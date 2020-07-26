Successfully reported this slideshow.
176.226 La identificación, prevención y tratamiento de las interacciones me- dicamentosas clínicamente relevantes son aspe...
combinación de dosis bajas de ritonavir –100 a 200 mg– con lopinavir)5 . Sin embargo, desde el punto de vista del riesgo4 ...
Por lo anterior, el análisis y la determinación de la relevancia clínica de una interacción farmacocinética continúan con ...
– Isoniazida40 y disulfiram41 . Inhiben la CYP2E1. Adicional- mente, la isoniazida es un inhibidor importante de la CYP3A4...
– Las especies de Citrus relacionadas con este tipo de inte- racción son: Citrus paradisi (grapefruit en inglés; pomelo o ...
dad) porque se considera que hay una contraindicación ab- soluta; b) ajustar la posología y vigilar los parámetros de efec...
Por su parte, la probabilidad de aparición de la interacción se establece en 3 categorías –definida, probable o posible– a...
  1. 1. 176.226 La identificación, prevención y tratamiento de las interacciones me- dicamentosas clínicamente relevantes son aspectos fundamentales en la farmacoterapia. En este trabajo se ha pretendido sistematizar la información y desarrollar una propuesta para establecer y evaluar la relevancia clínica de las interacciones medicamentosas. Se realizó una revisión bibliográfica en Medline y PubMed, y en las referencias de los artículos considerados relevantes. En los títulos y resúmenes de los artículos se buscó el término «interacciones medicamentosas» combinado con «relevante clínicamente», «relevancia clínica» o «re- levante significativamente». Se incluyeron las publicaciones realiza- das en humanos, en inglés o español, entre enero de 1996 y junio de 2006. Se presentan el tipo y mecanismo de las interacciones me- dicamentosas, especialmente las asociadas a cambios en el aclara- miento sistémico y en la biodisponibilidad; se propone una secuen- cia de pasos a seguir para establecer la relevancia clínica de las interacciones y una clasificación basada en la gravedad y probabili- dad de aparición. Palabras clave: Interacciones medicamentosas. Interacciones farmacocinéticas. Citocromo P-450. Biodisponibilidad. Clinical relevance of drug interactions The identification, prevention, and solution of drug interactions are a critical aspect to achieved desired pharmacotherapy goals. The purpo- se of this review was to organize information about drug interactions, and to develop an approach to identify and evaluate drug interactions considered clinically relevant. Data for this review were identified by search of MEDLINE and PubMed and references cited in relevant arti- cles. «Drug interactions» plus «clinical relevance», «clinically rele- vant» or «significantly relevant» were searched in titles or in abs- tracts. Only papers published in English and Spanish from January of 1996 to June of 2006 and in humans were reviewed. We reviewed the type and mechanism of drug interactions, and we highlight those associated to changes in the systemic clearance or in the bioavailabi- lity. So, we provide an approach to evaluate and use the clinical rele- vance of drug interactions complemented with a classification based on the severity and probability of its occurrence. Key words: Drug interactions. Pharmacokinetic drug interactions. Cytochrome P-450. Bioavailability. En el abordaje terapéutico de un problema de salud, se ad- ministra al paciente un medicamento o se le aplica una es- trategia farmacoterapéutica con el fin de obtener un resulta- do clínico deseado. Dicho resultado puede verse afectado, entre otros motivos, por las interacciones medicamentosas, que pueden ser la causa de la aparición de problemas rela- cionados con la inefectividad o inseguridad del medicamen- to, que se consideran resultados clínicos negativos de la far- macoterapia1 , al igual que las causas prevenibles de dichos resultados, como la falta de adherencia al tratamiento. Por tanto, la identificación, prevención y tratamiento de las inte- racciones medicamentosas clínicamente relevantes se con- sideran aspectos de trascendencia en la consecución de los objetivos terapéuticos de la farmacoterapia. Además, existe discrepancia entre la caracterización de la relevancia clínica de las interacciones en los compendios más reconocidos que abordan el tema2 . Con la presente revisión se pretende: a) presentar el concep- to, los tipos y los mecanismos de las interacciones medica- mentosas, y b) proponer una aproximación conceptual y práctica para establecer y evaluar la relevancia clínica de las interacciones medicamentosas. Para ello se realizó una bús- queda bibliográfica en Medline y PubMed, y en las referen- cias de los artículos considerados relevantes. En los títulos y resúmenes de los artículos se buscó el término «interaccio- nes medicamentosas» combinado con «relevante clínicamen- te», «relevancia clínica» o «relevante significativamente». Se incluyeron publicaciones realizadas en humanos, en inglés o español, entre el 1 de enero de 1996 y el 30 de junio de 2006. La información recopilada se complementó con con- ceptos básicos de las interacciones medicamentosas siste- matizados y publicados previamente por uno de los autores3 . Conceptos fundamentales sobre interacciones medicamentosas Interacción medicamentosa Desde el punto de vista del enfoque y manejo del riesgo con medicamentos4 , la interacción medicamentosa debe enten- derse como una modificación, cuantificable y no terapéutica, en la magnitud y duración del efecto, asociada a la administra- ción previa o simultánea de medicamentos (interacciones entre medicamentos) o alimentos (interacciones entre medicamento y alimento), así como a condiciones fisiológicas o patológicas propias del paciente (interacciones entre medicamento y en- fermedad)3 . Desde una perspectiva farmacológica estricta, al- gunas interacciones podrían llevar a una modificación desea- ble o buscada del efecto terapéutico (como el caso de la REVISIÓN Med Clin (Barc). 2007;129(1):27-35 27 Interacciones medicamentosas: aproximación para establecer y evaluar su relevancia clínica Pedro Amarilesa,b,c , Newar Andrés Giraldoa,b,d y María José Fausc,e a Departamento de Farmacología y Farmacia Clínica. Facultad de Química Farmacéutica. b Grupo de Investigación, Promoción y Prevención Farmacéutica. Universidad de Antioquia. Medellín. c Grupo de Investigación en Atención Farmacéutica-Universidad de Granada. Granada. d Programa de Atención Farmacéutica. Humax Pharmaceutical. Medellín. Colombia. e Departamento de Bioquímica y Biología Molecular. Universidad de Granada. Granada. España. Correspondencia: Dr. P. Amariles. Facultad de Química Farmacéutica. Universidad de Antioquia. AA 1226 Medellín. Colombia. Recibido el 3-8-2006; aceptado para su publicación el 2-2-2007.
