Feb. 01, 2023
Healthcare

Pituitary gland disorders include acromegaly, Cushing's syndrome, diabetes insipidus, empty sella syndrome, hypopituitarism and pituitary tumors. Pituitary problems can be caused by pituitary tumors, most of which are benign.

Pituitary gland disorders include acromegaly, Cushing's syndrome, diabetes insipidus, empty sella syndrome, hypopituitarism and pituitary tumors. Pituitary problems can be caused by pituitary tumors, most of which are benign.

Thyroid disorders.pptx
GhaffarAhmed9
0 views
51 slides
Roy's adaptation model.pptx
GhaffarAhmed9
4 views
45 slides
COMMUNITY NEED ASSESSMENT.pptx
GhaffarAhmed9
4 views
62 slides
Hypo and Hyperthyroidism
GhaffarAhmed9
4 views
58 slides
Hypo and Hyperthyroidism.ppt
GhaffarAhmed9
5 views
58 slides
Diabetes Mellitus.pptx
GhaffarAhmed9
3 views
79 slides
Soft Tissue Injury.pptx
GhaffarAhmed9
4 views
23 slides
Overview of nursing Theory.ppt
GhaffarAhmed9
5 views
46 slides
Patutary gland disorders.ppt

  1. 1. Pituitary Gland Disorders
  2. 2. Pituitary Gland. The pituitary is located at the base of the brain, in a small depression of the sphenoid bone (sella turcica). Purpose: control the activity of many other endocrine glands. “ Master gland” Has two lobes, the anterior & posterior lobes.
  3. 3. Anatomy Anterior lobe: glandular tissue, accounts for 75% of total weight. Hormones in this lobe are controlled by regulating hormones from the hypothalmus (stimulate or inhibit) Posterior: nerve tissue & contains axons that originate in the hypothalmus. Therefore this lobe does not produce hormones but stores those produced by the neurosecretory cells in the hypothalmus. Release of hormones is triggered by receptors in the hypothalmus.
  4. 4. Terms Trophic hormones: hormones that control the secretion of hormones by other glands. Example: TSH stimulates the thyroid to secrete hormones. Effector hormones: produce an effect directly when secreted. Example ADH stimulates kidneys
  5. 5. Review - Hormones Anterior Pituitary GH: growth hormone ACTH: adrenocorticotropic hormone TSH: thyroid-stimulating hormone PRL: prolactin FSH: follicle-stimulating hormone LH: luteinizing hormone MSH: melanocyte stimulating hormone Posterior Pituitary ADH: anti-diuretic hormone (vasopressin) OT: oxytocin
  6. 6. Anterior Pituitary Secretes: GH: stimulates growth of bone and muscle , promotes protein synthesis and fat metabolism. ACTH (Adrenocorticotropin ): stimulates adrenal gland cortex secretion of mineralcorticoids (aldosterone) & glucocorticoids (cortisol). TSH: stimulates thyroid to increase secretion of thyroxine, its control is from regulating hormones in the hypothalmus.
  7. 7. Anterior Pituitary Cont’d Prolactin: stimulates milk production from the breasts after childbirth to enable nursing. Oxytoxin from posterior lobe controls milk ejection. FSH: promotes sperm production in men and stimulates the ovaries to enable ovulation in women. LH and FSH work together to cause normal function of the ovaries and testes. LH: regulates testosterone in men and estrogen, progesterone in women.
  8. 8. Posterior Pituitary Antidiuretic hormone or ADH - also called vasopressin, vasoconstricts arterioles to increase arterial pressure; increases water reabsorption in distal tubules. Oxytocin: stimulates uterus to contract at childbirth; stimulates mammary ducts to contract (milk ejection in lactation).
  9. 9. Anterior Pituitary Disorders Hormone Increased level Decreased level GH Gigantism (child) Acromegaly (adult) Dwarfism (child) Lethargy, premature aging ACTH Cushing’s Disease Addison’s Disease TSH Goiter, increased BMR, HR, BP Graves disease Decreased BMR, HR, CO, BP Cretinism (children) Prolactin amenorrhea Too little milk FSH Late puberty, infertility LH Menstrual cycle disturbance Amenorrhea, impotence
  10. 10. Posterior Pituitary Disorders Hormone Increased Decreased Oxytocin Precipitates childbirth, excess milk Prolonged childbirth, diminished milk ADH (vassopressin) Increased BP, decreased urinary output, edema. SIADH Diabetes insipidus, dilute urine & increased urine output
  11. 11. Anterior Gland Disorders
  12. 12. Disorders occur most often in the anterior pituitary The anterior pituitary hormones regulates growth, metabolic activity and sexual development. Major causes include: tumors, pituitary infarction, genetic disorders. Pathologic consequences of pituitary disorders are 1) hyperpituitarism, 2) hypopituitarism, 3) local compression of brain tissue by expanding tumor
  13. 13. Hyperpituitarism
  14. 14. Hyperfunction Results in excess production and secretion of one or more hormones such as GH, PRL, ACTH. Most common cause is a benign adenoma.
