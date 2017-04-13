TRES EMME_ LAUNCH STRATEGY

TRESEMMÉ – LINHA PERFEITAMENTE (DES)ARRUMADO ESTRATÉGIA DE LANÇAMENTO PORTER NOVELLI, São Paulo, Outubro/2016
O BRIEFING Gerar awareness e talkability sobre a nova linha Gerar desejo nas consumidoras pela linha Perfeitamente (Des)ar...
Nosso ponto de partida: Diagnóstico EstratégicoEstratégico
{ {Não estamos lançando apenas um produto para cabelo… Estamos lançando um produto de beleza!
{A mulher Brasileira se preocupa com um conjunto de fatores que a deixam bonita 1. Não é facil 2. Não é barato 3. Não é rá...
Nesse emaranhado de produtos e serviços que ela tem à disposição para ficar bela Tudo o que precisa é de algo que a ajude ...
{ {Empoderada Precisa ser gratificante porque ela está E as marcas sabem disso! Não à ditadura da beleza – Sim ao poder de...
O look ondulado contempla tudo isso…{ { Liberdade Leveza Poder de escolha Rompimento de paradigmas
É um look transversal que reflete o olhar e a disposição dessa nova mulher a encarar o mundo de uma nova forma.{ {
Está claro porque é mais do que cabelo, mais do que produto? É UMA ATITUDE É UM MOVIMENTO É UMA FORMA DE EXPRESSÃO É UMA O...
Conceito{ {
Tresemmé entende e valoriza os movimentos da nova mulher Brasileira. Mulheres mais ativas, descoladas e independentes do q...
Insight Estratégico{ {
PRE-LAUNCH é o conceito norteador das ações que irão alavancar o conceito e fortalecer o discurso da marca. LANÇAMENTO ATI...
O pré-lançamento do produto será marcado por uma ação-teaser com blogueiras do segmento de beleza. A ideia é fazer com que...
Marina Smith Karen Bachini Niina Secrets Lia Camargo Vic Ceridono
Marina Smith Karen Bachini Niina Secrets Lia Camargo Vic Ceridono Faremos um encontro presencial com as blogueiras e convi...
Faremos um evento de lançamento em que serão convidados os proprietários de salões de beleza mais badalados de São Paulo e...
Receptivo e credenciamento Fala inaugural Tresemmeé Fala Eron Araujo Hair Show Encerramento e Coquetel Stand up Dani Calab...
1 dia após o evento, Dani Calabresa fará o lançamento da campanha de endomarketing nas dependências da Unilever. Visita e ...
Fashion & Beauty Conference II Marina Smith Karen Bachini Niina Secrets Lia Camargo Vic Ceridono AS EMBAIXADORAS APRESENTA...
Geração de pauta fashion trends Liberdade de escolha Nova mulher perfeitamente (des) arrumada
Oportunidade out of box
Patrocinío de campeonatos de surf / modalidade feminina #vemnessaonda
- Canal no Youtube - Fun page exclusiva - Concurso cultural: O que ser perfeitamente (des)arrumada pra você? - Comitê de m...
TRES EMME_ LAUNCH STRATEGY

  1. 1. TRESEMMÉ – LINHA PERFEITAMENTE (DES)ARRUMADO ESTRATÉGIA DE LANÇAMENTO PORTER NOVELLI, São Paulo, Outubro/2016
  2. 2. O BRIEFING Gerar awareness e talkability sobre a nova linha Gerar desejo nas consumidoras pela linha Perfeitamente (Des)arrumado (sinônimo de fashion/trend) Fazer com que as consumidoras se sintam inspiradas e confiantes para usarem o produto.
  3. 3. Nosso ponto de partida: Diagnóstico EstratégicoEstratégico
  4. 4. { {Não estamos lançando apenas um produto para cabelo… Estamos lançando um produto de beleza!