  2. 2. combinación de dosis bajas de ritonavir –100 a 200 mg– con lopinavir)5 . Sin embargo, desde el punto de vista del riesgo4 , el esfuerzo debe centrarse en la identificación, prevención y re- solución de las interacciones con una alta probabilidad de causar efectos negativos en la respuesta terapéutica o en la salud del paciente, evidenciados como problemas relaciona- dos con medicamentos de inefectividad o de inseguridad1 . Interacciones medicamento-enfermedad En ciertas condiciones fisiológicas (p. ej., el embarazo6 ) o patológicas (p. ej., la insuficiencia renal o hepática) puede producirse una alteración en la desintegración, disolución, absorción, distribución, metabolismo o excreción de un fár- maco y, por tanto, en sus concentraciones y efectos. Igual- mente, la situación fisiológica (el embarazo y los medica- mentos teratógenos7 ) o patológica (p. ej., broncospasmo o broncoconstricción) puede favorecer que el medicamento cause una exacerbación de la enfermedad de base o de en- fermedades asociadas en el paciente. Además, podrían considerarse interacciones medicamento- sas las alteraciones en los resultados de algunas pruebas o análisis de laboratorio que pueden generar los medicamentos (interacciones entre fármaco y pruebas o análisis de laborato- rio) o en la disponibilidad o efectos de algunos nutrientes (in- teracciones entre fármaco y nutriente)3,8 . Igualmente, con el auge de los productos fitoterapéuticos se han identificado y caracterizado interacciones de relevancia clínica que se aso- cian a tales sustancias, como el hipérico o la hierba de San Juan, lo que ha llevado a la consideración de otro tipo de in- teracciones medicamentosas (las interacciones entre medica- mento y fitoterapéuticos9,10 ), en las que dichos productos pueden llevar a modificaciones no terapéuticas en el efecto de varios medicamentos. Mecanismo farmacológico de las interacciones medicamentosas Farmacocinético La modificación cuantificable de la magnitud y duración del efecto de un fármaco se explica fundamentalmente por un cambio en sus concentraciones plasmáticas que está gene- rado por el agente o la situación causante de la interacción. La variación de las concentraciones se debe a que el agente o la situación causa una alteración biofarmacéutica (desin- tegración y disolución) o farmacocinética propiamente dicha (absorción, distribución, metabolismo o excreción). Las inte- racciones farmacocinéticas incluyen las biofarmacéuticas (en ambos casos, las alteraciones se ven reflejadas en mo- dificaciones en la concentración plasmática del fármaco). Farmacodinámico La modificación del efecto causado por la sustancia o situa- ción que genera la interacción aparece sin que produzca cambios en las concentraciones plasmáticas del fármaco. Se debe fundamentalmente a medicamentos, sustancias o estados fisiológicos o patológicos que contribuyen (sinergis- mo) al efecto terapéutico o tóxico del fármaco, o que dismi- nuyen o contrarresten su efecto terapéutico (antagonismo). Procedimiento propuesto para establecer la relevancia clínica de una interacción farmacocinética en un paciente determinado En general, el análisis y la decisión de la relevancia clínica de una interacción de mecanismo farmacodinámico son re- lativamente fáciles, debido a que el proceso se fundamenta en el conocimiento del mecanismo de acción y efectos (te- rapéuticos y adversos) de los fármacos, complementado con la definición y seguimiento de parámetros relacionados con la efectividad y seguridad del tratamiento, idealmente de forma cuantitativa. Por el contrario, en el caso de las in- teracciones farmacocinéticas, el proceso es más complejo y requiere conocimientos farmacológicos, farmacoterapéuti- cos y clínicos más amplios. A continuación se detalla una propuesta para cumplir con esta tarea. Identificar y establecer la probabilidad de que la interacción haga que las concentraciones plasmáticas del fármaco en el estado estacionario (variable) queden fuera del margen o índice terapéutico (teórico y establecido) La probabilidad de que una interacción farmacocinética haga que las concentraciones plasmáticas del fármaco, en el estado estacionario, queden fuera del margen o índice te- rapéutico es inversamente proporcional a la diferencia entre los valores mínimo y máximo efectivo del margen terapéuti- co (medicamentos de estrecho margen o índice terapéuti- co). En este sentido, el punto de partida del análisis y deter- minación de la relevancia clínica de una interacción medicamentosa es establecer si alguno de los medicamen- tos que utiliza o utilizará el paciente se considera de margen o índice terapéutico estrecho. En general, si los medica- mentos a emplear tienen un margen o índice terapéutico amplio, la posibilidad de interacciones de relevancia clínica es baja y, por tanto, no se justifica su análisis. Identificar y establecer el resultado de la interacción en las fases farmacocinéticas, en las concentraciones plasmáticas y en el efecto del fármaco afectado (paso de mayor complejidad) La consecuencia de la interacción en las diferentes fases farmacocinéticas, en las concentraciones plasmáticas y, con ello, en el efecto del fármaco depende de: a) la magni- tud en que la respectiva fase farmacocinética influye en las