  15. 15. Anterior pituitary adenoma, a benign tumor which is classified according to size, degree of invasiveness and the hormone secreted. Prolactin and GH are the hormones most commonly over-produced by adenomas. Pituitary Adenoma
  16. 16. Adenoma’s Cont’d Changes in neurological function may occur as adenomas compress surrounding tissue. Manifestations include headaches, visual defects and increased ICP. Treatment is surgical resection through transphenoidal hypophysectomy
  17. 17. Increased GH Increased GH: Gigantism & Acromegaly a statue of Robert Wadlow, the "Alton Giant," who measured 8 feet 11 inches at the time of his death. Young 12 y/o male standing with his mother
  18. 18. Gigantism is the result of GH hypersecretion before the closure of the epiphyseal plates (childhood).  Abnormally tall but body proportions are normal Acromegaly is over secretion of GH in adulthood  Continued growth of boney, connective tissue leads to disproportionate enlargement of tissue..
  19. 19. Acromegaly Rare condition – develops between ages 30-50 Symptoms: •Coarsening of facial features •Enlarged hands & feet •Carpel trunnel syndrome •Excessive sweating & oily skin •Headaches •Vision disturbance •Sleep apnea •General tiredness •Oligomenorrhea or amenorrhea •Impotence (adult males) •Decreased libido
  20. 20. Diagnosis History & physical exam Investigation includes:  GH analysis (glucose tolerance) Normally GH concentarion falls with oral glucose; in acromegaly it does not.  Prolactin levels as well as other pituitary function tests  MRI or CT & visual field tests to determine size and position of the adenoma.  Bone scan
  21. 21. Treatment Surgery (primary choice) Radiotherapy Drug treatment – when surgery is not feasible Combinations of above
  22. 22. Drug treatment of Acromegaly Dopamine agonists: Dopamine agonists work on specialist markers (dopamine receptors) on the surface of the tumor to inhibit GH release from the tumour (Parlodel). Somatostatin: growth hormone receptor antagonist decreases the action of GH on target tissues. (octreocide acetate) Dopamine agonists are taken by mouth but in general are less effective than somatostatin analogues, which have to be injected.
  23. 23. Hypopituitarism
  24. 24. Hypopituitarism- Anterior Pituitary Decreased GH in child: Dwarfism Condition of being undersized There are many forms of dwarfism Dwarfism related to pituitary gland is the result of insufficient GH Pituitary dwarfism is successfully treated by administering human growth hormone
  25. 25. Hypopituitarism (Adult)- GH Lack of GH leads to:  Increased CV disease  Excessive tiredness  Anxiety  Depression  Reduced “quality of life”  Possible premature death
  26. 26. Hyperprolactemia Prolactin levels are normally high during pregnancy and lactation. Symptoms of hyperprolactemia include;  discharge from breasts (galactorrhoea)  oligomenorrhoea or amenorrhoea in women  reduced libido and potency in men  pressure effects (e.g. headache and visual disturbance) - more commonly in men
  27. 27. Treatment is surgery, radiation, or medical therapy with drugs that will suppress the production of prolactin  Urgent: deterioration in vision  Important:  successful RX. results in restoration of fertility  Patients may be predisposed to problems related to osteoporosis  Ask about erectile function & reassure client that it is part of the disease and can be treated.
  28. 28. Increased ACTH:Cushing’s Disease Cushing's is a disorder in which the adrenal glands are producing too much cortisol (hypercotisolism). If the source of the problem is the pituitary gland, then the correct name is Cushing's Disease whereas, if it originates anywhere else (adrenal tumors, long term steroid administration) then the correct name is Cushing's Syndrome. Cushing’s Disease is caused by pituitary hypersecretion of ACTH.
  29. 29. Etiology - Hypercortisolism Iatrogenic hypercortisolism resulting from medical intervention is most common cause of Cushing Syndrome. Pituitary hyper secretion and pituitary tumors account for 70% of Cushing’s Disease. Adrenal tumors account for 30%. Ectopic secretion of ACTH by tumors located outside the pituitary gland are rare cause of the syndrome and associated with increased morbidity/mortality (ie oat cell ca).
