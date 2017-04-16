Final artificial intelligence-applications-in-civil-engineering-1

Artificial Intelligence Applications in Civil Engineering By: Ahmed M. Ramadan Ghada Ahmed Alaa Ezz Heba Ali CEI INTAKE37
Agenda:  Introduction to A.I  History of A.I  A.I. Development and Applications in Civil Engineering Field Artificial ...
What is Artificial Intelligence ?  Artificial intelligence is a branch of computer science involved in the research, desi...
History of A.I : • The first step of artificial intelligence’s rise and fall in the 1950s . • The expert system emerging, ...
History of A.I :
• Recently many authors suggested various definitions, that can be collected in the following four categories [Russel 1995...
• Since its initial development, the Artificial Intelligence has found large applicability in the filed of engineering. In...
Artificial Neural networks :
 Artificial neural networks are a family of numerical learning techniques. They consist of many nonlinear computational e...
 From a computational point of view, an ANN consists of a large number of interconnected processing units.  Each process...
Neural Networks : cont’ Each neural network has an input layer, an output layer, and a number of hidden layers. The latter...
• The first, called Strong Artificial Intelligence, sustained by functionalists, retain that a computer correctly programm...
A.I Development and Applications in Civil Engineering Field :  In the last years were developed many applications also in...
Structural Engineering Applications : • Structural Design • Material Behavior Modeling • Finite Element Analysis
Structural Design : Goh has presented a simple example of the application of ANN in structural engineering. The example is...
Structural Design :  Mukherjee and Deshpande have used ANNs for modeling an initial design process.  They developed a mu...
Material Behavior Modeling :  Ghaboussi developed a back-propagation neural network for modeling the behavior of concrete...
Finite Element Analysis :  Khan implemented a neural network system for finite element mesh generation to determine the n...
Geotechnical Engineering Problems :  Geotechnical Engineering problems are usually complex problems that involve a number...
Geotechnical Engineering Applications : • Estimate correlation between Cone penetration test (CPT) measurements and the en...
Cone Penetration Test (CPT) :  In the Cone Penetration Test (CPT), a cone on the end of a series of rods is pushed into t...
Cone Penetration Test (CPT) : cont’  Used to determine the Geotechnical Engineering properties of soil.  Defining soil s...
The objectives of any subsurface investigation are to determine the following: • Nature and sequence of the subsurface str...
CPT BEST SUITED FOR • Sand • Silt • Clay • Residual Soil - (soil formed in situ by rock decay and left as a residue after ...
Video show CPT in Field
CPT and Soil Stiffness  No generally applicable analytical solution exists for cone resistance as a function of stiffness...
Statistical Model  The correlation between the tangent constrained modulus (Mo) during compression and cone tip resistanc...
Back-Propagation ANN Program 3 Input neurons Relative Density (Dr) Mean Effective Stress ( ’m) Cone Tip Resistance (qc) 1 ...
Training and Testing Input Ranges DR : 16 % - 96 % ’m : 26 – 458 KPa qc : 16 -150 MPa Output Range Mo : 16- 150 MPa 73 Tra...
Training and Testing :
Results 1- Convergence Characteristics during Training - no local minimum 2- No significant improvement in convergence as ...
Results 3- Scatter of the predicated versus measured Mo values
Conclusion  Neural network was successful in modeling nonlinear relationship between Mo and the other parameters.  Neura...
References  Neural Network Applications in Geotechnical Engineering A.T.C Goh  PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS OF THE CONE PENETR...
Thanks…
Final artificial intelligence-applications-in-civil-engineering-1
Final artificial intelligence-applications-in-civil-engineering-1
Final artificial intelligence-applications-in-civil-engineering-1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Final artificial intelligence-applications-in-civil-engineering-1

34 views

Published on

Artificial Intelligence in Civil Engineering [Structural - Geo-technical ]

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • the cone penetration resistance is a complex function of both strength and deformation properties. Hence, no generally applicable analytical solution exists for cone resistance as a function of stiffness. Instead, many empirical correlations between cone resistance and deformation modulus have been established. The modulus(deformation modulus) is commonly obtained by multiplying the cone tip resistance by a factor α, i.e.
    Soil stiffness = αqt.