concentraciones plasmáticas alcanzadas con la administra- ción del fármaco, y b) la magnitud del cambio causado por la interacción en la fase afectada. En relación con este as- pecto, la concentración media del estado estacionario (Css) es un excelente estimador de las concentraciones plasmáti- cas del fármaco. Dicha variable puede calcularse con la si- guiente ecuación: Css = × donde f es biodisponiblidad; Cl, aclaramiento sistémico; D, dosis, y τ, intervalo de administración. Esta ecuación es una explicación probable del porqué las interacciones farmaco- cinéticas de relevancia clínica se deben básicamente a mo- dificaciones en el aclaramiento sistémico o en la biodisponi- bilidad. En este sentido, un 70-80% de las interacciones farmacocinéticas de relevancia clínica tienen que ver con cambios en el aclaramiento sistémico –fundamentalmente (70-75%) cambios en la actividad metabólica hepática (in- ducción o inhibición enzimática)–, y un 20-30% con cam- bios en la biodisponibilidad, básicamente, modificaciones en el metabolismo presistémico, en la actividad de la gluco- proteína P (Gp-P) o en el pH gastrointestinal3 . En los casos en que el aclaramiento sistémico del fármaco dependa bási- camente del aclaramiento renal, además de la posible inhi- bición competitiva de la secreción tubular del fármaco11 debe establecerse el grado de funcionamiento renal (de acuerdo con la cuantificación o estimación del aclaramiento de creatinina) y ajustar la pauta según las recomendaciones o guías existentes. D τ f Cl AMARILES P ET AL. INTERACCIONES MEDICAMENTOSAS: APROXIMACIÓN PARA ESTABLECER Y EVALUAR SU RELEVANCIA CLÍNICA 28 Med Clin (Barc). 2007;129(1):27-35
  3. 3. Por lo anterior, el análisis y la determinación de la relevancia clínica de una interacción farmacocinética continúan con la identificación de la vía principal de eliminación del fármaco. Por lo general, cuando el fármaco de estrecho margen o ín- dice terapéutico se elimina principalmente por vía hepática, la probabilidad de que la interacción sea de relevancia clíni- ca es mayor. En estos casos, el análisis debe continuar con la valoración del efecto, de la posible inhibición o inducción hepática, en las concentraciones plasmáticas del fármaco. Cambios en las concentraciones plasmáticas y en el aclara- miento sistémico por inhibición o inducción del metabolis- mo hepático. En el análisis de una interacción asociada al metabolismo hepático es básico: a) identificar la isoenzima de la familia del complejo enzimático citocromo P450 (CYP450) responsable de la biotransformación del fármaco cuyo metabolismo puede ser alterado, y b) identificar los fármacos que modifican (estimulan o inhiben) la capacidad metabólica de dicha enzima. En las páginas web http:// www.drug-interactions.com/y http://medicine.iupui.edu/ flock- hart/table.htm/ puede encontrarse una lista detallada y ac- tualizada de las principales isoenzimas de la CYP450, junto con sus sustratos, inhibidores e inductores más comunes. Otras páginas web de interés son: http://www.cypalleles.ki.se/ (proporciona información de las variantes genéticas de los diferentes citocromos P [CYP]) y http://www.mhc.com/Cy- tochromes/ (proporciona información de las variantes gené- ticas de las CYP y de aspectos relacionados con la glucuro- niltransferasa y la Gp-P). La concentración plasmática del fármaco, antes de la inte- racción, es un factor que determina la influencia de la inte- racción sobre el efecto farmacológico. En este sentido, en los fármacos que siguen una cinética de eliminación de or- den uno o lineal (la mayoría a las pautas terapéuticas habi- tuales), la Css aumenta (disminuye) proporcionalmente con la disminución (aumento) del aclaramiento (Css ≈ 1/aclara- miento sistémico), tal como puede deducirse de la ecuación indicada más arriba. Por norma general, para que se pre- sente una interacción farmacocinética de relevancia clínica se requiere una modificación del ± 20% en la Css12 del fár- maco de estrecho margen o índice terapéutico. En el caso de la inhibición enzimática asociada a una disminución mí- nima del 15-20% en el aclaramiento sistémico, como Css ≈ 1/aclaramiento sistémico, una disminución del aclaramiento sistémico del 10, el 15, el 20, el 30, el 50 o el 75% está asociada a un incremento del 11, el 18, el 25, el 43, el 100 o el 400% de la Css, respectivamente. Dicho incremento es el resultado de dividir la unidad entre el valor que queda de restar de 1 la fracción en que se disminuye el aclaramiento: el 11% resulta de dividir 1 entre 0,9 (1 menos 0,1) y multi- plicado por 100, cuyo resultado es 111% e indica que la Css aumenta en un 11%. El 43% resulta de dividir 1 entre 0,7 (1 menos 0,3), operación que da 143% e indica que la Css se aumenta en un 43%, y así sucesivamente3 . En el caso de la inducción, se requiere un aumento mínimo del 25% en el aclaramiento sistémico asociado a una disminu- ción del 20% en la Css. INHIBICIÓN ENZIMÁTICA. Cuando un fármaco origina una dismi- nución en la biotransformación sistémica de otro, puede lle- var a la aparición de problemas de inseguridad cuantitativa1 . La inhibición enzimática es el mecanismo farmacocinético responsable de la mayoría de las interacciones farmacociné- ticas. Por ello, desde una perspectiva práctica, resulta clave