Uptodate Bookkeeping and Payroll in Blaine MN

At UptoDate Bookkeeping in Blaine, we take care of your bookkeeping and payroll needs so that you can focus on what you do best – your business! We’re experienced in all the latest bookkeeping and payroll tools and are an Intuit® QuickBooks® Pro Advisor. Our firm is also one of the select few, nationwide, that have received a certificate in Profit First. Call Us Today to Setup a Zero-Contact Consultation - (651) 466-0130!