Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Thyroid disorders.pptx

Feb. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Roy's adaptation model.pptx
Roy's adaptation model.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Scoliosis.pptx
Rajveer71
coordiantion of public health responses.pdf
dessiyalew
Opium is the most prevalent prohibited drug in the world. It's not just a rec...
Curtis Cripe
SHRAVAN TV's BLOOD GROUPS.pptx
ShravanTV1
Management of ADHF.pptx
NishanthTR
akanksha. pptx.pptx
AkankshaLahase
A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
Mobile Free To Play
What we can learn from the darker days.docx
Mobile Free To Play
1 of 51 Ad

Thyroid disorders.pptx

Feb. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Healthcare

Problems with the thyroid include a variety of disorders that can result in the gland producing too little thyroid hormone (hypothyroidism) or too much (hyperthyroidism). Thyroid disorders can affect heart rate, mood, energy level, metabolism, bone health, pregnancy and many other functions.

Problems with the thyroid include a variety of disorders that can result in the gland producing too little thyroid hormone (hypothyroidism) or too much (hyperthyroidism). Thyroid disorders can affect heart rate, mood, energy level, metabolism, bone health, pregnancy and many other functions.

Healthcare
Advertisement

Recommended

Roy's adaptation model.pptx
GhaffarAhmed9
4 views
45 slides
COMMUNITY NEED ASSESSMENT.pptx
GhaffarAhmed9
4 views
62 slides
Hypo and Hyperthyroidism
GhaffarAhmed9
4 views
58 slides
Hypo and Hyperthyroidism.ppt
GhaffarAhmed9
5 views
58 slides
Diabetes Mellitus.pptx
GhaffarAhmed9
3 views
79 slides
Soft Tissue Injury.pptx
GhaffarAhmed9
4 views
23 slides
Overview of nursing Theory.ppt
GhaffarAhmed9
5 views
46 slides
Drug Calculation.pptx
GhaffarAhmed9
3 views
2 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Scoliosis.pptx
Rajveer71
0 views
coordiantion of public health responses.pdf
dessiyalew
0 views
Opium is the most prevalent prohibited drug in the world. It's not just a rec...
Curtis Cripe
0 views
SHRAVAN TV's BLOOD GROUPS.pptx
ShravanTV1
0 views
Management of ADHF.pptx
NishanthTR
0 views
akanksha. pptx.pptx
AkankshaLahase
0 views
A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
Mobile Free To Play
0 views
What we can learn from the darker days.docx
Mobile Free To Play
0 views
Training_Certificate.ppt
Ronald Aranha
2 views
Blue and White Simple Minimalist Life Guide Presentation.pptx.pdf
jhoeriel
0 views
Sepsis and Antimicrobial Stewardship - Two Sides of the Same Coin
SMACC Conference
6 views
Freshers.pptx
PriyanshPriyadarshi1
0 views
Tips To Prevent Periodontal Disease
Didsbury Smiles Dental
4 views
Fire_Safety_3.ppt
Ronald Aranha
2 views
Hospital Service ppt.pdf
SatwikBhat4
0 views
positioning-converted.pdf
Pooja Rani
2 views
Fire_Safety_5.ppt
Ronald Aranha
2 views
Types of Stress.pptx
peddada4
0 views
Healthy ageing in Israel and the UK: What can we learn from each other?
ILC- UK
0 views
Patient with altered cognition.pptx
RedietHailu5
0 views
Scoliosis.pptx
Rajveer71
0 views
53 slides
coordiantion of public health responses.pdf
dessiyalew
0 views
16 slides
Opium is the most prevalent prohibited drug in the world. It's not just a rec...
Curtis Cripe
0 views
1 slide
SHRAVAN TV's BLOOD GROUPS.pptx
ShravanTV1
0 views
27 slides
Management of ADHF.pptx
NishanthTR
0 views
35 slides
akanksha. pptx.pptx
AkankshaLahase
0 views
19 slides

Featured (20)

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
17.6k views
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.6k views
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.3k views
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.3k views
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.5k views
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.5k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
17.6k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.6k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.3k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.3k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.5k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Advertisement