establecer los fármacos que se caracterizan por su capaci- dad de inhibir la actividad enzimática de las diferentes isoen- zimas de la familia CYP450, «inhibidores enzimáticos por ex- celencia». A continuación se detalla este aspecto. – Antirretrovirales inhibidores de la proteasa (ritonavir >> indi- navir ≈ nelfinavir ≈ atazanavir ≈ amprenavir –fosamprenavir– ≈ tipranavir >> saquinavir)13-16 . Al igual que la delavirdina17 , un inhibidor de transcriptasa inversa no análogo de nucleósidos, inhiben esencialmente la CYP3A4. El ritonavir, solo o combinado con lopinavir u otro inhibidor de la proteasa, tiene la capacidad de inhibir, además de la CYP3A4, las CYP2D6, CYP2C19, CYP2C9, CYP2A6, CYP2E1 y CYP1A2. En general, de acuerdo con su efecto inhibidor puede establecerse el siguiente orden: CYP3A4 >> CYP2D6 > CYP2C19 > CYP2C9 > CYP2A6 > CYP1A2 >> CYP2E1. Además, este inhibidor de la proteasa puede comportarse como inductor de algunas enzimas de reacciones de fase II (conjugación o síntesis), en especial de la glucuroniltransfe- rasa14 , lo que puede llevar al fracaso terapéutico de fárma- cos que se eliminan fundamentalmente por esta vía, como es el caso del etinilestradiol18 . Por su parte, el efavirenz, aun- que es fundamentalmente un inductor enzimático, en ciertos casos puede comportarse como inhibidor de las isoenzimas CY3A4, CYP2C9 y CYP2C1914 . Algunos estudios muestran que el fosamprenavir y el lopinavir pueden comportarse como inductores de la CYP3A4 y/o la Gp-P19,20 , lo que puede llevar a la disminución de las concentraciones y efectos de otros antirretrovirales20,21 . – Antifúngicos azoles (ketoconazol >> itraconazol > flucona- zol ≈ voriconazol). Inhiben principalmente la CYP3A4 y, en menor medida, la CYP2C922,23 . Por lo que se refiere al fluco- nazol, a dosis de 150-400 mg disminuye la actividad de la CYP2C9, y sólo con dosis superiores a los 400 mg/día inhi- be de forma notoria la actividad de la CYP3A4. – Macrólidos (eritromicina > claritromicina >>> azitromici- na). Inhiben la CYP3A4 y, además, la eritromicina inhibe la CYP1A1 y la claritromicina la CYP2C924 . – Antagonistas de los canales de calcio (verapamilo > diltia- zem >> nifedipino y otras dihidropiridinas). Inhiben esen- cialmente la actividad de la CYP3A4. – Inmunosupresores (ciclosporina >> tacrolimus ≈ sirolimus)25 . Inhiben esencialmente la actividad de la CYP3A4, en especial extrahepática, y la actividad de la Gp-P. – Antihistamínicos H2 (cimetidina >> ranitidina > famotidina). Este grupo de antiulcerosos, especialmente la cimetidina, se comportan como inhibidores de las isoenzimas CYP1A2, CYP2D6, CYP2C9 y CYP3A426 . – Quinolonas (ciprofloxacino ≈ enoxacino > pefloxacino ≈ norfloxacino)27 . Inhiben la actividad de la CYP1A1. – Nefazodona. Inhibe las CYP3A4 y CYP2D628 . – Antifúngico terbinafina29 , antidepresivos inhibidores selec- tivos de la recaptación de serotonina (fluoxetina > paroxeti- na > fluvoxamina, venlafaxina >> sertralina)30,31 , antiarrítmi- cos como la quinidina, propafenona32 y amiodarona33 , la clormipramina, la difenhidramina34 y el propoxifeno35 . Inhi- ben principalmente la CYP2D6. – Gemfibrozilo. Inhibe la CYP2C836 , lo que puede llevar al aumento de las concentraciones de la rosiglitazona y piogli- tazona37 . Igualmente, la trimetopima es otro inhibidor de la CYP2C8 (en menor magnitud que el gemfibrozilo), motivo por el que puede causar a un aumento de las concentracio- nes y efectos de la rosiglitazona38 . – Anticonceptivos orales (etinilestradiol)39 . Pueden inhibir la CYP2C19; en un estado intermedio, la actividad de la CYP1A2, y en menor intensidad, la CYP3A4. La inhibición de la CYP3A4 es generada por metabolitos derivados del etinilestradiol. Los anticonceptivos, fundamentalmente, inhi- ben el metabolismo oxidativo de los fármacos que son sus- trato de la CYP2C19. Sin embargo, hay evidencias de la propiedad de estos fármacos para inducir la conjugación, con ácido glucurónico, del lorazepam y del paracetamol. AMARILES P ET AL. INTERACCIONES MEDICAMENTOSAS: APROXIMACIÓN PARA ESTABLECER Y EVALUAR SU RELEVANCIA CLÍNICA Med Clin (Barc). 2007;129(1):27-35 29
  4. 4. – Isoniazida40 y disulfiram41 . Inhiben la CYP2E1. Adicional- mente, la isoniazida es un inhibidor importante de la CYP3A4 y la CYP2C1942 . – Ácido valproico. A diferencia de lo que ocurre con los otros antiepilépticos clásicos o de primera generación, el ácido valproico es un reconocido inhibidor enzimático, lo que se evidencia por su capacidad para reducir la actividad de varias enzimas hepáticas, incluidas algunas del complejo enzimático CYP450, especialmente la CYP2C9, hidrolasas y la uridindifosfoglucuroniltransferasa43 . INDUCCIÓN ENZIMÁTICA. Cuando un fármaco u otra sustancia genera un aumento de la biotransformación de otro, puede producir la inefectividad del tratamiento (inefectividad cuan- titativa)1 . Desde el punto de vista práctico, para el caso de los inductores, se debe tener presente que respecto a los anticonvulsivos clásicos o de primera generación44 (fenobar- bital, primidona, carbamazepina, fenitoína, excepto el ácido valproico43 ) y las rifamicinas (rifampicina >> rifabutina)45,46 se dispone de fundamento científico que respalda su cate- gorización como «inductores enzimáticos por excelencia». Estos