    • Final artificial intelligence-applications-in-civil-engineering-1

    1. 1. Artificial Intelligence Applications in Civil Engineering By: Ahmed M. Ramadan Ghada Ahmed Alaa Ezz Heba Ali CEI INTAKE37
    2. 2. Agenda:  Introduction to A.I  History of A.I  A.I. Development and Applications in Civil Engineering Field Artificial Neural networks  Structural Engineering Applications  Geotechnical Engineering Applications Definition of cone penetration test (CPT) How CPT is done on site? Statistical Model Conclusion  References
    3. 3. What is Artificial Intelligence ?  Artificial intelligence is a branch of computer science involved in the research, design and application of intelligent computer.  The goal of this field is to explore how to imitate and execute some of the intelligent function of human brain, so that people can develop technology products and establish relevant theories.
    4. 4. History of A.I : • The first step of artificial intelligence’s rise and fall in the 1950s . • The expert system emerging, a new upsurge of the research of artificial intelligence appeared from the end of 1960s to the 1970s. • In the 1980s, artificial intelligence made a great progress with the development of the fifth generation computer. • In the 1990s, there is a new upsurge of the research of artificial intelligence: with the development of network technology, especially the international internet technology.
    5. 5. History of A.I :
    6. 6. • Recently many authors suggested various definitions, that can be collected in the following four categories [Russel 1995]:- • Systems that think like human beings [Haugeland 1985]. • Systems that operate like human beings [Rich 1991]. • Systems that rationally think [Charniak 1985]. • Systems that rationally perform [Luger 1993].
    7. 7. • Since its initial development, the Artificial Intelligence has found large applicability in the filed of engineering. In particular, the so-called soft computing methods, have been shown to be very effective in the analysis and solution of ill-structured problems. This text ex-amines the historical development of this discipline, with particular reference to the long span suspension bridges analysis. • Traditional methods for modeling and optimizing complex structure systems require huge amounts of computing resources, and artificial-intelligence-based solutions can often provide valuable alternatives for efficiently solving problems in the civil engineering. • Currently the main constituents of soft-computing are: - Neural networks - Evolutive algorithms - Learning methods - Probability reasoning - Fuzzy-logic A.I Development and Applications in Civil Engineering Field :
    8. 8. Artificial Neural networks :
    9. 9.  Artificial neural networks are a family of numerical learning techniques. They consist of many nonlinear computational elements that form the network nodes, linked by weighted interconnections.  Artificial Neural networks is a powerful computational technique for modelling of nonlinear multivariate relationships and has excellent performance in pattern recognition .  The modelling process in neural networks is more direct than statistical models as there is no need to specify an a prior mathematical relationship between input and output variables  The human nervous system is composed of a vast number of single, interconnected cellular units, the neurons.  Neural network models are algorithms for cognitive tasks, such as learning and optimization.  They have the ability to learn and generalize from examples without knowledge of rules.  The pioneering work in this field is attributed to McCulloch and Pitts(A Logical Calculus of the Ideas Immanent in Nervous Activity) Recently, ANNs are gaining interest in civil engineering.  They have been used to solve many structural analysis and design problems. Artificial Neural networks :
    10. 10.  From a computational point of view, an ANN consists of a large number of interconnected processing units.  Each processing unit or node, modeled as neuron, receives input from other units to which it is connected, carries out a process (or computation), and transmits the output to other processing units.  Each node (processing unit) in a neural network performs a single computation, independently of the other nodes. Thus, neural networks have a parallel structure, which allows them to take advantage of parallel processing computers.  Different ANN topologies exist, the well known are Competitive learning network, the Boltzmann machine, the Hopfield network, and the Back propagation (multi- layered ) network.  The latter type gets its name from the way it learns, by back-propagating the errors seen at the output nodes.  The back-propagation (BP) network model is the most widely used by most neural network application developers. Artificial Neural networks :