Thyroid disorders.pptx

  1. 1. Thyroid Disorders Ghaffar Ahmed Lecturer INC
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  Largest endocrine gland.  Located inferior to cricoid cartilage.  Butterfly shaped organ comprising of two lobes - lobus dexter(right) - lobus sinister(left)  Weighs 18-60gms in adults.  Histologically it is made up of follicular and parafollicular cells.
  3. 3.  Blood supply Arterial supply - superior thyroid artery - inferior thyroid artery Venous supply - superior thyroid vein - inferior thyroid vein  Nerve supply - Superior laryngeal nerve - Recurrent laryngeal nerve  Lymphatic drainage - Lateral deep cervical lymph node - Pretracheal/para tracheal lymph nodes
  4. 4.  Functions Produces thyroid hormones. Produces calcitonin.
  5. 5. Physiology Thyroid gland (target site) Pituatary Thyroid stimulating hormone(TSH) Hypothalamus Thyroid releasing hormone(TRH) Tyrosine(target hormone) MIT/DIT T3 T4
  6. 6. THYROID DISORDERS • GRAVE’S DISEASE • THYROID STORM • TOXIC THYROID NODULE HYPERTHYROIDISM • HASHIMOTOS THYROIDITIS • CRETINISM • MYXOEDEMA • POSTPARTUM THYROIDITIS • SUBACUTE THYROIDITIS • SICK EUTHYROIDISM HYPOTHYROIDISM
  7. 7. THYROTOXICOSIS  Hypermetabolic clinical syndrome resulting from serum elevation of thyroid hormone levels(T3 & T4).  Causes are GRAVE’ S disease, multinodular goitre and toxic adenoma.  GRAVE’S DISEASE is the most common form.
  8. 8. GRAVE’S DISEASE Introduction  Autoimmune disease.  Female : Male ratio – 5:1 or 10:1  Has a strong hereditary component.  Diagnosis is mainly made by the symptoms
  9. 9. Signs and symptoms  Skin is warm and moist, palms are warm,moist and hyperemic and Plummer’s nails are seen.  Pretibial myxedema.  Alopecia and vitiligo.  Severe cases proptosis maybe seen.  Excessive sweating and heat intolerance.  CVS symptoms: palpitations, CCF, isolated systolic hypertension.  Metabolic symptoms: weight loss despite of increased in apetite.
  10. 10.  GIT symptoms: hyperdefecation.  Exacerbate bronchial asthma.  CNS symptoms: nervousness, irritability, tremor, insomnia, proximal muscle weakness.  In females: amenorrhea/ oligomenorrhea.  In males: impotence and loss of libido.
  11. 11. Eye signs  VON GRAEFE’S SIGN – Lid lag.  JOFFROY’S SIGN – Absence of wrinkling of forehead on looking up.  STELLWAG’S SIGN – Decreased frequency of blinking.  DALRIMPLE’S SIGN – Lid retraction exposing the upper sclera.  MOBIUS SIGN – Absence of convergence.
  12. 12. Investigations  T3 & T4 levels.  Thyroid uptake of radio iodine.  Presence of antibodies: TSH receptor antibody Antimicrosomal antibody  CT orbits thyroid scans.
  13. 13. Management  Immediate control: Propranolol 40mg/6hr orally.  Long term control: Anti thyroid drugs – Carbimazole 15mg tid initially and then reducing it to 5mg tid for 12-18 months. Radio iodine ablation – Postmenopausal women and elderly men. In recurrence following surgery. Given to fertile women conception postponed to 1 year. Surgery – Presence of large goitre. Poor drug compliance.
  14. 14.  Exopthalmos: Corticosteroids. Tarsorrhaphy. Orbital decompression.  Cardiac arrythmias: ß- blockers. In euthyroid state, cardioversion is done.
  15. 15. MULTINODULAR GOITRE  Excess production of thyroid hormones from functionally autonomous thyroid nodules which do not require the stimulation from TSH.  Second common cause.  Occurs in individual over 60 years of age and females are mostly affected.
  16. 16. Symptoms  Large goitre with or without tracheal compression.  Goitre is nodular or lobulated, often palpable.  Large goitre cause mediastinal compression with stridor, dysphagia and obstruction of superior vena cava.  Hoarseness
  17. 17. Management  Small goitre : No treatment. Annual review.  Large goitres : Partial thyroidectomy. 131 Radioactive iodine I  Recurrence is common after 10-20 years.
  18. 18. THYROID STORM  Rare but life threatening sudden severe exarcerbation of hyperthyroidism.  Causes: Precipitated by stress or infection with either unrecognized thyrotoxicosis or inadequately treated thyrotoxicosis. Following subtotal thyroidectomy/radio active iodine. Trauma. Pregnancy. Emotional stress.
  19. 19. Signs  Elevation of temperature.  Increase in heart rate.  Irritable.  Delirius/comatose.  Hypotension.  Vomiting.  Diarrhoea.