medicamentos tienen la propiedad de estimular la ac- tividad enzimática de la mayoría de las isoenzimas de la CYP450. Entre los anticonvulsivos más recientes, estudios in vitro han evidenciado la capacidad del topiramato para aumentar la actividad de la CYP3A447 . La rifampicina, al pa- recer, tiene la capacidad de estimular, además de las CYP450, a la glucuroniltransferasa45 . El efavirenz y la nevirapina (inhibidores de transcriptasa in- versa no análogos de nucleósidos) se comportan fundamen- talmente como inductores, sobre todo de la CYP3A4 (la ne- virapina puede inducir también la CYP2B6), motivo por el cual se les debe incluir en dicha lista14 . Además, Hypericum perforatum (hipérico o hierba de San Juan), utilizado principalmente como antidepresivo, ha evi- denciado su capacidad de estimular la actividad metabólica de la CYP3A4 y, por tanto, de aumentar el metabolismo de fármacos que son metabolizados por esta isoenzima y llevar a la aparición de problemas de inefectividad, tal como se ha puesto de manifiesto, entre otros fármacos, con la amitripti- lina, carbamazepina, teofilina, anticonceptivos orales, ciclos- porina y warfarina48-50 ; de hecho, es uno de los fitoterapéuti- cos que encabezan la lista de las interacciones entre medicamento y fitoterapéuticos9,10 . Este producto también ha demostrado su capacidad de aumentar la actividad transportadora de la Gp-P y el efecto de primer paso (meta- bolismo presistémico), lo que se ve reflejado en la disminu- ción de la biodisponibilidad de algunos fármacos. La hiper- forina (acil-fluoroglucinol)49 es la responsable de la actividad estimulante del hipérico, al parecer de forma dependiente de la dosis51 . Dicha sustancia interactúa con el receptor pregnano X (receptor de membrana que pertenece a los re- ceptores esteroideos/tiroideos), el cual regula la expresión de la CYP3A452 . La utilización de este producto durante 14 días se asocia a un aumento significativo de la actividad metabólica de la CYP3A4, isoenzima responsable del meta- bolismo de más del 50% de los fármacos disponibles53 . Cambios en las concentraciones plasmáticas por alteracio- nes en la biodisponibilidad. El análisis y la determinación de la relevancia clínica de una interacción farmacocinética continúan, fundamentalmente para los medicamentos ad- ministrados por vía oral, con la valoración de los posibles cambios en su biodisponibilidad, especialmente en la canti- dad absorbida –área bajo la curva (ABC) y concentración máxima– y, por tanto, en sus concentraciones plasmáticas. En general, en el caso de los medicamentos de margen o índice terapéutico estrecho administrados por vía oral, la probabilidad de que se produzca una interacción clínica- mente relevante relacionada con cambios en la biodisponi- bilidad es significativa cuando se presenta una variación su- perior al 20% en este parámetro, que define la eficiencia del proceso de absorción12 . En este sentido, la biodisponibi- lidad de un fármaco (cantidad y velocidad) puede verse afectada, entre otros factores, por el pH, la motilidad gástri- ca, el flujo sanguíneo, el efecto de primer paso o metabolis- mo presistémico, la Gp-P y los transportadores aniónicos or- gánicos polipeptídicos (TAOP). ASPECTO PRÁCTICO. Las formas farmacéuticas que deben pa- sar por un número mayor de etapas para estar en solución y listas para la absorción son las que tienen mayor probabili- dad de sufrir interacciones clínicamente relevantes por cambios en el pH, vaciamiento gástrico o motilidad gastroin- testinal. Por ello, se puede establecer el siguiente orden cre- ciente de probabilidad: jarabes y elixires, polvos, cápsulas de gelatina blanda, cápsulas, granulados, comprimidos, comprimidos recubiertos3 . EFECTO DE FÁRMACOS QUE ALTERAN EL METABOLISMO PRESISTÉMICO O LA ACTIVIDAD DE LA GLUCOPROTEÍNA P SOBRE LA BIODISPONIBILIDAD. El metabolismo presistémico (efecto de primer paso) se aso- cia a una biodisponibilidad oral muy baja de algunos fárma- cos, entre ellos la ciclosporina, benzodiacepinas en general, antagonistas de los canales del calcio, inhibidores de la pro- teasa y estatinas (en especial, la lovastatina y simvastatina)54 . Los valores y efectos de dichos fármacos son muy sensibles a la inducción o inhibición del metabolismo presistémico. Por su parte, la Gp-P es una proteína transportadora que se localiza, entre otros sitios, en las células epiteliales del intes- tino humano, y tiene un papel fundamental en la absorción y disponibilidad de ciertos fármacos. La Gp-P se convierte en el vehículo de transporte de retorno de cierta proporción de fármaco de la sangre al intestino, afectando la cantidad neta absorbida, tal como se ha documentado para un amplio nú- mero de fármacos: antineoplásicos, antihipertensivos, antiin- fecciosos, inmunosupresores, antidepresivos, neurolépticos y antiepilépticos55 . Debido a la importancia de esta glucoprote- ína en la absorción y disponibilidad en el sitio de acción de algunos fármacos, similar a lo que sucede con el metabolis- mo sistémico y presistémico, en el proceso de investigación y desarrollo de nuevos fármacos se ha incorporado la carac- terización de la posible influencia de la Gp-P56 . En general se ha evidenciado cierta concordancia entre el efecto inductor o inhibidor de