    11. 11. Neural Networks : cont’ Each neural network has an input layer, an output layer, and a number of hidden layers. The latter compute complicated associations between patterns, and the propagation takes place in a feed forward manner, from the input layer to the output layer.
    12. 12. • The first, called Strong Artificial Intelligence, sustained by functionalists, retain that a computer correctly programmed can be capable of pure intelligence, non distinguished in any significant way from human intelligence. • The basic idea of such theory springs from the concept expressed by English empiric philosopher Thomas Hobbes, whom affirmed that reasoning is nothing else but a calculation: • hence the human mind should be the result of complexes calculations performed by the brains. • The second, so called Weak Artificial Intelligence, sustain that a computer couldn’t ever be capable to equal human mind, but can only level up to simulate some human cognitive processes but never reproducing then in their total complexity A.I Development and Applications in Civil Engineering Field :
    13. 13. A.I Development and Applications in Civil Engineering Field :  In the last years were developed many applications also in civil engineering field such as:  the field of structural optimization ([Yang 1997],[Biondini 2000]),  the allocation of resources for building problems [Senouci 2004].  the optimization of road infrastructure and water channel nets [Tolson 2004], [Prasad 2004].  the field of analysis and planning of long suspension bridges, the genetic algorithms can be employed, other than structural optimization also for better define load scenarios and structural performances [Sgambi et al. 2004].
    14. 14. Structural Engineering Applications : • Structural Design • Material Behavior Modeling • Finite Element Analysis
    15. 15. Structural Design : Goh has presented a simple example of the application of ANN in structural engineering. The example is included here for clarification purpose. This example involves the computation of the deflection of a cantilever beam subjected to a point load as shown in Fig. The neural network is composed of an input layer with 3 input nodes (P, 1/EI, and L). The input values were normalized to be in the range 0-1. The output layer contains one single node which represent the normalized deflection. The hidden layer contains 3 nodes. During the training session, 45 sets of input data was used each set comprised randomly selected values of P, 1/EI, and L. The normalized deflection was used as the desired output value.
    16. 16. Structural Design :  Mukherjee and Deshpande have used ANNs for modeling an initial design process.  They developed a multi-layer feed forward network model for the initial design of reinforced concrete rectangular single-span beams.  They used two hidden layers and 8 nodes in the input layer.  One node each was selected for span, dead load, and live load.  For type of steel, one node each was assigned for the three grades of steel.  Similarly, for the two possible grades of concrete, M-15 and M-20, two nodes were provided. The output layer consists of a node each for area of tensile steel, depth, width, cost of beam per meter, and the moment capacity.  The network has been tested to predict the probable values of different beam parameters for new examples.
    17. 17. Material Behavior Modeling :  Ghaboussi developed a back-propagation neural network for modeling the behavior of concrete in a state of plane stress under monotonic biaxial loading and compressive uniaxial cyclic loading.  The processing units in the input and output layers of the neural network represent stresses, strains and their increments.  The neural network has six units in the input layer and two units in the output layer, and the six input units are two stresses, two strains, and two stress increments; and the output units are two strain increments.
    18. 18. Finite Element Analysis :  Khan implemented a neural network system for finite element mesh generation to determine the number of mesh elements generated in a subdomain.  A paralleli sation method using a multiple instruction multiple data memory architecture has been used to speed up the back- propagation algorithm.  The input data to the network are data regarding the geometry of individual element and nodal mesh parameters.  The output for the network is the number of triangle finite elements and nodal meshes generated.  The neural network was developed using the program NETS 2.01.