  20. 20. Management  Treatment started immediately with Propranolol 80mg/6hrs orally(dose of 1-5mg/6hrs given IV). Potassium iodide 60mg daily orally/ sodium iopodate 500mg daily orally. Carbimazole 60-120mg daily Dexamethasone 2mg/6hrs IV. Fluid replacement. Antibiotics.
  21. 21. Emergency management in dental office  Terminate all treatment.  Have someone summon medical assistance.  Administer oxygen.  Monitar all vital signs.  Initiate basic life support if necessary.  Start IV line with drip of crystalloid solution(150mL/hr).  Transport patient to emergency care facility.
  22. 22. HYPOTHYROIDISM  Insufficiency synthesis of thyroid hormones.  Female : Male ratio is 6 : 1.  Causes : Hashimoto’s thyroiditis Thyroid failure following radio iodine. surgical treatment of thyrotoxicosis. Drugs like carbimazole, amiodarone. Iodine deficiency.
  23. 23. HASHIMOTO’S THYROIDITIS  Primary condition of hypothyroidism  Autoimmune.  Described by Hakaru Hashimoto
  24. 24. Signs and symptoms  Weight gain.  Enlarged thyroid gland.  Depression.  Sensitivity to heat/cold.  Fatigue.  Hypoglycemia.  Increased cholestrol level.
  25. 25. Diagnosis  T3 & T4 levels.  Presence of TPO antibodies.  PositiveANF.
  26. 26. Treatment  Thyroxine therapy. LEVOTHYROX INE  Helps in both hypothyroidism and goitre shrinkage
  27. 27. CRETINISM  Cretinism is a condition of severe physical and mental retardation due to iodine deficiency, and specifically due to deficiency of thyroid hormones during early pregnancy.  Cretinism refers to the congenital hypothyroidism or under activity of thyroid glands during early childhood leading to stunted growth and mental retardation.”
  28. 28. Cretinism Causes There are two main reasons for cretinism: Lack of thyroid gland and failure of the thyroid gland to produce thyroid hormone (congenital cretinism or congenital iodine deficiency syndrome). Iodine deficiency in the diet (Endemic cretinism).
  29. 29. Signs and symptoms  Dry, cool, mottled skin, hoarse cry, broad flat nose, puffy face.  Protruberant abdomen, umblical hernia, hypotonia.  Large posterior fontanelle.  Lethargy, delayed stooling, poor feeding/sucking.  Cold to touch.  Delayed dentition.  Mental retardation.
  30. 30. Management  Investigation : Cord blood T4, TSH. Serum T4, TSH RAIU X-ray of knee, foot and skull.  Treatment Medication : levothyroxine (initial dose of 10- 15mcg/kg/dl). Diet : iodine rich foods. Follow up.
  31. 31. MYXOEDEMA It is a condition in which there is insufficiency of thyroid hormone. It is medically referred to as severely advanced hypothyroidism. The symptoms include swelling and thickening of the skin, mainly in the lower part of the legs.  Common in women.  Myxedema is a result of undiagnosed or untreated severe hypothyroidism.  Stops taking thyroid medication.  Deposits of chains of sugar molecules in skin  Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.
  32. 32. MYXOEDEMA COMA  Uncommon but life threatening form of untreated hypothyroidism with physiological decompensation.  Occurs in patients with long standing hypothyroidism.  Precipitated by a climate induced hypothermia, infection, drug therapy and other systemic conditions
  33. 33. Symptoms  Lethargy.  Stupor.  Delirium.  Hypotension.  Convulsions.  Hypoglycemia.  Hyponatremia.  Hypoventillation.  Coma.
  34. 34. Investigations  Free T4 and TSH  T3 & T4 levels are decreased and TSH are elevated or normal.  Serum electrolyte and serum osmolality.  Serum creatinine.  Serum glucose.  Differential blood count.  Pan culture for sepsis.
  35. 35. Treatment  Hyperventilation if respiratory acidosis is significant.  Immediate IV levothyroxine given  Loading dose of 500 - 800mcg followed by 50 – 100mcg daily.  Hydrocortisone 5 – 10mg/hr.  Treatment of associated infection.  Correction of hyponatremia with saline.  Correction of hypoglycemia with IV dextrose.
  36. 36. Thyroid tests  T3, T4 and TSH levels.  Presence of TPO antibodies.  Thyroid scan.  Thyroid uptake test.
  37. 37. Thyroidectomy  Surgical removal of all or a part of the gland.  Indications: Thyroid carcinoma. Hyperthyroidism. Very enlarged thyroid. Symptomatic obstruction.
  38. 38. Complications  Hypothyroidism.  Laryngeal nerve injury.  Hypoparathyroidism.  Infection.  Chyle leak.  Surgical scar.
  39. 39. Conclusion A self assessment of thyroid gland is necessary for earliar detection of thyroid disorders.
  40. 40. THANKYOU

×