la actividad metabólica de la CYP3A4, de localización intestinal, con el incremento o re- ducción de la actividad transportadora de la Gp-P. Por ello, los efectos generados por la inhibición o la inducción del me- tabolismo presistémico de un fármaco son muy similares a los observados con las alteraciones de la actividad transporta- dora o secretora de la Gp-P57 : la inhibición del metabolismo o de la actividad transportadora conduce a un aumento de la biodisponibilidad y de los efectos farmacológicos, mientras que la estimulación enzimática o de la actividad causa su re- ducción. En este sentido, el metabolismo presistémico (intes- tinal y hepático) y la actividad transportadora de la Gp-P se convierten en determinantes significativos de la biodisponibili- dad (ABC y concentración máxima) y de la respuesta tera- péutica, sin alteraciones significativas en la semivida de elimi- nación y en el aclaramiento sistémico de varios fármacos. El zumo de pomelo o toronja, y el de otros frutos cítricos, al parecer en menor magnitud, puede generar interacciones de relevancia clínica relacionadas con alteraciones en la bio- disponibilidad de fármacos administrados por vía oral58-60 . Al- gunos aspectos fundamentales en referencia a este tipo de interacción entre medicamento y alimento son: AMARILES P ET AL. INTERACCIONES MEDICAMENTOSAS: APROXIMACIÓN PARA ESTABLECER Y EVALUAR SU RELEVANCIA CLÍNICA 30 Med Clin (Barc). 2007;129(1):27-35
  5. 5. – Las especies de Citrus relacionadas con este tipo de inte- racción son: Citrus paradisi (grapefruit en inglés; pomelo o toronja), Citrus aurantium (Seville orange o bitter orange en inglés; naranja amarga o agria) y Citrus maxima (pomelo, to- ronja). En la actualidad han reforzado la importancia de considerar y analizar las interacciones entre medicamento y alimento61 . Además de los zumos de pomelo, toronja y na- ranja amarga (agria), otros zumos de fruta que pueden inhi- bir la CYP3A4 intestinal (en orden decreciente) son: Citrus paradisi (pomelo) >> Morus nigra (moral, mora negra) > Vi- tis rotundifolia (vid, uva muscadina) > Punica granatum (granada) > Rubus occidentalis (frambuesa negra)62 . – El efecto se atribuye fundamentalmente a la capacidad de dichos zumos de inactivar la CYP3A4 intestinal de forma dependiente de la dosis y el metabolismo presistémico de fármacos administrados por vía oral. Al parecer ciertas furo- coumarinas (bergamotina63 , 6’,7’-dihidroxibergamotina64 , naringina, naringinina y paradisina65 , presentes en el zumo de pomelo y de otros frutos cítricos, en especial de toronja y naranja amarga o agria62,66,67 ) causan la degradación e inac- tivan la CYP3A4, al igual que la CYP3A5 y la CYP2B668 , lo- calizadas en los enterocitos. Además, es posible que estos componentes puedan inhibir la actividad transportadora del enterocito al lumen intestinal de la Gp-P por un mecanismo diferente de la inhibición competitiva tipo talinolol69 . El efec- to neto es una disminución significativa de la eliminación presistémica, asociada a un incremento de la biodisponibili- dad y de los efectos de algunos fármacos. En este sentido, el efecto es más notorio en el caso de fármacos con biodis- ponibilidad oral baja (inferior al 50%), lo que se atribuye al efecto de primer paso y/o de la actividad de la Gp-P. En ge- neral, la duración del efecto inhibidor del zumo de pomelo puede variar entre 24 h (con la ingesta de un solo vaso de 250 ml de este zumo)70 y 72 h (con su consumo crónico durante 10 días)71 . – Con un efecto contrario (disminución de la cantidad ab- sorbida) al generado con la inactivación de la CYP3A4 y/o la Gp-P, algunos flavonoides presentes en estos cítricos o en otros frutos y alimentos podrían causar una inhibición de la actividad transportadora de miembros de la familia de TAOP72 , en especial los tipo B (TAOP-B)73 , los cuales se lo- calizan en la membrana basolateral de las células epiteliales y cumplen la función de transportar ciertos fármacos de ca- rácter aniónico del lumen intestinal al enterocito y, por tan- to, de favorecer su absorción. Por ello, la inhibición de este tipo de transportadores puede disminuir la cantidad absor- bida de dichos fármacos y se considera un nuevo mecanis- mo de interacciones entre medicamento y alimento72,73 . En orden decreciente, los flavonoides que pueden inhibir los TAOP-B son los siguientes: naringina > hesperetina > espi- raeosida ≈ rutina > isoquercitrina > canferol ≈ naringenina > quercetina72 . Algunos ejemplos de este tipo de interacción son: a) disminución del 83 y el 40% en el ABC de celipro- lol74 y atenolol75 , respectivamente, cuando se administran simultáneamente con zumo de naranja, y b) disminución del 30% del ABC de la ticlopidina asociada a la administra- ción simultánea de mesilatos ergoloides (dihidroergotoxina mesilato), sustancia que se comporta como un inhibidor de los TAOP-B76 . Algunas publicaciones evidencian que el zumo de naranja también podría aumentar la cantidad ab- sorbida de algunos fármacos. Por ejemplo, la administra- ción de atorvastatina con zumo de naranja se asocia a un aumento del 51% del ABC de esta estatina77 . – Las discrepancias respecto al efecto neto del zumo de po- melo sobre la actividad transportadora de la Gp-P pueden deberse, entre otros