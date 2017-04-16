NETWORK DESIGN Heba Kamel khayal GIS Ghada Ahmed Abd El-Razek CEI Muhammad Hamdi Teima CEI
DISCOVERING NETWORK DESIGN BASICS: The sections that follow cover the basics of network design with regard to the followin...
NETWORK REQ: • adjust and scale to the demands for new services. • economy. • both manageable and supportable. NETWORK DES...
Fundamental Design Goals: • Scalability • Availability • Security • Manageability
THE BENEFITS OF A HIERARCHICAL NETWORK DESIGN To meet the four fundamental design goals, a network must be built on an arc...
HIERARCHICAL NETWORK DESIGN • In networking, a hierarchical design is used to group devices into multiple networks. The ne...
NETWORK DESIGN METHODOLOGIES: Large network design projects are normally divided into three distinct steps: Step 1. Identi...
Network design
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Network design

30 views

Published on

Network

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Network design

  1. 1. NETWORK DESIGN Heba Kamel khayal GIS Ghada Ahmed Abd El-Razek CEI Muhammad Hamdi Teima CEI
  2. 2. DISCOVERING NETWORK DESIGN BASICS: The sections that follow cover the basics of network design with regard to the following concepts: • Network design overview • The benefits of a hierarchical network design • Network design methodology
  3. 3. NETWORK REQ: • adjust and scale to the demands for new services. • economy. • both manageable and supportable. NETWORK DESIGN OVERVIEW
  4. 4. Fundamental Design Goals: • Scalability • Availability • Security • Manageability
  5. 5. THE BENEFITS OF A HIERARCHICAL NETWORK DESIGN To meet the four fundamental design goals, a network must be built on an architecture that allows for both flexibility and growth.
  6. 6. HIERARCHICAL NETWORK DESIGN • In networking, a hierarchical design is used to group devices into multiple networks. The networks are organized in a layered approach. The hierarchical design model has three basic layers: • Core layer: Connects distribution layer devices • Distribution layer: Interconnects the smaller local networks • Access layer: Provides connectivity for network hosts and end devices
  7. 7. NETWORK DESIGN METHODOLOGIES: Large network design projects are normally divided into three distinct steps: Step 1. Identify the network requirements. Step 2. Characterize the existing network. Step 3. Design the network topology and solutions.

×