    19. 19. Geotechnical Engineering Problems :  Geotechnical Engineering problems are usually complex problems that involve a number of interacting factors(parameters) A- Relationship between these factors are commonly not precisely known B- Data associated with these parameters are usually incomplete or noisy.  Extraction of knowledge from data to develop relationships between these factors is a formidable task that requires sophisticated modeling techniques as well as human experience
    20. 20. Geotechnical Engineering Applications : • Estimate correlation between Cone penetration test (CPT) measurements and the engineering properties of soil
    21. 21. Cone Penetration Test (CPT) :  In the Cone Penetration Test (CPT), a cone on the end of a series of rods is pushed into the ground at a constant rate and continuous measurements are made of the resistance to penetration of the cone and of a surface sleeve. Introduction:
    22. 22. Cone Penetration Test (CPT) : cont’  Used to determine the Geotechnical Engineering properties of soil.  Defining soil stratigraphy, homogeneity and depth to firm layers, voids or cavities, and other discontinuities.  It was initially developed in the 1950s at the Dutch Laboratory for Soil Mechanics in Delft to investigate soft soils.  Based on this history it has also been called the "Dutch cone test".  Today, the CPT is one of the most used and accepted in soil methods for soil investigation world wide.  The test method consists of pushing an instrumented cone.  Whose tip facing down, into the ground.  The purpose of the CPT in defining stratigraphic layers is related to the size of the cone tip.  Diameters of 3.6 and 4.4 cm we mostly use. Introduction:
    23. 23. The objectives of any subsurface investigation are to determine the following: • Nature and sequence of the subsurface strata (geologic regime) • Groundwater conditions (hydrologic regime) • Physical and mechanical properties of the subsurface strata
    24. 24. CPT BEST SUITED FOR • Sand • Silt • Clay • Residual Soil - (soil formed in situ by rock decay and left as a residue after the leaching out of the more soluble products)
    25. 25. Video show CPT in Field
    26. 26. CPT and Soil Stiffness  No generally applicable analytical solution exists for cone resistance as a function of stiffness.  Instead, many empirical correlations between cone resistance and deformation modulus (Young’s modulus (E), shear modulus(G), constrained modulus (Mo), etc.)) have been established. Deformation modulus= α qc.  Soil is not linear elastic and modulus varies with both stress and strain level.
    27. 27. Statistical Model  The correlation between the tangent constrained modulus (Mo) during compression and cone tip resistance (qc) for normally consolidated sand determined by Baldi from statistical analysis: where, ’m : mean effective stress DR : relative density
    28. 28. Back-Propagation ANN Program 3 Input neurons Relative Density (Dr) Mean Effective Stress ( ’m) Cone Tip Resistance (qc) 1 Output Tangent Constrained Modulus (Mo)Hidden layer
    29. 29. Training and Testing Input Ranges DR : 16 % - 96 % ’m : 26 – 458 KPa qc : 16 -150 MPa Output Range Mo : 16- 150 MPa 73 Training Pattern 29 Testing Pattern Statistical Model 102 Pattern
    30. 30. Training and Testing :
    31. 31. Results 1- Convergence Characteristics during Training - no local minimum 2- No significant improvement in convergence as the number of hidden neurons increases beyond 4.
    32. 32. Results 3- Scatter of the predicated versus measured Mo values
    33. 33. Conclusion  Neural network was successful in modeling nonlinear relationship between Mo and the other parameters.  Neural network is more reliable than the statistical model
    34. 34. References  Neural Network Applications in Geotechnical Engineering A.T.C Goh  PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS OF THE CONE PENETRATION TEST (A Manual On Interpretation Of Seismic Piezocone Test Data For Geotechnical Design)  Muller, B. J. and Reinhardt, J., Neural Networks: An Introduction, Springer-Verlag, Berlin  McCulloch, W. S. and Pitts, W., A Logical Calculus of the Ideas Immanent in Nervous Activity Bull. Math. Biophys. Vol. 5: 115-133 (1943).  Werbos, P., Backpropagation: past and future, Proceedings IEEE Int. Conference on Neural Networks, Vol. 1, Inst. of Electrical and Electronics Engrs. (IEEE), New York, 343- 353  Lisboa, P. G. J., Neural Networks: Current Applications, Chapman & Hall (1992).  Dutta, S., Knowledge Processing & Applied Artificial Intelligence, Butterworth- Heinemann Ltd. (1993).  Rumelhart, D. E. and McClelland, J. L., Parallel distributed processing, Vol. 1, Foundations, MIT Press, Cambridge, Mass (1986).
    35. 35. Thanks…

    ×