aspectos, a: a) la existencia de un me- canismo diferente de la inhibición competitiva tipo talinolol (posiblemente por disminución de su absorción por un pro- ceso fisicoquímico)78 , y b) la participación del «nuevo meca- nismo de interacciones entre medicamento y alimento»: al- teración de la actividad de los TOAP intestinales79 con un efecto contrario (disminución de la cantidad absorbida), como sucede con el talinalol78 , la fexofenadina79 y el celipro- lol80 . Hypericum perforatum (hipérico)50,52 tiene la propiedad de estimular la actividad metabólica de la isoenzima CYP3A4 in- testinal y hepática, al igual que la capacidad transportadora de la Gp-P, y con ello aumenta el metabolismo presistémico. A continuación se comentan algunos aspectos prácticos re- lacionados con las interacciones farmacocinéticas debidas a cambios en el metabolismo presistémico y/o la actividad de la Gp-P: – Aproximadamente un 40% de los fármacos utilizados co- múnmente tiene una biodisponibilidad oral inferior al 50%, debido a problemas en la absorción, el efecto de primer paso (actividad de la CYP3A4) o la actividad de la Gp-P54,81 , y presentan una alta variabilidad farmacocinética intraindivi- dual e interindividual. La baja biodisponibilidad es el factor principal de la probabilidad de interacciones de relevancia clínica en este apartado, tal como sucede con los antagonis- tas del calcio dihidropiridínicos82 . – En general la diferenciación cuantitativa entre una interac- ción mediada por la Gp-P o la CYP3A4 es muy compleja y requiere estudios diseñados específicamente con este pro- pósito83 . Lo importante es que habitualmente, si una sustan- cia causa la inhibición del metabolismo presistémico (intes- tinal o hepática por la CYP3A4) o de la actividad secretora (intestinal por Gp-P) de otro fármaco, conduce a un aumen- to de las concentraciones y, posiblemente, a problemas de inseguridad de dicho fármaco, mientras que la inducción de la CYP3A4 o de la actividad de la Gp-P genera una disminu- ción y posible inefectividad del fármaco. Más aún, la inhibi- ción de la actividad de la Gp-P o del metabolismo presisté- mico o sistémico tendrá el mismo resultado (aumento de las concentraciones y posibles efectos tóxicos del fármaco). Por su parte, tanto la inducción de la actividad de la Gp-P como la del metabolismo presistémico o sistémico tendrán el mis- mo resultado: disminución de las concentraciones y posi- bles efectos terapéuticos del fármaco. – Generalmente los fármacos de baja biodisponibilidad oral y susceptibles de interacciones por alteraciones en este as- pecto también forman parte de la lista de fármacos con coe- ficiente de extracción hepática elevada o dependientes del flujo84 , como es el caso, entre otros, del propranolol, la lido- caína, el diltiazem, la meperidina, la morfina, el nifedipino y el salbutamol. Dichos fármacos, cuyo metabolismo hepático depende principalmente del flujo y poco de la actividad me- tabólica del hígado, sufren una biotransformación cercana al 70% de la cantidad que alcanza el hígado. En este senti- do, la utilización de inhibidores o inductores afecta poco al metabolismo y el aclaramiento sistémico, pero significativa- mente al metabolismo presistémico22,45 . Determinación del grado de relevancia clínica de la interacción: identificación de una contraindicación absoluta de la interacción o de la necesidad de ajustar la posología del medicamento El paso final del análisis y decisión de la relevancia clínica de una interacción medicamentosa consiste en determinar el grado de relevancia clínica y, en función de ello, decidir: a) no utilizar la combinación de fármacos o el fármaco (en el caso de las interacciones entre medicamento y enferme- AMARILES P ET AL. INTERACCIONES MEDICAMENTOSAS: APROXIMACIÓN PARA ESTABLECER Y EVALUAR SU RELEVANCIA CLÍNICA Med Clin (Barc). 2007;129(1):27-35 31
  6. 6. dad) porque se considera que hay una contraindicación ab- soluta; b) ajustar la posología y vigilar los parámetros de efectividad y seguridad del tratamiento, y c) utilizar la com- binación, debido a que la interacción no es de relevancia clínica. La determinación del grado de relevancia se debe fundamentar en un enfoque del riesgo para la salud del pa- ciente4 , en el caso de las interacciones, que se determinará por la gravedad y la probabilidad de que se produzcan pro- blemas de inefectividad o de inseguridad del tratamiento a causa de dicha interacción85,86 . La gravedad de la interacción puede dividirse en 3 categorías: 1. Grave. La interacción puede causar daño o lesión al pa- ciente. La consecuencia del resultado clínico negativo de la farmacoterapia puede causar o generar en el paciente la muerte, riesgo para la vida, hospitalización, una incapacidad permanente o significativa, anomalías congénitas o malforma- ciones al nacer, al igual que otros efectos que a juicio médico puedan comprometer la integridad del paciente y generar la necesidad de realizar una intervención quirúrgica para evitar la muerte, hospitalización o anomalías congénitas. 2. Moderada. La interacción genera la necesidad de realizar un seguimiento del paciente. La consecuencia del resultado clínico negativo de la farmacoterapia puede causar una mo- dificación (cambio o interrupción) de la farmacoterapia o el empleo de nuevos fármacos para tratar el problema relacio- nado con medicamentos, o bien la prolongación de la hos- pitalización del paciente. 