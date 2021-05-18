Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universe

الكون (الفضاء وحركة الاجرام السماوية )

  1. 1. : ‫قسم‬ ‫التعلمي‬ ‫لوجيا‬‫و‬‫تكن‬ – ‫خاص‬ ‫بية‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ : ‫قة‬‫ر‬‫الف‬ ‫ابعة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫ن‬‫الكو‬ ( ‫الفضاء‬ ... ‫وحركة‬ ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫الاج‬ ‫السماوية‬ ) ‫املادة‬ : ‫علوم‬ ‫الفئة‬ ‫املستهدفة‬ : ‫الصف‬ ‫ابع‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫الابتدائي‬ : ‫من‬ ‫مقدم‬ ‫عبدالحميد‬ ‫سيد‬ ‫أحمد‬ ‫غادة‬
  2. 2. ‫النجوم‬ ‫والكواكب‬ : ‫مقدمة‬ : ‫انت‬ ‫تسكن‬ ‫في‬ ‫احد‬ ‫الاحياء‬ ‫بمحافظتك‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫تعتقد‬ ‫ان‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫هواكبر‬ ‫ئ‬ ‫ش‬ ‫بالنسبة‬ ‫لك‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫املحافظة‬ ‫تقع‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫جزء‬ ‫طننا‬‫و‬‫اكبرهو‬ ‫مصر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تقع‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫جزء‬ ‫اكبر‬ ‫هو‬ ‫العالم‬ ‫والذي‬ ‫يشكل‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫كرة‬ ‫ضخمة‬ ‫تسمي‬ ‫ض‬‫ر‬‫الا‬ ‫تسبح‬ ‫في‬ ‫فضاء‬ ‫فسيح‬ ‫يسمي‬ ‫ن‬‫الكو‬ . ‫اهداف‬ ‫الوحدة‬ : ‫في‬ ‫نهاية‬ ‫الوحدة‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫علي‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫ان‬ : * ‫الهدف‬ ‫العام‬ ‫للوحدة‬ :
  3. 3. - ‫ان‬ ‫يتعرف‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫ن‬‫الكو‬ * ‫الهدف‬ ‫املعرفي‬ : - ‫ان‬ ‫الطالب‬‫ر‬‫يذك‬ ‫اسماء‬ ‫الكواكب‬ - ‫ان‬ ‫يعدد‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫مكونات‬ ‫ن‬‫الكو‬ * ‫الهدف‬ ‫ي‬‫املهار‬ : - ‫ان‬ ‫ن‬‫يقار‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫بين‬ ‫النجوم‬ ‫والكواكب‬ - ‫ان‬ ‫ن‬‫يقار‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫بين‬ ‫احجام‬ ‫الكواكب‬ * ‫الهدف‬ ‫الوجداني‬ : - ‫ان‬ ‫يشعر‬ ‫الطالب‬ ‫بعظمة‬ ‫الخالق‬ ‫في‬ ‫تدبير‬ ‫ن‬‫الكو‬ ‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫ل‬‫الاو‬ : ‫النجوم‬ ‫والكواكب‬ ‫النجوم‬ :
