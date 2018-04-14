Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Gonorrea
2  Gonorrea es una enf de transmisión sexual, inflamatoria purulenta de las superficies mucosas del tracto genital, recto...
3  N. gonorrhoeae → coco gramnegativo  Diplococco por agrupación de 2 células.  Catalasa, oxidasa +  Diametro 0,6 y 1 ...
4 Patogenia Pilina Facilitan adherencia a las cél. Humanas y la resistencia a la fagocitosis. Proteína Por Se extiende por...
5 Pro. Une a Hb Interviene en la adquisición de hierro para el metabolismo del coco. LOS (lipooligosacarido s) Antígeno de...
6 Transmisión sexual Proteína Rmp inhibe respuesta humoral del huésped Adherencia a células de la mucosa LOS estimula resp...
7 Clínica Hombre: 2-5 días incubación, uretritis con pus amarillenta cremosa y disuria. -Complicaciones poco frecuentes (e...
9 Mujeres: 7-21 días incubación, casos asintomáticos mas frecuentes. - Cervicitis gonocócica: exudado vaginal mucopurulent...
10 - Complicaciones: abcesos tubo-ováricos, embarazo ectópico, esterilidad (obstrucción tubárica). - Pb Sx de fitz-hugh-cu...
12 En ambos sexos puede existir afectación rectal, faríngea o conjuntival. En el recién nacido, la infección gonocócica se...
13 -Gonorrea rectal: malestar alrededor del ano y secreción, eritema, ulceración, y eliminación de heces cubiertas de sang...
15 Gonococcemia: Infección gonocócica diseminada, se da en 0.5-5% en pacientes sin tratamiento. La presentación clásica es...
16 La endocarditis es una complicación rara, apareciendo en el 1%-2% de los pacientes con infección gonocócica diseminada;...
18 Diagnóstico El diagnóstico se basa en el cuadro clínico y se confirma con el estudio bacteriológico. El diagnóstico es ...
19 Tratamiento Los antimicrobianos actualmente recomendados como de primera línea en el tratamiento de la infección gonocó...
  1. 1. 1 Gonorrea
  2. 2. 2  Gonorrea es una enf de transmisión sexual, inflamatoria purulenta de las superficies mucosas del tracto genital, recto, orofaringe y conjuntiva causada por Neisseria gonorrhoeae.
  3. 3. 3  N. gonorrhoeae → coco gramnegativo  Diplococco por agrupación de 2 células.  Catalasa, oxidasa +  Diametro 0,6 y 1 um  Forma de granos de café
  4. 4. 4 Patogenia Pilina Facilitan adherencia a las cél. Humanas y la resistencia a la fagocitosis. Proteína Por Se extiende por toda la membrana, poros en la superficie para entrada de nutrientes, previene unión fago-lisosoma. Proteína Opa Membrana externa del gonococo, interviene en la unión con células epiteliales. Aspecto opaco en cultivo (nombre). Proteína Rpm Proteínas que bloquean la actividad bactericida del hospedador bloqueando los anticuerpos bactericidas. Proteína Fbp Hierro sirve para desarrollo del coco, proteína que compite por el hierro del huésped.
  5. 5. 5 Pro. Une a Hb Interviene en la adquisición de hierro para el metabolismo del coco. LOS (lipooligosacarido s) Antígeno de pared celular, actividad de endotoxina. Proteasa IgA Divide región bisagra de la IgA (Fab – bisagra - Fc)
  6. 6. 6 Transmisión sexual Proteína Rmp inhibe respuesta humoral del huésped Adherencia a células de la mucosa LOS estimula respuesta inflamatoria por liberación TNF-a Proteínas pili, PorinaB y Opa intervienen en fijación y penetración a las cél hospedador Mayor patogenicidad Responsable de mayorías de los síntomas inflamatorios Proteasa IgA desdobla e inactiva IgA e IgG
  7. 7. 7 Clínica Hombre: 2-5 días incubación, uretritis con pus amarillenta cremosa y disuria. -Complicaciones poco frecuentes (epididimitis, prostatitis y abcesos periuretrales). -Infección NO tratada podría dar estenosis uretral.
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. 9 Mujeres: 7-21 días incubación, casos asintomáticos mas frecuentes. - Cervicitis gonocócica: exudado vaginal mucopurulento, disuria, dispareunia y molestia abdominal con pb progreso a EIP. - Vaginitis gonocócica: Vagina inflamada, edematosa e hiperémica. Infección en uretra, g. bartholin y skene. .
  10. 10. 10 - Complicaciones: abcesos tubo-ováricos, embarazo ectópico, esterilidad (obstrucción tubárica). - Pb Sx de fitz-hugh-curtis por la extensión de los microorganismos de la trompa de falopio a cápsula hepática
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. 12 En ambos sexos puede existir afectación rectal, faríngea o conjuntival. En el recién nacido, la infección gonocócica se produce por contaminación en el canal del parto desde la madre infectada. Se suele manifestar por conjuntivitis, llamada oftalmia neonatorum produce graves lesiones corneales y ceguera en poco tiempo.
  13. 13. 13 -Gonorrea rectal: malestar alrededor del ano y secreción, eritema, ulceración, y eliminación de heces cubiertas de sangre y mucosidad. -Gonorrea faringea: Puede ser asintomática o provocar disfagia, linfadenitis cervical. -Gonorrea oftálmica: De no tratarse se puede llegar a la opacidad y úlcera corneal, con alto riesgo de ceguera.
  14. 14. 14
  15. 15. 15 Gonococcemia: Infección gonocócica diseminada, se da en 0.5-5% en pacientes sin tratamiento. La presentación clásica es con afectación articular y cutánea. La bacteriemia gonocócica causa lesiones de la piel (sobre todo pápulas hemorrágicas y pústulas) de las manos, antebrazos, pies y piernas así como tenosinovitis y artritis purulenta, por lo general de las rodillas, tobillos y muñecas. .
  16. 16. 16 La endocarditis es una complicación rara, apareciendo en el 1%-2% de los pacientes con infección gonocócica diseminada; puede afectar a la válvula aórtica y es más frecuente en los varones. Los gonococos a veces causan meningitis, éstos causan manifestaciones similares a las de las infecciones por meningococos.
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18. 18 Diagnóstico El diagnóstico se basa en el cuadro clínico y se confirma con el estudio bacteriológico. El diagnóstico es sugestivo si existe exudado endocervical o uretral purulento y exposición sexual. El diagnóstico se establece por identificación de N. gonorrhoeae en las diferentes muestras (uretra, cérvix, faringe, recto, sangre, conjuntiva, lesiones cutáneas). El diagnóstico definitivo requiere de un cultivo de N. gonorrhoeae de los lugares de exposición (Agar Thayer-martin, sangre, chocolate). Se puede ayudar al dx con test molecular (amplificación de
  19. 19. 19 Tratamiento Los antimicrobianos actualmente recomendados como de primera línea en el tratamiento de la infección gonocócica son las cefalosporinas de amplio espectro. La incidencia de cepas de N. gonorrhoeae resistentes a quinolonas ha aumentado dramáticamente en todo el mundo en los últimos años.
  20. 20. 20