  30. 30. Symptoms psychiatric disturbance (often characterized by amplification of previous personality traits) moon face - particularly filling in of the temporal fossa weight gain - central obesity muscle wasting and proximal myopathy (patients have difficulty standing from a seated position without use of arms) thin skin * - tendency to bruise hirsutism (caused by androgen excess) violaceous striae
  31. 31. Symptoms: hypercortisolism Neurological: Psychosis, emotional labiality, loss of memory, depression Musculosketal: muscle weakness, muscle wasting, osteoporosis, buffalo hump, truncal obesity Integumentary: ecchymosis, purple striae on abdomen, poor wound healing, skin infections, thin skin, acne.
  32. 32. Symptoms Cont’d CV: HTN GI: peptic ulcers Metabolic: hyppokalemia, hypernatremia, edema, moon face, weight gain. Classic symptoms of Cushing’s: moon face, buffalo hump, purple straie, truncal obesity.
  33. 33. Advanced Cushing’s
  34. 34. Diagnosis 24 hr urine cortisol levels Serum sodium levels Serum potassium levels Serum glucose Serum ACTH in Cushing Disease ACTH suppression test to identify cause Dexamethasone supression test: cause pituitary or adrenal Radiological exam to reveal pituitary or adrenal tumor
  35. 35. Treatment Transphenoidal surgery if the condition is due to a pituitary tumor Where surgery is contraindicated or fails to reduce cortisol levels, adrenalectomy and/or pituitary radiation may be necessary. Adrenocortical Inhibitors: (metapyrone, aminogluthimide) are only effective short- term. Diet: low calorie, carbohydrate & salt. High potassium.
  36. 36. Priority Nursing Diagnoses Fluid volume excess Risk for infection Risk for injury Activity intolerance Anxiety Knowledge deficit Risk for impaired tissue integrity
  37. 37. Teaching Diet Medications Medic alert bracelet Hormone levels and stress Signs of excessive or deficient adrenal hormones
  38. 38. Post op Care following Transphenoidal Surgery
  39. 39. Post op care for cranial surgery (CSF leak, ICP etc.) Hydrocortisone therapy, some on a long- term basis If surgery results in hypopituitarism, long-term hormone replacement therapy will be required Moods swings and depression may be a serious problem that may take months to treat
  40. 40. Hypopituitarism – Addison’s Disease To be covered under adrenal dysfunction
  41. 41. Posterior Pituitary Disorders
  42. 42. •Diabetes insipidus •SIADH Deficiency or excess of ADH
  43. 43. Posterior Lobe Disorders SIADH & diabetes insipidus are major disorders of the posterior pituitary……however Even if posterior lobe becomes damaged, hormonal deficiencies usually do not develop because……??
  44. 44. Hyper – Posterior Pituitary
  45. 45. SIADH Syndrome of Inappropriate Anti-Diuretic Hormone Too much ADH produced or secreted. SIADH commonly results from malignancies, CHF, & CVA - resulting in damage to the hypothalamus or pituitary which causes failure of the feedback loop that regulates ADH. Client retains water causing dilutional hyponaetremia & decreased osmolality. Decreased serum osmolality cause water to move into cells
  46. 46. Signs and Symptoms Lethargy & weakness Confusion or changes in neurological status Cerebral edema Muscle cramps Decreased urine output Weight gain without edema Hypertension (Note: b/c of the low Na, edema will not accompany the FVE)
  47. 47. Assessment Serum sodium low Serum osmolality low Urine osmolality disproportionately elevated in relation to the serum osmolality Urine specific gravity elevated Plasma ADH elevated
  48. 48. !!!!!!
  49. 49. Treatment of SIADH Treat underlying cause Hypertonic or isotonic IV solution Monitor for signs of fluid and electrolyte imbalance Monitor for neurological effects Monitor in and out Weigh Restrict fluid intake Medic Alert Lithium inhibits action of ADH to promote water excretion.
  50. 50. Hypofunction – Posterior pituitary
  51. 51. Normal urine production
  52. 52. Diabetes Insipitus (DI) DI is usually insidious but can occur with damage to the hypothalamus or the pituitary. (neurogenic DI) May be a result of defect in renal tubules, do not respond to ADH (nephrogenic DI) Decreased production or release of ADH results in massive water loss Leads to hypovolemic & dehydration.
  53. 53. Clinical Manifestations Polyuria of more than 3 litres per 24 hours in adults (may be up to 20!) Urine specific gravity low Polydipsia (excessive drinking) Weight loss Dry skin & mucous membranes Possible hypovolemia, hypotension, electrolyte imbalance
  54. 54. Diagnostic Tests Serum sodium Urine specific gravity Serum osmolality Urine osmolality Serum ADH levels Vasopressin test and water deprivation test: increased hyperosmolality is diagnostic for DI.