  4. 4. - ‫الاجسام‬ ‫التي‬ ‫اها‬‫ر‬‫ن‬ ‫ليال‬ ‫تسمي‬ ‫النجوم‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫اجسام‬ ‫مضيئة‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫احجام‬ ‫مختلفة‬ ‫توجد‬ ‫في‬ ‫اغ‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ‫فسيح‬ ‫يسمي‬ ‫الفضاء‬ - ‫النجوم‬ ‫تبدو‬ ‫لنا‬ ‫صغيرة‬ ‫الحجم‬ ‫النها‬ ‫تقع‬ ‫بعيدة‬ ‫جدا‬ ‫عنا‬ ‫الشمس‬ : - ‫هي‬ ‫نجم‬ ‫ئ‬ ‫مض‬ ‫يشع‬ ‫ضوء‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫وح‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫اقرب‬ ‫النجوم‬ ‫لنا‬ ‫الكواكب‬ :
  5. 5. - ‫اجسام‬ ‫معتمة‬ ‫ر‬‫تدو‬ ‫ل‬‫حو‬ ‫الشمس‬ ‫في‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مدا‬ ‫محددة‬ ‫وعددها‬ ‫ثمانية‬ ‫ومرتبة‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫بعدها‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الشمس‬ ‫كاالتي‬ : ‫د‬‫ر‬‫عطا‬ ‫ن‬‫انوس؛نيبتو‬‫ر‬‫حل؛او‬‫ز‬‫؛‬‫ي‬‫ض؛املريخ؛املشتر‬‫ر‬‫؛الزهرة؛الا‬ . ‫القمر‬ : - ‫جسم‬ ‫معتم‬ ‫ل‬‫حو‬‫ر‬‫يدو‬ ‫كوكب‬ ‫ض‬‫ر‬‫الا‬ ‫ويعكس‬ ‫ضوءالشمس‬ ‫الساقط‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫لذلك‬ ‫اه‬‫ر‬‫ن‬ ‫مضيئا‬ . ‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫الثاني‬ : ‫حركة‬ ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫الاج‬ ‫السماوية‬ ‫حركة‬ ‫الشمس‬ ‫في‬ ‫الفضاء‬ :
  6. 6. - ‫الشمس‬ ‫ق‬‫تشر‬ ‫من‬ ‫ق‬‫الشر‬ ‫وتغرب‬ ‫من‬ ‫الغرب‬ ‫ونجدها‬ ‫في‬ ‫منتصف‬ ‫السماء‬ ‫في‬ ‫الظهيرة‬ . - ‫تحدث‬ ‫ظاهرة‬ ‫الظل‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫للحركة‬ ‫الظاهرية‬ ‫للشمس‬ . - ‫النهار‬ ‫في‬ ‫فصل‬ ‫الصيف‬ ‫ل‬‫اطو‬ ‫منه‬ ‫في‬ ‫فصل‬ ‫الشتاء‬ ‫الن‬ ‫املسار‬ ‫ي‬‫الظاهر‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫تسلكه‬ ‫الشمس‬ ‫في‬ ‫فصل‬ ‫الصيف‬ ‫ن‬‫يكو‬ ‫ل‬‫اطو‬ ‫منه‬ ‫في‬ ‫فصل‬ ‫الشتاء‬ . ‫تعاقب‬ ‫الليل‬ ‫والنهار‬ : - ‫ر‬‫تدو‬ ‫ض‬‫ر‬‫الا‬ ‫ل‬‫حو‬ ‫ها‬‫ر‬‫محو‬ ‫مرة‬ ‫كل‬ 24 ‫ساعة‬ ‫يتعاقب‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫الليل‬ ‫والنهار‬
  7. 7. ‫ن‬‫ويكو‬ ‫عددساعات‬ ‫النهار‬ ‫غير‬ ‫مساو‬ ‫لعدد‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫الليل‬ ‫تقريبا‬ ‫الن‬ ‫ر‬‫محو‬ ‫ض‬‫ر‬‫الا‬ ‫ن‬‫يكو‬ ‫مائال‬ . ‫تعاقب‬ ‫ل‬‫فصو‬ ‫السنة‬ : - ‫ر‬‫تدو‬ ‫ض‬‫ر‬‫الا‬ ‫ل‬‫حو‬ ‫الشمس‬ ‫مرة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫عام‬ ( 365 ‫يوما‬ ‫بع‬‫ر‬‫و‬ ‫يوم‬ ) ‫تتعاقب‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫ل‬‫فصو‬ ‫السنة‬ ‫بعة‬‫ر‬‫الا‬ . - ‫ض‬‫ر‬‫الا‬ ‫ر‬‫تدو‬ ‫ل‬‫حو‬ ‫ها‬‫ر‬‫محو‬ ‫وينشأ‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫تعاقب‬ ‫الليل‬ ‫والنهار‬ ‫كما‬ ‫ل‬‫حو‬‫ر‬‫تدو‬ ‫الشمس‬ ‫وينشأ‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫تعاقب‬ ‫ل‬‫فصو‬ ‫السنة‬ .