3. Leve. La interacción no causa daño al paciente. La con- secuencia del resultado negativo de la medicación no re- quiere la modificación (cambio o interrupción) de la farma- coterapia o el empleo de nuevos fármacos para tratar el problema relacionado con medicamentos ni prolonga la hospitalización del paciente. AMARILES P ET AL. INTERACCIONES MEDICAMENTOSAS: APROXIMACIÓN PARA ESTABLECER Y EVALUAR SU RELEVANCIA CLÍNICA 32 Med Clin (Barc). 2007;129(1):27-35 Fig. 1. Algoritmo propuesto para establecer y valorar la relevancia clínica de las interacciones farmacocinéticas. CYP450: citocromo P450; Gp-P: glucoproteína P. Análisis de relevancia clínica de interacciones farmacocinéticas Algún medicamento de estrecho margen o índice terapéutico Eliminación sistémica principalmente hepática Establecer el efecto de la inhibición o inducción enzimática en las concentraciones y efecto del fármaco Identificar la CYP450 responsable del metabolismo del fármaco, al igual que inhibidores o inductores de ésta Inhibidores o inductores reconocidos Determinar y utilizar la relevancia clínica de la interacción Administrado por vía oral Establecer efecto de cambios en la biodisponibilidad (pH, metabolismo presistémico o actividad de la Gp-P) Medicamentos que modifican el pH No utilizar combinación Utilizar, ajustar pauta y seguimiento más cercano Utilizar y seguimiento Grado 1 Grado 2 Grado 3 Interacción farmacocinética de escasa relevancia Sí No Sí No NoSí Sí No Sí No No NoSí Sí Sí NoSí NoInhibidores o inductores del metablismo presistémico o de la actividad de la Gp-P
  7. 7. Por su parte, la probabilidad de aparición de la interacción se establece en 3 categorías –definida, probable o posible– a partir del tipo de estudio que ha documentado la interac- ción y que ha sido publicado en revistas con revisión previa e indexadas en las siguientes bases de datos: PubMed, Medline, Excerpta Medica (Embase) o Science Citation In- dex (ISI). 1. Definida: interacción documentada en metaanálisis, revi- siones sistemáticas o ensayos clínicos aleatorizados o no aleatorizados. 2. Probable: interacción documentada en estudios analíti- cos o por la descripción de 3 o más casos. 3. Posible: interacción documentada por la descripción de menos de 3 casos o por recomendaciones de grupos de ex- pertos. A partir de las combinaciones posibles de gravedad y pro- babilidad de aparición, las interacciones pueden agruparse en 4 categorías: – Nivel 1 (riesgo muy alto), resultante de la combinación de grave y definida, o grave y probable. La utilización simultá- nea de los medicamentos se considera contraindicada «de forma absoluta». – Nivel 2 (riesgo alto), resultante de la combinación grave y posible; moderada y definida, o moderada y probable. La utilización simultánea de los medicamentos requiere el ajus- te de la pauta posológica y valorar signos y síntomas de efectividad y seguridad del tratamiento, idealmente de for- ma cuantitativa. – Nivel 3 (riesgo medio), resultante de la combinación de moderada y posible; leve y definida, o leve y probable. La utilización simultánea de los medicamentos requiere el ajus- te de la posología o valorar signos y síntomas de efectividad y seguridad del tratamiento, idealmente de forma cuantitati- va. – Nivel 4 (riesgo bajo), resultante de la combinación leve y posible. La interacción es de escasa relevancia clínica. En la tabla 1 se presentan los 4 niveles o grados de relevan- cia clínica de las interacciones resultantes de las combina- ciones posibles. Conclusiones Las interacciones farmacocinéticas de relevancia clínica es- tán relacionadas principalmente (cerca del 60-70%) con la inducción o inhibición de la actividad metabólica del hígado (relacionada, para un grupo importante de fármacos, con el aclaramiento sistémico) o con alteraciones en la biodisponi- bilidad (cerca del 20-25%), incluidas las interacciones rela- cionadas con cambios en el pH, el metabolismo presistémi- co y la actividad de la Gp-P. En general, un porcentaje menor de las interacciones farmacocinéticas está relaciona- do con la excreción renal (5-10%) o con la distribución (menos del 5%). La determinación y el análisis de la relevancia clínica de una interacción farmacocinética se fundamenta, además de en el margen terapéutico, en el entendimiento y en la utilización de los conceptos relacionados con cambios en el metabolismo sistémico (especialmente con la inhibición en- zimática) y, en menor medida, con la biodisponibilidad (so- bre todo con cambios en el metabolismo presistémico y/o en la actividad transportadora de la Gp-P). Es necesario desarrollar programas informáticos que permi- tan establecer y utilizar la relevancia clínica de las interac- ciones medicamentosas. Dichos programas deben conside- rar la gravedad del efecto, la probabilidad de aparición (frecuencia) y la evidencia (calidad y cantidad de bibliogra- fía que respalda la interacción). En la figura 1 se presenta una propuesta de algoritmo de decisión para el análisis de la relevancia clínica de las inte- racciones farmacocinéticas. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS 1. Panel de Consenso. 