  55. 55. Management Medical management includes Rehydration IV fluids (hypotonic) Symptom management ADH replacement (vasopressin) For nephrogenic DI: thiazide diuretics, mild salt depletion, prostaglandin inhibitors (i.e. ibuprophen)
  56. 56. Nursing 1.Monitor for signs of fluid and electrolyte imbalance 2.Monitor in and out 3.Daily weight 4.Monitor for excessive thirst or output 5.Assess serum and urine values (decreased SG, decreased urine osmolality, high serum osmolality are early indicators
  57. 57. POSSIBLE NURSING DIAGNOSIS Fluid Volume Deficit Risk for Injury r/t altered LOC Risk for Altered Health Maintenance Sleep Pattern Disturbance r/t urinary frequency or anxiety Altered Urinary Elimination r/t excess urinary output Body Image Altered sexuality
  58. 58. Panhypopituitarism When both the anterior and posterior fail to secrete hormones, the condition is called panhypopituitarism. Causes include tumors, infection, injury, iatrogenic (radiation, surgery), infarction Manifestations don’t occur until 75% of pituitary has been obliterated. Treatment involves removal of cause and hormone replacement (adrenaocortical insufficiency, thyroid hormone, sex hormones)
  59. 59. Know The what these conditions are & difference b/t a) Cushings’ Disease & Cushings’ Syndrome b) Giantism &Acromegaly c) Dwarfism d) Diabetes Insipidus vs. Diabetes Mellitus Consider Nursing Diagnosis related to these conditions
  60. 60. What role does the pituitary gland play in fluid and electrolyte balance?
  61. 61. How BV is regulated: When the HYPOTHALMUS senses a decrease in serum sodium or increase in serum potassium, it sends a message to the PITUITARY to release adenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). ACTH stimulates ADRENAL CORTEX to release ALDOSTERONE. It regulates water balance by facilitating sodium reabsorption in renal tubules. As sodium is reabsorbed potassium is excreted by kidneys. As sodium reabsorbed, the circulating blood volume increases through water reabsorbtion resulting in increased BV and Increased BP.
  62. 62. Endocrine system and sodium balance?
  63. 63. Sodium Balance Maintained by ADH secreted from posterior pituitary Depends what is ingested & how it is absorbed Increased sodium intake leads to increased extracellular fluid volume Decreased sodium intake leads to decreased extracellular fluid volume Increased sodium levels leads to increased thirst, release of ADH, retention of water by kidneys & dilution of blood Decreased sodium levels leads to suppression of thirst, suppression of ADH secretion, & excretion of water by kidneys
  64. 64. Abdominal cramps Altered LOC Muscle twitching, weakness Nausea Dry mucous membrane BP alterations depending on depletional or dilutional hyponatremia Poor skin turgor, weight changes r/t fluid Tachycardia
  65. 65. Potassium is responsible for: a) Neuromuscular excitability and muscle contraction b) Important in glycogen formation and protein synthesis c) Correction of imbalances of acid-base metabolism
  66. 66. A slight decrease has profound implications for neuromuscular and cardiac function. Prolonged gastric , recent ileostomy, villous adenoma, inadequate intake, excess output, drugs such as diuretics, corticosteroids, insulin, some antibiotics like Pen K, as well as diseases causing any of the above. Foods high in potassium: chocolate, dried fruit, nuts & seeds, oranges, bananas, apricots, cantaloupes, potatoes, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots
  67. 67. Potassium: Hypokalemia Watch for: (SUCTION) Skeletal muscle weakness U wave- Electrocardiogram changes Constipation/ileus Toxic effects of digoxin (hypocalemia) Irregular weak pulse Orthostatic hypotension Numbness (paraesthesia)
  68. 68. Neuromuscular signs & symptoms of hypokalemia include: a) confusion & irritability b) diminished deep tendon reflexes c) Parkinsonian type tremors
  69. 69. Questions to ask when assessing potassium imbalance in clients Is client taking antacids? - may interfere Is clients renal status worsening? Is the client taking meds that could raise or lower potassium? Was the blood sample valid? (IV site) How is fluid intake/output
  70. 70. If you were walking across the Sahara Desert with no water. The amount of ADH hormone secreted would be: a) Increased b) Decreased c) Stay the same
  71. 71. Giving a hypertonic IV solution to a client may cause too much fluid to be: a) pulled from cells into the bloodstream b) pulled out of the bloodstream into the cells c) pushed out of the bloodstream into extravascular space
  72. 72. Thirst Eating highly salty foods and losing fluids lead to an increase in extracellular fluid osmolality. This leads to drying of mucous membrane, which stimulates the thirst center in hypothalamus. This mechanism is less effective in elderly, thus they are more prone to dehydration. Also it takes a while for this response to occur. Anticipate!
  73. 73. Great web site http://www.emc.maricopa.edu/faculty/far abee/BIOBK/BioBookENDOCR.html