  5. 5. {A mulher Brasileira se preocupa com um conjunto de fatores que a deixam bonita 1. Não é facil 2. Não é barato 3. Não é rápido Mas é gratificante! ( maquiagem – pé – mão – depilação – cabelo – roupas – acessórios – etc )
  6. 6. Nesse emaranhado de produtos e serviços que ela tem à disposição para ficar bela Tudo o que precisa é de algo que a ajude a alcançar resultados práticos, que estejam na moda, que a faça se sentir assim, mas acima de tudo que seja Algo que gratificante! De usar De indicar De usar de novo
  7. 7. { {Empoderada Precisa ser gratificante porque ela está E as marcas sabem disso! Não à ditadura da beleza – Sim ao poder de escolha
  8. 8. O look ondulado contempla tudo isso…{ { Liberdade Leveza Poder de escolha Rompimento de paradigmas
  9. 9. É um look transversal que reflete o olhar e a disposição dessa nova mulher a encarar o mundo de uma nova forma.{ {
  10. 10. Está claro porque é mais do que cabelo, mais do que produto? É UMA ATITUDE É UM MOVIMENTO É UMA FORMA DE EXPRESSÃO É UMA ONDA!
  11. 11. Conceito{ {
  12. 12. Tresemmé entende e valoriza os movimentos da nova mulher Brasileira. Mulheres mais ativas, descoladas e independentes do que nunca. Você faz parte dessa onda de mulheres livres no seu jeito de pensar, na sua forma de agir, nas escolhas que fazem para ficarem belas e sentirem assim: verdadeiras beldades! Você faz parte dessa onda de outros tempos, tempos em que a perfeição depende do ângulo de quem vê. Tempos em que o que importa é ser ”des”: Desimpedidas, destemidas, descoladas, desarrumadas! Perfeitamente desarrumadas! Valorize as ondulações que te deixam linda e vem com a gente nessa onda perfeitamente (des)arrumada! Conceito
  13. 13. Insight Estratégico{ {
  14. 14. PRE-LAUNCH é o conceito norteador das ações que irão alavancar o conceito e fortalecer o discurso da marca. LANÇAMENTO ATIVIDADES FIDELIZAÇÃO AWARENESS EXPERIENCE LOYALTY 1 MÊS 2 MESES 2 MESES2 SEMANAS AÇÃO ON DESAFIO AÇÃO OFF FASHION CONFERENCE FASHION CONFERENCE BRANDED CONTENT PROGRAM CANAL DE DIÁLOGO PERMANENTE EVENTO EMBAIXADORAS ENDOMARKTETING
  16. 16. O pré-lançamento do produto será marcado por uma ação-teaser com blogueiras do segmento de beleza. A ideia é fazer com que elas que sempre dão dicas e respostas às perguntas de suas seguidoras, façam um desafio: Como deixar os cabelos ondulados e com mais movimento de modo prático, rápido e gratificante?
  17. 17. Marina Smith Karen Bachini Niina Secrets Lia Camargo Vic Ceridono
  18. 18. Marina Smith Karen Bachini Niina Secrets Lia Camargo Vic Ceridono Faremos um encontro presencial com as blogueiras e convidadas para debater as tendências do mundo fashion de modo dinâmico, divertido e informativo! Mediadora: Dani Calabresa Fashion & Beauty Conference
  20. 20. Faremos um evento de lançamento em que serão convidados os proprietários de salões de beleza mais badalados de São Paulo e Rio de Janeiro bem como os cabelereiros desses salões. O convite será feito por Eron Araújo em nome da Tresemmeé Evento de lançamento:
  21. 21. Receptivo e credenciamento Fala inaugural Tresemmeé Fala Eron Araujo Hair Show Encerramento e Coquetel Stand up Dani Calabresa 19h-19h30 19h30-19h40 19h40-20h00 20h00-20h10 20h10-20h40 20h40-21h30 Visão geral do Evento
  22. 22. 1 dia após o evento, Dani Calabresa fará o lançamento da campanha de endomarketing nas dependências da Unilever. Visita e lançamento na Unilever
  24. 24. Fashion & Beauty Conference II Marina Smith Karen Bachini Niina Secrets Lia Camargo Vic Ceridono AS EMBAIXADORAS APRESENTARÃO O RESULTADO DE SEUS CABELOS ONDULADOS APÓS 1 MÊS E MEIO DE USO E ERON ARAÚJO IRÁ FALAR SOBRE AS TENDENCIAS PARA 2017
  25. 25. Geração de pauta fashion trends Liberdade de escolha Nova mulher perfeitamente (des) arrumada
  26. 26. Oportunidade out of box
  27. 27. Patrocinío de campeonatos de surf / modalidade feminina #vemnessaonda
  29. 29. - Canal no Youtube - Fun page exclusiva - Concurso cultural: O que ser perfeitamente (des)arrumada pra você? - Comitê de meninas Tresemmé.

