia, diarrhea, and diabetes. GLUCAGONOMA SYNDROME
  89. 89. LANGERHANS CELL HISTIOCYTOSIS a neoplasm of Langerhans cells that affects the skin and extracutaneous organs. It can be acute and disseminated, chronic and multifocal, and localized. The acute, disseminated form typically presents in infancy and involves the scalp, trunk, and intertriginous areas (recalcitrant diaper dermatitis). There are tan, pink, sometimes hemorrhagic, papules, and scaling, slightly eroded, patches. The skin biopsy demonstrates a proliferation of Langerhans cells in the epidermis and dermis that stain with S100 antibody, and are seen on electron microscopy to contain Birbeck granules.
  90. 90. LICHEN SCLEROSUS Lichen sclerosus can initially be confused with a pruritic eczematous patch, especially in the anogenital region of females. On close inspection, or with time, the typical ivory white papules and atrophic patches are seen
  91. 91. PEMPHIGUS FOLIACEUS This rare, milder form of pemphigus affects the superficial epidermis, causing erythematous scaling with some crusting, and a few flaccid bullae and erosions. Like pemphigus vulgaris, a skin biopsy with immunofluorescence is diagnostic. This reveals subcorneal/granular layer acantholysis with intercellular IgG staining.
  92. 92. a rare Xlinked recessive disorder that may appear like atopic dermatitis. Recurrent, severe infections suggest an immunodeficiency that is characterized by increased IgA and IgE levels, decreased IgM concentration, and impaired cell mediated immunity. Petechiae and bleeding episodes are a manifestation of thrombocytopenia, as well as platelet dysfunction. Infection, bleeding, and lymphoreticular malignancy are causes of childhood death in these patients. WISKOTT–ALDRICH SYNDROME
  93. 93. ZINC DEFICIENCY an inherited (acrodermatitis enteropathica) or acquired (parenteral nutrition) malady characterized by perioral, genital, and acral dermatitis plus diarrhea. It usually begins in infancy, with the diagnosis confirmed by low serum zinc levels. Essential fatty acid and biotin deficiencies have a similar dermatitic appearance.
  94. 94. DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS? THANKS!

×